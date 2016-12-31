Scenes from Gaza on the last day of 2016

(Photo: Mohammed Asad)
Apartments lit by generators during a power outage. (Photo: Mohammed Asad)
Citizens gathered in front of a special Christmas shops (Photo: Mohammed Asad)
Family warming themselves in the street after their home was destroyed in a Gaza refugee camp (Photo: Mohammed Asad)
Seagulls off the coast of Gaza (Photo: Mohammed Asad)
Vendor equips a holiday Christmas tree (Photo: Mohammed Asad)
Youth take selfies with the sky as a backdrop (Photo: Mohammed Asad)
The owner of a restaurant prepares a barbecue for customers (Photo: Mohammed Asad)
Children dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the Gaza port (Photo: Mohammed Asad)
(Photo: Mohammed Asad)
A young man plays the guitar in front of the sea (Photo: Mohammed Asad)
al-Shati refugee camp (Beach camp) on the Gaza coast (Photo: Mohammed Asad)
Youths spend some quality time in a coffee shop (Photo: Mohammed Asad)
Vendor sells sweets for New Year’s Eve (Photo: Mohammed Asad)