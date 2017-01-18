Fear that Israel is becoming ‘South Africa on the Mediterranean’ is expressed in Park Avenue synagogue

Michael Koplow, policy director of the Israel Policy Forum

The UN Security Council resolution against settlements will have the effect of mainstreaming the BDS movement (boycott, divestment and sanctions) and lead to “mass boycotts and sanctions,” a leading liberal Zionist told a Jewish audience in New York last night.

Michael Koplow, policy director of the Israel Policy Forum, said at the Park Avenue Synagogue last night the UN resolution will lead to “much harsher measures” from European countries:

If Israeli settlement policy continues as it has, world opinion is gong to harden further, and… Israel is going to be facing a larger prospect of mass boycotts and sanctions than it has up until now. Up until now, it has mainly been the province of the BDS movement and it has not been government driven.  I think that with the UN Resolution and with the fact that most countries particularly in Europe do not view the current Israeli government as being serious in a real way of limiting settlement growth and negotiating with Palestinians for a Palestinian state, I think that it is likely that if things continue apace, we will see official governmental efforts that target the Israeli economy. The labeling of settlement goods was sort of a baby step in that regard. I think we’re likely to see much harsher measures down the road.

Koplow was responding to an audience member’s question about whether Israel is about to become “South Africa on the Mediterranean.”

Liberal Zionists still monopolize the U.S. establishment discourse, of course; and they are in crisis today. Israel’s political leadership is dominated by rightwing settlers and their friends; while Donald Trump could give a green light to Israel’s annexation of the West Bank.

Yesterday in the New York Times, liberal Zionist Roger Cohen lamented that the Security Council resolution was too little too late. Obama had displayed “political cowardice” on the Israel issue for eight years because of “domestic political” concerns (meaning, the Israel lobby), until the “obscene” flurry of activity at the end. Cohen says John Kerry was “honorable” but Obama was a coward.

Kerry’s speech [of December 28] was almost three years in the making. He should have made it in April 2014, when his diplomacy collapsed. Obama said no. There were the midterms, then there was the Iran deal to negotiate, so better not to anger Israel further, and finally there was the U.S. election in November. In America there is always a domestic political reason for not doing the right thing on Israel-Palestine.

Cohen doesn’t believe the two state solution is viable anymore; and he faults Israel.

I doubt that solution remains viable. But let’s be clear on the settlements. They may or may not constitute a primary cause of the conflict, but they do demonstrate Israel’s decades-long commitment to building in a way that makes a viable Palestinian state impossible. You cannot be a Palestinian in the West Bank watching the steady growth of Israeli settlements, outposts and barriers without concluding that Israel’s occasional murmurings about a two-state peace are mere camouflage for a project whose objective is to control all the land in perpetuity without annexing it.

The flaw in Cohen’s argument is that he cannot say how powerful the lobby is that produced such cowardice in Obama. Almost all American Zionists (including The Israel Policy Forum) opposed the UN Security Council resolution; and it is this faction that compelled Obama to veto a similar resolution in  2011 at the U.N. Today the Democratic Party is in revolt against that Obama decision because of the strength of pro-Israel Jews in the party.

What was Obama up against? Here is liberal Zionist fellow-traveler Michael Tomasky in the Daily Beast blasting Obama for taking on Netanyahu.

[Failure #5] Overplaying His Hand With Bibi Early On. This has nothing to do with the merits of Obama’s position on the settlements, but too much pressure too soon on Netanyahu started a downward spiral in the dynamic that could never be fixed. Democrats in Congress came to Bibi’s defense publicly and privately, and Obama was isolated against Likud and its bipartisan supporters. Bibi trolled him to death in subsequent years—but only because he knew he could.

Yes, how did Netanyahu know that he could? How did Netanyahu know that the US was something that could be easily moved? Tomasky and Cohen honor that pressure by failing to name it.

Ron Kampeas also honors that pressure in a column at the JTA where he criticizes Obama for sometimes offending Jewish audiences. He cites the example of a 2008 meeting with Cleveland Jewish leaders.

[T]hen, during a Q&A, Obama said, “This is where I get to be honest and I hope I’m not out of school here. I think there is a strain within the pro-Israel community that says unless you adopt an unwavering pro-Likud approach to Israel that you’re anti-Israel, and that can’t be the measure of our friendship with Israel. If we cannot have a honest dialogue about how do we achieve these goals, then we’re not going to make progress.”

Some folks in the room said later that their jaws dropped (to be fair, others said the meeting went over well). The Likud was not then in power, but it was a major party in Israel, and as president he would likely have to deal with it. Indeed, his eight years in office almost wholly coincided with Likud-led governments.

So Obama had the temerity, as a liberal Democrat, to criticize rightwing Israelis. I guess he learned his lesson.

17 Responses

  1. just
    January 18, 2017, 12:05 pm

    “UN resolution will lead to ‘mass boycotts and sanctions’ of Israel …”

    Yes, please!

    • inbound39
      January 18, 2017, 4:54 pm

      Couldn’t agree with you more there just……sanctions are long overdue. American taxpayers need to look at the humungous deficit they currently have in the trillions and ask why billions are being paid out to Israel in aid and weaponry which obviously is majorly being used to fund an illegal occupation and collective punishment of Palestinians. All that makes Americans complicit in Israeli War Crimes. Americans need to come out and say loudly no more of this Special Relationship with Israel. Declare AIPAC a foreign agent and weed the Pro Israeli’s out of government. They are putting Israel first and not America. Look at what it is in reality costing America…..look at the President AIPAC decided you would have…..Donald Trump…..the ultimate insult to America and all it previously stood for. Pro Israeli’s have made a laughing stock of America.

      • pabelmont
        January 18, 2017, 8:03 pm

        American taxpayers buy aircraft that the Armed Services don’t want because BIG-DEFENSE (or should I say BIG-ARMS-MAKERS) want to sell them to the USA and that means selling them, in effect, to the Armed Services. Congress bows to the MIC. And similarly, it bows to AIPAC (BIG-ZION). We’ve made our political bed so that political decisions are made to profit Fat Cats (the “BIGs”) rather than the public or the national interest (whatever that may mean).

        Let’s all watch as BIG-PHARMA and BIG-INSURANCE defeat single-payer health care (again) io Post-Obamacare as they did originally in Obamacare. Let’s look with delight as BIG-OIL and BIG-BANKS put their stooges into all the cabinet posts in Trump’s gift — and think of our powerlessness to avert Climate change or the net financial bubble.

        Pfui.

        Hillary was defeated but her backers seem to have won.

      • Mooser
        January 18, 2017, 11:27 pm

        “American taxpayers buy…/…or the net financial bubble.”

        Gee, and I thought the Republicans had something to do with it. They don’t even rate a mention.

  2. Annie Robbins
    January 18, 2017, 12:13 pm

    The flaw in Cohen’s argument is that he cannot say how powerful the lobby is that produced such cowardice in Obama

    the flaw in cohen’s argument is that he himself is a coward. a primary talking point on the right is that settlements are not the problem. so what does he say, before explaining how and why settlements are very much the problem:

    let’s be clear on the settlements. They may or may not constitute a primary cause of the conflict

    yeah, they are definitely a primary cause of the conflict. israel continuing to expand and take over all the land, is a primary cause of the conflict and requires and occupation of palestine to facilitate/secure. if they were not expanding, they wouldn’t need to occupy the rest of palestine, they could end the occupation.

    but i agree with you, he should have mentioned the lobby of course. (slight caveat, i have not read the article because i only get 10 free nyt articles a month. cohen just doesn’t rank as a top priority for me).

    • just
      January 18, 2017, 12:31 pm

      It is the classic cowardice found in “liberal Zionists” everywhere.

      I just love the way that these guys freely lambaste the US President, yet stroke poor wittle Netanyahu:

      “Failure #5] Overplaying His Hand With Bibi Early On. This has nothing to do with the merits of Obama’s position on the settlements, but too much pressure too soon on Netanyahu started a downward spiral in the dynamic that could never be fixed.”

      Never mind that all of them (and many more) contributed to the massive and intentional deception of the American people and the world~ all the while protecting Israel first.

      The fault lies with Mr. Obama not applying enough sustained pressure from the git- go.

      • Annie Robbins
        January 18, 2017, 1:23 pm

        just, too much pressure too soon on Netanyahu

        bwahhhh poor lil bibi

      • Citizen
        January 18, 2017, 7:37 pm

        Obama should have backed up his dusty Cairo speech by voting YES in 2011 UN SC vote on the settlements. Instead, he vetoed it, and Cairo speech stayed in the dusty closet. He abstained in his final hours. He should have mentioned the undue influence of the lobby today, during his farewell address. Adding his name to Washington’s farewell (no special foreign entanglements) , and Ike’s farewell (beware the MIC). Instead, he just wants to join that exclusive Jewish golf club, get his library paid for, find takers for his speeches and books. Penny Pritzker there, from start to finish–and beyond.

      • David Nelson
        January 18, 2017, 9:22 pm

        erased comment, do not post, olmert was PM in 2008

  3. Philip Weiss
    January 18, 2017, 12:21 pm

    Missed that! Youre right annie

  4. inbound39
    January 18, 2017, 4:56 pm

    GREAT article Phil!..Huge thumbs up!

  5. pabelmont
    January 18, 2017, 8:40 pm

    Trouble is, that just as the MSM don’t tell Americans what’s actually happening in I/P, and don’t tell Americans what AIPAC et al. are doing (and what their power is); so too MSM doesn’t tell Americans that these talking-heads are playing the cover-up game.

    Americans who read MondoWeiss or Electric Intifada or the like know these things and ‘exist’ in a world essentially alien to the world occupied by most Americans.

    I know the feeling of being nekulturny: I listen to classical music, mostly chamber music which I also play, and don’t listen to jazz, pops, swing (!), R&B, hip-hop, or any other manifestation of popular music. And as a consequence I am totally out of touch (musically) with most of America. Readers of MondoWeiss are nekulturny in the sense that we “know” stuff that most American s don’t and (perhaps) vice versa.

  6. Mooser
    January 18, 2017, 11:16 pm

    Don’t know what to think of this:

    “Palestinians Ask Putin to Use Influence Over Trump”

    More links to source at link.

    • eljay
      January 19, 2017, 7:16 am

      || Mooser: … “Palestinians Ask Putin to Use Influence Over Trump” … ||

      This won’t go over well with people who:
      – dislike Putin, Russia and/or Trump; and/or
      – believe that Putin / Russia meddled in the recent U.S. election.

      To others, it may make the Palestinians seems (more) impotent.

  7. Kay24
    January 19, 2017, 2:22 am

    So watch out for Nikki Haley to get a few calls/usual threats, and change her tune.

    Trump’s UN Pick Nikki Haley Tells Senate: Israeli Settlements ‘Can Hinder Peace’
    During first confirmation hearing, Haley says she supports the two-state solution, but doesn’t believe UN is forum to discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
    read more: http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.765916

    • eljay
      January 19, 2017, 7:53 am

      || Kay24: … http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.765916 … ||

      … The UN is not the right forum to deal with issues like the settlements and Palestinian statehood, she said. …

      Seriously? I suppose she also thinks the courthouse is not the place to deal with issues like the rapist’s on-going crimes and the victim’s right to freedom and justice.

