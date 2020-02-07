Trending Topics:
Will Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren attend the AIPAC conference?

26 Comments
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in Jan. 14, 2019. screenshot.
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in Jan. 14, 2019. screenshot.

On Wednesday of this week Vermont Senator and a Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was asked by a Jewish student in New Hampshire whether he was planning to attend the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference. Here’s the full exchange:

My name is Sarah. I’m Jewish. And I care a lot about Palestinian and Israeli human rights, and so last week I was disgusted and horrified as I’m sure you were too by the release of Trump’s so-called peace plan, because it promises to expand and extend permanent occupation and annexation in Israel/Palestine. AIPAC rushed to embrace the plan and their annual policy conference is coming up in a month and we know that what they do there, as they do every year, is use the opportunity to shore up support for unconditional military aid in the form of a blank check to fund occupation, and they do that by forming alliances with Islamophobes and anti-Semites and white supremacists and that doesn’t represent my values. I’m not going to the conference. You made it very clear last year that it doesn’t represent your values either and so you weren’t going last year. You’re not going this year, right?

Sanders: Well if I do go — I don’t think I am, I don’t think it’s going to be on my schedule — but you know, I have no objection to going, but the question is what I say when I get there. That’s the point. And what I will say is something that I have said for years, and I speak as somebody who’s Jewish, and that is we need a foreign policy in this country, we need a Mideast policy which absolutely protects the integrity and the independence and safety of Israel, but also understands that the Palestinian people have needs and they have got to be treated with respect and dignity. And that is not the case right now. So that is my view. We will treat all people with respect and dignity.

In 2016, Sanders was the only Democratic candidate to skip the conference. However, he claimed that his absence was merely the byproduct of a scheduling conflict. “I would very much have enjoyed speaking at the AIPAC conference. Obviously issues impacting Israel and the Middle East are of the utmost importance to me, to our country and to the world,” he wrote to the organization, “Unfortunately, I am going to be traveling throughout the West and the campaign schedule that we have prevents me from attending.

Yesterday, the same student asked Massachusetts Senator, and fellow Democratic hopeful, Elizabeth Warren about the conference in New Hampshire. Warren said she wouldn’t attend, but didn’t expand on her reasoning. However, she used the opportunity to call for a two-state solution in the region.

Sarah: I’m an American Jew and I’m terrified by the unholy alliance that AIPAC is forming with Islamophobes and anti-Semites and white nationalists and no Democrat should legitimize that kind of bigotry by attending their annual policy conference and I’m really grateful that you skipped the AIPAC conference last year and so my question is if you’ll join me in committing to skip the AIPAC conference this March.

Warren: Yeah.

Sarah: What would you say to other candidates that are considering going?

Warren: The way I see this….let’s talk just a little bit more about policy in Israel because I think this is really important. The way I see this is that, for America to be a good ally of Israel and of the Palestinians, we need to encourage both parties to get to the negotiating table and we’re not doing that if we keep standing with one party and saying, “We’re on your side. We’re going to give you all the things you ask for for all kinds of political reasons, domestically here and domestically in Israel.” The two-state solution is not something people just thought up. It has been the official policy of the United States of America for nearly 70 years and the official policy of Israel. We need a solution in Israel that is a longterm peace solution and that means something that provides protection for the Israelis and provides self-determination and dignity for the Palestinians. We need to encourage the parties to come together. That’s what we want to see them do and have them negotiate out the right answer that’s going to work for them. The details, the settlements, the occupations, the capital, that’s what the parties should negotiate and we are not a good friend to either party, when we disrupt that process and keep it from going forward. So, as President of the United States I will do my best to urge both parties to come to the negotiating table and work out a longterm peaceful solution.

None of the other candidates have indicated whether or not they will skip the conference, which takes place in Washington D.C. from March 1-3, but it will surely emerge as an issue in the coming weeks.

Michael Arria

Michael Arria is the U.S. correspondent for Mondoweiss.

News

  1. wondering jew on February 7, 2020, 5:28 pm

    “…unholy alliance that AIPAC is forming with Islamophobes and anti-Semites and white nationalists”

    Aside from the alliances that Netanyahu has formed with East European white nationalists can someone enlighten me what alliances with white nationalists and anti-Semites Aipac is forming?

    • Mooser on February 7, 2020, 6:09 pm

      “Aside from the alliances that Netanyahu has formed with East European white nationalists…”

      Those aren’t enough? East European ‘white nationalists’ aren’t white enough for ya?

      • RoHa on February 8, 2020, 12:26 am

        “East European ‘white nationalists’ aren’t white enough for ya?”

        Not enough vowels to be truly white.

  2. Stephen Shenfield on February 7, 2020, 6:25 pm

    Both Bernie and Warren conform to the standard practice of emphasizing Israel’s security (Bernie — ‘protection’; Warren — ‘safety’) but ignoring the security of Palestinians, as though they faced no threats or any threats they face do not matter. The Kushner ‘plan’ specifies that there should be no constraints on IDF incursions into Palestinian territory, nor are there any provisions that might protect Gaza fishermen or beach football players from the Israeli Navy or West Bank Palestinians from the many forms of settler violence against them. But does the PA ever demand that equal attention be paid to the safety of Palestinians?

    • Ernie on February 9, 2020, 5:31 pm

      Thanks for drawing out that crucial point. It underlies the old ‘Land for peace’ trope, about which I once wrote, ‘Beyond one side of the equation of ‘land for peace’ being a bit bogus, as the land doesn’t really belong to Israel, is the other subtext. The suggestion is that since the Israelis are offering to give land, it’s the Palestinians who have to deliver the peace. That, in turn relies on the presumption that it’s the Palestinians who insist on violence and that Israel is the passive victim. Israel is willing to make painful sacrifices of its land if only those vicious Palestinians would leave them in peace. In reality, of course, it is the Palestinians who are the colonised people and on the receiving end of most of the violence. Palestinian violence, while demonstrably counterproductive, is wholly reactive. Amazing how they can pack all that into an innocuous little phrase, but then the Israeli hasbara ‘propaganda’ machine are no amateurs.’ (https://bureauofcounterpropaganda.blogspot.com/2007/04/land-for-peace.html)

  3. Misterioso on February 7, 2020, 7:38 pm

    Beneath its frenzy, I sense great worry and panic emerging in the Zionist camp. Sure they still have a lot of U.S. politicians in their pocket whose support they can buy, but at the same time, where it really counts, ever increasing numbers of people around the world, including Americans, especially youth, along with more and more enlightened Jews are seeing through racist Zionism and comprehending its monstrous crimes committed against the indigenous Palestinians for 72 years – financed in large measure by American taxpayers. They are organizing and will inevitably determine the future. It’s only a matter of time. Sheldon Adelson and his hatefilled ilk will be gone and Palestinians will still be in their ancient homeland and multiplying. Remember, including their ancestors, they have been there for at least 15,000 continuous years. The Zionist presence will prove to be but a blip in history.

  4. Elizabeth Block on February 8, 2020, 9:05 am

    Sorry, Elizabeth Warren, but people who still say they support a two-state solution actually support the continuation of the status quo, which is a single apartheid state, where non-Jews have no rights that Jewish Israelis are bound to respect.

    • brent on February 8, 2020, 4:25 pm

      The 2SS is still the policy of many Palestinians, the PA and many Israelis as well. Being as the status quo is working more against Palestinians, let’s hope they can figure out the direction they want to go with some plan as to how to get there. Trump has been practically begging them for that. Without their plan or direction, we are in a quandary.

      • Mooser on February 8, 2020, 4:45 pm

        “Trump has been practically begging them for that. Without their plan or direction, we are in a quandary.” “brent”

        You are really getting to be disgusting, “brent”.

      • Talkback on February 8, 2020, 6:05 pm

        brent: “Trump has been practically begging them for that.”

        ROFL. So much for your “fundamentals”. Completely delusional.

      • Mooser on February 8, 2020, 10:24 pm

        Gee ‘brent’, are you suggesting the Palestinians could present their plan at the AIPAC meeting?

      • oldgeezer on February 9, 2020, 12:00 am

        @brent

        “Trump has been practically begging them for that. ”

        No he hasn’t. He’s told them they don’t matter or count. What a silly thing you’ve suggested.

      • Ernie on February 9, 2020, 5:44 pm

        Opinion polls consistently spin questions to achieve impressive majorities of various populations to endorse partition in principle. But when it comes to the crucial details, there’s very little agreement. (https://bureauofcounterpropaganda.blogspot.com/2009/07/agree-to-differ.html)

      • Rusty Pipes on February 10, 2020, 3:31 pm

        Trump is a narcissist and bully who has never begged anyone for anything.

  5. just on February 8, 2020, 1:23 pm

    Sarah should run for President of the US. She makes sense and seems fair and intelligent and involved. Thank you, Michael. All of the existing candidates should read Kate’s compilations and come back and justify their pablum.

    They can start with today’s :

    https://mondoweiss.net/2020/02/israeli-forces-kill-palestinian-teen-protesting-trump-annexation-plan/

  6. just on February 8, 2020, 2:26 pm

    news from Haaretz via JTA so not behind paywall:

    “Elizabeth Warren Says Won’t Attend AIPAC Annual Conference in Washington

    Jewish progressive group IfNotNow launches #SkipAIPAC campaign to pressure other candidates not to attend the pro-Israel lobby conference

    Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren indicated she would skip the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC’s conference next month’s and did not push back against questionable assertions about the lobby from a questioner at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

    In a sign of how the lobby has become a political lightning rod for Democrats, Warren answered “yeah” when asked if she was planning to skip the conference in Washington in March. …

    … The Jewish anti-occupation group IfNotNow said that the questioner, identified as Sarah O’Connor, was acting on its behalf.

    Tonight, Elizabeth Warren nodded along and smiled as a questioner slandered AIPAC as “an unholy alliance” of “Islamophobes,” “anti-semites, and white nationalists” that perpetuates “bigotry”

    Without blinking, Warren then agreed to boycott next year’s AIPAC conference pic.twitter.com/U2MJ6DCTdZ

    — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 7, 2020
    A spokesman for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee would not comment.

    In a joint statement released Friday with three other progressive groups — Indivisible, MoveOn, and the Working Families Party — IfNotNow echoed the language O’Connor used with Warren and said it was launching a campaign, #SkipAIPAC, to pressure other candidates not to attend the conference.

    “Israel’s decades-long occupation has eroded the bipartisan consensus on Israel and AIPAC, in a last-ditch effort to maintain influence, now anchors an unholy alliance with anti-Semites, Islamophobes and white nationalists,” IfNotNow co-founder Emily Mayer said. “This unholy alliance shields the Israeli government from any consequences for its actions and pushes for a blank check that has had disastrous effects for both Palestinians and Israelis. No Democrat should give AIPAC political cover with their presence.” …

    … AIPAC has taken pains in the past to distance itself from members and allies who have attacked minorities. The lobby also has dedicated staff who work on deepening the group’s ties to progressives.

    The IfNotNow statement cited several examples in support of its claim that AIPAC has forged an “unholy alliance” with racists and bigots.

    The group faulted AIPAC for its alliance with Christian Zionist pastor John Hagee, who in the 1990s said that Adolf Hitler was part of God’s plan because his actions helped lead to the State of Israel. Hagee long ago apologized for the remarks.

    Also named was Steve Emerson, a terrorism expert who has made several appearances at AIPAC conferences, most recently in 2016. Liberal groups have described him as anti-Muslim for exaggerating the threat of radical Islam. Emerson has been widely mocked in European media for describing some European cities as off-limits to non-Muslims.”

    more @ https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/elizabeth-warren-says-won-t-attend-aipac-annual-conference-in-washington-1.8506380?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

  7. just on February 8, 2020, 2:32 pm

    This is behind the paywall:

    “AIPAC Accuses ‘Radicals in the Democratic Party’ of Promoting anti-Semitism

    The U.S. pro-Israel lobby has posted a Facebook ad leading to a petition against reducing U.S. military aid to Israel, which prominent Democratic presidential contenders have been considering

    WASHINGTON – The American Israel Public Affairs Committee sponsored a Facebook ad last week blaming “radicals in the Democratic Party” of promoting anti-Semitism, and called on Americans not to abandon Israel, their “only Democratic ally in the Middle East.”

    The ad, which leads to a petition against reducing U.S. military aid to Israel, is currently listed as inactive and was viewed by some 30,000 people, according to Facebook’s publicly available data.

    “The radicals in the Democratic Party are pushing their anti-Semitic and anti-Israel policies down the throats of the American people. America should never abandon its only democratic ally in the Middle East. Sign the letter to Democrats in Congress – don’t abandon Israel!” the leading U.S. pro-Israel lobby wrote in the ad.

    The most outspoken Democratic presidential hopeful on the issue of U.S. military aid to Israel is Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish and has for months been saying that the assistance should be conditioned on a change in Israeli policy toward the Palestinians. The Vermont senator has said he would “absolutely” be willing to use the aid as leverage in the U.S.-Israel relationship. Over the summer, Sanders said at an event in New Hampshire that Washington should use that leverage “in order to end the racism we have recently seen in Israel.”” ..

    more @ https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-aipac-says-radicals-in-the-democratic-party-promote-anti-semitism-1.8506288

    Did I mention that I do not like facebook nor do I like moneybags Zuckerberg?

    • just on February 9, 2020, 4:37 pm

      “AIPAC Apologizes for Ad Accusing ‘Radicals in the Democratic Party’ of anti-Semitism

      ‘We offer our unequivocal apology to the overwhelming majority of Democrats who are rightfully offended by the inaccurate assertion that the poorly worded, inflammatory advertisement implied,’ AIPAC said

      AIPAC, the leading right-leaning pro-Israel lobby in the United States, offered a full-fledged apology in a statement. “We offer our unequivocal apology to the overwhelming majority of Democrats in Congress who are rightfully offended by the inaccurate assertion that the poorly worded, inflammatory advertisement implied,” it said.

      The Facebook ad in question last week blamed “radicals in the Democratic Party” for “pushing their anti-Semitic and anti-Israel policies down the throats of the American people,” and called on Americans not to abandon Israel, their “only Democratic ally in the Middle East.”

      Saturday’s apology came after the organization faced criticism for publishing an ad that contradicts AIPAC’s stated emphasis on bipartisanship.

      “We deeply appreciate the broad and reliable support that Democrats in Congress have consistently demonstrated for Israel. The bipartisan consensus that Democrats and Republicans have established on this issue forms the foundation of the U.S.-Israel relationship,” the statement said.” …

      https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-aipac-apologizes-for-ad-accusing-radicals-in-the-democratic-party-of-anti-semitism-1.8507133

      It’s about the benjamins, n’est ce pas?

      • oldgeezer on February 9, 2020, 9:57 pm

        @just

        The ad served it’s purpose and it’s damage cannot be undone. Was not undone. It didn’t retract the smear. It merely apologized to the vast majority and blamed poor wording. A seed has been planted and will grow. It will be fertilized from time with bovine excrement until it catches enough momentum.

  8. genesto on February 8, 2020, 3:55 pm

    The Zionists have already bought and paid for Biden, Klobuchar, and Buttigieg (who do you think makes up the bulk of those 40 contributing billionaires?), while Yang and Steyer seem to want to avoid the issue at all costs. Bloomberg said there are 2 Jews in the race, but only 1 cares about Israel.

    Bernie and, to a much lesser extent, Warren, are the only candidates who give us a ghost of a chance of creating a more equitable I/P policy.

  9. vwbeetle on February 8, 2020, 9:24 pm

    Warren is incorrect. The two state solution has NEVER been the official policy of Israel.

  10. Kay24 on February 9, 2020, 5:25 am

    It is sad that all of our previous leaders have had to embrace, and endorse, Israel’s sadistic, and inhumane policies, when it comes to the Palestinians. They have to pretend that Israel is THE LONG SUFFERING VICTIM, and justify the endless violence inflicted on the Palestinians, when in reality the victims have been suffering for too long, losing all they have had, and being made to look like the aggressors. The irony is, it is the US that is sending billions of dollars in aid, deadly weapons, and then we have American zionists like the Kushner’s financing the illegal settlements. What a crazy world.

  11. just on February 9, 2020, 5:12 pm

    So if any staffer or democratic candidate is finally reading Mondoweiss, please don’t skip this:

    “App Used by Netanyahu’s Likud Leaks Israel’s Entire Voter Registry

    Names, identification numbers and addresses of over 6 million voters were leaked through the unsecured Elector app

    The Likud has uploaded the full register of Israeli voters to an application, causing the leak of personal data on 6,453,254 citizens. The information includes the full names, identity card numbers, addresses and gender of every single eligible voter in Israel, as well as the phone numbers and other personal details of some of them.

    Israeli political parties receive personal details of voters before the elections and commit to protecting their privacy, as well as not to reproduce the registry, not to provide it to a third party, and to permanently erase all the information once the election is over.

    The voter registry was uploaded by Likud to the Elector app, which is used by the party to manage Election Day. The firm that developed the application, Feed-b, commented that the vulnerability was a “one-off incident that was immediately dealt with,” and that security measures have since been boosted. …

    The anonymous tipper also provided Haaretz with personal details of powerful people in Israel. It is unknown how many people gained access to the data and downloaded it. However, the application has users in various countries abroad, among them the United States, China, Russia and Moldova.” …

    https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/elections/.premium-app-used-by-netanyahu-s-likud-leaks-israel-s-entire-voter-registry-1.8509696?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

    Crazy? Not at all, Israel has always interfered in US elections btw. What’s next? Will the candidates just shrug and pledge allegiance to Israel first?

    Another pitifully immoral about illegal anti- Labbour shenanigans and a huge loss to Labour and the truth. By Asa Winstanley via EI:

    “Why I just quit the Labour Party

    Today I decided to quit the Labour Party.

    I did so to protest the party’s illegal mishandling of my private data, and because it is using its complaints system to conduct a political purge of members who support Palestinian rights.

    Almost a year after Labour’s faceless bureaucrats began investigating me, they sent me a letter this week threatening to expel me from the party.

    They demanded I reply within just five days of the letter’s receipt – unless the party decides I have a “clear and compelling reason” for an extension – to a 45-page packet of accusations regarding opinions I expressed and facts I reported in my Twitter postings.

    The absurdly short time given to respond makes a mockery of any fair process. I’ve concluded that going along with this sham any further would be to participate in a political show trial whose outcome is a foregone conclusion.

    You can read the packet of accusations below.

    The allegations amount to an attack on my reporting about Palestine, Zionism, the Israel lobby in the UK and the manufactured anti-Semitism crisis in Labour since 2015.

    They are an effort to smear me personally as an anti-Semite in order to silence me and intimidate others into silence over Israel’s crimes against Palestinians.

    This political inquisition also aims to stop people talking about and reporting on the role the Israel lobby plays in ensuring the ongoing silence and complicity of our political leaders in relation to Israel’s crimes.

    What further confirms that there is no chance of fairness is that I already addressed most of the bogus allegations and political charges in detailed answers I sent the party last year.

    But the nameless officials have ignored my responses and sent many of the same questions again.

    Instead of wasting more time defending myself against baseless, politically motivated charges, I have written to Labour today with my resignation.

    You can read my letter below.

    All the tweets by me which I’ve embedded in this article are among the “evidence” the party is citing against me. But these tweets are legitimate commentary and reportage. Some don’t have anything to do with Labour, or with supposed anti-Semitism.” …

    Much more @ https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/asa-winstanley/why-i-just-quit-labour-party

    Please read it.

  12. Brewer on February 10, 2020, 12:27 am

    “we need a Mideast policy which absolutely protects the integrity and the independence and safety of Israel, but also understands that the Palestinian people have needs and they have got to be treated with respect and dignity.”

    So Israel gets to keep the land they captured and settled against all International Law and Palestinians get respect and dignity.

    Not far enough Bernie.

    • eljay on February 10, 2020, 8:50 am

      || Brewer: … Israel gets to keep the land they captured and settled against all International Law and Palestinians get respect and dignity. … ||

      That’s what Zionists call “peace”. It has nothing at all to do with justice, accountability or equality, but that’s how they like it.

  13. just on February 10, 2020, 4:42 am

    “Sheldon Adelson to donate $100m to Trump and Republicans, fundraisers say

    Billionaire casino magnate, a staunchly pro-Israel conservative, expected to give to Super Pacs and ‘dark money’ groups …

    … Ever since the 2016 campaign, Adelson and Trump have courted one another, bonding more closely as Trump has tilted US policies on Israel to favor goals in sync with Adelson and other big conservative donors and activists in the Jewish and evangelical worlds.

    With a net worth that Forbes pegs at $39bn, Adelson has long championed several of the hardline pro-Israel moves that Trump has made, including relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and ditching the Iran nuclear deal signed by the Obama administration.

    Last month, the Adelsons were at the White House for the unveiling of Trump’s Middle East peace plan, which Palestinians and most Arab countries rejected as too favorable to Israel but Trump dubbed the “deal of the century”.

    Prior to the official ceremony, Adelson met briefly with Trump, according to one source. During his presidency, Adelson has had other meetings with Trump in Washington and Las Vegas, and periodically they talk by phone, say sources.

    At least a handful of Super Pacs and not-for-profit groups are expected to receive seven-figure Adelson checks in 2020, including several he has backed heavily in recent cycles that are aimed at helping Trump and congressional candidates.

    For instance, Adelson has been a major funder and board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition, a pro-Israel lobbying group that plans a record $10m-plus drive to woo more Jewish voters in key swing states including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania, which Trump is hoping to win again as he did in 2016, say RJC donors.

    The RJC is chaired by the ex-senator Norm Coleman, a DC lobbyist with the law firm Hogan Lovells, who is said to have strong ties to Adelson that benefit the RJC and other Super Pacs and dark money outfits where Coleman is a big player.

    Coleman helps lead fundraising for a Super Pac, the Congressional Leadership Fund, and a dark money outfit, the American Action Network, that respectively back Republican House members and their policies and have received seven-figure checks from the Adelsons in recent elections.” …

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/feb/10/sheldon-adelson-trump-donation-republicans-congress

    disgusting. You’re correct @ oldgeezer (above) wrt AIPAC, of course. Thank you.

Leave a Reply