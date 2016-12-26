About Adam Horowitz
Adam Horowitz is Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.
amigoDecember 26, 2016, 2:31 pm
People like Eli Lake should be allowed to continue to rant and rave. Israel needs no enemies (at the gates) with friends like him already inside .
Well done Eli , the Palestinians send their thanks and ask that you keep up the good work.
(((James North)))December 26, 2016, 2:49 pm
I thought Eli Lake “rapping” and “smoking bowls” was an April Fool’s joke, but other evidence on the internet backs up ElizabethNolanBrown’s (@ENBrown) account. I hope Eli Lake’s Hasbara Central paymasters don’t get angry if he put the “bowls” on Israel’s expense account.
MooserDecember 26, 2016, 3:01 pm
It is very, very easy to mistake the effects of various drugs for phases of a Ziocaine Syndrome episode.
But accusing pot? That’s a bud libel.
TalkbackDecember 27, 2016, 5:39 am
Phases of a Ziocaine Syndrome episode? Lake is clearly showing withdrawal symptoms, because Obama didn’t deliever. That’s why they all wait for Trump to become their new plug.
KeithDecember 26, 2016, 3:38 pm
ELI LAKE- ” Bibi should have told Obama to choke on the aid package.”
From your mouth to God’s ear!
AtlantaiconoclastDecember 26, 2016, 3:54 pm
I peruse conservative and mainstream columns regularly, and I am telling you, Israel’s greatest ammunition is the unchallenged meme that it is America’s best friend!
If we are to ever make any progress on this issue, we must systematically dismantle this myth and show that Israel is indeed NOT an ally. Not even SJWs though, acknowledge how wrong the meme has been. They just focus on appealing to concern for human rights and political identity.
But even if SJWs were demolishing the big Israel is our best ally myth, we need to move beyond just SJWs. We need to reach out to the masses.
Do you want to make a difference? Or do you just want to keep feeling politically correct?
SibiriakDecember 26, 2016, 4:54 pm
@Atlantaiconoclast: I peruse conservative and mainstream columns regularly, and I am telling you, Israel’s greatest is the unchallenged meme that it is America’s best friend!
—————–
From your reading, would you say another conservative/mainstream meme is that (radical) Islam is one of America’s worst enemies, not to mention an enemy of “Judeo-Christian civilization”, and that the pro-Israel and anti-Islam memes work together synergistically?
-
AtlantaiconoclastDecember 26, 2016, 8:26 pm
Certainly! I agree 100%.
Still, there is room for using this to our advantage. For example, if we can show how Israel has sown discord in the ME, supporting Al Qaeda and even ISIS in Syria, by serving as their Air Force, by treating their injured fighters, then we might change the dynamic to our favor.
We can also benefit by not branding everyone who is legitimately concerned about Islamist culture as an Islamophobe. With all of the attention given to terror in the news, is it any wonder so many Americans are terrified of Muslims?
Annie RobbinsDecember 26, 2016, 9:42 pm
not branding everyone who is legitimately concerned about Islamist culture as an Islamophobe. With all of the attention given to terror in the news, is it any wonder so many Americans are terrified of Muslims?
“is it any wonder… Americans are terrified of Muslims” doesn’t lesson the islamophobic nature of fearing all muslims. just because the media pounds this into our homes doesn’t make being terrified of muslims “legitimate”.
reminds me of “fear of Muslims is rational” http://lobelog.com/flynn-prophet-muhammad-and-quran-are-incompatible-with-modernity/
no, it isn’t.
MooserDecember 26, 2016, 5:32 pm
“If we are to ever make any progress on this issue, we must systematically dismantle this myth and show that Israel is indeed NOT an ally.”
“Atlantaiconoclast” if you can post comments here, you can post comments at any on-line forum. Why don’t you go to those of the “conservative columns” which allow commenting, and try to disabuse them of their notions about Israel. You are a well-spoken person, and should have no trouble making them understand.
Tell them how unfair it is that Israel can set up an apartheid regime, and we can’t.
gamalDecember 26, 2016, 7:21 pm
“Israel is indeed NOT an ally.”
” “Atlantaiconoclast” if you can post comments here, you can post comments at any on-line forum.”
Mooser you know we weep at the Zionist oppression under which the US labours, its seems to me that Trump allows for the possibility of both classical Anti-Semitism in the sacred capitalist homeland coupled with vigorous Zionism, that will teach you “libtard” anti-zionist Jews,
“is no ally” just look at Saudi thats a consummated alliance,
last week it occurred to me that i can go on alt-right or was it breitbart, i learned that yezidis are probs Celtic, there were photos blondes and green eyed girls, Arabs are orcs and Jews have made white people want to dance with their hips and take drugs and have sex with black people,
are you not a little contrite, we expect a “mullet” go faster stripes and an overwrought tearful rendition of “amazing grace” fucksake try to fit in of which may i multicultural you
my father was a shadhliyyite, pretty lame really but in the oral lineage the following is recorded,
during a lecture in Alazhar the sheikh Shadhili was listening to the Sh al Azhar explaining the moral superiority of the Muslims, how noble and restrained our dignity how perfect our conduct, when the august dandy Shad stood up and produced his member and urinated all over his prayer matt, he assiduously cleared himself of urine arranged himself and resumed his seat, there was stunned silence he said, free simple trans, “we don’t look so good now do we”
MooserDecember 26, 2016, 7:42 pm
“overwrought tearful rendition of “amazing grace”
If “Amazing Grace” gets a little ‘what-hath-God-overwrought’, and it can, try “Deep River” on a 1925 Bilhorn Preacher’s folding organ. Never fails to move.
-
AtlantaiconoclastDecember 26, 2016, 8:29 pm
What makes you think I have not? I do all the time, though theconservativetreehouse.com kicked me off of their forums forcing me to use another username and modify my words. If you think I am hard on folks here, you should see me there. Still, I don’t think I get rude or personal with those with whom I disagree.
As for the apartheid comment, I don’t support forced segregation. I do support freedom of association. And I believe the withering of the state would open up wonderful possibilities for more peaceful co-existence.
-
RoHaDecember 26, 2016, 8:50 pm
“Arabs are orcs and Jews have made white people want to dance with their hips and take drugs and have sex with black people”
The rest is OK, but not dancing with their hips. That’s just dirty!
-
MooserDecember 27, 2016, 11:40 am
“The rest is OK, but not dancing with their hips. That’s just dirty! “
Oh, come on. Nobody dances “with their hips” to “Deep River”.
-
MooserDecember 27, 2016, 11:59 am
“If you think I am hard on folks here, you should see me there.”
ROTFLMSJLAO! Oh yeah, you smash those idols by the score!
-
RoHaDecember 26, 2016, 9:00 pm
I agree with Mooser, though unsarcastically. Challenge the meme. Show how Israel is a burden on the US. Point out that Israel is not a US ally. (You can use my lists of US allies in actual wars, if you want.)
Of course, you will get a lot of stick for mentioning such uncomfortable truths, but if you keep on pushing the points, a few might get through. Every little helps.
-
RoHaDecember 26, 2016, 9:07 pm
Israel as US ally.
http://mondoweiss.net/2016/07/uncomfortable-enforces-oppression/#comment-848834
http://mondoweiss.net/2011/11/threatening-letter-to-obama-on-chilling-turkey-is-signed-by-7-jewish-house-members-says-peace-now/#comment-386335
http://mondoweiss.net/2012/01/nyt-gives-israelis-its-magazine-to-make-an-attack-on-iran-normal/#comment-421526
http://mondoweiss.net/2013/02/discussion-important-entire/#comment-536235
http://mondoweiss.net/2014/06/shocking-reality-ground/#comment-672290
http://mondoweiss.net/2014/07/american-telling-israelpalestine/#comment-694275
-
SibiriakDecember 26, 2016, 11:04 pm
atlantaiconoclast: , we must systematically dismantle this myth and show that Israel is indeed NOT an ally.
—————–
Given the deep conservative/Republican sympathy for Israel is — “three-quarters of Republicans (75%) say they sympathize more with Israel (just 7% say they sympathize more with the Palestinians) “ [Pew Research]– a more politically shrewd appeal to conservatives might involve an attack on Israeli expansionism, rather than an all out attack on Israel itself.
For example Paul Pillar:
Anyone with a concern for Israel’s security and well-being should be aware that the continued colonization of the West Bank through expansion of settlements does not correlate positively with such security and well-being.
To the contrary, it detracts from Israeli security. It involves an added burden on the Israel Defense Forces, and it is the most visible part of an occupation that is by far the biggest stimulus and support for those intending to do Israel harm.
Anyone concerned with U.S. interests should be aware that the United States has no positive interest in the settlements or in the religious or local economic motivations that have stimulated their growth.
For the United States , it is all negative, in terms of instability, prospects for violence, the stimulation of extremism, and the United States being resented and targeted because of its role in permitting the settlement enterprise. [emphasis added]
http://www.commondreams.org/views/2016/12/26/trumps-disappearing-neutral-guy
-
echinococcusDecember 27, 2016, 12:46 am
Sibiriak,
a more politically shrewd appeal to conservatives might involve an attack on Israeli expansionism
Not a realistic evaluation of this group’s values.
Expansionism they have no objection to.
“Not a US ally”, on the other hand, is real hard. “Moocher” is worse. “Trying to tell us what to do” is a death sentence.
“Stop paying and get our money back”, “American interest first” are the two keys. Were you paying any attention to the last election?
-
Kay24December 26, 2016, 8:16 pm
It seems responding nastily is an entitlement for zionists only. On the other hand Palestinians must take an occupation, land grabs, water control, blockades, precision bombs, and the punishments meted out by Israel, with a SMILE. Oh those zionists how they love to kick the Palestinians in their teeth again and against and yet…..
[email protected]
Israeli @AmbDermer: #Israel won’t be ‘kicked in teeth’ and not respond http://snpy.tv/2ibgUwR #TheLead
-
Kay24December 26, 2016, 8:48 pm
That is an an example of immaturity based on love for an alien nation over your own and a hatred for a President who simply vetoed a resolution to send a land grabbing nation a message.
This is laughable considering how they grovel and send thousands of lobbyists to beg to not stop the aid from flowing to the land of ingrates. They certainly know how to blow some hot air that vanishes quickly when they are in need.
“milkmanjk @JRubinBlogger Bibi should have told Obama to choke on the aid package. Israel doesn’t need it anyway.”
Time the rich Jewish diaspora stepped in an paid for all the occupation, illegal settlements, and bribing of American leaders. We have better uses within the US for those billions of dollars.
-
MarnieDecember 27, 2016, 12:31 am
“milkmanjk @JRubinBlogger Bibi should have told Obama to choke on the aid package. Israel doesn’t need it anyway.”
That’s terrific news! The money the u.s. chokes on by not sending aid to the zionist state can be given instead to aid Palestine and rebuild Gaza. Thanks for the idea Eli Lake – this will go a very long way to normalize u.s. policy wrt the Middle East and help atone for the u.s. fealty to the zionist state – the worst friend a democracy never had.
-
CitizenDecember 27, 2016, 5:11 am
2014 US Congressional Report details aid to Israel since 1948 as totalling $121 Billion. Plus much more indirect aid. Of course President Obama just OKd another $38 Billion. Trump promises Israel additional aid.
-
RobertBDecember 27, 2016, 11:21 am
The Staggering Cost of Israel
to Americans
If Americans Knew
April 12, 2013
Updated: August 8, 2014
“Yet, Israel receives more of America’s foreign aid budget than any other nation. The US has, in fact, given more aid to Israel than it has to all the countries of sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean combined—which have a total population of over a billion people.
And foreign aid is just one component of the staggering cost of our alliance with Israel.
Given the tremendous costs, it is critical to examine why we lavish so much aid on Israel, and whether it is worth Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars. But first, let’s take a look at what our alliance with Israel truly costs.”
And for the rest of the details… click on link below:
-
KeithDecember 27, 2016, 12:34 pm
HOPHMI- “Quoting neo-Nazis, are we?”
Victoria Nuland doesn’t comment on Mondoweiss.
-
hophmiDecember 27, 2016, 11:13 am
More hot air from Mondowhackjobs complicit in the murder of hundreds of thousands of Syrians.
-
eljayDecember 27, 2016, 11:29 am
|| hophmi: More hot air from Mondowhackjobs complicit in the murder of hundreds of thousands of Syrians. ||
Says the Zionist who – like all Zionists – is complicit in the seemingly endless campaign of (war) crimes committed by his co-collectivists and his “eternal homeland” – the colonialist, (war) criminal and religion-supremacist “Jewish State”. Good one.
-
MooserDecember 27, 2016, 12:17 pm
“More hot air from Mondowhackjobs complicit in the murder of hundreds of thousands of Syrians.”
“Quoting neo-Nazis, are we?”
“Hophmi”, have you thought about lying down in a darkened room, and bathing your temples with eau-de cologne?
I looked it up on the Web and many reccommend it as a holistic home-remedy for Ziocaine Syndrome hysteria.
-
MarnieDecember 27, 2016, 12:18 pm
You’re out of your zionized mind hophni. Time for rehab baby.
-
KeithDecember 27, 2016, 12:31 pm
HOPHMI- “More hot air from Mondowhackjobs complicit in the murder of hundreds of thousands of Syrians.”
Supporters of empire such as you?
-
TalkbackDecember 27, 2016, 12:50 pm
hophmi: “Typically, like most fakes, … can’t write a paragraph without engaging in extensive, irrelevant, ad hominem attacks against … interlocutors, …”
Exactly.
-
James CanningDecember 27, 2016, 12:59 pm
Perhaps Obama did Israel a good turn, by allowing the UNSC resolution to go through. “Tough love” category.
-
echinococcusDecember 27, 2016, 1:22 pm
Fortunately Zionists are by definition unable to recognize any well-meaning help and they will necessarily continue to destruction. So this resolution cannot help them, it will provide a bitterly-needed nail in their coffin.
Same for other “tough love” nonsense like Zionist-supported limited boycott and sanctions: the Zionists are so ideologically predetermined that they cannot at any time recognize help and they necessarily react as to an attack, thereby also hastening their own demise.
Here’s to its generally unregrettable death!
-
OssinevDecember 27, 2016, 1:20 pm
To get a really good flavour of Zionist reaction to Obama and the vote have a listen to this unhinged moron or so called “New York State Assemblyman”
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/222371
Note how he unconsciously drifts into talking about “our people ” and ” our country” ie not America but Israel. The insults including the”Hussein” jibe to a fellow Democrat nevermind a two term serving and still serving American President are breathtaking and despicable.
Surely sometime in the very near future America will wake up to the fact that there are thousands of these Fifth Column Israeli Firsters in positions of power and that they really and truly do not give a toss about America`s interests when it comes to the interests of their country of first loyalty = Israel.
