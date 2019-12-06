Trending Topics:
Omar, Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez, and Pressley only Dems to oppose Israel resolution that omits all mentions of occupation

'The Squad' (YouTube)

On Friday, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed H.Res.326, a resolution that reaffirms the United States’ commitment to a two-state solution. Nearly every Republican voted against the legislation, but the only Democrats to oppose it were Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA).

The resolution was scheduled to come to the floor this summer, but the bill’s cosponsors clashed with hawkish, pro-Israel Democrats who pushed back against some of the language in its text. According to reporting by Politico, lawmakers like Rep. Eliot Engel (NY) did not want the bill to reference the two-solution as the “only” possible resolution to the conflict. A reference to the “broadly held consensus” on the two-state solution was ultimately removed from the text. Additionally, Rep. Karen Bass (CA) cut out all mentions of occupation from the text, in a failed effort to drum up GOP support for the legislation. “When you want to get as many people on board as possible, you have to negotiate,” a staffer for the bill’s author, Rep. Alan Lowenthal (CA), admitted at the time. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ) also added an amendment to the text committing the United States government to a continued policy of unconditioned military aid for Israel.

In a Twitter thread, Rep. Omar detailed her opposition to the resolution. “The goal of these changes was clear: to pass a resolution that will not actually bring a resolution to this conflict,” she wrote, “That’s why the resolution doesn’t have support from Palestinians in Congress or Palestinian advocates. We are told to swallow these changes in the name of ‘pragmatism.’ But there is nothing “pragmatic” about a vote that makes peace unachievable.”

Rep. Tlaib, who is the first the first Palestinian-American woman in Congress, rose to oppose the resolution on the House floor. She cited her Palestinian grandmother as an inspiration for her vote and drew a direct parallel between Israel’s current policies and those of the United State’s under Jim Crow. “Given our nation’s history of segregation, we should recognize when such injustices are occurring,” she said, “We cannot be honest brokers for peace if we refuse to use the words ‘illegal occupation by Israel.’

Rep. Betty McCollum (MN), who introduced a historic bill to promote the rights of Palestinian children earlier this year, voted present. “I signed on to a bold, meaningful two-state solution resolution,” she tweeted, “Unfortunately, H. Res. 326 has been amended in a way I can no longer support.”

Michael Arria

Michael Arria is the U.S. correspondent for Mondoweiss.

  1. ckg on December 6, 2019, 3:20 pm

    Ilhan Omar: “That’s why the resolution doesn’t have support from Palestinians in Congress…”

    As far as I know there are only two Palestinian-Americans in Congress. We know Rashida Tlaib didn’t support the resolution. Can we confirm that Justin Amash didn’t either?

  2. Citizen on December 6, 2019, 4:32 pm

    Not a word about this on US mainstream cable tv news.

  3. Talkback on December 6, 2019, 7:10 pm

    Using the word “occupation” is double-plus ungood and has to be removed from the Zionist new speak dictionary of the US. Let’s call it “control” or better “administration”. Or how about “liberated”? Israel liberated Judea and Samaria in 1967 from islamic terrorists who tried to create a state in the Levant. Yeah, that sounds double plus good.

    • MHughes976 on December 7, 2019, 1:02 pm

      I can still remember my dismay when Begin, first visiting the UK, introduced the language, then new to me, of ‘Judaea and Samaria’ as ‘liberated territories’. Such horrible manipulation of the Bible, I thought. Mind you, it would be all right, I also thought in those days, , because the moderates on both sides must surely gain power soonish. How foolish I was.

      • Talkback on December 8, 2019, 5:49 am

        Don’t worry, they world is going to love Jews even more, I can allready feel it.

    • James Canning on December 7, 2019, 6:56 pm

      George Orwell could have predicted this would be the game plan of the Israel lobby.

  4. Misterioso on December 7, 2019, 8:41 am

    For the record:

    https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/germany-opposes-us-stance-on-israeli-settlements/1650010

    “Germany opposes U.S. stance on Israeli settlements” Nov. 20/19

    “German gov’t views settlement as violation of international law which hampers prospects of peace process, spokeswoman says.”

    BERLIN
    “Germany on Tuesday opposed the U.S. announcement that it no longer considered Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories illegal.

    “German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said in a statement that her government has not changed its position regarding the Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.

    “’The Federal Government views settlement-building activity as a violation of international law, which hampers prospects of a peace process and makes a negotiated two-state solution much more difficult,’ the statement said.

    “Berlin pledged to continue its efforts, together with other EU partners, to find a mutually acceptable, negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which would address the legitimate concerns of both sides.

    “On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Israeli settlements in the West Bank will no longer be viewed as illegal ‘per se.’

    “Roughly 650,000 Israeli Jews currently live on more than 100 settlements built since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

    “The Palestinians want these territories along with the Gaza Strip for the establishment of a future Palestinian state.

    “International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.”

  5. Misterioso on December 7, 2019, 10:04 am

    Heads up!!

    At the behest of multi billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, his puppet master and principle source of Republican campaign funds, non-presidential President Donald Trump will prostrate himself before leading American Zionists “at Adelson-backed Conference” in Florida. Further confirmation that the United States has been hi-jacked by the pro-“Israel” lobby. Wake up Americans!! As George Washington warned you in his Farewell Address: “…steer clear of a ‘passionate attachment’ to another nation, as it could create ‘the illusion of a common interest… where no common interest exists.”

    https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-trump-set-to-speak-before-thousands-of-jews-israelis-at-adelson-backed-conference-1.8228268

    “Trump Set to Speak Before Thousands of Jews and Israelis at Adelson-backed Conference” Haaretz, Dec.6/19, by Daniell Ziri and Amir Tibon

    “President to deliver keynote address in rare appearance before Jewish organizations”
    NEW YORK — “U.S. President Donald Trump will speak before some 4,000 Israelis and American Jews at the annual conference of the Israeli-American Council on Saturday evening in Florida.

    “The IAC is an organization funded by one of Trump’s supporters, Jewish-American billionaire Sheldon Adelson, and presents itself as a voice for the Israeli-American community.

    “Adelson reportedly donated tens of millions of dollars to GOP candidates in 2016, making him the party’s major donor.

    “The president will deliver his keynote address on the third night of the conference, themed ‘Israel Together,’ although the organization describes itself as ‘non-political.’ Trump is expected to discuss the relationship between Israel and the United States.

    “‘It is an honor for us to host the president of the United States,’ Co-founder and CEO of the IAC Shoham Nicolet said. ‘This is great news not only for our organization but for the entire pro-Israel community in America, which supports unwavering ties between the United States and Israel.’

    “’The [organization’s] coast-to-coast community is becoming the bridge, the gateway, and the driving force within Jewish America, fostering a deep connection to Israel,’ Nicolet said at the opening plenary on Thursday night. ‘It is time for us to shift our focus from differences and rifts to the endless possibilities and opportunities when we come together. This is what the IAC is all about.’

    “During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, he spoke at the annual gathering of AIPAC, the most powerful pro-Israel lobby group in Washington.

    “But since taking office, Trump has rarely appeared before Jewish organizations. He last spoke at the the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas in April. The RJC, the leading Jewish group affiliated with the Republican Party, is also funded by Adelson.

    “The summit will address anti-Semitism, Jewish diaspora in the U.S., the future of Zionism, Israeli innovation, the impact of intersectionality — a critical theory lens that examines the interconnected nature of social categorizations such as race, class, and gender, and how they overlap as interdependent systems of discrimination or disadvantage — on the American Jewish community, and the relationship between Israelis and American Jews.

    “Other speakers at the event will include politicians, diplomats, entrepreneurs and American and Israeli celebrities. Among them are Consul General of Israel in New York Dani Dayan; Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel Isaac Herzog; Likud lawmaker Gideon Sa’ar; Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and 2018 Israeli Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai.

    “The IAC, established in 2007, aims to ‘build an engaged and united Israeli-American community that strengthens the Israeli and Jewish identity of our next generation, the American Jewish community, and the bond between the peoples of the United States and the State of Israel.’

    “It was originally founded by several prominent Israeli businessmen living in the United States as a nonpartisan organization. In recent years, however, Adelson has become the organization’s leading donor, with IAC shifting to focus more on political issues.”

    • MHughes976 on December 7, 2019, 1:10 pm

      The intersectionality session should be real feast of pretentiousness. Mind you, I’m not sure what George Washington was on about. Surely a bit of passion in support of those fighting the good fight is not misplaced, wherever you find them.

      • PaulMerrell on December 7, 2019, 11:37 pm

        Here’s a bit more of the Geo. Washington Farewell Address, with the quote at issue in clarifying context (the full address is at https://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/washing.asp ):

        “Nothing is more essential than that permanent, inveterate antipathies against particular nations, and passionate attachments for others, should be excluded; and that, in place of them, just and amicable feelings towards all should be cultivated. The nation which indulges towards another a habitual hatred or a habitual fondness is in some degree a slave. It is a slave to its animosity or to its affection, either of which is sufficient to lead it astray from its duty and its interest. Hence, frequent collisions, obstinate, envenomed, and bloody contests. The nation, prompted by ill-will and resentment, sometimes impels to war the government, contrary to the best calculations of policy. The peace often, sometimes perhaps the liberty, of nations, has been the victim.

        “So likewise, a passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils. Sympathy for the favorite nation, facilitating the illusion of an imaginary common interest in cases where no real common interest exists, and infusing into one the enmities of the other, betrays the former into a participation in the quarrels and wars of the latter without adequate inducement or justification. It leads also to concessions to the favorite nation of privileges denied to others which is apt doubly to injure the nation making the concessions; by unnecessarily parting with what ought to have been retained, and by exciting jealousy, ill-will, and a disposition to retaliate, in the parties from whom equal privileges are withheld. And it gives to ambitious, corrupted, or deluded citizens (who devote themselves to the favorite nation), facility to betray or sacrifice the interests of their own country, without odium, sometimes even with popularity.”

    • Maghlawatan on December 7, 2019, 4:28 pm

      “build an engaged and united Israeli-American community that strengthens the Israeli and Jewish identity of our next generation, “

      Not going to happen. Israeli Jewish society worships violence and is several standard deviations away from the OECD mean.

    • Jon66 on December 7, 2019, 10:16 pm

      Mist,
      You forgot the other relevant parts of the address.
      “ … nothing is more essential than that permanent, inveterate antipathies against particular nations, and passionate attachments for others, should be excluded; and that, in place of them, just and amicable feelings towards all should be cultivated. The nation which indulges towards another a habitual hatred or a habitual fondness is in some degree a slave. It is a slave to its animosity or to its affection, either of which is sufficient to lead it astray from its duty and its interest. Antipathy in one nation against another disposes each more readily to offer insult and injury, to lay hold of slight causes of umbrage, and to be haughty and intractable, when accidental or trifling occasions of dispute occur. Hence, frequent collisions, obstinate, envenomed, and bloody contests. The nation, prompted by ill-will and resentment, sometimes impels to war the government, contrary to the best calculations of policy.”
      Would you also agree with him that hatred toward a particular country is bad policy?

  6. bcg on December 7, 2019, 11:23 am

    So the politicians are still hallucinating that a “2-state” solution is still possible?

    At this point it would be more productive if the congress passed a resolution recognizing that all the territory between Jordan and the sea, Lebanon and Egypt, is effectively one state.

    • echinococcus on December 7, 2019, 4:38 pm

      “Hallucinating”? No, they’re reading their instructions.
      If Congress were to acknowledge facts, they would get hell from their owners for giving the game away.

  7. Maghlawatan on December 7, 2019, 4:24 pm

    The omens are not good for Zionism. They are very like the UK Conservative party. Overly reliant on old farts. Omar etc represent the future.

  8. echinococcus on December 7, 2019, 6:25 pm

    As much as the opposition by the four congresswomen is worth supporting in word and deed, more recent news illustrate the danger of putting one’s faith in any member of the Single Party:

    https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/dec/05/ilhan-omar-rashida-tlaib-targeted-far-right-fake-news-operation-facebook

    “A mysterious Israeli-based group uses 21 Facebook pages to churn out more than a thousand coordinated fake news posts per week to more than a million followers around the world. It milks the traffic for revenue from digital advertising.
    Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who earlier this year became the first Muslim women to serve in the US Congress, have been singled out for vicious attacks by the coordinated effort.
    Somali-born Omar is the most frequent target. She has been mentioned in more than 1,400 posts since the network began two years ago. Tlaib has been mentioned nearly 1,200 times. Both totals are far higher than any other member of Congress.

    The posts exacerbate Islamophobia by amplifying far-right parties and vilifying Muslim and leftwing politicians. Their content is a blend of distorted news and pure fabrication.”

    So far, it’s just more of the usual propaganda warfare.
    But what’s the response?

    “Omar told the Guardian: “As this report makes clear, foreign interference – whether by individuals or governments – is still a grave threat to our democracy. These are malicious actors operating in a foreign country, Israel, spreading misinformation and hate speech to influence elections in the United States. The goal of these anti-Muslim hate campaigns is clear – they put Muslim lives here and around the world at risk and undermine our country’s commitment to religious pluralism.”

    “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Facebook’s complacency is a threat to our democracy. It has become clear that they do not take seriously the degree to which they provide a platform for white nationalist hate and dangerous misinformation in this country and around the world. And there is a clear reason for this: they profit off it. I believe their inaction is a grave threat to people’s lives, to our democracy and to democracy around the world.

    When private corporations don’t act, we as a nation need to think seriously about ways to address the spread of misinformation while protecting core values like free speech.”

    A more horrifying pronunciamiento is hard to find anywhere — except in Orwell’s original Newspeak. So in order to avert a “threat to democracy”, we ban speech that we don’t like (in fact, ban anything seen as disparaging Moslems…) and we slut-shame the private contractors, like Facebook, whose only reason for existence is that of circumventing the constitutional guarantee of free speech.

    The only threat to democracy here are all the Single Party people of our Banana Republic, who believe in censorship — including Ms Omar.

    As for Ms Omar still pushing the WWIII propaganda presenting any exercise of speech as “intervention”, that is beyond despicable.

    The four congresswomen (up from two) seem to be doing a good job of standing up to some of the most egregious governmental excesses in support of Zionism, and for this they deserve support. Support should not extend, though, to the fascist pronouncements of these Democrats.

  9. James Canning on December 7, 2019, 6:54 pm

    One must assume that those in the House who demand the occupation not even be mentioned in a resolution, are content enough for there to be no end to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank (and the Golan Heights), no matter what damage the endless Israeli occupation does to the interests of the American people.

