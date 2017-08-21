White Jews: deal with your privilege and call out Jewish support for white supremacy

Lesley Williams speaks at rally at the Stephen A. Douglas Tomb, in Chicago, Illinois, August 19, 2017. Douglas was an author of the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854, which allowed U.S. territories to vote if they would enter the Union as states with slavery.

I stand here today as a Jew by Choice and the child and grandchild of the Great Migration, in which millions of African Americans fled racist terror in the South only to encounter redlining, discrimination and police violence in the North and Midwest.

Like all of you, I have mourned and raged over the overt racism and anti-Semitism seen in Charlottesville. I have watched in horror as avowed racists defiantly parade in Klan robes and swastikas. I have listened to the anguish of Holocaust survivors and their descendants, as they are forced to confront the historical trauma of the Nazi-era.

As both a Jew and an African American, I recoil from the white supremacy and anti-Semitism on display this week. I have been gratified to hear Jewish leaders and organizations call for the destruction of racism, speaking eloquently about the shared history of oppression Jews and African Americans have faced.

Yet, I confess to a certain discomfort in the many appeals to recognize the twin evils of anti-Semitism and anti-black racism in Charlottesville. I’ve thought about this a lot over the past week, and here’s  what I’ve realized: for Jews, Nazi symbols evoke a terrifying, traumatic past. For African Americans, they evoke a terrifying, traumatic, unending present. White Jews may be shocked at this undeniable evidence of U.S. racism; African Americans merely see more of the same. Black people did not need to be reminded by hoods and swastikas that we live in a dangerously racist country.

White Jews are not under the same level of threat as people of color. In short, white Jews need to accept that they are white and that whatever harassments or humiliation they may experience from antisemites, they nevertheless dwell under the all-encompassing shelter of white privilege. Police do not murder them in custody, their votes are not systematically undermined; they do not overwhelmingly live in poverty or adjacent to poverty. The two documented lynchings of American Jews, though horrific, pale in comparison to the nearly four thousand lynchings of black men, women and children in U.S. history.  The lifestyle and life expectancy of the average white Jewish-American is not materially different from that of the white non-Jewish majority; there is no institutional antisemitism.

Furthermore, white America is generally more accepting of discussing and acknowledging the history of anti-Semitism than they are the currency of anti-black racism.

James Baldwin in Istanbul, 1960. (Photo: Sedat Pakay)

As James Baldwin wrote in a classic 1967 essay:

One does not wish, in short, to be told by an American Jew that his suffering is as great as the American Negro’s suffering.

For it is not here, and not now, that the Jew is being slaughtered. The Jewish travail occurred across the sea and America rescued him from the house of bondage. But America is the house of bondage for the Negro, and no country can rescue him.

For white Jewish Americans, the U.S. has always been the Promised Land. Yet African Americans know it is Pharaoh’s Egypt.

Not only do white Jews of good conscience need to acknowledge that they are not the primary victims of white supremacy, they need to look at how their own institutions have not only failed to challenge, but in some cases are openly complicit in its preservation.

For example, the Anti-Defamation League, which presents itself as a champion of civil rights and “tolerance,” once spied against the NAACP and the African National Congress (ANC), and was responsible for the execution of an ANC activist in apartheid South Africa. As Jewish Voice for Peace points out in our Deadly Exchange campaign, the ADL, and other Jewish organizations like the American Jewish Congress, the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs and Chicago’s own Jewish United Fund  all organize police, ICE and Homeland Security training exchanges in which American and Israeli police officers share tactics of oppression, teaching each other the aggressive, militarized police strategies which have led to the deaths of African Americans like Philando Castile, Freddie Gray and Laquan McDonald; and Palestinians such as Mohammed Khalaf, Amar Ahmed Khalil, and Siham Rateb Rashid Nimer.

Meanwhile, according to their own tax filings, many cities’ Jewish federations, including Chicago’s Jewish United Fund, contribute generously to groups that the Southern Poverty Law Center has identified as leading anti-Muslim extremists, groups like the Middle East Forum and the Investigative Project on Terrorism, which laid the intellectual groundwork for Trump’s Muslim ban. It’s no coincidence that these groups are all tremendously supportive of Israel’s brutal policies toward Palestinians.

All of this is done in the name of Jewish security, either in the U.S. or in Israel. So I ask my white Jewish friends and family: is the perceived safety of people who look like you worth the continued oppression, incarceration and murder of people who look like me?

Last summer when African Americans challenged white America to support the Platform for Black Lives, nearly every Jewish organization in the country condemned its indictment of the genocidal oppression experienced by Palestinians in Israel. None was more critical, dismissive and patronizing than Jonathan Greenblatt, the director of the ADL, who urged African Americans to “keep our eyes on the prize”, and to remember that it is Jews, not African Americans who “know from genocide”.

I hope that the obscenity of Charlottesville will lead all Americans to examine their complicity in tolerating institutional oppression. But in particular, Jewish Voice for Peace calls on our own Jewish community to condemn and disavow our organizational support of racism and Islamophobia, both past and present. We must embrace a vision for safety that does not come at the expense of communities of color. Only then can we truly claim to stand together in genuine, rather than merely symbolic solidarity.

This post is a transcript of a speech Lesley Williams gave at a Resist Reimagine and Rebuild protest in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, August 19, 2017. A copy of the transcript was first by Lesley Williams on her blog, and on Rabbi Brant Rosen’s blog. 

About Lesley Williams

Lesley Williams is co-chair of the Chicago Chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace’s Network Against Islamophobia. In December 2015, disgusted by campaign rhetoric attacking Muslims, she organized a “Stand With Muslims” event in Evanston, and she has subsequently collaborated with local faith organizations and JVP to lead anti-Islamophobia canvasses in several Chicago communities. Lesley has been honored by Open Communities and the Muslim Community Center for her work countering Islamophobia and she represented JVP and the Network Against Islamophobia at an interfaith symposium during the MAS-ICNA conference, the largest Muslim organizational gathering in the country. She has traveled to Palestine as part of two solidarity delegations with the Center for Jewish Nonviolence. A librarian for over 30 years, she blogs regularly on racial equity and diversity in public institutions and in media.

  1. tony100
    August 21, 2017, 5:33 pm

    great.- thought provoking. I can’t understand Jews who would be complacent or even supportive of far right groups, because they’re targeting Muslims and not them.

    • Mooser
      August 21, 2017, 6:42 pm

      An allrightnik can become an alt-rightnik.

    • Elizabeth Block
      August 22, 2017, 10:28 am

      Yes! We should do more than deal with our white privilege. We should use it. We can speak out where Christians can’t. We can speak out when Muslims can’t. We can speak out when people of colour can’t.

  2. JoeSmack
    August 21, 2017, 5:39 pm

    The most obvious reason this isn’t happening is because groups like JVP themselves are not actually controlled by the faction represented by people like Lesley. Most of them don’t condemn Zionism, and JVP as an org can’t condemn Zionism either (which is probably why, in spite of all the strong language, this post only condemns the fact that white Jews benefit from being white in America, but not that all Jews — including the black and brown ones — are given a “promised land” through Zionism.

    The answer is not to have more internal dialogs about Jewish identity, it is to supportess the Palestinian and black struggles against Zionism and white supremacy full-stop.

    Many of us who have worked with some of JVP’s leadership (including its few non-white members) have had disappointing experiences *within that organization* with how it deals with the fact that it is not a Palestinian-led organization. I think if the people who write articles like this are serious they should stop focusing on fixing Jewish identity and simply throw their support behind a Palestinian-led cause/movement/org.

    • Annie Robbins
      August 21, 2017, 6:50 pm

      “the most obvious reason” what isn’t happening? do you mean the most obvious reason white jews are not calling out jewish support for white supremacy is because “groups like JVP themselves are not actually controlled by the faction represented by people like Lesley. ”

      aside from your critique of jvp, do you have any other response to leslie’s speech?

      • JoeSmack
        August 21, 2017, 9:49 pm

        “do you mean the most obvious reason white jews are not calling out jewish support for white supremacy”

        Yes, and racism more generally.

        My response beyond that is that it appears to be that Leslie is suggesting that these folks are racist because they pass for white, the implication being that non-white Jews do not hold similarly racist ideas. I’d be interested to see if that’s true; certainly it isn’t in Israel.

        Beyond that, the general summary of the way the Jewish community views itself and its exploitation of black suffering while being complicit in its maintenance is more or less accurate. But I don’t see the purpose of making these critiques without a program to challenge it. That is the reason I took aim at JVP, or at least National JVP — I think that organization is very internally contradictory and despite talking about the privilege that (white) Jews have, they largely seem to trade in the same currency of privilege. I’d be interested to see them actually support the line of politics articulated by Leslie. Currently, they do not.

  3. Annie Robbins
    August 21, 2017, 6:45 pm

    ” white America is generally more accepting of discussing and acknowledging the history of anti-Semitism than they are the currency of anti-black racism.”

    true. the concept of jewish victimhood is accepted and nurtured in american culture, whereas — slavery, african american victimhood — is whitewashed, and the current systemic oppression of african americans often goes completely unacknowledged or/and sometimes (unconscionably) defended.

    thank you Lesley Williams, great speech.

    • Citizen
      August 21, 2017, 7:10 pm

      So where is Javanka in this, Annie?

      • Marnie
        August 22, 2017, 12:18 pm

        Why skiing, of course.

  4. JosephA
    August 21, 2017, 7:17 pm

    Lesley, I enjoyed reading your article and I hope it gains more traction.

  5. Mooser
    August 21, 2017, 9:02 pm

    America has shown, more than once and with many groups, African Americans and Native Americans being the most noted, what it is capable of doing when it wants to deprive people of rights or life.
    Compared with that, the social adjustment of the Jews in America is a love story.

  6. Marnie
    August 22, 2017, 1:09 am

    “One does not wish, in short, to be told by an American Jew that his suffering is as great as the American Negro’s suffering.

    For it is not here, and not now, that the Jew is being slaughtered. The Jewish travail occurred across the sea and America rescued him from the house of bondage. But America is the house of bondage for the Negro, and no country can rescue him.” No truer words spoken.

    “12And when the sun was going down, a deep sleep fell upon Abram; and, lo, an horror of great darkness fell upon him. 13And he said unto Abram, Know of a surety that thy seed shall be a stranger in a land that is not theirs, and shall serve them; and they shall afflict them four hundred years; 14And also that nation, whom they shall serve, will I judge: and afterward shall they come out with great substance. 15And thou shalt go to thy fathers in peace; thou shalt be buried in a good old age. 16But in the fourth generation they shall come hither again: for the iniquity of the Amorites is not yet full.” genesis 15:12-16

    If this isn’t talking about african’s of the slave trade, it’s not talking about anything . It’s approaching 400 years since the first africans were brought to america (1619).
    Slavery in America – Black History – HISTORY.com
    http://www.history.com/topics/black-history/slavery

  7. Nevada Ned
    August 22, 2017, 1:30 am

    I have a mixed reaction to the speechL

    Of course it’s great that people are opposing the oppression of the Palestinians.

    However, I think that calling out Jews for not “dealing with their privilege” is counterproductive.

    Is it supposed to be great privilege to be able to walk down the street without being beaten by cops? I think it’s more productive so say that nobody should have to put up with police brutality.

    Along these lines, one recent article that I like is “How (not) to challenge racist violence”, by Aviva Chomsky (daughter of NC). Aviva Chomsky makes the important point that some way of confronting racist violence merely certify that some people are righteous, but without actually winning the struggle.

    Check it out here

    • Keith
      August 22, 2017, 10:57 am

      NEVADA NED- “Check it out here”

      Thanks for the link. Excellent article which I agree with completely. I qoute the last paragraph:

      “Let us be very clear. The white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville, hate-filled and repugnant as their goals may be, are not the ones responsible for the U.S. wars on Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. They are not responsible for turning our public school system over to private corporations. They are not responsible for our separate and unequal health care system that consigns people of color to ill health and early death. They are not the ones foreclosing and evicting people of color from their homes. They are not the authors of neoliberal capitalism with its devastating effects on the poor around the planet. They are not the ones militarizing the borders to enforce global apartheid. They are not behind the extraction and burning of fossil fuels that is destroying the planet, with the poor and people of color the first to lose their homes and livelihoods. If we truly want to challenge racism, oppression, and inequality, we should turn our attention away from the few hundred marchers in Charlottesville and towards the real sources and enforcers of our unjust global order. They are not hard to find.” (Aviva Chomsky) https://www.commondreams.org/views/2017/08/21/how-not-challenge-racist-violence

  8. JLewisDickerson
    August 22, 2017, 3:03 am

    RE PHOTO: James Baldwin in Istanbul, 1960. (Photo: Sedat Pakay)

    MY COMMENT: Chillin’, 1960s style!

    CHILLIN’ 1980s STYLE: James Baldwin at his French home* 5/9
    “The fact that we are still here —even in suffering, darkness, danger, endlessly defined by those who dare not define, or even confront themselves— is the key to the crisis in white leadership.”
    SOURCE – http://www.essence.com/james-baldwin-quotes#1221764

    * Writer James Baldwin at home in Saint Paul de Vence, South of France, in 1985. – http://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2017/02/05/513144736/did-i-get-james-baldwin-wrong

    James Baldwin and America’s “racial problem”
    Published on Aug 28, 2014
    In the Western world, and especially in America, what is “white” and what is “black”? Here is James Baldwin, prophetic and provocative as ever, talking about race, imperialism and identity. This was filmed in London in 1969, but it’s equally relevant today.

    James Baldwin Debates William F. Buckley (1965) [VIDEO, 58:57] ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFeoS41xe7w

  9. Hans Meyer
    August 22, 2017, 3:49 am

    The articles makes wrong statements.

    Jews are not Arian, so nazis will never accept them as being white.

    How many ships were send back during the holocaust?
    So why has been America “always” the Eldorado for jews?

  10. Paranam Kid
    August 22, 2017, 7:12 am

    The white Jews in the US have double standards: when their comfort zone is threatened by anti-Jewish racism they cry out, but Israel’s continuous racism, subjugation & even slow genocide against Palestinians, fellow Semites no less, they approve, or at best stay quiet. So Israel’s antisemitism against the Palestinians is fine for them, Lesley being in a minority.

    And talking about antisemitism: why is it that this term is used next to the term racism, which is used for all non-antisemitism racism. In other words, there is antisemitism and there is racism, and the former gets a lot more attention than the latter. And it gets a lot more attention because we have been trained implicitly to view antisemitism as more urgent than all other forms of racism, and since it is more urgent it needs to be dealt with immediately, while the other forms of racism can be dealt with as & when convenient.

    And certainly in the US many Jews are not any less racist towards Blacks than the white supremacists, as demonstrated by that depraved, racist slur, a blatant lie, by Jonathan Greenblatt that Lesley quotes in her penultimate paragraph.

    • echinococcus
      August 22, 2017, 10:38 am

      Paranam,

      And talking about antisemitism: why is it that this term is used next to the term racism, which is used for all non-antisemitism racism. In other words, there is antisemitism and there is racism

      Simply because “antisemitism” in the mouth of these witch-hunters, and I don’t care if these people are of the Zionist or the “non-Zionist” varieties of tribal cavemen, does **not** mean racism, ie an inborn trait like having “Jewish” ancestry. They use the despicable, socially stigmatizing bullshit word for opposition to religion, for opposition to tribal culture, identity politics, in fact for any perfectly legitimate questioning of voluntarily acquired characteristics.

      • Paranam Kid
        August 22, 2017, 12:35 pm

        I am fully aware they abuse the term “antisemitism” heavily, esp. when they do not have any real, fact-based (counter)arguments to whatever is being said. Any legitimate criticism, be it of Israel or the Jews, is stamped as “antisemitism” immediately.

        My point is that everybody accepts that there are those 2 forms of racism, and that antisemitism (which does really exist as racism against Jews) somehow deserves more attention & needs to be fought against much harder & esp. more urgently because somehow it is an elevated, a worse form of racism. I find that totally unacceptable & despicable in the extreme. Racism needs to be fought against, regardless of whichever ethnic group it concerns. Period.

  11. Donna Nevel
    August 22, 2017, 8:18 am

    What a deeply thoughtful speech/ piece by Lesley Williams. So pleased to see it in Mondoweiss!

