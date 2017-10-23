Newspaper ads offer employment help for new immigrants to Israel — but only if you’re Jewish

An advertisement to help you move to Israel and find your first job, as long as you are Jewish

Did the law in Britain and the United States allow apartheid South Africa to advertise job opportunities to white Britons and Americans that were not also available to those countries’ black citizens? And was it possible for the apartheid regime to hold “employment recruitment” sessions for whites-only in London and Manchester, in an effort to bolster its white population?

And even if British and US law allowed them to do such things, can we imagine that these practices would have passed without eliciting noisy protests outside the careers advice meetings and questions in each country’s legislature?

And yet this is exactly what is happening right now in the US and Europe in a different context: Israel. And so far there has been not a peep. Yes, Israel is singled out, but the exceptionalism works to its advantage, not to its detriment.

The Jewish Agency for Israel advertisement

The Jewish Agency, an international Zionist organisation with semi-governmental status in Israel, is currently publicising in the UK’s Jewish Chronicle newspaper job opportunities in Israel for British citizens – but only if they are Jews. Those interested can attend meetings in London and Manchester, organised by the Agency’s Global Service Centre.

Israel has been far more careful about concealing the nature of its apartheid policies than South Africa was. It therefore intentionally uses language as a tool of deception. Its racist ads do not explicitly refer to “Jews”, which might make the rest of us deeply uncomfortable. Instead, it adopts code words for “Jews” that only those who can benefit will understand.

‘Olim’ and the Law of Return

To decode this and similar adverts, we need to understand how Israel originally engineered an apartheid structure of citizenship, embedded in a piece of foundational legislation known as the 1950 Law of Return. It entitles every Jew in the world – but only Jews – to immigrate to Israel. Some three millions Jews have benefited from the legislation.

Separate legislation, the Citizenship Law of 1952, applies to non-Jews. Under pressure from the United Nations, Israel passed this additional law to allow a small number of Palestinians who managed to survive the mass expulsions of the 1948 war – or what Palestinians call the Nakba, Arabic for “Catastrophe” – to gain a belated Israeli citizenship. However, the same legislation denied them the right to bring any of the 750,000 Palestinian refugees who had been recently forced into exile, or their descendants, back to their homes in what had become the state of Israel. Many of these refugees continue to languish in camps across the Middle East.

For nearly seven decades, the Citizenship Law has prevented all forms of non-Jewish immigration to Israel, except one. Non-Jews can enter a lengthy naturalisation process, but only if they marry an Israeli citizen. In practice, only a few dozen non-Jews manage to get citizenship this way a year. And most Palestinians living outside Israel, and many citizens of Arab countries, are explicitly barred from this marriage route under a 2003 amendment to the Citizenship Law.

Meanwhile, under the Law of Return, many hundreds of thousands of Jews have immigrated to Israel. They are said to have made “aliyah”, the Hebrew word for “ascent”, suggesting that such Jews have responded to a Biblical commandment in moving to Israel. The Hebrew noun for Jews who “ascend” is “oleh” in the singular and “olim” in the plural. With this information, one can decode the Jewish Agency’s racist advertisement.

Not everyone can be ‘olim’

The headline asks British citizens whether they are “making aliyah” – in other words, whether they are entitled to come to Israel as a Jew under the Law of Return. This advert offers job opportunities only to them – or, as it states in the first line of text, to “British new olim”.

Here is the advert’s most deceptive line: “Any UK citizen interested in making Aliyah can now schedule a meeting with an employment adviser. Meetings are conducted regularly in London and Manchester.” That “Any UK citizen” sounds egalitarian, until one understands that the qualifier referring to “aliyah” means it applies only to Jews.

Similar advertisements are doubtless being published in the American and European media. Certainly, the Jewish Agency is offering migration and employment advice only to Jews in the United States and across Europe – and has done so for decades.

As Moshe Machover, a Israeli-British professor of logic who was recently expelled from the British Labour party, has noted, some of these jobs are likely to be in the settlements, built by Israel on Palestinian land and in violation of international law. Israel and the Jewish Agency are known to offer incentives to encourage new immigrants to head to the occupied territories. One recent survey found that about 12 percent of American Jews immigrating chose a West Bank settlement as their home.

Double standard

Contrast the laissez-faire attitude in Britain to these clearly racist ads with the crackdown last week on an advertising campaign intended for London’s underground. It would have highlighted Palestinian opposition to the Balfour Declaration, a promise by the British government exactly 100 years ago to create a Jewish “national home” in Palestine.

Transport for London rejected the ads because they “did not comply fully with our guidelines,” according to a spokesman. One clause reportedly allows bans in cases where “images or messages … relate to matters of public controversy or sensitivity”.

But, it seems, there is nothing controversial or sensitive about recruiting British Jews to Israel and the settlements, even as millions of Palestinians are still denied the right to return to their homes after nearly 70 years.

The world has largely turned a blind eye to apartheid legal regime inside Israel, often because it has not grasped the nature of the systematic and institutionalised segregation enforced by Israel – highlighted in nearly 70 laws that explicitly discriminate based on whether citizens are Jewish or not.

But at least those racist laws are enforced either inside Israel or in the occupied territories.

Here, we are talking about the complicity of western states in allowing racist adverts to be published and racist meetings to be held on their own soil, even though the fundamental tenets of their non-discrimination and equal opportunities legislation are surely being flouted. And still, not a word is being said about it.

About Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook won the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism. His latest books are “Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East” (Pluto Press) and “Disappearing Palestine: Israel’s Experiments in Human Despair” (Zed Books). His new website is jonathan-cook.net.

  1. Paranam Kid
    October 23, 2017, 1:03 pm

    Israel is getting bolder in its insolence & racism, while Europe is accepting ever more of the “country’s” garbage, turning a blind eye for pure fear of getting accused of antisemitism.

    • John O
      October 23, 2017, 1:33 pm

      Not sure if Europe’s weakness is true in this case.

      I’m sure the Chronicle’s lawyers have looked at this ad closely. It would not be acceptable as an ad for a job in Britain, but it is publicising potential jobs in a foreign country, and I have to admit I don’t know whether British laws on equal opportunities govern ads for jobs abroad.

      In any event, it’s also not advertising jobs directly, rather a service to advise potential immigrants what opportunities await them in Israel.

  2. Ossinev
    October 23, 2017, 2:07 pm

    @ John O

    Have to agree with you on this. The appropriate UK Legislation / Guidelines presuppose advertising in relation to employment/potential employment in the UK with no mention I can find of employment/potential employment in a foreign country.

    Still it is a classic example of the growing and rampant Pro – Semitism (sic) within the Jewish media here in the UK . It would be interesting to know how many non blue eyed Aryan Jews get through the filtration process. I simply can`t imagine any British Jew with any significant skin darkening eg Arab or heaven forbid African background getting past the security guards at these meetings never mind through the initial “interview”. Yes Jews required but only the right kind of Jews (see above). If that were to be the case then I believe it might then legally become a question of racial discrimination being practiced in the UK ?

  3. amigo
    October 23, 2017, 2:56 pm

    This discrimination is rife in so called democratic Israel.

    Example!!.

    “If you have made Aliyah:

    If you are here after having made Aliyah then, contacting the agency which brought you here can be quite useful as some agencies also try to arrange the first job for you. An even more auspicious fact is that the government subsidizes the salaries of Olim besides the fact that many employers also advertise jobs while trying to target the Olim readers looking to find jobs in Israel.”

    https://movingtoisrael.org/how-find-jobs-israel

  4. JosephA
    October 23, 2017, 6:32 pm

    Palestinians need to convert to Judaism en masse to expose the fraud of zionism. Let’s see if the white zionists in charge in Israel let dark, native, Palestinian Jews make aliyah!?

  5. JeffB
    October 24, 2017, 6:33 am

    OK reality time. The Jewish agency is active in Muslim countries. They started dealing with large numbers of Mizrahi Jews in 1947 and the 1951 influx of 130k Iraqi Jews they handled. They did a lot to help move the Iranian Jews in the last generation. They are active in India where they are working with the Bnei Menasheh community to move 7000 Indian Jews. So all the comments about skin color are racism are simply nonsense. The Jewish Agency is not racist in the slightest. I have no idea where you people get these crazy ideas.

    Anyway in terms of the legality of this… in the 1970s it was ruled that Arab foreign contracting restrictions on Jews were perfectly legal under UK law. Kuwait pushed the issue against Rothschild, Warberg and Lazard Freres.that they needed to be excluded from all financing deals. That discrimination was going to be occurring inside the UK not in a 3rd country but on behalf of a country. So your predecessor anti-Zionists already established far worse than this is perfectly legal.

    • echinococcus
      October 24, 2017, 9:38 am

      Could the Jeff genius be as slow, in reality, as he pretends to be?

      This here has nothing to do with white racism in itself. The subject is open, in-your-face criminal Apartheid just exactly as it is the law of the land in the Zionist entity; the words “White” and “Black” refer to the prototype of Apartheid, from the Zionist colony’s twin the Boer colony of Weizmann’s bosom friend Jan Smuts; in the context of the Zionist colony they mean Jewish and Non-jewish. So here, Jewish is the new White.
      My 4-year-old granddaughter gets it at the first pass.

      Besides, and not independently but separately from the JA shenanigans, the Zionist entity is obviously the last country on earth where anti-black racism is allowed to be blatant, public and unrestricted. And murderous. Just ask John S about the Ethiopian recently lynched by his buddies in his township.

    • Marnie
      October 24, 2017, 9:41 am

      Reality time? What do you know about reality? And again you speak volumes about topics you know nothing about. “So all the comments about skin color are racism are simply nonsense. The Jewish Agency is not racist in the slightest. I have no idea where you people get these crazy ideas.” Here you demonstrate your notion that one room in the jewish home can be filthy and unliveable but it doesn’t affect the rest of the structure. You are dead wrong, again. No one has to prove what has been proven already again and again on these pages. Israeli racism is very well-documented. It’s up to you to prove it isn’t JeffBee and with more than hasbara.

      • Mooser
        October 24, 2017, 12:43 pm

        “Reality time?”

        Remember this one?:

        “I can remember the first time I walked into a crappy restaurant and there was a Jewish sink (two handed cups and towels for netilat yadayim). Or having the time of the 3rd star at bus stops. Or people who have no idea its Christmas while every year my life has to revolve around this holiday I don’t celebrate (Christmas time- Bah! Humbug!). And of course the immense pride in seeing a Jewish army.” “Jeff b”

      • Kaisa of Finland
        October 24, 2017, 2:17 pm

        “Christmas, while every year my life has to revolve around this holiday I don’t celebrate (Christmas time- Bah! Humbug!)”

        Must be a traumatic experience in one’s life: Christmas – and think: Every year!!

      • Mooser
        October 24, 2017, 2:47 pm

        Well, “Marnie” like “Jeffy B” says:

        .” There are some real upsides to having your religion be the state religion. Especially a religion like Judaism which is a PIA to practice.” “Jeff b”February 17, 2015, 4:56 pm

        I believe “a PIA” is short for ” a Pain In the Ass”.

      • Kaisa of Finland
        October 24, 2017, 3:35 pm

        Moose:

        BTW, in Israel, I did not get traumatized at all, eventhough in Sukkot we had to use the stairs (instead of the elevator) back and forth from the 11th floor to bring all the food outside to the garden :) Maybe I thought God was a bit funny making us to do so, but we* had fun anyway, so I only have some warm memories about that..

        *”the young ones”

        (This was before “my Israelian bubble” got broken..)

    • Keith
      October 24, 2017, 11:47 am

      JEFFB- “The Jewish Agency is not racist in the slightest. I have no idea where you people get these crazy ideas.”

      I assume that you are Ashkenazi?

  6. hophmi
    October 24, 2017, 9:45 am

    Literally the dumbest thing I have read all day. And the most disingenuous. First of all, Jonathan Cook provides no evidence that non-Jewish emigres to Israel would have any more trouble finding employment than Jews. The ad doesn’t say that or suggest it. So professional pro-Palestinian advocate Jonathan Cook is lying. Second, the number of non-Jewish immigrants is virtually zero. Third, Jews are not a race, so policies that favor Jews are not racist. Fourth, there is much greater discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities everywhere else in the Middle East. Fifth, there is greater racism toward new immigrants in Europe than there is in Israel; Europe is electing neo-Fascist after neo-Fascist right now.

    Cook has written another article that is garbage, in every way.

    • Marnie
      October 24, 2017, 10:27 am

      Whataboutery and denial, the zionist dipso duo. Whoops, forgot ad hominem attacks so that, whataboutery and denial, the zionist trifecta of trash.

    • Keith
      October 24, 2017, 11:42 am

      HOPHMI- “First of all, Jonathan Cook provides no evidence that non-Jewish emigres to Israel would have any more trouble finding employment than Jews. The ad doesn’t say that or suggest it. So professional pro-Palestinian advocate Jonathan Cook is lying. Second, the number of non-Jewish immigrants is virtually zero.”

      What an outrageous comment. There are virtually no non-Jewish immigrants but Jonathan Cook (your moral and intellectual superior, by the way) doesn’t provide evidence that these non-existent non-Jews would have trouble finding employment? Only a pilpul spouting lawyer could concoct such an illogical statement.

      The whole point of the article was that Israel was recruiting Jews to make aliyah without actually saying that it was JEWS they were recruiting. They were using code words understood by most Jews but few Gentiles to hide the fact that Goyim need not apply. And yes, it is a form of racist descrimination insofar as who qualifies as a Jew is usually determined by lineage. Duh.

      HOPHMI- “…Europe is electing neo-Fascist after neo-Fascist right now.”

      How many times have I pointed out that US/Israel support for the Ukrainian neo-Nazis has consequences? How many times have I pointed out that neoliberalism and militarism has consequences? Where were all of you Zionist Nazi hunters when Reinhard Gehlen was made the first head of the West German BND?

    • Mooser
      October 24, 2017, 11:53 am

      “Literally the dumbest thing I have read all day.”

      At 9:45 am? The day is yet young and there’s much more dumbness to come.

      • Mooser
        October 24, 2017, 12:29 pm

        Look what 10:00 am brings us! Sufficient unto the day is the dumbness thereof.

      • Kaisa of Finland
        October 24, 2017, 2:14 pm

        Mooser:

        “At 9:45 am? The day is yet young and there’s much more dumbness to come..”

        Thanks Moose, you gave me the best laugh of the day :) (And it is 9.18 pm here already :) )

      • Mooser
        October 24, 2017, 3:55 pm

        ” (And it is 9.18 pm here already :) )”

        Daylight hours getting short here, and I imagine, even shorter for you, being further north. I just keep telling myself “you must believe in spring”.

      • Kaisa of Finland
        October 24, 2017, 4:27 pm

        Moose:

        “You must believe in spring..”

        :) And burning a huge amount of candles..

        (Here in South the day will be less than 6 h in it’s shortest in December, but up in the North, they’ll have several moths without daylight.. I do not know how they cope, but I quess people get used to everything – just think about the Inuits in the Greenland.. )

      • Kaisa of Finland
        October 24, 2017, 4:52 pm

        And before Echi gets here:

        ..in ITS shortest!!

        (I have no idea when I’ve started to write “its” “it’s”, when “it’s” should rather be “it is”, but I am trying to remember it now!!)

      • Mooser
        October 24, 2017, 5:08 pm

        ” to write “its” “it’s”,”

        I had bad “its” and it’s” habits myself until “RoHa” insisted I tow the rope.

    • John O
      October 24, 2017, 1:06 pm

      @hophmi

      “Jonathan Cook provides no evidence that non-Jewish emigres to Israel would have any more trouble finding employment than Jews.”

      OK. How about this (it took me about three minutes to find via Google):

      http://www.justlanded.com

      “It is difficult for foreigners to find jobs in Israel. …

      If you plan on immigrating (aliyah) as a Jew, you will have more help finding a job.”

      • Jackdaw
        October 24, 2017, 2:42 pm

        Israeli hi tech companies hiring 500 non-Jews to make up for job shortages.

        https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-to-hire-foreign-hi-tech-workers-to-stave-off-manpower-drought/

      • John O
        October 24, 2017, 2:49 pm

        @Jackdaw

        So you admit their first priority is to discriminate in favour of Jews and start hiring non-Jews when they get desperate.

      • Mooser
        October 24, 2017, 3:20 pm

        “Israeli hi tech companies hiring 500 non-Jews to make up for job shortages.”

        Huh? A shortage of Israeli’s to fill high-tech jobs? How could that be?

      • amigo
        October 24, 2017, 4:52 pm

        “Here in South the day will be less than 6 h in it’s shortest in December, but up in the North, they’ll have several moths without daylight..” Kaisa.

        Don,t complain , the zionists spend their whole life in darkness with no daylight at the end of their tunnel (vision) .

  7. JeffB
    October 24, 2017, 10:00 am

    @echinococcus

    No actually the claim was skin color in the quite literal sense:

    Ossinev: “ It would be interesting to know how many non blue eyed Aryan Jews get through the filtration process. I simply can`t imagine any British Jew with any significant skin darkening eg Arab or heaven forbid African background getting past the security guards at these meetings never mind through the initial “interview”.

    JosephA: “ Let’s see if the white zionists in charge in Israel let dark, native, Palestinian Jews make aliyah!?

    And as for Marnie the claim was about the Jewish Agency not Israel generally. The proof for them is simply their history. During the 1940s and 1950s when racism in America and Europe was still very much a norm they were aggressively recruiting non-white Jews to make Aliyah in huge numbers. They cleared most of the world of its non-white Jewish population and made them Israelis. A process that they continue to this day.

    As for the more general claim I don’t agree with you that Israel is particularly racist. The very high rate of mixed Mizrahi / Ashkenazi marriage offers definitive disproof of societal support for racism.

    • Marnie
      October 24, 2017, 10:32 am

      You are over there, not over here, so you don’t know and you don’t believe the hundreds of reports here and elsewhere on the net that racism is as israeli as hummus and pita, which is actually palestinian, which they stole, but maybe you’ll understand. You don’t accept the most obvious crimes of the zionist state, so you aren’t saying anything new. Just plug your ears and repeat the phrase that doesn’t amaze “I don’t agree with you that Israel is particularly racist”. It means so much coming from someone who’ll never experience it.

    • echinococcus
      October 24, 2017, 10:36 am

      The Jeff busybee insists in not-getting what’s plainly written, and one would now tend to believe it’s a cognitive problem rather than a propaganda feint.
      Of course the essential point is the Jews vs Nonjews criminal Apartheid. Repeat criminal.

      Besides, this is, while not independent, not directly connected to another blinding truth, that the Zionist entity practices strict color racism, by skin color, throughout its whole social structure. So of course we all would be widely surprised if any darkie “Jews” make it through security, let alone interviews. Notwithstanding the Jeff’s inane denials, the Zionist entity is the last place where in-your-face color racism is so normal that government can excuse the lynching of Herrenvolk but Yemeni inhabitants by the fact that their skin color was too African.

      • Mooser
        October 24, 2017, 12:10 pm

        “The Jeff busybee insists in not-getting what’s plainly written, and one would now tend to believe it’s a cognitive problem”

        Well, “Jeff b” has been the recipient of a “prohibitively expensive” education, according to “Hophmi”.
        I mean just look what it cost him!

    • Mooser
      October 24, 2017, 12:16 pm

      “As for the more general claim I don’t agree with you that Israel is particularly racist. The very high rate of mixed Mizrahi / Ashkenazi marriage offers definitive disproof of societal support for racism.”

      Wait a minute “Jeff b”! The Ashkenazi Jews and Mizrahi Jews are different races? What the hell is this? I thought we were all Jewish?
      Pls. explain! One race, one blood, one soil, is the way I learned it.

      Oh, BTW, when did the split into different races of Jews occur?

      • Kaisa of Finland
        October 24, 2017, 2:08 pm

        Mooser:

        “Wait a minute “Jeff b”! The Ashkenazi Jews and Mizrahi Jews are different races? What the hell is this? I thought we were all Jewish?
        Pls. explain! One race, one blood, one soil, is the way I learned it..”

        Now you’ve caught him :) ! Congrats!

      • amigo
        October 24, 2017, 3:03 pm

        “Wait a minute “Jeff b”! The Ashkenazi Jews and Mizrahi Jews are different races? What the hell is this? I thought we were all Jewish?”Mooser

        Mooser, give Jeff B a break. He spends his every waking moment trying to defend Jews of all races and creeds and colour.That,s a tough gig and he may get confused from time to time when trying to keep up with the myriad of changing “facts ” on the ground.

      • Mooser
        October 24, 2017, 3:15 pm

        “Now you’ve caught him :) !”

        Oh, hardly. As “Jeff b” says, above:

        “During the 1940s and 1950s when racism in America and Europe was still very much a norm they were aggressively recruiting non-white Jews to make Aliyah in huge numbers. They cleared most of the world of its non-white Jewish population and made them Israelis. Each one was given a bar of Dove soap”

        Yup, looks like Jews come in several races. Apparently we have the ability to take on protective coloration.
        Oh well, after all we’ve been through, it really doesn’t surprise me. That’s evolution, baby. Adapt or perish.

      • Kaisa of Finland
        October 24, 2017, 3:53 pm

        “..recruiting non-white Jews to make Aliyah in huge numbers. They cleared most of the world of its non-white Jewish population and made them Israelis..”

        There are Israelian movies about it, how the non-white Jews were located to the worst places, in the middle of the desert and so. So it was not a good deal for most of them, like for those who came from India and elsewhere. That’s why the whole “one Jewish people” is a joke. When I lived in Israel (It is soon 8 years ago when I left last time), the only thing that seemed to unite the Israelian Jews was the “common enemy”. The goverment of Israel does not want peace, ’cause it would not last in a times of peace. The eternal conflict serves the goverments cause, ’cause that is the way to keep it’s citizens somehow united and better under it’s control.. (That is an outsiders point of view..)

  8. amigo
    October 24, 2017, 2:48 pm

    “The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) published reports documenting racism in Israel, and the 2007 report suggested that anti-Arab racism in the country was increasing. One analysis of the report summarized it thus: “Over two-thirds Israeli teens believe Arabs to be less intelligent, uncultured and violent. Over a third of Israeli teens fear Arabs all together….The report becomes even grimmer, citing the ACRI’s racism poll, taken in March 2007, in which 50% of Israelis taking part said they would not live in the same building as Arabs, will not befriend, or let their children befriend Arabs and would not let Arabs into their homes.”[15] The 2008 report from ACRI says the trend of increasing racism is continuing.[16] An Israeli minister charged the poll as biased and not credible.[17] The Israeli government spokesman responded that the Israeli government was “committed to fighting racism whenever it raises it ugly head and is committed to full equality to all Israeli citizens, irrespective of ethnicity, creed or background, as defined by our declaration of independence”.[17] Isi Leibler of the Jerusalem Center for Public affairs argues that Israeli Jews are troubled by “increasingly hostile, even treasonable outbursts by Israeli Arabs against the state” while it is at war with neighboring countries,[18]

    Another 2007 report, by the Center Against Racism, also found hostility against Arabs was on the rise. Among its findings it reported that 75% of Israeli Jews don’t approve of Arabs and Jews sharing apartment buildings; that over half of Jews wouldn’t want to have an Arab boss and that marrying an Arab amounts to “national treason”; and that 55% of the sample thought Arabs should be kept separate from Jews in entertainment sites. Half wanted the Israeli government to encourage Israeli Arabs to emigrate. About 40% believed Arab citizens should have their voting rights removed.[19]

    A March 2010 poll by Tel Aviv University found that 49.5% of Israeli Jewish high school students believe Israeli Arabs should not be entitled to the same rights as Jews in Israel. 56% believe Arabs should not be eligible to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.[20]

    An October 2010 poll by the Dahaf polling agency found that 36% of Israeli Jews favor eliminating voting rights for non-Jews.[21] In recent polling (2003–2009) between 42% and 56% of Israelis agreed that “Israeli Arabs suffer from discrimination as opposed to Jewish citizens;” 80% of Israeli Arabs agreed with that statement in 2009.[22]

    A 2012 poll revealed widespread support among Israeli Jews for discrimination against Israeli Arabs.[23]”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racism_in_Israel#Polls

  9. amigo
    October 24, 2017, 2:56 pm

    “Education system
    Jewish and Arab teachers at Hand in Hand, a network of bilingual schools that aims to promote coexistence between the Arab and Jewish populations of Israel
    See also: Education in Israel

    Israel is a signatory of the Convention against Discrimination in Education, and ratified it in 1961. The convention has the status of law in Israeli courts.[32] Israeli Pupils’ Rights Law of 2000 prohibits discrimination of students for sectarian reasons in admission to or expulsion from educational institutions, in establishment of separate educational curricula or holding of separate classes in the same educational institution.[33]

    According to a 2001 report by Human Rights Watch, Israel’s school systems for Arab and Jewish children are separate and have unequal conditions to the disadvantage of the Arab children who make up one quarter of all students. Israeli law does not prohibit Palestinian Arab parents from enrolling their children in Jewish schools, but in practice, very few Palestinian Arab parents do so.[32][34] The report stated that “Government-run Arab schools are a world apart from government-run Jewish schools. In virtually every respect, Palestinian Arab children get an education inferior to that of Jewish children, and their relatively poor performance in school reflects this.”[35][36][37] In 1999, in an attempt to close the gap between Arab and Jewish education sectors, the Education Minister of Israel announced an affirmative action policy which promised that Arabs would be granted 25% of the education budget, proportionally more funding than their 18% of the population, and supported the creation of an Arab academic college.[38]”

    Note , it never happened but the following did !!.

    “A 2009 study from the Hebrew University’s School of Education demonstrated that the Israeli Education Ministry’s budget for special assistance to students from low socioeconomic backgrounds “severely” discriminated against Arabs. The study found that because there were more needy Arab students, but fewer Arab students overall, educationally needy Jewish students receive anywhere from 3.8 to 6.9 times as much funding as equally needy Arab students. The Education Ministry said in response to the report that a decision has already been made to abandon this allocation method.[39] The Follow-Up Committee for Arab Education notes that the Israeli government spends an average of $192 per year on each Arab student compared to $1,100 per Jewish student.”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racism_in_Israel#Polls

    Sure , no racism in Israel. To suggest that the “Chosen people are not keeping their Promise to that Real Estate mogul in the sky , to be a light unto the nations , is a blood libel .Why , everyone knows that the chosen people are as pure as the driven snow and unlike Goyim , they do not need a place called hell.

  10. Kaisa of Finland
    October 24, 2017, 3:21 pm

