Rightwing campaign against Jewish exec who called for exposing Nakba seems likely to fail

David N. Myers

A rightwing campaign has begun against a prestigious Jewish organization, the Center for Jewish History, to fire a new executive who has called for discussions of the Nakba and against demonizing the BDS campaign (boycott, divestment and sanctions). And happily, it appears that this campaign will fail.

David N. Myers is a former professor of Jewish history at UCLA who was named last June to head the Center on 16th Street in New York (which houses five scholarly and archival Jewish entities, including Yivo). Myers appears to be a cultural Zionist or non-Zionist. He believes that Israel should become a democratic society, he is on the board of the New Israel Fund, and he once issued a moving fundraising appeal on behalf of his daughters for the non-Zionist group IfNotNow.

David N. Myers, with one of his daughters, in an appeal for IfNotNow

The campaign against Myers is being waged by very non-scholarly rightwing activists, notably Ronn Torossian, who are appealing to major donors to the Center. Torossian launched the effort just three days ago in several rightwing Jewish publications. “New CEO of Center for Jewish History Holds Radical Viewpoints,” he, Hank Sheinkopf, and George Birnbaum wrote at Algemeiner. 

Their account highlights “radical” positions that Myers should be very proud of:

The new CEO of the Center for Jewish History (CJH), David N. Myers, is a leader of the New Israel Fund, and holds leadership positions at IfNotNow and J Street. Myers also has extreme viewpoints — including supporting “some forms” of boycotts against Israel.

Myers’ writings (which are available for perusal at Nakbaeducation.com) include claiming “that the deep wound of the Nakba must finally be exposed to the light of day.”[in a review of the landmark Israeli Nakba novel Khirbet Khizeh]

He has also written of “…the essential step of acknowledging Israel’s role in the dispossession of Palestinian Arabs,” and quotes Uri Avinery’s wartime memoir, which alleges “cruelty, indifference and violence by Israeli soldiers towards Palestinian Arabs.”

IfNotNow — a group that Myers made an impassioned December 2016 fundraising appeal for — is an organization dedicated to “stopping the occupation,” and “wants mainstream American Jewish organizations to publicly oppose Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.” According to Haaretz, the organization holds “…sit-ins in the lobbies of buildings housing Jewish groups” to protest them for not condemning Israel’s West Bank “occupation.” The group’s members have been arrested while holding sit-ins at the Anti-Defamation League, Hillel International, AIPAC and the Jewish Federation — and they refuse to meet with the leaders of these organizations.

Myers — who was honored by Peace Now in 2014 — has regularly cowritten op-eds with the head of the New Israel Fund, where he calls for Arabs in the settlements to be made Israeli citizens (which would end the Jewish character of Israel). And while Myers writes of mostly opposing the “boycott of Israel,” he also says that the BDS movement should not be “demonized.”

In a May 2016 op-ed in The Forward, Myers observed that “…Israeli democracy is under threat. Incitement against human rights organizations proceeds with little trace of official censure; cabinet ministers aim to impose new ideological litmus tests in the realm of education and culture; government-sponsored bills place Jews on a higher plane than other citizens, and the State’s Ashkenazi chief rabbi declares that ‘Israel is first and foremost Jewish, and only then democratic.’”

Myers also recently described himself as a “fierce critic of Netanyahu and the immoral and destructive policies of his government.”…

According to Campus Watch, Myers “employed all the usual clichés — ‘cycle of violence,” ‘disproportionately harsh’ — to single Israel out as ‘the most responsible party’ for the ‘escalating violence’ in a July 2006 Los Angeles Times op-ed. In a piece titled ‘Rethinking the Jewish Nation,‘ which was published in the Winter 2011 edition of the Havruta Journal, Myers argued that ‘Statist Zionism’ should give way to a ‘global Jewish collective.’”

Torossian has been calling donors to try to cut the Center for Jewish History off at its knees. Reports the LA Times:

“We are absolutely persuading donors, speaking actively to donors, and if this man remains there, I am confident they will see a rapid decline in donations,” Torossian said.

The amazing thing is that once again such a disgraceful attack is getting traction. Because calling for democracy in Israel really is “radical.” That’s the way the Jewish community works: the most rightwing supporters of Israel are granted authority, because Jewish lives are at risk over there. And leftwingers and peaceniks are shown the door (witness Breira 31 years ago, brought down by the establishment offices of Wolf Blitzer et al).

The good news is that Myers’s supporters have pushed back hard. A petition was circulated saying he’s not radical or anti-Israel, and it immediately drew nearly 500 signatures from academics, many of them leading scholars in Jewish Studies (notables include Dov Waxman, Steven Zipperstein, Michael Walzer, Sara Yael Hirschhorn, Stephen Cohen, Aaron Hahn Tapper, Todd Gitlin, Liora Halperin, Shaul Magid, Annette Reed, Derek Penslar). Excerpt:

A small group of self-appointed vigilantes has mounted a scurrilous campaign demanding Myers’ ouster, claiming without any basis, that he holds anti-Israel views. These detractors are engaging in the worst kind of McCarthyism…

With a proven track record of dynamic leadership, institution building, and community outreach, he is the ideal person to direct the Center for Jewish History. Calls for his ouster based on ad hominem charges on purely political grounds must be rejected.

One helpful thing about this discussion is the word radical. That definition is obviously in play, in the 50th year of the permanent Israeli occupation. Mark Oppenheimer has an excellent piece on the battle up at the Los Angeles Times, in which he says, If Myers is an anti-Zionist, well that’s OK. If he thinks founding Israel was a mistake, no problem!

In the divided world of Israel politics, many on the right see even center-left groups such as J Street as hostile to the Jewish state. They see Myers’ vague openness to a possible “partial boycott” of Israel — one that targets companies that make arms used in the occupation of the West Bank — as equivalent to wishing for Israel’s demise. They see the use of the Arab word “nakba” as a provocation. In this reading, a liberal scholar like Myers becomes an enemy of his people.

To defend Myers against charges of anti-Zionism misses the point. What if Myers were an anti-Zionist — somebody who, while loving Jews and Judaism and Jewish history, thought that Israel’s founding was a mistake, or thought that its privileging of Jews in law and immigration policy was wrong? To be clear, there is no evidence that he holds those views. (Reached by email Thursday, Myers declined to comment.) But if he did, would that disqualify him from running a scholarly center?

Not, I should think, if his scholarship were sound, and his management competent.

My impression is that Myers is a non-Zionist. He says Israel should have become a democracy with equal rights for everyone. Or take a look at that fundraising appeal for IfNotNow, “For my daughters, IfNotNow is a place to build community and resistance.”

Some claim that this cohort of young Jews has been lost. But nothing could be further from the truth.

Members of IfNotNow have a deep sense of commitment and ethical clarity. They understand that the Jewish community has hesitated for too long in calling out the moral and political disaster that is the occupation. Like the sage Hillel, they ask: “If not now, when?” They seek not to bring shame for shame’s sake, but rather to answer Hillel’s question by answering: “Now!”

The Forward has published a defense of Myers by two scholars of Jewish history, David Ellenson and Jonathan Sarna: “David Myers is Not a Radical.”  They are obviously afraid of the “enemy of the people” charge and seek to de-anathematize his views.

It is also simply not true that Myers believes that “Israel should no longer exist as a Jewish state.” There is no such reference in the article his critics cite to support this claim. On the contrary, Myers goes out of his way in the piece referenced by them to make clear his vigorous support for the existence of the State of Israel. Rather, his article simply echoes such well-known Zionists as Mordecai Kaplan and Simon Rawidowicz in insisting that the diaspora likewise play an important role in Jewish nationhood. This is not a controversial position for an American Jew (indeed, many Israelis agree), and it is disgraceful that the writers of these critiques of Myers distort what he wrote, no doubt hoping that readers will not bother to check the original. Myers is also on record as opposing BDS, contrary to what his critics conclude….

They do say:

it is unthinkable that the Center’s president should be obligated to espouse a particular partisan view on Israel and Zionism.

So some day there will be a conference on the Nakba at the Center for Jewish History. About time!

P.S. A lot of my efforts on this site are devoted to Liberal Zionists in Exodus, and I see Myers as such a figure. These are not Power liberal Zionists, who spend all day fighting Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel out of fear that BDS will undermine Israel as a “Jewish state,” tear apart the Democratic Party, and hurt the permanent Hillary Clinton campaign (Think J Street, Josh Marshall, Randi Weingarten). Liberal Zionists in Exodus are thoughtful people who once believed in the Zionist dream or something like it but cannot deny what Israel has become after 50 years of occupation. They are just not sure what to do about it. There are thousands of them out there: people who feel that this website or Jewish Voice for Peace are too radical for them, but something awful is happening in Israel, and they must not be in the position of covering it up or lying about it, because they know that history is not kind to those who see apartheid and fail to witness to it (the J Street position). The main watering holes for Liberal Zionists in Exodus are The New Israel Fund and IfNotNow, both of which avoid the word Zionism. They know it’s become a dirty word for young Jews.

Thanks to Annie Robbins.

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Other posts by .


28 Responses

  1. Annie Robbins
    September 8, 2017, 2:23 pm

    i wonder if it occurs to anyone (besides myself) that this sort of compulsive vindictive behavior, which seems to be kind of a penchant for radical right wing jews, could lead to an increase in anti semitism?

    i am stunned by, not just how spiteful this kind of smear activity is, but that “several rightwing Jewish publications” are even willing to publish it. it’s not just this campaign against myers either, it seems to be a pattern. one easily documented.

    maybe it is not uncommon for other groups to actively lobby for people to be fired (over non violent perceived political/ideological differences) and i just don’t hear about it very much or it’s done behind closed doors.

    also, since the authors of the hit piece are professional pr guys*. do you think they are getting paid for writing this? are they working for clients/higher ups who do not want their names associated with this smear campaign against myers?

    *or “pr” by other names such as ‘political consultant’, ie birnbaurm’s wiki page says “His work includes polling, strategy, paid media“. this is a glamorized name for a pr guy.

    • Mooser
      September 8, 2017, 3:53 pm

      “compulsive vindictive behavior, which seems to be kind of a penchant for radical right wing jews, could lead to an increase in anti semitism?”

      Or, more likely, an increase in auto-anti-semitism.

      (Now that Naftali Bennet has identified this debilitating condition, it behooves us to look for anything which might contribute to it.)

      • Annie Robbins
        September 9, 2017, 3:16 am

        (Now that Naftali Bennet has identified this debilitating condition, it behooves us to look for anything which might contribute to it.)

        mooser, i am shocked you don’t read all my comments, i thought you never slept! as i
        explained here: http://mondoweiss.net/2017/09/auto-semite-simple/#comment-890126

        it was jeffrey goldberg who first identified this debilitating condition!

        oh no… i hte to break it to you guys but jeffrey goldberg published it first, referencing glenn greenwald in 2012. https://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2012/01/more-on-glenn-greenwald-israel-firsters-and-idiot-editors-updated/251852/

        Self-hatred is a deeply-inexact description of the people this reader is trying to describe. In my experience, those Jews who consciously set themselves apart from the Jewish majority in the disgust they display for Israel, or for the principles of their faith, are often narcissists, and therefore seem to suffer from an excess of self-regard, rather than self-loathing. “Self-hater” is a euphemism, then, for “auto-anti-Semite,” or some other such locution.

        h/t yakov hirsh https://twitter.com/YakovHirsch/status/902061186690072578

      • Philip Weiss
        September 9, 2017, 9:34 am

        Yes, thanks Annie and Yakov for that

      • Mooser
        September 9, 2017, 11:43 am

        “it was jeffrey goldberg who first identified this debilitating condition!”

        Of course, that’s right. But let’s not forget “Hophmi’s” masterful explication:

        “Self-hatred is a disease. It is a sad disease borne of many generations of persecution, but it is a disease. And ……. (insert any name here) is afflicted with it, as many Jews have been in the past. And it is usually the self-haters who cause the worst damage to the Jewish community, precisely because of how small it is.”

        ttp://mondoweiss.net/profile/hophmi/?keyword=fall+away

      • maddave
        September 9, 2017, 3:38 pm

        Ah so, Mooser. I beg to disagree. Not so much with your comment but, rather, with your choice of verb tenses: You say: “. . . compulsive vindictive (by) . . . radical right wing Jews, COULD LEAD to an increase in anti Semitism?”
        “You’ve got it wrong, my friend. The anti-Semitism pendulum IS in motion and has-been accelerating for decades. And not just in the Middle East! The obscene plight of the Palestinians far exceeds anything written in Jimmy Carter’s book, “Peace Not Apartheid”– with no relief in sight and none anticipated under Netanyahu & Likud.

        That which the world sees today is Israel’s intransigence regarding good-faith peace negotiations and their insistence upon ethnic cleansing of all of what used to be the (de facto) State of Palestine . . . And frankly, whether Jewish, Christian or Muslim, the world grows weary of this continuing physical, economic, and social abuse of Arabs by Israeli military, police and armed civilians, none of whom are ever held accountable. for any of their wanton actions. (Eg., USS Liberty)

        Agreed, the world’s Jews — like the Kurds — need “a safe place” to live, but the Palestinians ALSO need a safe place to live. The Arabs had had a relatively safe and peaceful homeland for two mil1lennia… until the militant Zionists, Hitler and the Partition of Palestine came along.

        So get over it! At some point, Israel MUST back down and negotiate.
        That time is NOW!!!

      • Mooser
        September 9, 2017, 6:53 pm

        “You say: “. . . compulsive vindictive (by) . . . radical right wing Jews, COULD LEAD to an increase in anti Semitism?”

        That was “Annie” (2:23), above, and I was quoting her. I read every one of her comments.

    • Brewer
      September 8, 2017, 5:44 pm

      In my view, it depends on how you view the concept of “anti-Semitism”.
      As you will be aware, I believe that the term, as it is exploited, is logically problematic in that it contains within it a form of racism.

      All acts termed “anti-Semitic” are, by definition, racist acts yet racist acts cannot be defined by the identity of the victim. The Rule of Law insists otherwise. What is an offense to one must also be an offense against all.

      Put it this way. If it is not a racist offense to pass comment on the activities of a group such as BLM, Council of Conservative Citizens or American Renaissance, how can it be a racist offense to criticize Zionist groups? The only way, in my view, is to attach a special significance to them because of their identity – which is Jewish.
      Making such a distinction is in itself an expression of racism.

      Quite frankly, I believe the term is deliberately misused to support Zionism which is a racist ideology, no matter how cleverly it is packaged and sold.

      So no, I do not think ” this sort of compulsive vindictive behavior…….could lead to an increase in anti semitism”.
      An increase in legitimate criticism that will be portrayed as “anti-Semitism” is a foregone conclusion however.
      The huge effort to identify criticism of the Jewish State with “anti-Semitism” is fraudulent because “State” and “race” are not synonymous.

      • Annie Robbins
        September 8, 2017, 10:35 pm

        If it is not a racist offense to pass comment on the activities of a group such as BLM, Council of Conservative Citizens or American Renaissance, how can it be a racist offense to criticize Zionist groups?

        but i wasn’t really talking about ‘passing comment’. if i don’t like some tactic or policy of BLM or Conservative Citizens or American Renaissance and i say something about that it could start a public debate or someone to make some rude retort or an argument could ensue or whatever. that’s different than having the power to take away my job, like in the recent instance of Carlos Ramirez-Rosa having been immediately kicked off the ticket, or loud public and published slanderous accusations against keith ellison along w/ millionaires threatening to walk from the dem party if he became chairman, and the list goes on and on.

        it might not be a racist offense to criticize Zionist groups, but what if one becomes literally afraid of crossing them and fears for their livelihood and ones families livelihood not to agree with them? might this not lead to an irrational fear of jews? for some people anyway? this is what i mean. because irrational fears can turn into irrational hatred.

      • Annie Robbins
        September 8, 2017, 10:48 pm

        and just to add to this hysteria, this anti bds legislation sweeping the country which directly targets people’s livelihood, in california for instance, this is not sponsored by the California Legislative Zionist Caucus, it is sponsored by the California Legislative Jewish Caucus. organized jewry is constantly pretending to speak for the jewish community even tho they don’t. other groups don’t have the same kind of power to pull this kind of crap all the time nor the media/finance behind them to place full page ads in papers and hire fancy pr guys or lobbiests to get their opinions plastered all over the msm at the drop of a hat. it’s not the same. if we had enslaved jews for hundreds of years you better believe we’d be paying reparations till the cows come home. you better believe there would not be monuments to their slave masters all over the country but instead big fancy museums dedicated to shaming those slave masters — in every state! african americas? hell no.

      • echinococcus
        September 8, 2017, 11:16 pm

        Annie,

        Exactly!

        But then,

        organized jewry is constantly pretending to speak for the jewish community even tho they don’t

        That’s something you could only prove with ironclad data. Personally my sense of whatever you call “community” is that it is behind Zionists and other organized fake-nationalist crazies –by a solid percentage. Repeating: the general-population ratio of support and indifference to Zionism is already hair-rising, and people who knowingly identify themselves with the tribe are way worse.

        if we had enslaved jews for hundreds of years you better believe we’d be paying reparations till the cows come home

        “We” haven’t enslaved any Jews, “we” have, to the contrary, helped them more than any country, ever, and yet we are being made to pay through the nose and the ears –we are the ones enslaved. No if.

      • Annie Robbins
        September 8, 2017, 11:55 pm

        “we” have, to the contrary, helped them more than any country..No if.

        oh wow, more pearls of wisdom. i simply had no idea. snark/ anyway, my analogy was to african americans who had been enslaved.

        That’s something you could only prove with ironclad data.

        no it’s not. it’s common sense. organized jewry that is constantly pretending to speak for the jewish community generally speaks in one voice and they chastize members of their own community who don’t tow the line. and the belief that all jews think alike is a myth they want outsiders to believe (to give themselves more power) and it’s not true. jews are all over the map. if organized jewry represented the vast majority of jews they would proudly publish their membership lists — and they don’t. especially in places like the SF bay area. sure there are pockets around the county where the jewish community may be of the same mind but all one has to do is step onto any college campus to find out jewish opinion is not in lockstep.

      • echinococcus
        September 9, 2017, 12:56 am

        Annie,

        1. Once again, you don’t have the exclusive, private property of all permissible takes on discussing what you have written, no matter what you exactly intended at the start (and yes, we all get what you intended, thank you.) Others can pull the discussion to what they consider more interesting instead if they want to, and you don’t have to make a federal case out of it.

        2. As to your attempt to absolve the “Jewish communities” from mostly supporting their organized representatives, as I already said you still need ironclad data no matter how many words you can put together. Meaning you still need credible, well-grounded studies with polls, etc.
        A bit surprising to see you so lightly dismiss any call for proof.

      • Annie Robbins
        September 9, 2017, 2:09 am

        i don’t have to prove to you or anyone else jewish mouthpieces who continually try to speak for some jewish group think represent the jewish community nor do i need “ironclad data”, because i know many jewish people who are in jewish community who they don’t represent. there’s some hint of what i mean in cecilie surasky’s article. http://mondoweiss.net/2013/05/francisco-apartheid-backlash/

        Once again, i don’t profess to have exclusive, private property of all permissible takes on discussing what i have written. no matter what you exactly intended at the start (and yes, we all get what you intended, thank you.) Others can pull the discussion to what they consider more interesting instead if they want to, and you don’t have to make a federal case out of it.

        that said, if you want to debate this topic, it won’t be me discussing it with you. you don’t have exclusive, private property of all permissible takes on discussing what you have written. and i can disagree with it as much as i want or blow off your little diversionary lectures about being enslaved or anything else i care to ignore. later!

      • Danaa
        September 9, 2017, 2:05 am

        Annie, I am afraid you are right about “organized Jewry” being essentially captive to israel, no matter what the latter does. When israel is proven to be an apartheid state, they are behind it; if Israel openly starts to practice ethnic cleansing (as opposed to the kind they are doing now – creepily), they would be behind that too; and if Israel were to bomb every structure to smitherins in Gaza, killing 100’s of 1000’s “organized Jewry” would find reasons to “justify” that, if not cheer them outright (insert sad face here). And when israel goes all theocratic outlawing the Americans’ reform and conservative congregations altogether, “organized Jewery” would turn the other cheek. So all this we already know. The only question remaining is – If there is an all out campaign to outlaw BDS and perhaps even jail those who dare as much as utter the words, where would “organized jewry” stand? well, I say that, about half of “the organized ones” would be silent as lambs while a third would be busy finding constitutional justifications for just such a course of action. Never mind the remaining 20% – may be they’ll stop being so organized? greater miracles have happened…..

        What is the matter with “organized Jewery” is the question that people should be asking, just as someone once asked “what’s the matter with Kansas?”.

        Because if they don’t, the next question will be “what’s the matter with Judaism that it beget such organizations”?

        As for speaking for most Jewish Americans, of course they don’t. Unfortunately, they do hold sway over many of the largest donors to political and academic causes. And therein lies the problem. You can’t fire these organizations, even if they don’t speak for you. Not if livelihoods and careers depend on the largess of donors.

        And though I am glad the organized ones – through their selected frontmen/women – were not able [yet] to drop Myers to his knees, they still win more than they lose. Especially in a country where private donations grease just about every wheel.

        So, keep worrying.

      • Annie Robbins
        September 9, 2017, 2:28 am

        As for speaking for most Jewish Americans, of course they don’t. Unfortunately, they do hold sway over many of the largest donors to political and academic causes. And therein lies the problem. You can’t fire these organizations, even if they don’t speak for you. Not if livelihoods and careers depend on the largess of donors.

        absolutely danaa, and when they act in these vindictive ways or support others who do while professing to speak for the jewish community it can cause the effect of silencing others, obviously including people outside the jewish community who i would assume think this sort of activity is twisted/bizarre/grotesque. and it’s in that silence resentment builds. plus, we have very vocal people (one right here on this thread) insisting these mouthpieces and organizations do represent (and resemble) “jews”. it’s so blatantly gross.

        and if Israel were to bomb every structure to smitherins in Gaza, killing 100’s of 1000’s “organized Jewry” would find reasons to “justify” that, if not cheer them outright

        a tad OT but this reminds me of this gruesome article i just read. about israel’s next war on lebanon Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel “Israeli commanders reveal plans for mass evacuation of Lebanese civilians in next war”
        https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2017/06/21/israeli-commanders-reveal-plans-for-mass-evacuation-of-lebanese-civilians-in-next-war/#.WZWLyTsBqmo.facebook

        just a horrid article describing all their airpower. and of course, no mention of where they plan on evacuating civilians. and maybe they don’t know everyone in the south is hezbollah. it’s a people’s party.

        here’s Eshel saying the same thing in may 2014, bragging on firepower re lebanon in the next war

        https://www.timesofisrael.com/air-force-chief-lauds-400-firepower-increase-in-2-years/

        and the 1st link says  

        He noted, presumably in reference to Israel’s war in Gaza during the summer of 2014, that the Israeli Air Force “has had [the] opportunity to test ourselves, so what I’m saying is not just a theory.

        iow, gaza was their guinea pig. their provable slaughterhouse. the stuff he was saying in may 2014, now he’s proved they can demolish and kill faster! 400% more effectively!

        is this sick or what?

      • echinococcus
        September 9, 2017, 9:43 am

        Annie,

        No doubt you know a lot of people and your subjective evaluation of the tribals’ stand was heard and understood the first time around.
        That is woefully inadequate to estimate the support to Zionism among the people who describe themselves as “Jewish”, whatever that is supposed to mean.

        What there is in the way of existing, inadequate polls, numbers of “real communities” (ie known congregations, prayolas, clubs, etc.) and the (almost?) absence of any anti-Zionist units of that sort does not seem to confirm your personal guess.

        In fact, outside Neturei Karta and what with the dying off of the Bundists, there isn’t much around. There are a number of people agitating in schools, etc., and even then one hears a lot of “non-Z” tribal loyalty.

        So there is more than a little justification in questioning the single swallow to know if it’s spring. No matter anyone’s subjective evaluation, there is a need for solid data. I still remember the tribals suddenly coming out in the open in 1967 and the ridiculously optimistic estimates offered before that.

      • Annie Robbins
        September 9, 2017, 12:55 pm

        single swallow? just wondering if you read the article above? note the petition/letter garnering 500 signatures of jewish scholars “immediately”. what do you think they meant by “A small group of self-appointed vigilantes … engaging in the worst kind of McCarthyism”?

        and when you say “outside Neturei Karta and what with the dying off of the Bundists, there isn’t much around” it makes me wonder if you ever even read the articles here! or maybe you think every single american jew who doesn’t march in lockstep with zoa, adl or one of the many jccr’s (jewish community relations councils) who mandate community behavior all over the US, belong to jvp and/or if not now and nary a jewish soul who’s not an avid zionist exists outside of those 2 groups. or maybe you don’t think the aclu, which forcefully opposes Israel Anti-Boycott Act, has jewish employers or supporters. i have no idea how many american jews outside of Neturei Karta, who do not march in lockstep w/the “small group of self-appointed vigilantes”, actually self identify as anti or non zionists. but logic demands i recognize there is a significant degree of fluidity of thought within the jewish community as a whole (if one could even speculate there is an american “jewish community as a whole” which in itself is debatable) and that Mark Oppenheimer, the author of the LA times article phil linked to above, isn’t the only jew in america who thinks “What if Myers were an anti-Zionist” — well so what!

        and the reason logic demands this of me is that this is basic human nature, for there to be dissenters of authority. and also if you open your ears you can hear the squealings of right wing tightening the noose around the “red lines” of what’s acceptable and the billionaires&millionaires (along w/the state of israel) filling coffers to hold back those dissenters whose numbers are growing.

        that said, i agree w/danaa. Unfortunately, they do hold sway over many of the largest donors to political and academic causes. And therein lies the problem.

        but the only people served by tooting your ‘nobody outside the wacko Neturei Karta — “In fact.. there isn’t much around”‘ are those right wing vigilantes extremists and the organized jewry trying to contain the hordes of dissenters. so what i wonder is why you are empowering them and not the 20% (by danaa’s estimation, i have no idea what the percentages are)? what kind of investment do you have in trying to convince us all “there isn’t much around” in terms of jewish opinion re israel except some monothematic delusion of nary another soul outside hard core organized jewry?

      • Mooser
        September 9, 2017, 11:52 am

        “That’s something you could only prove with ironclad data”

        That’s right! Even tho American Jews are just about as ‘unchurched’ (so to speak) as non-Jewish Americans, there may be some secret back-channel communication we don’t know about!

      • Keith
        September 9, 2017, 2:14 pm

        DANAA- “Because if they don’t, the next question will be “what’s the matter with Judaism that it beget such organizations”?”

        An interesting and somewhat provocative comment. Comparing the political economy of Zionism to the political economy of Classical (medieval) Judaism. Israel Shahak considered Zionism (along with Orthodox Judaism) as a successor to Classical Judaism. Of course, conditions are not the same. During the period of Classical Judaism, Jews formed a separate and distinctive community apart from the surrounding Gentile community. Jews usually had distinctive dress, customs, language, and economic functions, and could be described as tribal. Nowadays, the various strands of the “Jewish” community are informally linked through the Zionist ideology and its emphasis on the Holocaust and eternal and irrational anti-Semitism. This has created a certain kinship affinity which unites many (most?) Jews in our multicultural society where Jews are physically assimilated, yet remain united to varying degrees based upon their Jewish identity. Secular Jews may not believe in God or Judaism per se, but they do believe in the Holocaust which has become somewhat of a religion among many (most?) Jews. Even anti-Zionist Jews tend to focus on any hint of anti-Semitism broadly defined.

        DANAA- “What is the matter with “organized Jewery” is the question that people should be asking….”

        From a purely material standpoint, organized Jewry has been spectacularly successful in pursuit of wealth and power. And to those dedicated to the pursuit of power, morality is a hindrance not a help. It has been this way throughout history which is one reason why wars and mass murder are so relatively common.

      • echinococcus
        September 9, 2017, 6:40 pm

        Annie,

        Sure, there is something in what you are reviewing here, but.
        Of course I read the articles here, by the way, and that is part of the problem: I’m discounting most of the wildly overoptimistic “liberal”Z stuff, which in fact is the majority (count them.) The objective of many of these is to ensure a continued invader presence in Palestine by thundering against the excesses of Zionism. I am also not counting (on the other side of the barricade) those who have quit the stupid identity games and call themselves plain human.

        Again, I have seen the 1967 Nazionist wave. I also remember the hopeful, happy assimilation talk before that. About such a lot of people finally abandoning the barbarian custom of defining themselves with respect to a long-dead obscurantist religion, as if it were some racial stamp –but look where we are now. Now I’m old and decrepit, I won’t listen to Sirens.

        So, solid data is still more necessary than unwarranted optimism. The news you mention are not impressive, and as far as I know the sympathies of a majority of those who call themselves “Jewish” don’t seem to have changed much.

        A good question was “what kind of investment do you have… ?” There is no investment but there should be, and how, in creating awareness in the general American public about the Nazis in Palestine. It means a general campaign based on property rights and the basic American values re slavery, conquest etc. This also means stopping all that ridiculous kowtowing to the special needs of an insignificant, and relatively refractory, percentage of the population.

      • Annie Robbins
        September 10, 2017, 12:23 am

        Of course I read the articles here, by the way, and that is part of the problem: I’m discounting most of the wildly overoptimistic “liberal”Z stuff, which in fact is the majority (count them.) The objective of many of these is to ensure a continued invader presence in Palestine

        lol — nwmt

    • CigarGod
      September 9, 2017, 11:03 am

      Yes, I have commented on the certainty of backlash frequently. Historically, mobs don’t differentiate between the varieties of Jews or the ideologies of influence…inordinate or not.

      • Mooser
        September 9, 2017, 11:57 am

        ” Historically, mobs don’t differentiate between the varieties of Jews”

        Gee, do you think they will have any trouble differentiating between Jews and non-Jews?

      • CigarGod
        September 9, 2017, 8:51 pm

        You’re right, Mooser.
        I forgot to mention Jew Lovers.
        Mobs like to fill in blanks.
        _________ Lovers.
        _________ Lovers.

  2. JosephA
    September 8, 2017, 11:10 pm

    Phil, this piece about David Myers was fascinating. When reading it, strangely, I was reminded of the plot of “The Godfather”. The character Michael Corleone is harassed by the police and then they can’t find any dirt on him, because he’s a veteran with a clean past. David Myers seems like this sort of thoughtful “intellectual veteran”, and no matter what the racist (zionist) right wing fanatics try to do, or claim, it won’t stick because he has a devotion to honest scholarship and realistic principles.

  3. MHughes976
    September 9, 2017, 5:56 am

    I didn’t see any anti-Z in Myers’ review of Yizhar, the evidence cited by his detractors, to say that the sins of Z should be admitted is very much not the same as saying that Z was or is wrong. Even this obviously too much for some but I’m sure it is Myers, not they, who are secure in the mainstream. Myers follows the not-so-New Historians in accepting that there were more expulsions than was once claimed but he seems almost to accept that mere exclusions, as if fleeing a war zone deprived you of your rights and your home, were fairly legitimate. He completely excludes the right of return.

