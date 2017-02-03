Jewless Holocaust. Israel first.

President Donald Trump speaking at his inauguration in Washington DC on January 20, 2017. (Photo: Getty images)

Who would have thought the Holocaust would become a central issue in the first weeks of the Trump administration?

International Holocaust Remembrance Day usually passes quietly with a pro forma White House statement about Jewish suffering during the Nazi era coupled with the admonition that such evil should never happen again. This year the White House statement changed radically; Jews mysteriously disappeared from the Holocaust.

News of a Jewless Holocaust went viral with a twist added a few days later. It appears that the State Department drew up a more traditional and historically verifiable Holocaust remembrance statement that had Jews, as they should be, front and center. Somehow, or more likely, purposely, Jews were lost in the translation.

The parsing of the White House’s Jewless Holocaust has sparked much speculation, especially with the rightwing ascendancy and anti-Semitic tendencies that surrounded President Trump and his administration. Yet, as is often the case with strange bedfellows, yet another curious turn has emerged. It appears that a Jewless Holocaust is now coupled with an Israel First foreign policy. The early days of the Trump Administration are full of surprises.

If we leave behind the internal workings of the administration, the State Department/White House flap and the machinations of White House advisers like Steve Bannon, the Holocaust issue, as usual tied to Israel, presents a serious issue: What are Jews to do with a Jewless Holocaust coupled with an Israel First policy?

For his part, Prime Minister Netanyahu and his followers in Israel have little problem with this coupling. Israel’s continuing geographic expansion takes precedence. For the Jewish establishment in the United States, so invested in the issue of anti-Semitism, the coupling is more difficult. Yet another Rubicon beckons in their support of Israel.

Years ago, as Israel became more controversial in the American Jewish community because of its policies toward Palestinians, the debate within the Jewish establishment was whether it could align itself with evangelical Christians whose views on social issues and Jews themselves were suspect. Though with some reluctance, by and large, the Jewish establishment chose the pro-Israel option. Christians, often far to the right politically, were chosen over critically-engaged liberal Jews.

Now another choice appears to be in the making, though in a different political landscape. Evangelical Christians embrace Jews, on their own religious terms to be sure, but nonetheless, in a positive political way. The new administration’s embrace of Israel reflects its essentialist white nationalism view of America. They see the state of Israel as a white nationalist fellow-traveler. Whether this sensibility includes Jews as white Americans is unclear.

For Jews of Conscience, the administration’s Jewless Holocaust/Israel First/White Nationalism combination is troubling beyond words. The recent bomb threats against Jewish institutions heightens the problematic. The rhetoric of solidarity among progressive dissenters opposing Trump and his policies is to combat all forms of racism, including anti-Semitism. Yet, Jews active in these movements know well that ambivalence about Jews and Jewish power exists across the board of social movements.

So on the one hand, with their opposition to Trump and ambivalence about Jews in mind, and on the other, with the knowledge that Jewish establishment monitors, censors, disciplines, in effect, persecutes Jews of Conscience, should Jews of Conscience rush to the aid of the Jewish establishment when it cries foul? Jews of Conscience know full well that the Jewish establishment’s persecution of them won’t end with pledges of solidarity against anti-Semitism.

This is where we have arrived. The cliché that power makes strange bedfellows is upon all Jews and especially Jew of Conscience in this time of national and international emergency. The days ahead will no doubt present more twists and turns on these issues and more. What to do, how to move forward, will necessitate deep thought as well as action.

About Marc H. Ellis

Marc H. Ellis is retired Director and Professor of Jewish Studies at Baylor University and author of The Heartbeat of the Prophetic which can be found at Amazon and www.newdiasporabooks.com

  1. Mooser
    February 3, 2017, 2:09 pm

    “It appears that a Jewless Holocaust is now coupled with an Israel First foreign policy.”

    Since when does the US go around trumpeting the past (tactical) defeats and weaknesses of its premier ally? Remember, Israel is only as weak as the US makes it!

    • Citizen
      February 3, 2017, 8:05 pm

      Not to worry Israel banked $171 Billion, plus interest, in direct aid from US, and billions more in supplements, and, as well, US underwrites Israel’s debt, keeping it’s credit card in good standing–and there’s more where that came from! Those 41 UN SC US vetoes are helpful too, more likely in the bag! Israel has approximately the same GNP as France, and it has national health insurance. And it is de facto a sixth eye, making that Five Eyes passe.

  2. JWalters
    February 3, 2017, 6:27 pm

    “with the knowledge that Jewish establishment monitors, censors, disciplines, in effect, persecutes Jews of Conscience, should Jews of Conscience rush to the aid of the Jewish establishment when it cries foul? Jews of Conscience know full well that the Jewish establishment’s persecution of them won’t end with pledges of solidarity against anti-Semitism.”

    How about when the Jewish “establishment” cries “Wolf!”? Has it not been well-established that many of its cries of “Anti-Semitism!” are false, a mere tactic of manipulation? Is it not clear that the Jewish “establishment” is a corrupt, cruel oligarchy content to sacrifice Everybody of Conscience, including Jews?
    http://mondoweiss.net/2017/02/netanyahu-scandals-corruption/
    http://mondoweiss.net/2017/02/slamming-hardhearted-palestinian/

    To Jews of Conscience, Jewish therapist Avigail Abarbanel has said eloquently, “It’s time for American Jews to recognize they have been duped”
    http://mondoweiss.net/2015/07/american-recognize-duped

  3. Rusty Pipes
    February 3, 2017, 9:34 pm

    Considering the fight that was waged to get Roma people included in the Holocaust museum, how many years have they been excluded from mention on Holocaust Remembrance Day?

    • Qualtrough
      February 4, 2017, 1:10 am

      I find it very telling that a Holocaust museum was built in DC despite it being a European event, but there is nothing similar for the Black and Indian holocausts that took place right here in the USA. Especially strange when you consider that Washington DC was often the epicenter in the planning execution of those two once the USA was formed. I guess my ideas about priorities are not shared with our leaders.

      • lysias
        February 4, 2017, 9:44 am

        It was easier to get the museum for the Jewish genocide approved precisely because Americans were not responsible. Consistent with the myth that we are a uniquely virtuous nation.

    • lysias
      February 4, 2017, 9:42 am

      It was also a fight to get the genocide of the Armenians recognized.

      Seems to me the Trump administration’s Jewless statement about all innocent victims makes it easier to apply “Never again!” to all future genocides.

  4. JLewisDickerson
    February 4, 2017, 4:42 am

    RE: “This year the White House statement changed radically; Jews mysteriously disappeared from the Holocaust.” ~ Ellis

    MY COMMENT: In my opinion, that definitely qualifies as “Holocaust denial”, establishing yet another first for the Trump administration.

    #NotNormal
    RESIST ! ! !

    • To order “RESIST” bumper strips – http://www.commondreams.org/resist

