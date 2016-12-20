Hell just froze over: the New York Times runs an article saying Zionism is racist

Omri Boehm, assistant professor of philosophy at the New School
Omri Boehm, assistant professor of philosophy at the New School

Trump’s election is having fascinating consequences. Today the New York Times ran a long piece titled, “Liberal Zionism in the Age of Trump,” by Omri Boehm of the New School saying that liberal Zionism is a contradiction: liberal American Jews have “identified themselves with Zionism, a political agenda rooted in the denial of liberal politics.”

Boehm’s most startling point is that Zionism has anti-Semitic strains, witness its collaboration with Nazis. Hannah Arendt is happy today.

The piece will greatly increase the pressure on liberal Zionists to choose one idea or the other, and to stop denying the existence of apartheid.

Boehm says white nationalist Richard Spencer helped to blow up the liberal Zionist hypocrisy in his famous encounter with a Texas rabbi when he said he admires Israel for its ethnic purity and the rabbi had nothing to say. Some of Boehm’s hammer blows:

by denying liberal principles, Zionism immediately becomes continuous with — rather than contradictory to — the anti-Semitic politics of the sort promoted by the alt-right…

insofar as Israel is concerned, every liberal Zionist has not just tolerated the denial of this minimum liberal standard, but avowed this denial as core to their innermost convictions. Whereas liberalism depends on the idea that states must remain neutral on matters of religion and race, Zionism consists in the idea that the State of Israel is not Israeli, but Jewish. As such, the country belongs first and foremost not to its citizens, but to the Jewish people — a group that’s defined by ethnic affiliation or religious conversion…

Boehm never comes out and uses the term “racist,” but he might as well.

Trump has changed the map.

As long as liberalism was secure back in America and the rejection of liberalism confined to the Israeli scene, this tension could be mitigated. But as it spills out into the open in the rapidly changing landscape of American politics, the double standard is becoming difficult to defend…

[T]he following years promise to present American Jewry with a decision that they have much preferred to avoid. Hold fast to their liberal tradition, as the only way to secure human, citizen and Jewish rights; or embrace the principles driving Zionism.

By the way, the denial of the right of return is racist:

Opposition to the Palestinians’ “right of return” is a matter of consensus among left and right Zionists because also liberal Zionists insist that Israel has the right to ensure that Jews constitute the ethnic majority in their country. That’s the reason for which Rabbi Rosenberg could not answer Spencer.

And then this verboten history: Zionists collaborated with “anti-Semitic politics.” With Nazis:

The “original sin” of such alliances may be traced back to 1941, in a letter to high Nazi officials, drafted in 1941 by Avraham Stern, known as Yair, a leading early Zionist fighter and member in the 1930s of the paramilitary group Irgun, and later, the founder of another such group, Lehi. In the letter, Stern proposes to collaborate with “Herr Hitler” on “solving the Jewish question” by achieving a “Jewish free Europe.” The solution can be achieved, Stern continues, only through the “settlement of these masses in the home of the Jewish people, Palestine.” To that end, he suggests collaborate with the German’s “war efforts,” and establish a Jewish state on a “national and totalitarian basis,” which will be “bound by treaty with the German Reich.”

It has been convenient to ignore the existence of this letter, just as it has been convenient to mitigate the conceptual conditions making it possible.

This is an opinion piece by an outsider, not a New York Times article. Hell and everything else would freeze if the NYT started writing news pieces which presupposed Zionism as actually practiced is racist. They won’t do that yet. They might conceivably start writing articles where people with that view are treated respectfully as they express it, rather than hiding the view from readers or treating people who express it as moral lepers.

Many of Boehm’s arguments have been made on the left for years, of course. The liberal Zionists chose to ignore them and talk about the two-state solution. They are losing that luxury. Though, expect some pushback from the Zionist forces inside the New York Times.

The Times would never have run this piece if Boehm were not Israeli. Just as the newspaper insisted, according to the late Tony Judt, that he identify himself as Jewish when he defended Walt and Mearsheimer in 2006. There are double standards in the press too.

  1. Hemlockroid
    December 20, 2016, 11:35 am

    My experience here in Santa Barbara, Calif is that unless your Zionist you can’t even get a letter2theED published
    about the Balfour Declaration or London’s refusal to move its embassy. @sbnpnews under foreign pressure but yes some of Hollywood’s biggest Zionists live here

  2. YoniFalic
    December 20, 2016, 12:40 pm

    Ivanka Trump of German Czech ancestry has Right of Return but not the native Palestinian population, which unlike me and others of E. European Jewish religious heritage actually descends from Greco-Roman Judeans.

    The medieval Rabbinic Jewish communities of E. Europe descended entirely from Slavic, Turkic, Germanic, and Byzantine converts to Judaism. The medieval Karaite Jewish communities of E. Europe descended entirely from Tatar, Byzantine, and Turkic converts.

    Before Trump’s election the Israeli Rabbinate considered Ivanka to be Jared’s shiksa. Recently this Rabbinate strategically changed its collective mind.

    http://www.jta.org/2016/12/07/news-opinion/israel-middle-east/israels-chief-rabbinate-promises-to-establish-conversion-standards-and-count-ivanka-trump-as-jewish

    • Mooser
      December 20, 2016, 1:47 pm

      “Before Trump’s election the Israeli Rabbinate considered Ivanka to be Jared’s shiksa. Recently this Rabbinate strategically changed its collective mind.”

      ♫ “But if you try sometime, you might find…”♪

    • Elisabeth
      December 20, 2016, 2:06 pm

      I remember how human remnants from the stone age had dna extracted in England somewhere, and it turned out that the living person with the nearest DNA match lived close by.
      Has there ever been a dna analysis of human remains from Israel of before the desctruction of the Temple (and the supposed exile) and a comparison with present-day Palestinians and Jews in Israel?

      • zaid
        December 20, 2016, 9:48 pm

        This is called Ancient DNA, and recently geneticists have developed a method to extract intact samples form old remains and the results just started to be published.

        A recent study (The genetic structure of the world’s first farmers) by a Harvard Univ. Professor Iosif Lazaridis included Bronze age samples (4000 BC) from the Levant and the samples matched modern day Palestinians.

        More interestingly, even older Neolithic (9000 BC) and Natufian (12000BC) samples also were closest to modern day Palestinians.

        Geneticist Eran Elhaik wrote about these this in his recent study:

        “Interestingly, in a recent ancient DNA analysis of six Natufians and a Levantine Neolithic (Lazaridis et al., 2016), some of the likely Judaean progenitors (Finkelstein and Silberman, 2002; Frendo, 2004), the ancient individuals clustered predominantly with modern-day Palestinians and Bedouins and marginally overlapped with Arabian Jews. Ashkenazic Jews clustered away from these ancient Levantine individuals and adjacent to Neolithic Anatolians and Late Neolithic and Bronze Age Europeans.”

        http://journal.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/fgene.2016.00141/full#

      • Elisabeth
        December 21, 2016, 2:36 am

        Thank you for that interesting link!

      • mjhw
        December 21, 2016, 7:48 am

        Who CARES, for Heaven’s sake! We need to keep DNA discussions, the modern equivalent of “purity of blood,” out of politics. The only thing anyone needs to claim full human and civil rights in his country of origin is to be a living human being. When we follow the Zionists down this path, we play right into their hands.

      • hophmi
        December 21, 2016, 8:09 am

        There is no evidence to support the silly Khazar theory that YoniFalic is foisting upon us. It’s fake.

      • YoniFalic
        December 21, 2016, 9:03 am

        hophmi has some sort of reading comprehension problem — a symptom of brain-rot from believing Zionist ideas.

        In another discussion I was pointing out something well-known to classicists. Most of the Judaic population at the time of the Judaic Wars (1st & 2nd centuries) was already of convert origin long before Slav, Khazar and other conversions of late antiquity and the Medieval period.

        Patrick Geary has a relevant passage (pp 118-119) in his The Myth of Nations. The text applies to the demonym “Jew” as much to any European demonym.

        Conclusion: Old Names and New Peoples

        The fourth and fifth centuries saw fundamental changes in the European social and political fabric. In the process, great confederations like those of the Goths disappeared, to re-emerge transformed into kingdoms in Italy and Gaul. Others like the Hunnic Empire or the Vandal kingdom seemed to spring from nowhere, only to vanish utterly in a few generations. Still other, previously obscure peoples, such as the Angles and the Franks, emerged to create enduring polities. But whether enduring or ephemeral, the social realities behind these ethnic names underwent rapid and radical transformation in every case. Whatever a Goth was in the third-century kingdom of Cniva, the reality of a Goth in sixth century Spain was far different, in language, religion, political and social organization, even ancestry. The Franks defeated by Emperor Julian in the fourth century and those who followed Clovis into battle in the sixth century were likewise almost immeasurably distant from each other in every possible way. The same was true of the Romans, whose transformation was no less dramatic in the same period. With the constant shifting of allegiances, intermarriages, transformations, and appropriations, it appears that all that remained constant were names, and these were vessels that could hold different contents at different times.

        Names were renewable resources; they held the potential to convince people of continuity, even if radical discontinuity was the lived reality. Old names, whether of ancient peoples like the Goths or Suebi or of illustrious families such as the Amals, could be reclaimed, applied to new circumstances, and used as rallying cries for new powers. Alternatively, names of small, relatively unimportant groups might be expanded with enormous power. The Franks were the most significant of these. In the third century, they were among the least significant of Rome’s enemies. By the sixth century, the name Frank had eclipsed not only that of Goth, Vandal, and Sueb, but of Roman itself in much of the West.

        Only an ignoramus, a stupid person, or a liar asserts that descendants of Medieval European Jewish religious communities have an ancestral link to Greco-Roman Judeans, who are ancestors of modern Palestinians.

      • Maghlawatan
        December 21, 2016, 9:10 am

        Hoppy

        Ashkenazi ladies have a very high incidence of breast cancer. Mizrahi women dont. Neither do Palestinian women. The Ashkenazi are not related to Shangri-la

      • jd65
        December 21, 2016, 10:36 am

        mjhw writes:

        Who CARES, for Heaven’s sake! We need to keep DNA discussions, the modern equivalent of “purity of blood,” out of politics. The only thing anyone needs to claim full human and civil rights in his country of origin is to be a living human being. When we follow the Zionists down this path, we play right into their hands.

        This.

      • Mooser
        December 21, 2016, 12:08 pm

        “Thank you for that interesting link!”

        Thanks for being here, Elisabeth.

      • Theo
        December 21, 2016, 12:34 pm

        A few days ago I watched a presentation on the origins of mammals and had a chance to see my great-great-aunt that lived 220 million years ago!!
        They looked like hamsters today and had about the same size. I was very happy that I don´t come from an ancient rats family, it would be debasing!

        On the same thought, who cares where my gens originated, the only important part is what am I, not who was my grandfather or which hamster was my original creator 220 million years ago.

      • Mooser
        December 21, 2016, 12:38 pm

        “We need to keep DNA discussions, the modern equivalent of “purity of blood,” out of politics”

        Welcome (1st comment) “mjhw”! And thank you! That is very well said.

      • Mooser
        December 21, 2016, 12:41 pm

        “There is no evidence to support the silly Khazar theory that YoniFalic is foisting upon us. It’s fake.”

        Please, “Hophmi” you only need to take one look at Ric Ocasek, (leader of The Khazars) to see its validity.

      • RoHa
        December 21, 2016, 5:44 pm

        “Whatever a Goth was in the third-century kingdom of Cniva, the reality of a Goth in sixth century Spain was far different, in language, religion, political and social organization, even ancestry. ”

        And a modern Goth is very different from a sixth century Goth.

      • Elisabeth
        December 21, 2016, 6:59 pm

        Thank you Mooser.

      • Mooser
        December 21, 2016, 7:43 pm

        “Thank you”

        I am glad you are still here.

      • zaid
        December 22, 2016, 9:19 am

        “Who CARES, for Heaven’s sake! We need to keep DNA discussions, the modern equivalent of “purity of blood,””

        Zionists Care, see how hophmi was pissed off.

        I personally agree with you that DNA and History are irrelevant everywhere including Palestine.

    • hophmi
      December 22, 2016, 4:20 pm

      Yoni Falic claims to be a college professor. He’s clearly lying. Someone this insecure, uncivil and silly could not possibly have received a PhD. Like a lot of fakes attempting to put one over here (there have been a whole run of them), he masked what amounts to garden-variety antisemitism with intellectual-sounding garbage. He is latest in a long line of pretend Pablo Christianis, dedicated not only to attacking Israel, but to Judaism itself, as he has countless times here, despite the stated rules against antisemitism.

      Clearly, Mondoweiss readers provide him with a platform and an audience.

      Just to take up one idea: I have no idea why he would argue that rabbinic Judaism does not originate in Palestine, or that the Talmud never caught on there. It is a strange claim. Rabbinic Judaism grew out of the Pharasaic Judaism of antiquity. It takes a person with a real axe to grind to suggest that the Oral Law is “fake”, rather than to simply say the historical truth, which is that Pharasaic Judaism, and the Rabbinic Judaism that later grew from it, was distinguished by its reliance on Oral Law in addition to Biblical Law, a principle that was rejected by competing sects. Two of those sects, the Karaites and the Samaritans, exist today in small numbers.

      The Mishna and Talmud were ultimately compiled in exile precisely because these communities wanted to codify a Jewish way of life in the absence of a Temple. They were the basis of what developed into modern Judaism.

      The notion that a Jewish canon (canon meaning the Old Testament, not the Mishna) was compiled to compete with the Christian canon is one theory, and certainly not established scholarly fact. Whether it has veracity or not, it does not explain the Mishna and the Talmud that followed it. There were many other reasons to codify Jewish law; Rabbinic Judaism has a strong predecessor in Pharasaic Judaism, which distinguished itself from other sects by believing in an Oral tradition as well as a written one.

      When someone says that Rabbinic Judaism is fake, they’re saying the Judaism as practiced throughout much of Jewish history is a fake religion. It’s an antisemitic slur, reminiscent of what you might here in the medieval Catholic Church, and it’s just as deplorable.

  3. Gumpricht
    December 20, 2016, 12:48 pm

    In my opinion this is generally a thought provoking article but the reference to the 1941 letter is flawed and counter productive. Any ‘agreements’ or representations made by Jews with / to the Nazis in post 1933 Germany were made in a murderously oppressive socio-political environment. To my mind they have as much validity as a forced confession. If you deny the clear duress and fear of the time for Jews (and others) you deny the antecedents of the Nazi holocaust. This denial only strengthens the hands of the Bebe Natanyahues of this world when they cry any criticism of Israel is anti-Semitic.

    • pabelmont
      December 20, 2016, 9:46 pm

      Similarly, the Oslo and other agreements between PLO and Israel are coerced. According to Fourth Geneva convention, no provision of an agreement between PLO and Israel is valid which purports to surrender any right guaranteed under Fourth Geneva Convention (a war-time human rights convention).

      I’d imagine that that would void a lot of Oslo! (If any country cared to enforce or even speak well of G-IV).

    • Bandolero
      December 21, 2016, 4:19 am

      Gumpricht

      You say:

      Any ‘agreements’ or representations made by Jews with / to the Nazis in post 1933 Germany were made in a murderously oppressive socio-political environment. To my mind they have as much validity as a forced confession.

      Lenni Brenner cites in his “Zionism in the age of the dictators” an account from rabbi Joachim Prinz that sounds a bit different to me. Let me quote some words from “Zionism in the age of the dictators”:

      In 1937, after leaving Berlin for America, rabbi Joachim Prinz wrote of his experiences in Germany and alluded to a memorandum which, it is now known, was sent to the Nazi Party by the ZVfD on 21 June 1933. Prinz’s article candidly describes the Zionist mood in the first months of 1933:

      Everyone in Germany knew that only the Zionists could responsibly represent the Jews m dealings with the Nazi government. We all felt sure that one day the government would arrange a round table conference with the Jews, at which —after the riots and atrocities of the revolution had passed– the new status of German Jewry could be considered. The government announced very solemnly that there was no country in the world which tried to solve the Jewish problem as seriously as did Germany. Solution of the Jewish question? It was our Zionist dream! We never denied the existence of the Jewish question! Dissimilation? It was our own appeal!… In a statement notable for its pride and dignity, we called for a conference.

      Source: https://archive.org/stream/ZionismInTheAgeOfTheDictators-AReappraisal/ZionismInTheAgeOfTheDictators-AReappraisal-ByBrenner_djvu.txt

      I think for the majority of jews in Germany these agreements were indeed forced confessions, but for the zionist minority of jews in Germany, it was a celebrated congruence of the Zionist dream with the racist Nazi rule.

      • Gumpricht
        December 21, 2016, 7:11 am

        Bandalero

        There will always be exceptions but the for the majority as you agree they are forced confessions. I feel many commentators want to run with the exceptional minority’s view and ignore the majority. It has echos today in Islamaphobia.

  4. MHughes976
    December 20, 2016, 1:14 pm

    I don’t think that the origin of the problem was a tactical choice in 41 but a profound matter of principle from the beginnning of Zionism. The Zionists bitterly resented and denied the anti-Semites’ claim that Jews were a destructive presence and bad influence in the Western world. On the other hand they could not agree with the liberals’ idea that Jewish people could readily be entirely fulfilled by life in the West, doing all that they ought to do and being all that they ought to be. That would make aliyah into a kind of exile, the leaving of a place of fulfilment and belonging – which to a Zionist it could not conceivably be. This meant that a Zionist, surveying the debate between anti-Semites and liberals, could not but think that the anti-S, malevolent and crazed as they all tended to be, did have a point that the liberals – well meaning but often quite incapable of seeing how right the Zionists were – could not grasp. Thus there was room for the possibility that anti-S would imply Z – there is no logical difficulty in a falsehood’s implying a truth – and create room for policy in common. The Z theory of exile was very powerful and needs to be examined carefully.

  5. DavidHeap
    December 20, 2016, 2:32 pm

    The author is correct in going back to the 1941 letter, and could’ve gone even further back in showing the symbiosis between Zionism and anti-Semitism. Take for example, that “friend of the Jewish state”, Balfour, whose Declaration is about to hit a century old: he was virulently anti-Semitic and believed strongly that Jews had no place living among Britons (thus needing a homeland… elsewhere, outside of Europe.). Even further back, the Christian Zionists who preceded Herzl by more than a century and came up with the racist slogan “a land without people for a people without a land” were also often anti-Semites (as well as garden-variety imperial racists).
    The real question is: now that it can be uttered (almost) in the pages of the NYT, will the UN General Assemble get to return to its 1975 resolution (UNGA 3237) “Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination” that they had to recant in 1991?

    • Gumpricht
      December 21, 2016, 7:23 am

      Although this symbiosis is of academic interest I struggle with its relevance to this discussion. What you do identify is a prolonged history of virulent anti-semitism which has fed Zionism. If one believes Zionism is racist surely one could argue that we must reject all forms of nationalism on the same grounds. Could you please define Zionism for me as you see it- many thanks

      • MHughes976
        December 21, 2016, 11:10 am

        To me Z is the belief that people who are Jewish – and they only – have an inherent right, now commonly called a birthright, to a share in sovereignty over the Holy Land, others having that right only by the grace and generosity of the true heirs.

      • Mooser
        December 21, 2016, 12:31 pm

        “Could you please define Zionism for me as you see it- many thanks”

        Easy! Zionism is the organized movement that says Jews have the right to steal Palestine. Zionism is the principle that Western military and organizational techniques can defeat an disorganized and non-martial people and steal their country.

      • eljay
        December 21, 2016, 3:04 pm

        || Gumpricht: … Could you please define Zionism for me as you see it … ||

        Zionism:

        … the national movement for the return of the Jewish people to their homeland and the resumption of Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel. …

        IOW, Jewish supremacism in/and a religion-supremacist “Jewish State” in as much as possible of Palestine.

        It’s seems to be the minimum working definition for every Zionist, from the hardiest “do the dirty work” thug to the daintiest “liberal Zionist”.

      • RoHa
        December 21, 2016, 5:40 pm

        Saleema, a former contributor to MW, summed up the Zionist mind-set as “we matter and you don’t.”

        I think that covers the important points.

  6. Richard Hardigan
    December 20, 2016, 2:57 pm

    Assistant Professor, huh? Good luck with that tenure thing.

    • Elisabeth
      December 21, 2016, 7:17 pm

      That’s what I was thinking too…

      • kev
        December 22, 2016, 6:38 pm

        Well, what I was thinking was: ”
        Elisabeth December 20, 2016, 3:31 pm
        I will not comment here any further.

        – See more at: http://mondoweiss.net/2016/12/threatens-loewenstein-apartheid/comment-page-1/#comment-863799

        I guess I was premature in thinking that Elisabeth would take her hasbara deceptions, delegitimatization, and defamation elsewhere, despite her stated intent to do so.

        For those who haven’t followed some of her posts, she is IMHO a hasbarist, probably a paid one, or at least a closet Zionist troll, who attempts to distract, defame, and delegitmize others, just as she is doing here by suggesting that the author of the post only being an Assistant Professor, ooh, wow, his career is in jeopardy, he should be fearful and should not speak out.

        I am somewhat surprised that mooser would welcome her, but maybe he hasn’t seen some of her posts, where she claims that everyone but a couple of posters are just “jerks”, Annie is an “Uncle Tom”, etc. I don’t think that mooser was on the “accepted” list.

      • Mooser
        December 22, 2016, 9:06 pm

        “maybe he hasn’t seen some of her posts”

        No, I don’t believe so. I followed the argument pretty carefully. I know what “Elisabeth” said, thank you.

      • eljay
        December 22, 2016, 9:14 pm

        She may be a lot of other things, but I don’t get the impression that she’s a Zionist.

  7. broadside
    December 20, 2016, 3:31 pm

    Headline: “Hell just froze over: the New York Times runs an article saying Zionism is racist”

    Article: ‘Boehm never comes out and uses the term “racist,” but he might as well.’

    But he didn’t. So more of the same to me. “I really really like you” vs. “I love you.”

    • jd65
      December 20, 2016, 10:52 pm

      and/or:

      Article headline:

      Hell just froze over: the New York Times runs an article saying Zionism is racist

      From the article: This is… not a New York Times article. Hell and everything else would freeze if the NYT started writing news pieces which presupposed Zionism as actually practiced is racist.

      Headline of article calls this a NYTimes article: check. Article itself states this is not a NYTimes article: check. Headline of article states that hell has frozen over: check. Article itself states that hell has not frozen over: check. Please see broadside’s comment above for the obviously similar headline/article racist “check.”

      Clickbait? Or am I missing something? Unfortunate. And if I’m really honest, not new. Bummer, and soooooo unnecessary.

      • Donald Johnson
        December 21, 2016, 8:10 am

        That’s a good point. We were modifying the original piece via email back and forth and I guess the headline slipped through unchanged.

  8. Jasonius Maximus
    December 20, 2016, 4:18 pm

    Thanks especially to D. J. Trump, more and more so-called “Liberal Zionists” in America are slowly but surely starting to realize this blatantly obvious conundrum.

    In part this is thanks to the rampant racist nationalism that is now sweeping across the US and now occupies the majority of state, federal and executive offices. A horrific racist and supremacist nationalism that they themselves detest, but have come to realize not only mirrors Zionism, but has openly embraced the ideology of modern Zionism.

    These poor unwitting souls are now finding themselves on the wrong side of the nationalist divide in the US that horrifies them,, exactly because of the very same elitist and supremacist nationalism that they have dreamed of and embraced for Israel. Their collective heads are now spinning as they slowly realize that 1+1 doesn’t actually equally 7 as they have been told and believed since birth.

    Their greatest ambitions and desires for Israel are now coming true closer to home (i.e. The United States) and they are not at all liking what they are seeing or smelling.

    It’s akin to a guy who fantasizes over the glamorous idea of becoming a porn star, but when he is actually handed the opportunity, he suddenly realizes that in reality he is nothing more than a low wage sex worker.

    The more the fantasy of Zionism bumps up against the bony pelvis of the reality of Zionism, the more the dream is turning into a nightmare for these Liberal Zionists in America.

    • kev
      December 22, 2016, 6:58 pm

      “The more the fantasy of Zionism bumps up against the bony pelvis of the reality of Zionism, the more the dream is turning into a nightmare for these Liberal Zionists in America. – See more at: http://mondoweiss.net/2016/12/article-saying-zionism/#comment-863718

      I love your turn of phrase, “the bony pelvis of the reality of Zionism”. But be aware, there are definitely some posters here who will attack you for using anything that smacks of a sexual metaphor. And never, ever, make the mistake of likening anything to rape, that is apparently misogynistic and oppressive to Elisabeth, maybe others (according to her).

  9. gingershot
    December 20, 2016, 4:33 pm

    ‘Liberal Zionist’, ‘Liberal Kahanist’, ‘Liberal Apartheidist’

    The wheels have fallen off

    Great news about hell – where’s my skates?

    • kev
      December 22, 2016, 7:30 pm

      Yeah, and Israel is (according to them) a “liberal democracy”. Newspeak.

  10. hophmi
    December 20, 2016, 5:36 pm

    Oh please. Like Trump, you shamelessly hype things as tremendous when they’re nothing new.

    • Mooser
      December 20, 2016, 8:06 pm

      “Oh please. Like Trump, you shamelessly hype things as tremendous when they’re nothing new.”

      Like that whole “move-the-embassy-to-Jerusalem” thing all the Zionists are so enthusiastic about.

      • hophmi
        December 21, 2016, 8:11 am

        Right-wingers are excited about it; most Zionists more or less accepted that it wasn’t going to happen. But the much better question is why we all make the racist assumption that the entire Arab world will erupt if an Embassy moves to West Jerusalem. It’s not like the Embassy is going to Abu Dis.

      • Mooser
        December 21, 2016, 12:52 pm

        “But the much better question is why we all make the racist assumption that the entire Arab world will erupt if an Embassy moves to West Jerusalem.”

        Gee, why do you make the “racist assumption” that the status of Jerusalem was an agreement between “Zionists” and “the entire Arab world”?
        I thought the status of Jerusalem was determined in agreement with the UN.

        But, as usual, if 2 billion Jews want the US Embassy to go to Jerusalem, to Jerusalem it will go.

  11. catalan
    December 20, 2016, 5:38 pm

    A horrific racist and supremacist nationalism that they themselves detest, but have come to realize not only mirrors Zionism, but has openly embraced the ideology of modern Zionism. –
    I voted for Trump. I haven’t seen any of this racist nationalism you speak of and I am even in the government. Many hispanics here voted for Trump. Jews, to the extent that they are well educated and prosperous willl very much benefit from Trump’s pro business regime. I also support his friendly stance towards Russia. The sky won’t fall, everything will be fine and if not, there are elections in 2 years. I think this potential American Russian alliance is fantastic.

    • scott9854958
      December 20, 2016, 7:50 pm

      I haven’t seen this racist nationalism either, unless deporting violent criminal illegal immigrants = “racist nationalism.” In which case, sign me up! And 63 million (or so) others…

      Trump could be a great help to Israeli-Palestinian peace. And if it’s totally by accident, because his imagined racism causes various hypocritical NPR types to look in the mirror, so be it. It’s funny how politics works out sometimes.

    • oldgeezer
      December 20, 2016, 8:01 pm

      @catalan

      “and I am even in the government.”

      I don’t know whether I should congratulate you on getting a new job or point out that being in a well paid finance job for the municipality of Albuquerque NM has SFA to do with being in the government in the context of state or federal governments.

      • Mooser
        December 20, 2016, 9:55 pm

        “Catalan” works for a municipality? Oh, he is gonna love Trump. No doubt Alberquerque is making plans to meet the needs of those formerly receiving ACA, Medicare, Medicaid/i> and SS benefits.

      • oldgeezer
        December 20, 2016, 11:27 pm

        @Mooser

        Well he did. He assured us at the time he could do much better but that he chose not to. A genuine wunderkind! With more stories than Aesops fables to boot.

      • kev
        December 22, 2016, 7:37 pm

        @oldgeezer

        Yeah, it’s like the Republican who put forward his ACA replacement policy of, “Just wait, that’s how I handle my family’s health problems”. I wonder how these people will feel if their families decide to “just wait” when they are having a heart attack, or choking on a hot dog, or whatever.

    • Mooser
      December 20, 2016, 8:05 pm

      “I also support his friendly stance towards Russia.”

      Yeah, you can count on Trump’s wide stance:

      ” We learned overnight that Trump’s designated National Security Advisor Michael Flynn met secretly in Trump Tower with the chief of the Austrian Freedom Party. The Austrian Freedom Party is not just any foreign political party or even any right-wing populist party. The Freedom Party was founded in 1956 by former Nazis,”

      “very much benefit from Trump’s pro business regime.”

      Any man who can bankrupt five casinos is just the guy we need. I bet Trump could bankrupt a mint.

  12. HarryLaw
    December 20, 2016, 6:11 pm

    Israel like the UK is a diverse multi ethnic country. To insist that it is a Jewish country is the same as saying the UK is a white country, with all the dubious connotations implied. In fact the non white population is less in the UK than are non Jewish citizens of Israel within its official borders. Apartheid defined as a system of separation ‘or’ discrimination does occur as state policy in Israel within Israels official borders [some say there are 50 laws which discriminate either directly or indirectly against non Jews in Israel http://mondoweiss.net/2015/06/database-discriminatory-israel/%5D. Apartheid involving separation or discrimination is much more easily defined and obvious in Occupied Territory. So in my opinion Israel has implemented a system of Apartheid within its official borders, and has implemented a system Apartheid on steroids in the Occupied territories. In fact Ronnie Kasrils a former Minister in the South African Government said the Apartheid he saw in Israel was far worse than the South African version.

    • hophmi
      December 21, 2016, 8:14 am

      There is no “system of separation” in Israel. A discriminatory law doesn’t make a country an apartheid system. Otherwise the United States, and virtually all of Europe, would be apartheid states.

      • Maghlawatan
        December 21, 2016, 9:12 am

        Separate legal systems qualify as apartheid.

      • oldgeezer
        December 21, 2016, 9:29 am

        @hophmi

        Way to mistate the definition of apartheid. Israel is not only a apartheid state it proudly abd vocally demands that it ve recognized as such

        https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crime_of_apartheid

      • HarryLaw
        December 21, 2016, 10:07 am

        Definition of apartheid in English:

        apartheid
        Pronunciation: /əˈpɑːtheɪt//əˈpɑːtʌɪd/
        noun
        historical

        1[mass noun] (in South Africa) a policy or system of segregation or discrimination on grounds of race.

        1.1 Segregation on grounds other than race:
        ‘sexual apartheid’ https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/apartheid

      • Mooser
        December 21, 2016, 12:56 pm

        “A discriminatory law doesn’t make a country an apartheid system. Otherwise the United States, and virtually all of Europe, would be apartheid states.”

        Gee, Onkle Hophmi, what are some of the “discriminatory laws” in the US? We have different laws for people based on ethnic or religious differences? Please mention one or two.

      • HarryLaw
        December 21, 2016, 3:19 pm

        hophmi, which Laws in the United States discriminate against minorities based on Race, ethnic origin, Color, Religion or Nationality? Here are some Federal Laws which prohibit such discrimination….
        http://civilrights.findlaw.com/discrimination/race-discrimination-applicable-laws.html

      • rosross
        December 21, 2016, 11:57 pm

        @hophmi,

        Apartheid means separate development. Zionist Israel’s policy is for non-Jews to be kept separate from Jews, the elite citizens and for Palestinian non-Jews in particular, relegated to sub-human status, now where have we heard that before, to be held forever under the control of the superior group, i.e. Jews.

        Jew-only settlements connected by Jew-only roads, in Occupied Palestine is apartheid.

        Non-Jewish citizens afforded inferior health services and education is apartheid.

        Both Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who should know, define Israel as an apartheid State.

        There is no other nation, apart perhaps from the other Middle Eastern theocracy like Israel, Saudi Arabia, which discriminates in such ways.

        Racism is racism says the UN, whether based on race as in South Africa, or on religion as in UN mandated Israel and Occupied Palestine.

        The United States like all other developed democratic systems has regulations and laws in place to prevent such discrimination.

        And therein lies the irony, that it bankrolls it for fascist apartheid Israel.

      • Talkback
        December 22, 2016, 11:59 am

        hophmi: “There is no “system of separation” in Israel.”

        ROFL. So Israel doesn’t keep Paletinian refugees from returning to their country?

    • HarryLaw
      December 22, 2016, 7:54 am

      Ben White, “When I participated in a debate at the University of Birmingham on Israel and Palestine a few years ago, organisers told us not to use the term ‘apartheid’, for fear of falling foul of a definition of anti-Semitism recently passed on campus – the same definition now given a new lease of life by Theresa May”

      “Interestingly, the Prime Minister announced the adoption of the new definition of anti-Semitism at a meeting with the Conservative Friends of Israel, where she described Israel as a state that “guarantees the rights of people of all religions, races and sexualities”.

      Such a claim is met with scorn by the Palestinians, many NGOs championing human rights, and Israeli activists, who are familiar with historical mass expulsions, institutionalised discrimination, and a half-century long military regime of colonisation and displacement.

      It is precisely because awareness of those facts is growing that the Israeli government and its friends and allies are desperate to smear and shush – even if it means compromising the fight against genuine anti-Semitism with muddled definitions”. http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/anti-semitism-theresa-may-new-definition-jewish-council-holocaust-society-israel-criticism-palestine-a7470166.html
      Interesting comments section also.

  13. HarryLaw
    December 20, 2016, 6:19 pm

    Sorry that link does not work try this.. https://www.adalah.org/en/content/view/7771

  14. RoHa
    December 20, 2016, 7:12 pm

    The news about Hell is a disappointment. Up to now, when contemplating my future state, I have at least been able to assume that I would be warm.

    • Donald Johnson
      December 21, 2016, 8:13 am

      In Dante you had choices. Or rather, Minos had choices. Under the new reginpme, you will freeze and you will like it.

  15. catalan
    December 20, 2016, 10:20 pm

    No doubt Alberquerque is making plans to meet the needs of those formerly receiving ACA, Medicare, Medicaid/i> and SS benefits. – Mooser
    I am hoping that Trump does not plan to deliver on any of his more outlandish promises. I also want to live in a more humane, kind and caring society. I am actually a liberal person. But the democrats ideas toward big banks and stocks and taxes were just a bit too much for me to swallow on a personal, selfish level.
    Trump is a confidence man with ADHD; Bernie wants to be cutting the heads of the rich. An overall unpleasant situation but they say voting is a duty plus I grew up in a dictatorship so I bit the bullet. Next time I will probably not even vote.

    • kev
      December 22, 2016, 7:49 pm

      And all of this drivel about you has WTF to do with the article to which you are posting?

  16. DaBakr
    December 21, 2016, 2:30 am

    pw and the assistant professor- (and i am so thrilled tns is upholding their far-left fixation with boehm as i paid for daughter2 (for some reason i suppose) to attend TNS. it took me more then a few years to understand how pathetically indoctrinated, biased and inflexible some of the assistant hires were. however-nikita khrushchevs grand-daughter was thought provoking and i think there was even a russian spy she exposed taking her class of all the crazy things.)
    but pw and boehm keep harping on the rabbi who didn’t know how to respond to the nazi and they never considered he didnt know what to say because he was an absolute idiot who was overwhelmed by his own cowardly fears and preconceptions about himself that-if he wasn’t an idiot-all his sense flew out of his brain for that time and must have recollected after the spector passed. PW-never one to under-react to stupid antics and asinine presumptions. (e.g. -hell froze over at the nyt. maybe the funny-guy archivist can look up the vaunted MW files and count how many times pw yelled ‘hell froze over in the past.)

    • kev
      December 22, 2016, 7:59 pm

      Sorry, can’t quite understand what you are trying to say here. Except that you are apparently attacking the author. And you somehow are trying to tie that in with your disappointment with your daughter’s education. Have you considered the possibility that the fault is not in the school or the professors or their courses, it may actually lie with you, or with your daughter? Has your daughter also expressed these concerns about her school or her courses or her professors, or are you upset that she has actually learned some things or formed some ideas that you wish she hadn’t? If you and she were upset about her school, courses, profs, etc., then why did you and she not get her a transfer to a school that you/she would find acceptable? Are you just whining because your daughter actually learned some things and now does not agree with your particular views?

  17. Talkback
    December 21, 2016, 8:07 am

    “Liberal Zionism” … ROFL … pink elephants …

    • kev
      December 22, 2016, 8:05 pm

      No, more like “military intelligence”. Definitely an oxymoron, but less of the delirium tremens variety and more of the belligerence, “all animals are equal, but some are more equal than others” variety. Orwell was brilliant, I wish that some of our societies had paid heed to his warnings in Animal Farm and 1984.

  18. catalan
    December 21, 2016, 10:22 am

    Ashkenazi ladies have a very high incidence of breast cancer. Mizrahi women dont. Neither do Palestinian women. The Ashkenazi are not related to Shangri-la – Mag.
    I didn’t know DNA is related to land. My Sephardic DNA feels great among the Indian Pueblos here. Seriously though, Israel is not going away. Why not accept that and start visualizing what peace would like? Try as I may, I can’t quite picture an end to this conflict. A bunch of pragmatic compromises would in theory work but on practice I just don’t see it happening. And that we are still talking about some ethereal “connection” to soil doesn’t help.

    • eljay
      December 21, 2016, 10:55 am

      || catalan: … Seriously though, Israel is not going away. … ||

      The Middle East isn’t going away, either, and neither are the Palestinians…well, not unless Zionists have some sort of genocidal plan to wipe them off the map (and push them into the sea).

      || … Why not accept that and start visualizing what peace would like? … ||

      IMO, peace should not look like the Zionist vision of:
      – a religion-supremacist “Jewish State” in as much as possible of Palestine;
      – absolution of responsibilities under international law and accountability for past and on-going (war) crimes; and
      – Palestinians getting to keep whatever scraps they’re thrown.

      Peace should look something like this:
      – Two secular and democratic states of and for their respective citizens, immigrants, expats and refugees, equally.
      – Respect for and adherence to / compliance with international laws (incl. RoR of refugees).
      – All (war) criminals held responsible and accountable for their past and on-going (war) crimes.

    • YoniFalic
      December 21, 2016, 11:10 am

      There can’t be a pragmatic compromise on genocide any more than there can be a pragmatic compromise on slavery.

      We can either have an international anti-genocide legal regime, or Israel can be allowed to continue to exist.

      The solution is obvious. Criminal white racist genocidal European settler colonist invaders (like my family) and their lackeys board airplanes and leave as I did.

      Assets of Zionists and Zionist organizations throughout the world can be seized to pay for the operation and to compensate the victims of Zionist depredations since the start of Zionist violence against the natives at the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century.

      • Mooser
        December 21, 2016, 1:02 pm

        “Assets of Zionists and Zionist organizations throughout the world can be seized to pay for the operation and to compensate the victims of Zionist depredations since the start of Zionist violence against the natives at the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century.”

        Sounds like work for bankruptcy lawyers.

      • kev
        December 22, 2016, 8:09 pm

        Good man.

    • rosross
      December 21, 2016, 10:54 pm

      @ catalan,

      This is not about peace. This issue is about justice. Freedom and human rights for the indigenous Palestinians whose land has been stolen by European colonists. It is a story told many times over but all other nations founded in this way have given equal rights to their indigenous people, apologised for the wrongs inherent in foundation, and made some sort of redress.

      If doing what is just, right and decent, i.e. giving full and equal rights to the indigenous Palestinians means the end of Zionist Israel the apartheid State sourced in religious bigotry, is that not a good thing?

      The Israel which remained would be a democracy, as opposed to the bigoted theocracy it currently is, and justice would have been done. From justice you get peace. There can be no peace without this justice.

      And the longer Israel allows religious bigotry to debase it, the worse it will become, until, perhaps even Jewish Israelis can no longer stand the horror that it is and decide to return to the countries they, their parents and grandparents left to colonise Palestine. Many young Israelis are already doing this with one of the biggest communities in Berlin – surely a positive and heartening sign.

      One thing is certain, Israel as occupier, coloniser and apartheid State will go away because it has no place in a civilized world.

    • kev
      December 22, 2016, 8:27 pm

      “Try as I may, I can’t quite picture an end to this conflict. – See more at: http://mondoweiss.net/2016/12/article-saying-zionism/comment-page-1/#comment-863844

      Of course you can’t. You cannot empathize at all with the oppressed Palestinians living under a belligerent military occupation, with all that that entails, so you can’t picture an end to the conflict. The end that you and most Zionists desire is unlikely, I don’t think that all of the Palestinians are going to self-deport, I doubt that the world will allow you to commit further large-scale ethnic cleansing in your colonial project, and I seriously doubt that you will be allowed to commit more than the small genocides that Israel has been perpetrating with their “mowing the lawn” projects. So you have very few choices, and you hate all of them: give up the dream of a “Greater Israel” with Jewish domination and allow the Palestinians to form a state in territories in which they and their families have resided for centuries, or annex everything but become a true democracy instead of your pretend democracy, with true equal rights for all citizens (rather than even Bedouin citizens of Israel being forced from their homes so that Jews can build there), or become even more of an Apartheid state and suffer the backlash from the world community.

      Hope I helped. BTW, have you even had your DNA tested? Are you really “Sephardic”? Is that an ethnicity, as opposed to other traditions?

      Not sure where “here” is, but those “Indian Pueblos”… An interesting thing for you to bring up. Do you somehow think that your “Sephardic DNA” is related to Native Americans? Or are you trying to use the suffering of Native Americans to support your own victim-hood? It brings up interesting questions about ethnic cleansing and genocide, after all, since Native Americans and other aboriginal peoples have suffered greatly from the same type of European colonialism, oppression, ethnic cleansing, and genocide that the Palestinians are now suffering.

  19. biggerjake
    December 21, 2016, 12:51 pm

    The irony is thick here.

    “There are double standards in the press too.”

    Sure are Phil….

    If I wrote a comment saying that Zionism and the whole premise for the state of Israel is the same as “white nationalism” and David Duke is less of a racist than Netanyahu, it would never get printed here….

    But it’s OK to print Boehm saying the same thing.

    It is interesting though that Boehm still has to qualify his statement (and really contradict himself) about the alt-right and Israel:

    “It is important to emphasize that in some crucial respects, the comparison between the alt-right’s white-Christian ethnic politics and the Jewish State is not just misleading, but sinister.”

    Really??? Why would that be???? Oh, yeah…I remember…it’s because the Jews have been victims throughout all of history.right? It’s that Holocaust thing.

    “The history of the Jews — a tiny minority that has faced persecutions, pogroms and the Holocaust — isn’t analogous to that of white Christians. This is an important qualification, and the reason for which, when Richard Spencer speaks of the alt-right as “a sort of white Zionism,” he is promoting a despicable lie. It must be possible to sympathize with Israel and show understanding of Zionism’s historical conditions but to refuse any sympathies to the alt-right.”

    I don’t see it. Using history (even lies and myth) to justify racism, occupation, oppression, mass murder, torture, terrorism, house demolitions….the killing of American citizens……

    Has the alt-right done any of those things?

    If the comparison is a “despicable lie” it’s because Zionism and the immoral acts of the state of Israel are MUCH WORSE than anything the alt-right can be accused of……

    • kev
      December 22, 2016, 9:08 pm

      “I don’t see it. Using history (even lies and myth) to justify racism, occupation, oppression, mass murder, torture, terrorism, house demolitions….the killing of American citizens……

      Has the alt-right done any of those things?

      – See more at: http://mondoweiss.net/2016/12/article-saying-zionism/comment-page-1/#comment-863849

      When has the alt-right NOT used history to “justify racism, … , oppression, mass murder, torture, …”? I notice that you haven’t included cross-burnings, dressing up in hoods and marching in black neighborhoods, nooses hung on trees on school campuses, blatant displays of the Confederate Flag, which to some is basically a symbol of oppression and slavery ….

      The alt-right routinely justifies and practices racism and oppression, and supports provocative racist displays and tactics against Blacks, Jews, Hispanics, and Muslims.

      “If I wrote a comment saying that Zionism and the whole premise for the state of Israel is the same as “white nationalism” and David Duke is less of a racist than Netanyahu, it would never get printed here…. – See more at: http://mondoweiss.net/2016/12/article-saying-zionism/comment-page-1/#comment-863849

      Well, guess what, you’re clearly wrong because I have read and quoted your comment “saying that Zionism and the whole premise for the state of Israel…”

      Why would such a comment not be printed, when it is somewhat inaccurate (Zionism is not white Nationalism, but it is certainly racist and nationalistic) but still fairly apt? Are you saying that the racist alt-right are somehow better than the racist Zionists? Do you expect to win that in an audience of people who condemn both?

  20. catalan
    December 21, 2016, 4:13 pm

    The solution is obvious. Criminal white racist genocidal European settler colonist invaders (like my family) and their lackeys board airplanes and leave as I did. – Yoni
    Dear Yoni,
    You don’t like your family very much. I can relate – I feel the same way about mine. A few years ago, I am ashamed to admit, I even went through a phase of some sort of anti Judaism, self hatred, call it what you will. I am past that now, seeing that most Jews and very many Israelis are not evil or at least not better or worse than the rest of humanity.
    Your solution – the expelling of all Jews from Palestine – is one in a range that includes expelling all Palestinians at the other end and everything in between. I am betting on things basically staying the same for the quite a long time. But I also thought that there is no chance that Trump would get elected so I leave the prediction business to the smart people (mooser […], etc.).

    • rosross
      December 21, 2016, 9:58 pm

      @ Catalan,

      Justice simply demands equal rights for the indigenous Palestinians. Jewish Israelis do not need to leave the new State. If they do it would be their choice, based on the racist belief that Palestinians are inferior, well, non-Jews are inferior, but Palestinian non-Jews are particularly inferior. Such bigotry has no place in a civilized world but no doubt Jewish Israeli immigrants would be accepted somewhere, hopefully leaving their bigotry behind.

      The nearly six million Palestinians cannot be expelled without carnage of such an order that world outrage would have to include the Americans, who bankroll the apartheid State of Israel.

      More practically, since Israel has already tried to kill the around 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza concentration camp and always failed, it is pretty clear, wiping out millions of people is not easy.

      The additional millions include those few given citizenship in UN mandated Israel and those living under military rule in their homes and bantustans, surrounded by illegal Jew-only settlements and Jew-only roads. In order to kill or drive out those Palestinians, without killing the elite, the Jews, the Jews would have to be first removed from Occupied Palestine which would rather give the game away.

      However, given the delusional fanaticism of most of those illegal settlers, they probably would not leave anyway so Israel would have to weigh up killing a few thousand of them, against the greater goal of killing or driving out millions of Palestinians from their own land.

      Israel lost this colonial war from the moment it refused to establish two fully independent States.

    • kev
      December 22, 2016, 9:27 pm

      “I am betting on things basically staying the same for the quite a long time. – See more at: http://mondoweiss.net/2016/12/article-saying-zionism/comment-page-1/#comment-863853

      Yeah, and you’re okay with the status quo. Meanwhile, unlike you, the Palestinians are suffering daily. But that’s okay with you. Even if they’re not allowed building permits and “natural growth” (wasn’t that what Israel used to whine about for their illegal settlements?), even if they’re not allowed freedom of movement (gods forbid that they are on of the 2 million in Palestine, the world’s largest open-air prison, their options are even fewer), even if they’re not allowed a living amount of water while illegal settlers build swimming pools and those in Gaza, well, I think it was something like 90 percent who have no access to safe, potable water… You’re okay with all of that.

      Maybe “most Jews (obviously) and very many Israelis are not evil or at least not better or worse”, but Israel and its majority population of Jews are clearly and actively supporting the oppression and occupation to the detriment of millions of other people (not going to get into the “but they’re not a People” delegitimization crap with you… they are human beings, people). But you’re fine with that “basically staying the same for the quite a long time”, it obviously doesn’t give you any pause. You don’t have any empathy at all for their suffering. Because you’re a Zionist, so you are fundamentally theo/ethno-centric, and you care nothing for anyone that is not a member of your tribe.

  21. jon s
    December 21, 2016, 4:47 pm

    YoniFalic wants to expel millions of people , based on ethnic identity and skin color. That’s pure racism.
    I recall that he has also confessed to being a murderer of Palestinian civilians. He should turn himself in and stand trial for his crimes.
    As to his issues with his own family – where catalan tries to use empathy – that’s for the shrinks. I, personally, don’t care.

    • Mooser
      December 21, 2016, 4:58 pm

      “YoniFalic wants to expel millions of people , based on ethnic identity and skin color. That’s pure racism.”

      How on earth could anybody force 2 billion Jews to leave Israel? What on earth are you worried about “Jon s”. We Jews tell other people what to do. Nobody tells us what to do. Have they ever?

    • oldgeezer
      December 21, 2016, 5:20 pm

      @jon ‘s

      It was pure racism when zionistx wanted it. It was the crime of ethnic cleansing when they did it. It is laughable that you would whine and cry about racism we you are enjoying the benefits of crimes against humanity.

    • gamal
      December 21, 2016, 9:25 pm

      “I recall that he has also confessed to being a murderer of Palestinian civilians”

      Hamas were not to blame?

      “He should turn himself in and stand trial for his crimes”

      go Hapless Be’er Sheva, only your malice exceeds your ineptness

    • YoniFalic
      December 22, 2016, 3:17 am

      oldgeezer is correct.

      Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

      White racist genocidal European settler colonist invaders created the state by expelling ~1 million natives, who have been waiting in refugee camps for approximately 70 years to return to their homes and homeland. Justice would put the settler colonist invaders to rot in refugee camps for ~70 years before dispersing them in Europe, N. America, S. American, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

      As an historian, I have to point out that Jon s shows exactly the thinking that so enraged gentiles against European Jews since the Napoleonic Wars. Hypocritical racist Jews have invariably claimed special privileges or exemptions and would whine or howl if said privileges or exemptions were employed against Jews as Jews apply them against gentiles.

    • Talkback
      December 22, 2016, 12:23 pm

      jon s: “YoniFalic wants to expel millions of people , based on ethnic identity and skin color. That’s pure racism.”

      Says a Zionist, of all people …

    • Talkback
      December 22, 2016, 12:56 pm

      “jon s”: “I recall that he has also confessed to being a murderer of Palestinian civilians. He should turn himself in and stand trial for his crimes.”

      You only want him to get compensated and promoted like “Captain R.”, don’t you?

      • Mooser
        December 22, 2016, 7:56 pm

        “. He should turn himself in”

        This from a person, “Jon s” who has never faced conscription, neither in the US nor in Israel! Let alone served, let alone fought! Never even had to worry about getting drafted. Never took an order in his life.
        But “Jon s” is ready to tell “Yoni” the correct attitude to take. A nauseating descent into hypocrisy and sanctimoniousness. Perhaps “Jon s” can tell us what he would have done, what “Yoni” should have done?

  22. catalan
    December 21, 2016, 10:52 pm

    Jewish Israelis do not need to leave the new State. – Rossross

    Jews leaving the new state was the idea of YoniFalic, not mine. I just pointed out that the range of solutions currently offered includes various extreme options including the complete expelling of one group or the other. That makes me rather pessimistic about that particular conflict.
    It is curious that Jon gets so much hatred here even though he is in the Israeli left. One would think that supporters of peace would want to build bridges with people like him but one would be wrong.

  23. Maghlawatan
    December 22, 2016, 4:32 am

    Israel is an ethnocracy so of course Zionism is racist.

    Smoch alai

    • Talkback
      December 22, 2016, 1:06 pm

      Zionism is racist, because it was never a national liberation movement of the natives of a given territory, but the overtaking of a country by foreign settler who saw the natives as a different race who had to be dominated or driven off.

  24. echinococcus
    December 22, 2016, 12:17 pm

    Boehm never comes out and uses the term “racist,” but he might as well.

    Well, he doesn’t! If I had a penny for each time hell is supposed to freeze over here at Mondoweiss for some cynical acknowledgement by this or the other Zionist who never puts in doubt the “legitimate” invasion…

  25. MarkoTomas
    December 22, 2016, 5:10 pm

    Thank you for that interesting link!

  26. yonah fredman
    December 22, 2016, 7:58 pm

    Boehm is interesting. (He has written on Abraham and Isaac in a direction parallel to my thoughts.) Referring to the avraham/yair stern letter to the nazi’s as the original sin is an eccentric choice of words. (Euphemism for false and misleading.) Aside from the season of 1941 that casts the shadow of coercion on any communication, stern was not near the center of power and was only accepted as an israeli hero after begin in 77. Not to denigrate lehi, nor their eventual role at pivotal moments, a letter from their leader in 1941 is far from the original sin, but just a convenient anecdote.

