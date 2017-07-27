The trials of Issa Amro

I met non-violent resistance activist Issa Amro in Hebron in 2006 and we worked together there for three years. He taught me how to stand up to soldiers, settlers and police and to not let them intimidate me. Now he is on trial over a list of laughable charges and is facing a possible lengthy prison sentence. When no-nothing TV pundits recycle the cliché phrase “where are the Palestinian Gandhis?” the answer is “in jail or on trial.”

Issa is currently leading the Youth Against the Settlements in Hebron. One of their recent campaigns is to combat the attempted erasure of the Palestinian nature of the city. View their video about it here.