Trump’s new war has neocons, Clintonites, and Israelis applauding, but left and realists dismayed

US Politics
As you know, Donald Trump ordered a massive missile strike on a Syrian airbase last night, as a response to civilian deaths on Tuesday in what was alleged to be a chemical attack by the Syrian government on a rebel-held town. The strike, which Trump justified with repeated references to the “babies” killed on Tuesday, is broadly perceived as a complete turnaround of Trump’s earlier vehement determination not to get involved in Middle East wars. The strike is being applauded by neoconservatives, liberal interventionists, and Israelis too– as well as by mainstream Democrats.

Meanwhile, American realists and leftists and conservatives are deeply critical of the attack. Here are some of the reactions…

Russia has condemned the strikes, Syria says that the strikes were prompted by a false propaganda campaign saying it was responsible for the chemical attack on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a series of tweets last night supporting Donald Trump:

 In both word and action, @POTUS sent a strong and clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated.

Israel fully supports President Trump’s decision.

Israel hopes this resolve in face of the Assad regime’s horrific actions resonates not only in Damascus but in Tehran, Pyongyang & elsewhere

Israel’s former ambassador was also impressed.


Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer applauded the strikes last night– “Making sure Assad knows that when he commits such despicable atrocities he will pay a price is the right thing to do.”– but he urged the Trump administration to come up with a “strategy.” Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House, also praised the attacks as “proportional.”

But Connecticut’s Chris Murphy was critical of the strike on MSNBC today, as pointless and illegal. From his twitter feed:

The hypocrisy of our “red lines” – our refugee ban locks Syrians into their dystopia, our support to Saudis helps cause famine in Yemen.

Senator Bernie Sanders has been tweeting up a storm this morning:

I’m deeply concerned the strike in Syria could lead the U.S. back into the quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East.

If the last 15 years have shown anything, it’s that such engagements are disastrous for American security, our economy and our people.

Former US ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, who reputedly had favored stronger action by Obama in Syria, earlier tweeted reports saying Assad was responsible for the chemical attack (including this article from Haaretz) and a John McCain speech on the attack: “Unless we act we’re going to see it again.” But now that Trump acted, Power has not commented.

Though liberal interventionist Anne Appelbaum is hard to please, suggesting this should have happened four years ago when it would make a difference.

Hard to know what to say about a bombing raid that appears to be part of no coherent strategy whatsoever

Pure power types love it though. Clintonite Paul Begala, who spoke at AIPAC 10 days ago, praised the strike, said Obama should have done it. Clintonite Anne-Marie Slaughter echoed the thought:

Neoconservatives are over the moon. Bill Kristol, for one. Here is Elliott Abrams— the Trump administration has finally begun.

the Trump administration can truly be said to have started only now. The president has been chief executive since January 20, but this week he acted also as Commander in Chief. And more: He finally accepted the role of Leader of the Free World.

This was unexpected: He had appeared to say, during the campaign, that this kind of global leadership role was just too expensive. We were tired of it, tired of having others take advantage of us. We could not solve all the world’s problems.

But the strike at Syria had at its heart precisely that kind of global leadership, to enforce the century-old ban on chemical warfare—in the interest of decency and peace. His remarks ended with words that many predecessors, from Wilson to Roosevelt, and Kennedy to Reagan, might have spoken: “as long as America stands for justice then peace and harmony will prevail.”

Other Israeli leaders sought the strike. Netanyahu’s rightwing partner/rival Naftali Bennett on Facebook posted an image of children stricken by an alleged chemical attack and called for action. Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said the takeaway of inaction on Syria is that Israel must “rely only on itself.” Opposition leader Tzipi Livni has an op-ed in Jerusalem Post in which she brings in the Holocaust. “Never again” has not been learned, she says:

“The children of Syria are the children of the world – and they are looking at us. Will the world stand idly by as their blood is shed? Can moderate elements still expect that in times of trouble there will be those who will end the horror — or is it better to be on the side of evil? Now is a moment when interests and morality fuse: it is time to act accordingly.”

Israel has itself attacked Syrian government positions in recent weeks, evidently to try and thwart Iranian shipments to Hezbollah, the militia group that is fighting on Assad’s side.

Of course when Syria crossed Obama’s red line in 2013 and the president refused to strike, Donald Trump was on his side:

“President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your powder’ for another (and more important) day!”

America-firsters are disturbed that the impulsive president would so betray his posture. One writes on twitter, “May the Syrian soldiers we just murdered on behalf of Al-Qaeda Rest In Peace.” White nationalist Richard Spencer has declared this the “Trump Betrayal.” “I am ready to condemn Donald Trump,” he says in a video.

Realist Stephen Walt points out, with hundreds retweeting, that the strike will achieve nothing.

Boy, didn’t take long for to discover what Clinton, Bush, & Obama learned: air strikes easy way to look tough w/o fixing anything.

Former ambassador Chas Freeman conveys a similar idea, by email:

What last night’s cruise missile strike tells the world is that we have an administration that shoots first and asks questions later, led by a president who is emotionally affected by television and impulsively responsive to its narratives.  No one knows what policy lies behind this set of strikes.  No one has asked “and then what?”

Iran’s Foreign Minister points out that Assad and the Russians are fighting ISIS in Syria.

Not even two decades after 9/11, US military fighting on same side as al-Qaida & ISIS in Yemen & Syria. Time to stop hype and cover-ups.

Conservative realist Scott McConnell concurs:

I wish he wasn’t right, but can see no factual flaw in statement. Iran the one ME country where genuine pro US sympathy after 9/11… Besides Israel.

Remember what John Kerry said last year: that Russia only intervened in Syria to keep the Assad government from falling to ISIS.

The left: James North points out that a no-fly zone in Syria is impossible to maintain militarily and warns that the “foreign policy elites” are making bad decisions out of an ability to inflict damage on people thousands of miles away. Glenn Greenwald is dyspeptic about American naivete:

Single most amazing thing about US discourse is how people are continually willing to believe humanitarianism is the goal of new US wars.

Ken Klipperstein sounds the cynical note:

Regime change in…

-Iraq: disaster

-Libya: disaster

-Afghanistan: disaster

-Syria: good maybe?

This is also good, from Appelbaum:

From Israel’s Government Press Office. Happy days:

US Vice President Mike Pence, this afternoon (Friday, 7 April 2017), telephoned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thanked him – on behalf of US President Donald Trump – for Israel’s strong support for the American action in Syria.

To be updated… Thanks to Allison Deger. 

 

 

  1. Donald Johnson
    April 7, 2017, 11:50 am

    It’s not clear what happened in Ghouta in 2013. Assad is a war criminal, but even war criminals can be framed by other war criminals. What we do know beyond question regarding Ghouta is that the original claims about the evidence were flat wrong and disproven by MIT weapons experts Postol and Lloyd.

    https://www.rootclaim.com/claims/who-carried-out-the-chemical-attack-in-ghouta-on-august-21-2013-8394#storyline_assumptions

    The link above asserts that the rebels probably did Ghouta.

    Here is a NYT story admitting that the early claims regarding the evidence were wrong, in that way the NYT has when it really would rather be writing something else.

    http://www.nytimes.com/2013/12/29/world/middleeast/new-study-refines-view-of-sarin-attack-in-syria.html

  2. Helena Cobban
    April 7, 2017, 11:59 am

    Yup, I agree with Donald Johnson on that. Phil, you wrote definitively that “When Syria crossed Obama’s red line in 2013 and the president refused to strike… ” Why do you so easily buy into the MSM’s framing of that? It was not ever proven– and at the time the real experts, like Ted Postol etc, used their expert analysis to conclude it was almost certainly not the government forces that had used the CW then.

    This time, of course– as with the whole, never-authenticated hue-and-cry about the imminent killing of “10,000 people” in Benghazi in March 2011– the warmongers absolutely did not want to wait for the acquisition of the actual *evidence* that would be required to back up their claim, but argued they “had” to launch war immediately.

    Did not end well in Libya.

    • Annie Robbins
      April 7, 2017, 1:50 pm

      i have another quibble with that quote. not sure “refused” is the right word under the circumstances.

      although, ultimately, it was obama’s decision not to strike, after the overwhelming response of the american public after the announcement of his intention to strike, obama left it up to congress to approve a strike and asked the neocons (or aipac or something, who had outlandishly claimed they were staying out of it up to that point) to help him get congressional support, which he failed to get.

      jeffrey goldberg wrote a long article about it — hinging the future of america’s reputation in the world on this one incident and claimed, among other things, obama “folded”. i wrote about it here:

      http://mondoweiss.net/2016/03/goldberg-does-obama/

      i recall at the time there were objections during the editorial process about dragging out clappers “not a slam dunk” and US intel not having the evidence and the intel source being israel, so all that was cut (as i recall). but this was a crucial era (imho) as obama set up the lobby for failure knowing the US didn’t want to go to war — by tasking the lobby for approval of the strike, and they couldn’t pull it off. so i think refuse is the wrong word.

      and helena, we discussed this same thing in the comment section at the time. your words:

      I hadn’t seen the video. At 0:22 it stopped me in my tracks: “When Bashar Al-Asad actually *used* chemical weapons, he [Obama] realized that… ” So Jeffrey Goldberg, former Israeli prison guard, is now definitively telling us what no intel organization in the world has been able to, that he *knows who it was* who used those chemical weapons in August 2013. Gimme a break. Even in his written article, he reports (quite accurately) that the US intelligence community was saying that the claims that it had been Pres. Asad who used the weapons were “no slam dunk”. But now, in the video, Cpl. Goldberg tells us he knows. Why does anyone give this cheap pro-war propagandist any credibility? (A question that I would extend to Pres. Obama, as well… )

      that article (of mine) rolled off the front page in a couple hours, no one read it. but goldberg’s article is important (see that outrageous video again!) and very telling. his “obama doctrine” makes it crystal clear what the establishment neocon priority was crushing syria (albeit they would have preferred bombing iran but the opportunity wasn’t there) — and obama didn’t come through for them, but he didn’t “refuse”, he exposed them and set them up for failure. he called them/it “the washington playbook”.

    • straightline
      April 7, 2017, 6:19 pm

      Ah yes, Libya:

      http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-09-22/british-parliament-confirms-libya-war-was-based-lies-%E2%80%A6-turned-nation-%E2%80%9Cshit-show%E2%80%9D-%E2%80%A6-s

      I have stopped reading or listening to anything apart from sport in the Western corporate media. I read somewhere else that even the NYT admitted in the last couple of days that the Ghouta attack was not by the Syrian Government.

      This is the most reliable source I have found for what’s happening in Syria:

      http://acloserlookonsyria.shoutwiki.com/wiki/Main_Page

      Just treat NYT, NPR, BBC, the Murdoch media, the Guardian, and even our Auntie ABC and the Fairfax Press in Australia as fiction when it comes to reporting on the Middle East. That way, you will find you don’t have to contradict yourself a couple of years later.

  3. amigo
    April 7, 2017, 1:27 pm

    Note the puke inducing hypocracy from war criminal livni.The same livni who oversaw the barrage of White Phospherous dropped from the sky on the children of Gaza.

    Grrrt.

  4. JustJessetr
    April 7, 2017, 1:50 pm

    Phil, it’s a sad day when you have to use Richard Spencer to illustrate your point.

    • Citizen
      April 7, 2017, 2:47 pm

      even a stopped clock is right once a day

    • Keith
      April 7, 2017, 6:06 pm

      JUSTJESSETR- “Phil, it’s a sad day when you have to use Richard Spencer to illustrate your point.”

      Phil is highlighting the current reality that people who are being labeled “fascist” are opposing militarism, whereas, those folks who call themselves “liberal” are the diehard militarist warmongers, along with the neocons and other Zionists. It is interesting how Zionism and imperialism share so many of the same values, warmongering at the top of the list.

  5. Citizen
    April 7, 2017, 2:01 pm

    Neocon-lib Zionist take over of Trump continues; Bannon out, Kushner in, continued demonization of Israel’s enemies, march towards PNAC agenda fulfillment, usual bipartisan POTUS custom of bombing somewhere on most convenient pretext to divert attention from growing bad reputation at home. Rinse, repeat. Who benefits? Israel.

    Compare what was done about white phosphorus in Gaza, more recently, Yemen’s children, etc.

    • Keith
      April 7, 2017, 6:15 pm

      CITIZEN- “Compare what was done about white phosphorus in Gaza, more recently, Yemen’s children, etc.”

      That is a comparison that the MSM will never make. How does it feel to be a citizen of the Fourth Reich?

  6. Mooser
    April 7, 2017, 3:16 pm

    Tonite, Trump will Tweet: ‘ Hey Putin, how do you like me now?’

    On the other hand, there may be a whole lotta Trump condo and apartments available at below-market prices.

  7. Steve Grover
    April 7, 2017, 3:17 pm

    Don Rickles Z”L never called Phil Weiss a hockey puck because it would have been a complete waste of his time thinking about a guy like Phil Weiss and he wouldn’t have wanted to insult hockey pucks.

    • Citizen
      April 7, 2017, 4:05 pm

      Don Rickles made fun of ethnic bias by using it on the public, protected by his Jewish ethnicity; the same jokes would not have been allowed if done by goy comedians. Pickles never ventured into post Nazi Era jokes. He stayed in his time. Sarah Silverstein is more contemporary; she has come out with jokes in support of the Palestinian people.

    • Mooser
      April 7, 2017, 5:42 pm

      “Don Rickles Z”L never called Phil Weiss a hockey puck because it would have been a complete waste of his time thinking about a guy like Phil Weiss and he wouldn’t have wanted to insult hockey pucks.”

      Rim shot/ little press-roll/ cymbal crash!

      (Looks like BillW lost a friend.)

  8. AddictionMyth
    April 7, 2017, 3:26 pm

    The bombing is terrible because you can’t do it without a declaration of war, and because you can’t bomb countries and then ban the refugees and because “the voice of my brother’s blood cries to me from the ground.” Why did Trump do it when just a few weeks ago he was on Assad/Putin’s side? Because the generals told him to, and right now they are his only hope against impeachment. Also it shows that the Trumpkin coalition is fracturing. And aligning with the Zio-fascists over the white nationalists is an improvement – we can deal with them.

    And oh – the fact that Trump supported this attack suggests the chemical attack was a false flag (because Trump wouldn’t do anything for the ‘right’ reasons). BUT – the rebels are no better than Assad. The country needs free speech and religion – that will solve everything.

    • Citizen
      April 7, 2017, 4:10 pm

      It’s true Trump has bought in to current Zionist thought, Bannon out, Kushner in; Trump has decided going with customary US bipartisan Israeli agenda is best for him. It’s working. Bombing Syria is Totally deflecting bad shit from his former addiction to Putin and anti-regime change policy.

      • AddictionMyth
        April 7, 2017, 6:08 pm

        True – it’s working! But it won’t last long! He is so screwed it’s not even funny.

  9. just
    April 7, 2017, 4:11 pm

    This is repugnant and illegal bombardment, imho. There was no investigation nor proof that Assad’s folks did this.

    “US threatens more military action against Syria after cruise missile strikes

    After the US missile attacks on a Syrian airbase, Russia, Syria and Libya say America’s intervention violated international law.

    …British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told the chamber that President Assad had shown the world he is “capable of redefining horror”.

    He called the US strike a “proportionate response to unspeakable acts”.

    In an unusually personal reply, the Russian representative accused Ambassador Rycroft of using “unprofessional” arguments and of lying.

    He also requested a second chance to speak at the end of the meeting, asking Ambassador Haley to refrain from insulting his country.

    The Russian representative, along with the Syrian and Libyan ambassadors, argued that America’s unilateral military intervention defied the UN charter and violated international law.

    The US, they said, had not acted in self-defence and had not sought the agreement of the Security Council, the UN body tasked with maintaining global peace and stability. …”

    http://news.sky.com/story/us-threatens-more-military-action-against-syria-after-cruise-missile-strikes-10829063

    Trump’s bombardment by 59 missiles also killed babies. His bombardment of Mosul also killed babies. Yemeni babies are dying by bombardment and/or starvation every single day. The MSM selectively ignores the truth and merely parrots the neocon line~ they were all breathless with apparent satisfaction in the coverage I could bear to watch. btw, Clinton herself is still going after Assad.

    “Hillary Clinton called on the United States to take out Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s Air Force on Thursday, days after a chemical attack killed more than 70 people in the war-torn country.

    “Assad has an air force, and that air force is the cause of most of these civilian deaths as we have seen over the years and as we saw again in the last few days,” Clinton said in a speech at the “Women in the World” summit in New York City. “And I really believe that we should have and still should take out his air fields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them.”

    The former secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee against Trump in 2016 reiterated her support for a no-fly zone over Syria and more direct support for protesters….”

    http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/06/politics/hillary-clinton-syria-assad/

  10. CarolMoore1776
    April 7, 2017, 4:24 pm

    Let’s not forget Richard Perle’s 1996 report made to Bibi Netanyahu “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm” which defacto prescribed, among other things, getting the US to do Israel’s dirty work of regime change and destabilization and destruction of regimes and even nations that threatened Israel. Iraq and Libya down, Syria under attack, Iran next in line. And Russia, too, if it doesn’t get out of the way. That way lies world war, with North & South Korea, China, Japan and lots of other nations involved as well.

