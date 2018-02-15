Zionism’s tailspin: Stark minority of young California Jews are ‘comfortable with idea of Jewish state’

US Politics
38 Comments
Flags at Peace Now rally, May 27, 2017, Tel Aviv.

The latest study of U.S. Jewish attitudes towards Israel only confirms the trend– Zionism is tanking; there is growing indifference to the idea of a Jewish state among younger, unaffiliated Jews.

Here’s that survey of over 3500 Bay Area Californians, 96 percent of whom consider themselves Jewish or partly Jewish, released yesterday by the Jewish Federation in the Bay Area.

When 18-34 year olds are asked if they’re “very attached” to Israel, only 11 percent say yes, compared to 25 percent of those 50 and older. Is a Jewish state very important? 37 percent of the young say yes. Only 40 percent of the young are “comfortable with the idea of a Jewish state.”

Ask the same questions among those 50-64, and the numbers are, 61 percent regard a Jewish state as very important, and 64 percent are comfortable with the idea of a Jewish state. Zionism is age-related, of course: Over 65, that number is 73 percent comfortable with the idea of a Jewish state.

Among the “very liberal,” only 45 percent are comfortable with the idea of a Jewish state, only 17 percent are very attached to Israel, and 44 percent think that a “Jewish state is very important.” The numbers among very conservatives are 76, 32, and 68 percent.

Intermarriage affects these attitudes, of course. In-group couples are, by 54 percent to 4 percent, more sympathetic to Israel than Palestinians. But mixed couples are more sympathetic to Israel than Palestinians, by much less, 36 percent to 7 percent.

Haaretz has the right headline: vast numbers of progressive California Jews are disengaging from Israel.

Other tidbits: Among 18-34-year-olds, the intermarriage rate is a whopping 66 percent, compared to 42 percent of those over 65.

The affluent are far more Jewishly-engaged. This would seem to be an indication of age– older=richer. They are also the bastions of the Israel lobby.

Then there are the unaffiliated, who make up 43 percent of the sample. Only 8 percent of them say they are “very attached” to Israel. They sympathize with Israel more than Palestinians, as every other grouping in the survey does; but the number isn’t overwhelming, it’s 32-11, with 58 percent saying they’re not sure, or sympathize equally with both.

Thanks to Annie Robbins.

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

American Jewish Community
Israel Lobby
US Aid to Israel
US Policy in the Middle East
US Politics

38 Responses

  1. Annie Robbins
    February 15, 2018, 11:58 am

    amazing statistics. kinds blows the idea of what “most jews” think (at least here in the bay area) right out of the water. especially this in the 18-to-34 yr-old demographic:

    Only 40 percent of the young are “comfortable with the idea of a Jewish state.”

    the implication being, 60% are uncomfortable with the very idea of a jewish state. granted, we don’t know how many are merely neutral vs uncomfortable. but still, if a person can’t say they are even comfortable with an idea that doesn’t bode well for neutrality. and of those 40% who do feel “comfortable with the idea of a Jewish state”, only 11 percent described themselves as very attached to Israel.

    contrast this with who is it out there trying to speak for the “Bay Area Jewish Community”. i think Cecilie Surasky was right in 2013, writing in response “local branches of the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee, as well as the Jewish Community Relations Council” claiming — “Bay Area Jewish Community Condemns Deceptive Apartheid Ads”: http://mondoweiss.net/2013/05/francisco-apartheid-backlash/

    Saying something over and over again doesn’t make it true. The Bay Area JCRC, and local offices of the ADL and the AJC, are not synonymous with the “Bay Area Jewish Community.” In fact, while the Jewish Community Relations Council claims to represent Bay Area Jews, they won’t release the number or names of groups they represent. That certainly makes one wonder if the number is embarrassingly small. And it’s likely shrinking. There is no shortage of Jews around here, from a wide political spectrum, who would be appalled to be associated with an attack on a Muslim group for using a word [apartheid] that Israeli officials use regularly.

    so here we are 5 years later and indeed, the numbers they represent, here in the bay area, are embarrassingly small.

    • echinococcus
      February 15, 2018, 1:05 pm

      Annie,

      All very well and likely true. I get stuck with the All-American basic principle, though: One Dollar, One Vote. All these percentages will mean something if and when we get out of there.

      • Annie Robbins
        February 15, 2018, 3:18 pm

        All these percentages will mean something if and when we get out of there.

        as if all these percentages won’t impact if and when we get out of there? plllease.

        i was especially heartened by haaretz’s opening salvo:

        If it remains true that as California goes, so goes the nation, Israeli leaders ought to start worrying.

        they are already worrying. and it’s always been northern california, not southern, in the forefront.

      • echinococcus
        February 15, 2018, 3:48 pm

        Yes, Annie, lots of things have happened since 1880 or so, lots of movements have come and gone and lots of people were “especially heartened” by divers tribal stirrings along all those years but what has always carried the decision has been One Dollar One Vote period. Big “worries” and still no change except the continual worsening.
        Besides, who really cares for the mood of this 2% of the general population anyway? Even if they were anti-Zionist to a man, which they are very far from, they count for squat –the “Jewish” influence is exclusively in the lobby dollars.

      • Annie Robbins
        February 15, 2018, 4:16 pm

        Besides, who really cares for the mood of this 2%

        the lobby, for one. the 2% are not on some island. aside from christian zionists, they represent a segment of the US population most inclined to be pro israel. if you think lobby dollars are “exclusively” what influences government policy, i can’t say i completely agree with you. there needs to be at least some semblance of an appearance of popular opinion supporting US policy for many things, including war.

      • Keith
        February 16, 2018, 10:20 am

        ECHINOCOCCUS- “…the “Jewish” influence is exclusively in the lobby dollars.”

        Change “exclusively” to “primarily” and expand “lobby” to include all Zionist influence and I agree completely. The most significant aspect of our society is the monetization of power.

      • Keith
        February 16, 2018, 11:32 am

        ANNIE- ” the 2% are not on some island. aside from christian zionists, they represent a segment of the US population most inclined to be pro israel.”

        Yes, but the US population doesn’t set policy, the elites do. And the “liberal” Jewish Democrats are solid Democrats and will vote for the Democratic candidate regardless of policy. They are no more likely to revolt at the polls than the non-Jewish population, perhaps less so. How else to explain the extreme militarism of the Clinton Democrats? Besides, we have entered the era of identity politics where the active segment of the US population is distracted by diversionary issues. If there was even a smidgen of sanity in politics, the Democrats and the “liberal” media would have been run out of town long ago over this Russiagate insanity.

      • Annie Robbins
        February 16, 2018, 2:06 pm

        the US population doesn’t set policy, the elites do.

        i agree keith. and i say that as someone completely sickened by the dem party too. but i think you’re missing the point i was trying to make when i wrote “there needs to be at least some semblance of an appearance of popular opinion supporting US policy for many things, including war.” this semblance of appearance is what the whole ‘support for israel needs to be bipartisan’ comes from. it can’t become something americans fight over or israel will lose. and the jewish vote (dem or gop) is so small it doesn’t matter. it also doesn’t matter that an “active segment of the US population is distracted by diversionary issues”. what matters is keeping israel out of the discussion and i don’t think we’re going to see that. those clinton dems who keep screaming about russia? i’m not convinced they can win any more presidential elections without (what used to be) the grassroots of the party. and although you may be right “Jewish Democrats are solid Democrats and will vote for the Democratic candidate regardless of policy”, it was this kind of thinking that led to a trump presidency. by the analysts, the media, the pundits .. they kept telling us clinton had it in the bag, but she didn’t. and if the election were held again today, she wouldn’t win today either. but you know what she had? she had “some semblance of an appearance of popular opinion supporting” her. you at least need that to fool people into believing US policy reflects the mood of the country. but if the mood of the country is solidly adverse to what the elites want, it’s not so easy to pull off policy. as a country, i think that’s where we’re heading with israel. when 70% of dems support sanctions against israel, there are only 3 ways that can go. stagnant (i don’t buy that), more progressive support for israel (i don’t buy that) or less support (that’s the trend). so what happens when 80 or 85% of dems support sanctions? do you think that bodes well for the unity of the dem party? because i don’t.

      • Keith
        February 16, 2018, 5:15 pm

        ANNIE- ” but if the mood of the country is solidly adverse to what the elites want, it’s not so easy to pull off policy.”

        Aye, there’s the rub! With an elite oriented media I have great difficulty imagining the mood of the country solidly adverse to what the elites want. I have even more difficulty imagining the bulk of the 99% doing anything to substantively oppose the policy. Current militarism and Russiagate two obvious examples of the 99% going along with what the elites want. This is historically consistent. Did the peasants oppose divine right? Hillary and Trump were the two most unpopular people to run for President, yet how many of our fellow citizens protested by voting Third Party? Most Americans favor single payer health care in spite of massive negative propaganda but I am not holding my breath waiting for single payer to arrive anytime soon. Nor a reduction in the military budget. Popular opinion seems to me to becoming less important to the elites who are busy restructuring our society to their liking. We are at the end of the hydrocarbon era of cheap and plentiful energy and the industrial economy which requires massive amounts of cheap energy. Productive capitalism is being replaced by the rentier capitalism of corporate neo-feudalism. Too big a topic to get into in a comment. One of the reasons for Russiagate is that the corporate elites are running out of time to eliminate ALL competition to their plans. Russiagate is but a pretext for destroying Russia as a potential competitor. I predict that if we are alive in ten years the political economy will be significantly different. Hard to predict all of the ramifications including the various means of social control. I am filled with dark foreboding.

      • Annie Robbins
        February 16, 2018, 5:59 pm

        keith, i think your last sentence reflects our different outlooks. although i agree with your many salient points i like to go through life thinking people can make a difference because if i didn’t there’d be no point in being an activist. while you have great difficulty imagining the mood of the country solidly adverse to what the elites want, i notice 70% of dems thinking we should apply sanctions to israel, and i think that’s a big number. albeit, it’s not 99%, but does represent a solid split in the party. and it doesn’t even include the largest demographic of voters, independents who generally more vote dem than gop most of whom have left the party because of the disgust you yourself have articulated.

        so i think we’re in interesting times. were in a 2 party system where over 1/2 the party is disgusted with the party. and even tho the media won’t report israel/palestine is important to people, it is. it’s a real bone of contention.

        plus, i really question how many people are solidly behind this belief in russia stealing the election just because the press keeps pushing the idea. anyway, you do not even need a majority of dems not believing this crap, all you need is enough of them to prevent dems from winning. did you read this article https://theintercept.com/2018/01/23/dccc-democratic-primaries-congress-progressives/

        how can this not piss progressives off? so if the dems keep losing it means the country’s policies keeps moving further right. and as that happens my hunch is dem voters, will instinctively move left. i just don’t believe it can go on and on like this without a backlash. if that were not the case you wouldn’t hear the handwringing about israel having to be bipartisan. anyway, i guess i come from a place of believing were going to see more and more people come out against israel and that will be reflected at the ballot box.

    • amigo
      February 15, 2018, 2:00 pm

      “so here we are 5 years later and indeed, the numbers they represent, here in the bay area, are embarrassingly small.” Annie Robbins.

      From a zionist perspective they should be embarassing but zionists by nature will adopt their usual , denial , denial stance and bury their collective heads in the dead sea.

      From my perspective , these numbers are tantalisingly small.May they continue to decline , exponentially.

      Thanks for the report.

      • Annie Robbins
        February 15, 2018, 3:22 pm

        but zionists by nature will adopt their usual , denial , denial stance and bury their collective heads

        it doesn’t matter, ignore them or better yet remind them over and over they are not the voice of the jewish american community. tell them they speak for a marginal demographic of jewish americans that is shrinking as we speak. it won’t shut them up but someone needs to put them in their place.

      • Noodles
        February 16, 2018, 12:31 pm

        One dollar one vote is how America runs its political policy, but it isn’t how Israel gets its armies of volunteers to move to there. Israel demands a steady supply of immigrants who are willing accept higher prices, lower wages, a Russian roulette foreign policy, and forced military service.
        Right now their Birthright cruises are a lot like love-bombing, the Moonie recruitment method. It’s unlikely that Bibi’s “charm” is going to attract the computer start up companies that can keep Israel economically successful. Not even the big funders of Israel live there.

    • Misterioso
      February 16, 2018, 10:37 am

      @Annie Robbins

      http://www.palestinechronicle.com/boomerang-effect-netanyahu-made-israel-american-issue-lost/

      “The Boomerang Effect: How Netanyahu Made Israel an American Issue, and Lost”
      The Palestine Chronicle, Feb. 14/18
      By Ramzy Baroud

      EXCERPTS:
      “Despite massive sums of money spent to channel public opinion in the United States in favor of Israel, unmistakable trends in opinion polls are attesting to the changing dynamics of Israel’s support among ordinary Americans.

      “Not only is Israel losing its support and overall appeal among large sections of American society, but among young American Jews, as well – a particularity worrying phenomena for the Israeli government.

      “The trend promises to be a lasting one, since it has been in the making for years, starting some time after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.”

      “It was on that date that the affinity between Israel and the US purportedly grew to unprecedented levels, since both countries claimed to be fighting ‘Islamic terror.’ In reality, the attacks, the ensuing media discourse and subsequent wars have all coagulated the support of Christian Evangelists behind Israel, as they saw the widening conflict in the Middle East as part of a long-awaited prophecy.

      “It was precisely then that the support of Israel by American Liberals, especially those identifying with the Democratic Party, began to weaken.

      “With time, supporting or not supporting Israel became a partisan issue, which is, itself, unprecedented.

      “While the Israeli government under Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, exploited every opportunity to maximize support for Israel in order to achieve objectives deemed important by the Israeli right wing, ultra-right and religious parties, Netanyahu’s conceited and confrontational style has alienated many Americans, especially Democrats.

      “Worse, Netanyahu’s policies of entrenching the Occupation, blocking any peace efforts and expanding illegal Jewish settlements, also began to shift the kind of support that Israel has historically taken for granted, that of American Jews.”

      “For decades, Israel was considered the only issue that united all Americans regardless of their political and ideological affiliations. That is no longer valid, and Netanyahu has played a major role in this.”

      “Netanyahu has shoved Israel into the heart of polarizing American politics, and although he has achieved his short-term goals (for example, obtaining US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel) he has irrevocably damaged the decades-long consensus on Israel among Americans, and in that there is a great source of hope.”

    • Misterioso
      February 16, 2018, 4:17 pm

      @Annie Robbins

      Breaking news:
      Feb. 16/18

      https://twitter.com/SarahKSilverman/status/964329047386832896

      “Comedian Sarah Silverman endorses Amnesty call to Free Ahed Tamimi”

      “Jews have to stand up EVEN when — ESPECIALLY when — the wrongdoing is BY Jews/the Israeli government.”

      • Annie Robbins
        February 16, 2018, 6:06 pm

        misterioso, her tweet was from yesterday feb. 15 and i read it then because my friend Russell Khater (@ruskhat) responded to her forwarding many tweets (you can read on the thread) and 2 of them included RT’s of my tweets. so it showed up in my mentions yesterday! great news.

  2. pabelmont
    February 15, 2018, 12:16 pm

    Slow, slow, and not all that positive for Palestinians. A long, tough row to hoe, here.

  3. ckg
    February 15, 2018, 1:25 pm

    Marvelous! I don’t think even Frank Luntz could spin this to Israel’s favor. People complain about millennials, but I love ’em.

  4. yonah fredman
    February 15, 2018, 5:47 pm

    I’ve been following this since Jesse Jackson and Hymietown and at the time, particularly with his successes 4 years later in the early primaries, it seemed that the democratic party was moving in an antizionist direction in a big way. It didn’t happen.

    I think the best thing that happened the last 9 years in the middle east is what didn’t happen, an open war: attack by israel on iran’s nuclear program by bombs released by Israeli jets. the avoidance of that was an accomplishment, certainly one that still threatens in the looming future and in the proxy (?) present.

    i never thought that frisco was the harbinger of the future for either america or american jews. i think of “if you’re going to san francisco” and shlomo carlebach (google him) and his house of love and prayer and my year in southern california and one visit up to frisco. i do not consider san francisco the wave of the american future or the american present. gadfly, most likely. model, since when?

    • Annie Robbins
      February 15, 2018, 7:42 pm

      i never thought that frisco was the harbinger of the future for either america or american jews.

      according to the data presented in the poll, the bay area hosts the largest percentage of jewish americans w/graduate degrees (42%, and 52% for 35- 49 yr olds) — vs jewish population nationally (25%). plus, the adult jewish population in the east bay has grown by one THIRD since the 2011 study, which is somewhat astonishing. the bay area is considered an opportune destination by lots of people. we lead the nation in many many ways. have you ever been here? the bay area is not just san francisco. it’s a lifestyle choice.

    • Mooser
      February 16, 2018, 1:29 am

      ” gadfly, most likely. model, since when?”

      “yonah” any time you want to show us a survey which shows anything substantially different than ever-receding support for Zionism among Jews in America, feel free.

      • Annie Robbins
        February 16, 2018, 3:23 am

        gadfly, like n’orleans was/is a gadfly. totally dispensable if the stars align.

    • John O
      February 16, 2018, 5:16 am

      “what didn’t happen, an open war: attack by israel on iran’s nuclear program by bombs released by Israeli jets. the avoidance of that was an accomplishment …”

      Not really. Even Israel’s powerful military does not have the capacity to hit Iran’s nuclear facilities other than with nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles. If there’s any accomplishment, it’s due to the Americans, who have refused to supply Israel with their biggest conventional bombs and the heavy bombers needed to deliver them.

      • Mooser
        February 16, 2018, 2:09 pm

        “what didn’t happen, an open war: attack by israel on iran’s nuclear program by bombs released by Israeli jets. the avoidance of that was an accomplishment …”. “yonah fredman”

        It’s a simple little system, which any child can understand: You owe Israel if it gets in a war, and you owe Israel for not getting in a war.

    • Misterioso
      February 16, 2018, 10:57 am

      @Annie Robbins

      Support for the entity known as “Israel” is on an irreversible, accelerating downward slide in the U.S. (and around the world.) Americans, especially youth, including enlightened Jews, are increasingly angry at being played for suckers by Zionist racist, fascistic thugs and their bought and paid for U.S. politicians. Needless to say, this change has come about in large measure by the ease at which the horrible reality of the “Israel” – Palestinian conflict can be learned and viewed thanks to today’s communication technology, e.g., the Internet. It’s only the beginning!!

  5. yonah fredman
    February 16, 2018, 7:03 am

    my zionist cousin says the democratic party already abandoned israel by not attending netanyahu’s speech and backing the iran deal.

    san francisco is a useful measure of the so called grass roots progressive wing of the democratic party.

    the bifurcation of american jews into orthodox versus intermarrieds, with a small portion in the middle ground does not bode well for american liberal jewish support for israel.

    the turmoil of the arab world works against the arab world in the american mind, therefore as long as israel does not start a real war against iran, the issue is likely to simmer and appeal to activists, but the broad swath of america does not care. the world is messy and the middle east is even messier and the pentagon is bloated, but if we’re spending money on a military in any case, then middle east realism should be the way to go. pro palestinians might have a case to make to the realists, but the region is so messed up, that their cause is lost in the general chaos. It is not realism but anti colonialism, to use a phrase, that is the ideology that appeals to more people on the palestine issue. and anticolonialism would fit in an “identity” category rather than an “american” category.

    • Annie Robbins
      February 16, 2018, 12:00 pm

      anti colonialism … is the ideology that appeals to more people on the palestine issue. and anticolonialism would fit in an “identity” category rather than an “american” category.

      what?

      the world is messy and the middle east is even messier and the pentagon is bloated, but if we’re spending money on a military in any case, then middle east realism should be the way to go.

      what?

      as long as israel does not start a real war against iran, the issue is likely to simmer and appeal to activists, but the broad swath of america does not care.

      the talking pt used to be ‘the vast majority’ of americans support israel. now it’s “the broad swath” doesn’t care. we’ll see about that. all that handwringing over the requirement israel retain bipartisan support. let’s hope your zionist cousin is on to something.

      • Mooser
        February 16, 2018, 1:59 pm

        “what?…what?”

        Notice the depth to which the parsing has sunk into the blubbering on a hot subject.

      • Annie Robbins
        February 16, 2018, 2:10 pm

        oh yeah, i noticed mooser.

      • Mooser
        February 16, 2018, 2:22 pm

        “oh yeah, i noticed mooser.”

        Indeed, a dreadful business. I hope “yonah” doesn’t end up like that poor Abernetty family.

  6. ritzl
    February 16, 2018, 11:51 am

    Great trend.

    One thing I’m curious about, given these age-dependent differences, is what happens when the young respondents age. There has been this kind of young-old discrepancy for many years, not this large, but the same pattern. Do young Jews increase their support for Israel as they get older?

    I’ve never seen a poll that tracks individual sentiment on this topic over a period of years. The like-to-like age group sentiment presented here says a lot, but I guess it would also be interesting/compounding/solidifying to get insight into the changing attitudes of individuals over time.

    • Annie Robbins
      February 16, 2018, 12:45 pm

      ritzl, i’ve heard the argument people get more conservative towards israel as they age but i don’t buy it. i think the reason we see the percentages we do, all trending in one direction, is because as old die off they are being replaced by a less pro israel generation. and each successive generation replacing the one in front of it is more progressive.

      the poll analysts don’t exactly see it that way. instead of ‘more progressive’ they see them as “substantially less engaged” or “less likely to be very attached to Israel”. that sounds like a rather passive stance, similar to yonah’s “does not care” framing. this is not nearly as scary as the idea that they [younger generation] do care, but that their caring doesn’t translate into “support”. iow, instead of ‘less engaged’ what happens when/if the younger generation becomes actively engaged — in ending apartheid? and maybe i’m just a wishful thinker, but i suspect this is more likely what’s pushing the trend vs the passive ‘less engaged’.

      • John O
        February 16, 2018, 3:10 pm

        You’re surely right, Annie.

        We have a similar issue here in the UK, following the catastrophic decision to leave the European Union. Older folk tended to vote to leave (not all of them – I’m 66 and as staunch a Remainer as anybody). But a huge source of anger for us Remainers is the fact that so many oldies never gave a thought to what they were doing – or how much of an embarrassment they were – to their grandchildren.

        Blind support for Israel, despite its obvious folly and – given Israel’s treatment of Palestinians – its immorality, is alienating the younger generation at an ever-increasing rate, with those older folk not giving a damn about the mess they are bequeathing to the young, and the young – and who can blame them? – simply walking away from their “tribe”.

      • Annie Robbins
        February 16, 2018, 6:23 pm

        i have to admit john, to not being fully informed of all the pros and cons of brexit. as a brit there’s probably a lot of info one already understands about being part of the EU even before the brexit movement started vs what an american might know. (i sort of imagine it like having a choice of whether california might be better off as it’s own country, and i do think we pay a heck of a lot more into the fed system than we get back both financially and in terms of fed policy, so as a californian i might opt to vote for an exit.. but of course i wouldn’t want to start a war w/the rest of the country over it, like the confederate states) and once it started there was even more information. whereas, as an american i don’t really know the advantages like you would. and my hunch is it might not be as obvious in terms of right and wrong as looking at i/p. so “never gave a thought to what they were doing” might not necessarily be the reason they all voted as they did. one might imagine being part of the EU would make ones impact as a brit having even less of a voice. i just don’t know. but i’ve heard, like most governments, the EU is run from the top and changing policy is more challenging than changing it within a country. i don’t know. i’m sure it has to do with trade and immigration and everything. maybe you can explain to me (us) why you and so many young people are staunch remainers.

      • Misterioso
        February 16, 2018, 4:26 pm

        @John O

        Speaking of the “UK,” here’s a burst of sunshine:

        http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/02/liverpool-fans-embrace-mohamed-salah-muslim-chant-180216105515770.html

        EXCERPT:
        “Liverpool Football Club fans have embraced Mohamed Salah, an Egyptian player, with a new chant that celebrates the 25-year-old forward’s faith.

        “‘Mo Sa-la-la-la-lah, Mo Sa-la-la-la-lah, if he’s good enough for you, he’s good enough for me, if he scores another few, then I’ll be Muslim too,’ fans have been filmed chanting from the stadiums to the pubs as they watch Salah’s footwork at play.

        “The rhyme continues: ‘He’s sitting in the mosque, that’s where I want to be.’

        “Saleh, who also plays for Egypt’s national team, is quickly becoming a darling of the English football community.

        “In 2017, he was named the BBC’s African Footballer of the Year.

        “On Wednesday, he became the thirteenth player in Liverpool FC’s 125-year history to score his 30th goal in a season in a match against Porto, prompting some to compare Salah with Argentina’s footballing legend, Lionel Messi.”

  7. genesto
    February 16, 2018, 1:39 pm

    ‘But mixed couples are more sympathetic to Israel than Palestinians, by much less, 36 percent to 7 percent.’

    I’m surprised, and somewhat disappointed, with this statistic. My wife and I, both in our 70’s and living in the Bay Area, are a mixed couple. She’s Jewish and I’m Arab American. We are both anti-Zionist and pro Palestinian rights. I would have expected more mixed marriages to be like us, particularly around here.

    I guess the lesson to be learned here is that you not only need to be with the ‘other’ but also listen to his or her story carefully. This is a problem with my wife’s two children who, even after knowing me for nearly 20 years, are still hardened Zionists with whom I can never discuss this issue.

  8. inbound39
    February 16, 2018, 4:13 pm

    The answer does not lie in the money though it does buy influence. The answer lies in the Justice Department and American Law. These laws were written for a purpose to protect the nation and its people. If it is illegal for a foreign power to meddle in American Governance then American Politicians have much to answer for and act upon. Israel openly meddles in American governance. Therefore if the American Government does not take action against outlawing Israel and holding it to account then Americans are being betrayed by their government. Full Stop….end of.

  9. Yitzchak Goodman
    February 16, 2018, 4:42 pm

    Mooser: It’s a simple little system, which any child can understand

    The composers names, we list ’em
    With the racetracks of the land.

    From Bells are Ringing in case some are not picking up the reference.

