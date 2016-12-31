Scenes from Gaza on the last day of 2016

Israel/Palestine
on 2 Comments
(Photo: Mohammed Asad)
(Photo: Mohammed Asad)
(Photo: Mohammed Asad)

(Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Apartments lit by generators during a power outage. (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Apartments lit by generators during a power outage. (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Citizens gathered in front of a special Christmas shops (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Citizens gathered in front of a special Christmas shops (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Family warming themselves in the street after their home was destroyed in a Gaza refugee camp (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Family warming themselves in the street after their home was destroyed in a Gaza refugee camp (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Seagulls off the coast of Gaza (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Seagulls off the coast of Gaza (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Vendor equips a holiday Christmas tree (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Vendor equips a holiday Christmas tree (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Youth take selfies with the sky as a backdrop (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Youth take selfies with the sky as a backdrop (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

The owner of a restaurant prepares a barbecue for customers (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

The owner of a restaurant prepares a barbecue for customers (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Children dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the Gaza port (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Children dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the Gaza port (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

(Photo: Mohammed Asad)

(Photo: Mohammed Asad)

A young man plays the guitar in front of the sea (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

A young man plays the guitar in front of the sea (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

al-Shati refugee camp (Beach camp) on the Gaza coast (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

al-Shati refugee camp (Beach camp) on the Gaza coast (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Youths spend some quality time in a coffee shop (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Youths spend some quality time in a coffee shop (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Vendor sells sweets for New Year's Eve (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Vendor sells sweets for New Year’s Eve (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

About Mohammed Asad

Mohammad Asad is a photo journalist based in the Gaza Strip where he has covered three wars, and nearly a decade of blockade. He is the 2015 winner of the United Nations World Humanitarian Summit photography “Spirit of Humanity” award, and the 2014 winner of the Abdel Razzaq Badran Photography Award, among other accolades

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Gaza
Israel/Palestine

2 Responses

  1. Annie Robbins
    December 31, 2016, 3:34 pm

    what amazing photos! i recommend everyone clicking on them and opening a new tab to blow them up — like this

    http://19453-presscdn.pagely.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/1-1.jpg

    thank you mohammed asad, i am sending this link to my friend in the UK, she is from gaza and i am sure she’s missing home right now.

  2. Citizen
    December 31, 2016, 4:43 pm

    Great pictures; let’s spread them around on US social media as antidote to mainstream media’s constant barrage characterizing all Palestinians as Muslim terrorists and Jew-haters.

Leave a Reply