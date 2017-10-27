Jewish news agency edits out editor’s role as settler advocate

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency is the leading Jewish news service, headquartered in New York. Its “briefs editor” is Marcy Oster, and here’s how JTA describes her:

Marcy worked at the Cleveland Jewish News for nearly 12 years and was a senior staff reporter before moving to Israel in 2000. She has won several awards for her writing from The Press Club of Cleveland, the Society for Professional Journalists, Women in Communications and the American Jewish Press Association.

That item leaves a lot out. In many other Jewish publications, Oster is clearly identified as a settler and an advocate for settlers, living in an illegal community north of Ariel, deep in the West Bank– not in “Israel,” as the JTA asserts. Oster writes for the Cleveland Jewish News, and here’s bio on an article this month opposing what liberal Zionists want, boycotts of businesses profiting from Israeli settlements:

Marcy Oster is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Karnei Shomron, West Bank.

Palestinians show up in that article– as terrorists threatening Jews in the occupied territories.

Back in 2008, Oster was fundraising for mobile homes to be built in Karnei Shomron, so that young people would move there despite the international disapproval of settlements. She quoted the settlement’s mayor, telling north American Jews that the settlements are “THE project” of the Jewish people:

“Putting up this new neighborhood in Karnei Shomron is the response to Annapolis [George Bush peace initiative], a way for Jews around the world to make their voices heard, clearly, saying that we have a right to build a Jewish state on our land.”

In 2006, Oster told the Jerusalem Post that Karnei Shomrom is safe and special. She praised the settlers-only roads and promoted her illegal community:

“There really is something for everyone here,” says Marcy Oster, assistant director of the Karnei Shomron Foundation, a local civic group. ….”Thanks to upgraded roads in the area, especially Road 444, route 6 and the upgrades at the Kessem junction, commuting nowadays is easier than ever,” says Oster, with commutes to Tel Aviv running 30 to 40 minutes, while a ride to Jerusalem via route 6 will take “about an hour.” “There’s a sense of community here that you just don’t find anywhere else,” says Oster. “Maybe it’s a shared sense of experience, or maybe it’s the quiet lifestyle, or maybe it’s the fact that parents are not afraid to let their kids roam the streets here, but this yishuv has a great deal of ‘staying power.’ … [T]he housing stock in town has something for everyone’s pocketbook, she says.

So Oster is an outspoken settler, representing communities that violate international law. And the leading Jewish news service leaves those facts out. Settlers are now an essential part of the Israeli political leadership, all over the governing coalition. They hold similar status in the center-right American Zionist world. Working together, these folks destroyed the two-state solution a long time ago. Because it’s “Jewish land.”