Trump and Netanyahu’s ‘deal’ for separate peace between Israel and Arab countries is a fantasy

Today’s press conference between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu made news for the president’s talk of a till-now-secret “big deal” that would embrace the region, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that Israel’s new alliances with Arab states against Iran mean that a two-state solution is giving way to a regional solution.

There is nothing new about this idea. Israel has been floating it again and again in recent months.

Then Secretary of State John Kerry called it the idea of a “separate peace” and said last December at the Saban Forum that it was a fantasy.

And let me tell you – let me tell you a few things that I’ve learned for sure in the last few years. There will be no separate peace between Israel and the Arab world. I want to make that very clear to all of you. I’ve heard several prominent politicians in Israel sometimes saying, well, the Arab world is in a different place now, we just have to reach out to them and we can work some things with the Arab world and we’ll deal with the Palestinians. No, no, no, and no. I can tell you that reaffirmed even in the last week as I have talked to leaders of the Arab community. There will be no advance and separate peace with the Arab world without the Palestinian process and Palestinian peace. Everybody needs to understand that. That is a hard reality.

Kerry reiterated that idea in his speech at the State Department on December 28.