Debunking the 2 claims: anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism, and BDS unfairly singles out Israel

Demonstration in Support of the Right to Boycott and BDS, Albany N.Y. June 15, 2016

There are two claims one commonly hears from people opposed to any serious action taken in favor of Palestinian rights.

The first is that old standby, that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism. This claim is meant to intimidate; the intent is to prevent the root of the problem from being discussed. One starts off privileging the Zionist position as unassailably correct and then one can discuss to what extent Palestinians have rights that can be granted after negotiation.

The second claim is closely related: Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) unfairly singles out Israel and therefore (you guessed it) is anti-Semitic.

It is possible and maybe even useful to write long detailed rebuttals of both these charges, but it would probably be more useful to keep them short. A long rebuttal to a blunt one-sentence false accusation might actually make it seem like it had merit. So here are the short ones.

Is anti-Zionism a form of anti-Semitism? If it were, then that would mean all Palestinians were morally obligated to endorse their own ethnic cleansing. That is the only logical conclusion. Not only are Palestinians being asked to accept that they can never go back to their homes and villages, but they are implicitly being asked to bless the ideology that justified their ethnic cleansing– or else they are anti-semites. That is nakedly racist.

You can go on from there and go into whatever details you want, but that is all the argument you need.

Does BDS single out Israel unfairly? This will take a bit more discussion. No, it doesn’t, because Israel is singled out for billions of dollars in U.S. aid each year and singled out for absurdly one sided praise by our politicians and singled out for diplomatic support by the US when it commits war crimes.

On the negative side, some people refuse to buy their hummus.

Furthermore, look at how we single out other countries in the region. We single out Syria and Libya for support for rebels, with horrific results; we single out Yemen for support for Saudi bombing; and we commonly impose draconian sanctions on countries that hurt the ordinary people far more than they hurt the leaders. We single out Gaza in supporting the Israeli and Egyptian blockade. Would Israelis prefer to be singled out in one of these other fashions?

And why, given all the morally questionable and even barbaric policies the US has in the Middle East, would anyone single out the BDS movement for special negative attention from virtually every local government in the US? We are helping starve Yemen; and my local Westchester County legislature singled out BDS for condemnation.

The phrase is stupid and fundamentally racist, as only supporters of Palestinian rights are singled out and accused of bigotry for using a common nonviolent protest tactic.

About Donald Johnson

Donald Johnson is a regular commenter on this site, as "Donald."

Activism

  1. Kay24
    July 30, 2017, 1:22 pm

    As US tax payers surely we are able to object to those billions of dollars going to an occupier, who has been condemned by us many times, for violence against civilians, and for the illegal settlements they keep building, without heeding international laws. We also have the right to boycott openly this nation, in support of it’s victims. This is all keeping in line with our democracy, and human rights policies that we keep preaching to other nations. I have no idea if those doing the bidding of Israel by passing anti BDS resolutions do it because of the shekels they are given as reward, or if they are made to feel they should be loyal to the mothership. The zionists have reacted badly to violent and non violent protests, and that leave no other choice but to boycott and sanction it, just like other pariah nations. The zionists may prefer the world to ignore it’s crimes, the occupation, and the land grabs, but the rest of the world will not work that way. Israel should realize that apartheid S. Africa learned that the hard way.

  2. Citizen
    July 30, 2017, 1:41 pm

    This article needs to be spread on all social media as an antidote to hasbara. Thanks, Donald!

  3. amigo
    July 30, 2017, 2:20 pm

    Israel could care less if we pick on other criminal states, they just want us to leave them to their crimes.Jews have a right to do as they please and anyone who complains is an antisemite. Ordinary logic would suggest that ignoring the crimes of the so called “Jewish ” state , because it is Jewish would be classic antisemitism but zionists make a science out of turning standard logic on it,s head.

    By way of easing the suffering of those Zionists who believe I am an antisemite , I faithfully promise to become an anti Egyptimite /Turkeyite/Saudi Arabiaite and all the other criminal entities that Israel,s apologists are continually pointing out.

    As soon as Israel get,s the hell out of Occupied Palestine , I will get right on the job and kick some Egyptian Ass.

    For you Israel haters —suck on this.

  4. Annie Robbins
    July 30, 2017, 2:47 pm

    The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command….And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed—if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth.

    Orwell, 1984.

    it makes perfect sense for BDS, a palestinian led movement, to single out their oppressors vs all the other oppressors in the world. to think otherwise is illogical. and it makes perfect sense for the global community to respond to the US singling out Israel for decades as the number #1 recipient of US ‘aid’ to fund their atrocious apartheid, oppression and theft.

    all others will not accept the lie which has been imposed—the records do not tell the same tale—and the lie will not pass into history and become truth. israel lies exposed for the world to see.

  5. JosephA
    July 30, 2017, 3:02 pm

    Donald,

    Thank you for this daily dose of logic, reason, and sanity in an unusual world.

  6. Keith
    July 30, 2017, 3:42 pm

    Folks, on a related topic, I have responded to Senator Cantwell’s reply to my initial email to her concerning the Israel Anti-Boycott Act. Below I link to my original letter and to her reply followed by my response. For those of you who haven’t read the text of the bill, I encourage you to follow my link to that. The summary doesn’t capture the extreme hostility displayed to the United Nations Human Rights Council. Link to text: https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-bill/720/text

    Original letter: http://mondoweiss.net/2017/07/shockwaves-progressive-community/#comment-885122

    Cantwell reply: http://mondoweiss.net/2017/07/information-citizens-penalties/#comment-886203

    “This is in response to your reply to my email concerning the Israel Anti-Boycott Act (S. 720). In view of your ignoring the recommendations of the ACLU in regards to the potential negative consequences of this bill, the question needs to be asked what is the purpose of this legislation which you support? How exactly does this serve the best interest of your constituency, the people of the State of Washington? The rather obvious answer is that it does not. The one true beneficiary from this proposed legislation is the State of Israel insofar as it lends even greater U.S. support for Israel’s continued illegal occupation of Palestinian lands seized during the 1967 war which Israel initiated. This AIPAC inspired legislation now includes the European Union and the United Nations as “nations” under the original legislation. The original legislation includes penalties which may potentially be invoked as high-powered AIPAC lawyers seek to squelch cooperation with the United Nations Human Rights Council in regards to their efforts to get Israel to comply with international law and common decency. If nothing else, it provides a basis for deep-pocketed Zionists to engage in lawfare type intimidation.

    Why is it that the US remains so commited to protecting Israel from the consequences of its actions? How much longer will this 50 year occupation go on? How much longer will Israel’s non-Jewish citizens be treated as second class citizens or worse? How much longer will Israel unleash its powerful military against the more-or-less defenseless people of Gaza killing thousands with full U.S. support? How much longer will the U.S. support the blockade of Gaza, a human rights tragedy pushing Gaza to the very edge of livibility? Perhaps it would more accurate to ask how much longer will the U.S. Congress kowtow to the Israel lobby? This bill is the latest example of AIPAC interferring in our political system for the benefit of a foreign power. And to side with AIPAC against the United Nations Human Rights Council says volumes about U.S. values and priorities. So, once again I urge you to withdraw your support for this AIPAC inspired legislation which benefits only Israel at the expense of the United Nations and those seeking justice for the Palestinians.

  7. amigo
    July 30, 2017, 5:25 pm

    Israel can blame itself for what they view as being unfairly singled out.

    The constant claim of being the only democracy (it is anything but democratic) in the Middle East.It,s tiresome claims to have the most moral army on earth and the constant bragging that the rest of us would all be dead were it not for Israel,s generosity in sharing their technical superiority (they are not ) with the world.

    Israel is the squeaky wheel that has to be attended to until the ear splitting and irritating noise departs the stage.

    You don,t like the blow back–then modify your behaviour–you all know how and you will be treated just like any nation that obeys international law and treats others with common decency and respects their right to self determination and the right to have their property returned on which they can move freely around without let or hindrance , not to mention threat of being shot for no other reason than not being of the right religion.

  8. eljay
    July 30, 2017, 6:58 pm

    Israel is an oppressive, colonialist, (war) criminal and (religion-)supremacist state and it should be treated accordingly.

  9. Sweetling
    July 30, 2017, 8:22 pm

    Thanks for this refutation to the two fallacious arguments thrown my way in the past year, and I quote:

    1. Calling Israel’s existence into question (anti-Zionism) is an “irredeemably flawed” position.

    2. My passion on the topic and support of BDS “raises eyebrows”.

    Both charges come with the necessary implied addendum that I must have some special antipathy or shame toward Jews, and both are meant to disqualify and dismiss my views without further inquiry.

    A Jewish friend who is otherwise a strong progressive seems to understand the problem, sort of, but he has not ever come out strongly and clearly for Palestinian rights, dignity, and safety. I have hammered him on his PEPism, his hypocrisy:

    If you are passionate and totally woke about, say, Black lives, and how they are not to blame for their position in America, intentionally created and maintained by mostly European colonists and their heirs…

    But Palestinian lives at best cause you to shake your head at all the damned NUANCE over there, and if the angry brown people would just stop lobbing rockets and throwing stones at the mostly European colonists and their heirs…

    Perhaps you’d better check your privilege, and your bias. Ask yourself whether the fundamental historical rules of power, money, racism, and oppression somehow warp and twist in the Middle East, or whether you’ve been fed the wrong narrative and are still licking the long-rancid crumbs off your plate.

