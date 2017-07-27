The trials of Issa Amro

Activism
on 0 Comments

I met non-violent resistance activist Issa Amro in Hebron in 2006 and we worked together there for three years. He taught me how to stand up to soldiers, settlers and police and to not let them intimidate me. Now he is on trial over a list of laughable charges and is facing a possible lengthy prison sentence. When no-nothing TV pundits recycle the cliché phrase “where are the Palestinian Gandhis?” the answer is “in jail or on trial.”

Issa is currently leading the Youth Against the Settlements in Hebron. One of their recent campaigns is to combat the attempted erasure of the Palestinian nature of the city. View their video about it here.

Issa Amro, by Katie Miranda

About Katie Miranda

Katie Miranda is an illustrator, jewelry designer, calligrapher, and cartoonist living in Portland, OR. Her Arabic calligraphy jewelry and apparel are favorites of people in the Palestine solidarity community. Katie runs Palbox: a quarterly subscription box containing Palestinian goods benefiting the Northern California branch of the International Solidarity Movement. Connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Activism

    Leave a Reply