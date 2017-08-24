As many as 1 million Israelis have left for the U.S.

A promotion by Nefesh b'Nefesh, an Israeli group that promotes aliyah, or Jews moving to Israel. Screenshot.

“Can Israel bring home its 1 million US Expats?” was the headline on an article in the Jerusalem Post 3 weeks ago; and it has gotten very little attention, though the article states bluntly that as many as 1 million Israelis are now living in the U.S.

“[B]etween 750,000 and 1 million Israelis live in the country,” says Israel’s US Embassy, though others put the figure as low as 200,000.

If you walk around the Upper West Side, you know something’s up, from the Hebrew you can hear on Broadway; but this is an important story for two reasons, demographic and spiritual.

First, Israel has long claimed to be a majority Jewish state (as if that justifies Jews’ higher status). Right now the numbers of Jews and Palestinians between the river and the sea are said to be equal, 6.5 million to 6.5 million. If 1 million Jews are living outside the country– and the Post article refers to the expats as “Jews” — that means it’s likely that there are more Palestinians than Jews in the lands over which Israel is exercising sovereignty.

That would mean a Jewish minority ruling a non-Jewish majority under the aegis of “the Jewish state”: which just seals the deal on the contested “apartheid” label.

The other reason this story is important is that it shows that for all the propaganda about Israel being the safest place in the world for Jews, and Israel being the Jewish “home,” and Jews in Israel “living the dream,” Jews themselves do not seem to be swayed by the argument. Israel has never traditionally been the top choice for emigrating Jews; and it’s not now, either.

“In recent years, Israel has lost more people to the United States than it has gained,” the article says– by 17,700 to 13,000 over three years.

That outflow apparently came in the latest year on record, 2015; 16,700 Israelis left while 8,500 came in, Haaretz reports. In talks, John Mearsheimer has called the trend “reverse aliyah.”

Back in 2011 Gideon Levy reported that 100,000 Israelis hold German passports; and he noted the irony that Israel is not a safe place for Jews (or non-Jews either):

If our forefathers dreamt of an Israeli passport to escape from Europe, there are many among us who are now dreaming of a second passport to escape to Europe.

He also said the crisis was generated by the fact that Israel hadn’t figured out its constitutional structure:

If the Palestinian people already had one real passport, maybe the Israelis wouldn’t need two.

We have heard many anecdotal stories about Israelis leaving, because they do not see a future in living in a state increasingly isolated from the world. This article is more evidence of that trend. It deserves a lot more attention– a 60 Minutes report exposing the claim that Israel is the safest place for Jews, or some other investigative project on why these Israelis are leaving. Don’t hold your breath.

Thanks to Scott Roth. 

 

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Other posts by .


American Jewish Community
Israel Lobby
US Aid to Israel
US Politics

  1. mcohen..
    August 24, 2017, 5:39 pm

    I hope that in the next 5 years 80% of jews have left the land that is called israel and spread over the earth to strenghten communities in the diaspora so judaism can continue to grow in number and in peace.

    • Kaisa of Finland
      August 24, 2017, 7:03 pm

      mcohen:

      “I hope that in the next 5 years 80% of jews have left the land that is called israel and spread over the earth to strenghten communities in the diaspora so judaism can continue to grow in number and in peace..”

      But what about the Zionist fanatics?? Who wants them??

      • pabelmont
        August 25, 2017, 11:52 am

        Probably the Israeli Jews now leaving Israel (BTW: are all those 1,000,000 Israeli expats in USA Jews?) are leftists like other Jews living in NYC’s upper West Side. That leaves the Jewish religious fanatics and territorial-acquisition fanatics more and more alone (apart from Palestinians) inside (greater) Israel.

      • Mooser
        August 25, 2017, 12:57 pm

        “But what about the Zionist fanatics?? Who wants them??”

        They will probably try to open painless irredentistry clinics wherever they go.

    • oldgeezer
      August 24, 2017, 11:42 pm

      I would be fine with that even though i dispute the existance of any god.

      The problem is the racist zionists in terms of israel (and racists belief in whatever elsewhere).

      They are truly scum of the earth.

    • Danaa
      August 25, 2017, 6:53 pm

      mcohen – not quite right on this score. israelis, when they live abroad, tend to congregate in their own israeli communities rather than make much of a bridge to the local Jews. Indeed, Israeli culture deeply separates them from most “Jewish cultures” especially when you take religion into consideration.

      Most of the israelis who leave israel – to never return (whether they plan on it or not) are secular, and too much jewish religion is exactly one of the things they escape from. Israel is becoming increasingly more religious, and the guys with kippas are now in evidence everywhere, when once you could count them on one hand. The people who live in the tel Aviv and haifa Hi Tech bubble, for the most part, are repelled by all the overt Jewish symbols and certainly by much of the observant self-righteous, holier than thou pronouncements. In Israel, I am told, the two communities – the ultra-secular and the observant/orthodox/traditional do not mix socially at all. They don’t intermarry and don’t share the same values.

      So when the secular (especially from Hi-Tech sectors) come to a place like the US or the UK or Germany and are all too glad to integrate with their non-Jewish but also non-religious new neighbours and co-workers. from experience, I know at least 4 such families, whose children married non-Jewish Americans. That despite going to Israeli camps in the summer, despite visiting israel several times, and despite speaking Hebrew. In the end, it’s the American college life that’s so attractive to second generation ex-Israelis. None I know actually got a new spouse from the “Old country”.

      So don’t count on ex-Israelis strengthening Jewish “diaspora”. The ex-Israelis will make their own diaspora that will have only very limited association with the indigenous Jewish ones, and over time they diverge more and more.

  2. amigo
    August 24, 2017, 7:54 pm

    The question is , how will they manage being treated like everyone else.No exclusivity.Just full and equal rights .

    No Jews only “communities”. Men having to sit next to women , (in short skirts and showing them a thong or two.) in the back of the bus or in the front . Worse still , they may even have the odd Arab sharing the same seat .

    No anthem of their own.No walking around the neighbourhood armed to the teeth .No beating up Eritreans after the game.

    I could almost feel sorry for them.

  3. Sally Parker
    August 24, 2017, 7:59 pm

    Israel is a not a safe haven. Today 2017, the biggest existential threat to Jews are unrealistic Zionists and Neocons with access to nuclear bombs.
    How do you get half of America to swallow a cyanide pill? You smile sweetly, and explain that it’s a lemon drop. Hillary and her army of Neocons did just this when they disguised war with Russia by calling it a “no fly zone” or worse yet a “safe zone” over Syria. In effect, they were promoting a game of nuclear chicken with Russia placing Israel/Palestine at ground zero.
    I get the idea that Neocons believe that wars are always winnable, and like any TV series, defeat only happens to the other guy. The Times of Israel reported on an op ed printed in the Israel National News that called for dropping atomic bombs, 30 each, on Iran and Germany. See the reference below.
    http://www.timesofisrael.com/op-ed-calls-on-israel-to-nuke-germany-iran/
    The Israel Nation News does not seem to realize that promoting a preemptive first strike on Iran would encourage Iranians to plan the same thing for Israel. A first strike would by no means make Israel safer. It would create a whole army displaced people with ideas of revenge. These days, atomic bombs can be miniaturized to fit in a suitcase.
    The Greater Israel crowd seems convinced of the belief that the most aggressive policy is the safest policy. For the price of the Iraq war, an estimated three trillion dollars, America could have paid Iraq three billion dollars a year for then next thousand years. Three billion dollars would pay for a lot of good will.
    How much sense does it make to worry about a second Holocaust, march half the Jews in the world into an area that could be destroyed by a single atomic bomb, and then do your best to start war with Russia?

    • pabelmont
      August 25, 2017, 12:02 pm

      “For the price of the Iraq war, an estimated three trillion dollars, America could have paid Iraq three billion dollars a year for then next thousand years. Three billion dollars would pay for a lot of good will.”

      Comment: it would be even cheaper, because global warming will wipe us all out (or maybe just Iraq) long before 1000 years! ;-)

      “How do you get half of America to swallow a cyanide pill? You smile sweetly, and explain that it’s a lemon drop. ”

      Comment: this seems to have been Hillary’s electoral plan for 2016. Almost worked!

      • Keith
        August 25, 2017, 4:50 pm

        PABELMONT- “Comment: it would be even cheaper, because global warming will wipe us all out (or maybe just Iraq) long before 1000 years! ;-)”

        I have concluded that there is a high probability of entering runaway global warming within the next five years. With CO2 at 410 ppm and climbing, it is hard to believe otherwise. That represents a 46% increase in concentration with an equivalent increase in solar retention which will last for centuries unless proactive carbon sequestration measures are taken, which won’t happen anytime soon. And once the Arctic methane begins escaping in quantities, it could be all over. The accelerating global warming we are seeing now is based upon much lower concentrations. Cheers!

  4. Juan R.
    August 24, 2017, 9:55 pm

    8,343,000 people live in Israel for the right reasons. The reverse aliyah trend
    has been decreasing over the past 5 years. World wide anti-Semitism
    is helping Israel to grow and proper.

    • JosephA
      August 25, 2017, 1:09 am

      What, pray tell, are the right reasons? I will get some popcorn ready, can’t wait to hear your explanation!

    • Eva Smagacz
      August 25, 2017, 9:01 am

      What are right reasons for creating apartheid?19/19

    • Misterioso
      August 25, 2017, 11:48 am

      @Juan R

      Reality:

      Why Do A Third of Israelis Want To Leave The Country?
      The Forward, March 22, 2017 By Naomi Zeveloff
      “A third of Jewish Israelis would leave the country if they could, according to a poll conducted by Masa Israeli, a group looking at the divisions of Jewish society in Israel.

      “It found that secular Jews were the most likely to want to emigrate, with 36% saying they would leave the country if they could. Orthodox Jews were the least likely to want to emigrate; only 7% said they would leave. The poll, which was reported by the Walla! news site, found that while 44% of secular Jewish Israelis identify as Israelis foremost, 83% of traditional and 90% of religious Jewish Israelis identify as Jews foremost.

      “The poll was conducted ahead of a conference called the “Israeli Journey to Change” in the Knesset which is looking for common ground in Israel.

      “ ‘The survey data indicates a problem with a sense of identity, connection and belonging to the people, to the land and to the state among a growing part of society in Israel and that reality already has created a rift and split in all of Israeli society,’ said Masa Israeli director, Uri Cohen.”

      http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-1.806869
      EXCERPT:
      “More Israelis Left Israel Than Moved Back in Six Year Record. 16,700 left and 8,500 came back in 2015, in first year since 2009 that more Israelis exited than returned.” By Lior Dattel. Aug 15, 2017, Haaretz.

      Also, it seems that support for Israel is in decline in the U.S., especially among all important youth. No surprise!!

      “Support for Israel on Campus Drops by ‘Devastating’ 27%: Study” – The Forward, June 21/17
      The Brand Israel Group, a coalition of volunteer advertising and marketing specialists, has released a survey that shows a significant decrease in Israel’s approval rating among Americans.

      “’The future of America no longer believe that Israel shares their values. This is huge! Devastating,’” Fern Oppenheim, a co-founder of BIG, told The Times of Israel. While approval of Israel among American college students dropped 27% between the group’s 2010 and 2016 surveys, Israel’s approval rating among all Americans dropped 14 points, from 76% to 62%.”

      Furthermore, regarding the USA: http://forward.com/news/ national/376097/study-israel- losing-support-among- democrats-minorities- millennials/ The Forward July 2, 2017 ”Study: Israel Losing Support Among Democrats, Minorities, Millennials ‘It appears that the more Americans learn about Israel, the less they like it.’”

      Also, and very significantly, support for Israel among American Jewish college students is in decline:
      Times of Israel, June 21/17:
      http://www.timesofisrael.com/devastating-survey-shows-huge-loss-of-israel-support-among-jewish-college-students/

      Of the near one million Israeli Jews who have emigrated, thousands are moving to Germany, including Holocaust survivors who receive much better treatment there than in Israel.

      “[Shoah] Survivors’ protest makes foreign journalists gasp, security vanish” http://www.haaretz.com/news/survivors-protest-makes-foreign-journalists-gasp-security-vanish-1.226913.

      http://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-3388445,00.html
      “Shoah survivors forced back to Germany due to Israel’s lack of restitution laws” Ines Ehrlich Published: 04.16.07, 11:32 / Israel News
      EXCERPT: “Documentary shows Israel the worst place for Holocaust survivors to live throughout Western world. Hundreds protest outside Knesset, demand government help survivors with financial difficulties “Holocaust survivors have left Israel to live out the rest of their days in Germany due to the better conditions they receive there, according to a documentary program broadcast Tuesday night by Israel’s Channel 2 television.”

    • Danaa
      August 25, 2017, 7:09 pm

      Actually, that’s not true. The figures of 8M+ count many israelis who have already left, because it is assumed they will return. That’s an open secret but everyone in israel knows. There is hardly a family that doesn’t count at least one of their members who emigrated, even if it was supposedly “temprary”. For some it is, but for many it’s permanent.

      I don’t denty that the birth rate is high, especially among the religious but therein is the biggest problem. The secular and the traditional/observant are diverging rapidly in israel. As I said above, they don’t even socialize together much, and I am not even taking into account the ultra-orthodox. Already, the religious exceed the secular in israel’s educational institutes – in elementary schools, the ratio is 3:2 religious to secular. Which means they receive differring education programs and generally don’t walk in the same circles. After all, it is not possible for a secular to be happily married with an observant, virtually by definition. This is the end result of Judaism being so strict about inteer-relationships, customs and values. One of the two has to convert – either to religious or to secular. for there to be any kind of a match.

      The result is that israeli society is fast splitting into at least 4 distinct and barely relating branches: the secular, the traditional/observant, the ultra-orthodox and the non-Jewish/Arab. The latter account for nearly 25% of that number you quoted. With this kind of separation in another decade you will have several distinct bubbles that do not inter-mingle. Since there’ll be more religious, their rules and preferences will prevail, making it ever less comfortable for the secular. Who will continue to leave in droves.

      Also, BTW, it is not true that the reverse aliyah slowed down. That contention is just the official story. The reality is something else.

  5. johneill
    August 24, 2017, 11:12 pm

    unless and until every synagogue in the world casts ballots, israel cannot represent judaism, let alone pretend to ‘jewish democracy’. are these expats sick of the concept? or sick of being singled out for justifying it – and so proselytizing ethnic nationalism in america? and at what point will america disallow entry for (violent, if not all) settlers, as israel has done for the entire palestinian diaspora, and lately, left-wing jewish activists? if the settlers are ever evacuated, they’ll always be welcome in d.c.

  6. wdr
    August 25, 2017, 4:38 am

    Contrary to what is asserted here, the Jewish population of Israel is the fastest growing Western population group in the world, and one of the only Western population groups which is above the replacement level, i.e., that it will grow by natural population growth, even without further immigration. This is in part because of the Charedi population, but the growth pattern also exists among the non-Charedi population. According to demographers, by the 2050s the Jewish population of Israel will reach 14 million, and the total population of the country (pre-1967 boundaries) will be 18 million. As to Israelis in the US, according to one website (which gives precise statistics) there are 213,000 speakers of Hebrew in the US. There are 7 million US citizens living outside the US, so this seems pretty normal, since it includes college students, visitors, etc.

    • John O
      August 25, 2017, 9:15 am

      Would you care to give links to the sources of your population estimates? Your definition of “Western” would be useful, too.

  7. LHunter
    August 25, 2017, 7:10 am

    mcohon

    It’s just a matter of time until the Palestinians are fully represented in all facets of society in Palestine/Israel – whatever it may be named.

    I’ve always wondered just how badly will the Zionists be viewed and treated when it all comes crashing down like it did for the Nazis.

    Zionism is foddor for anti-Semites – Richard Spencer’s latest diatribes prove that. He is now calling himself and his ilk “White Zionists.” All this is happening at the same time that the Palestinian movement is being entrenched in the counter left movements with the likes of Linda Sarsour. Interesting times.

    It may just be that those jews who do leave israel (the 80% you refer to) find themselves being chased out of certain communities by the White Zionists who seem to be on an upsurge fuelled in part by the policies of the only “true” democracy in the middle east. As amigo says in this comment section “I could almost feel sorry for them”

    Almost.

  8. Kay24
    August 25, 2017, 7:25 am

    Israeli leaders, when it suits them, keep saying they are under “existential threat” consistently, which must give their people a feeling of insecurity. Perhaps now that is backfiring.

    Maybe if Israel ends the decades old occupation, stops the land grabs, and the inhumane treatment of those they occupy, they will not provoke their victims into wanting to resist, even violently. It is a natural reaction by desperate people in a hopeless situation.
    How long can Israel keep blaming it’s victims? At least the rest of the world seems to get that.

  9. Eva Smagacz
    August 25, 2017, 9:06 am

    I hope that the name “White Zionists” will catch up in the media.
    This is such an elegant (free and reaching millions) solution to spreading the information about the core supremacist ideology that created Israel.20/20

  10. Vera Gottlieb
    August 25, 2017, 10:16 am

    Oy vei…

  11. Ossinev
    August 25, 2017, 10:17 am

    @WDR
    “Contrary to what is asserted here, the Jewish population of Israel is the fastest growing Western population group in the world, and one of the only Western population groups which is above the replacement level”

    You must be either using a self designed world map (possible) or owning up to the reality that Zioland is simply a “Western” Colonial project.

    Last time I looked at a world map it was situated in the Middle East – you know amongst all those other MIDDLE EAST countries and populations.

  12. Balfour
    August 25, 2017, 11:38 am

    My daughters’ public elementary school educated a sizable number of Israeli & Arabic speaking immigrant children. In the main hallway, several doors away from the Principals Office, was a 9 foot by 16 foot map and mural celebrating Greater Israel, complete with photographs of the “Golan”( Syrian Heights), East Jerusalem & Hebron. The map was annotated in Hebrew, but, in Hebrew script, the Occupied Territories were identified as “Judea & Samaria”. I wrote a letter to the Town’s local newspaper and I questioned the map’s appropriateness in a public school setting and I asked why the local school board was condoning a political policy not shared by our Federal government. I was roundedly dismissed as either a “Hater”, a “Crank” or an “Anti-Semite” by those who replied, only one individual raised the question of what must have gone through the minds of the young Arab children when they past by this mural on a daily basis.

  13. Sibiriak
    August 25, 2017, 12:18 pm

    Israel’s population to surge to 20 million by 2065

    Study shows Jewish population to grow to 81% of Israel’s total, with massive growth in haredi community, which will make up 32% of Israel

    http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/229972
    ————————————

    […]According to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics, Israel’s population will continue to grow at a fairly steady rate, with the overall growth rate averaging 1.8% over the next half a century, compared to 1.82% from 2006-2015.

    Unlike most industrialized countries, Israel’s birth rate has remained well above the replacement rate, with a total fertility rate (the average number of children a woman has) of 3.1, compared to 1.85 for the US, 1.58 for the European Union, 1.39 in Japan, and 2.35 worldwide.

    Israel will grow to 9 million citizens next year, hitting 10 million 2024, 11 million by 2030, 12 million by 2035, and 13 million by 2039. By 2065, Israel will likely be home to 19.954 million citizens, 23 and a half times the number at the time of Israel’s birth in 1948.

    […]Haredi Jews, who currently constitute about 12% of the population, at present have a growth rate of 3.92%, more than double the national rate.

    […]Between 2017 and 2065, the haredi rate of growth is expected to average 3.89%, compared to 1.03% for non-haredi Jews and 1.55% for Israeli Arabs, not including residents of the Palestinian Authority. Israel’s Arab population is expected to remain stable at 21% through 2051, then decline gradually to 19% by 2063.

    […]By 2043, the haredi population will surpass Israel’s Arab population, and by 2065 haredim are expected to number nearly 6.5 million, or 32% of Israel’s total population, compared to 3.8 million Arabs and 9.66 million non-haredi Jews.

    • Danaa
      August 25, 2017, 7:23 pm

      These numbers don’t even mention the growth rate among the observant/traditional/orthodox, which also exceeds that of the secular though not as much as the Haredi one does. At some point – already around 2020-2022, the total religious pJewish opulation will exceed that of the non-religious one by as much as 5%, rising to a ratio of 60-40% by 2025. By 2030 it will be even more lop-sided.

      What that means for politics and for life in israel is easy to guess – more extreme white zionism, more enforcement of halacha, more neighborhoods taken over by the religious and more and more separation. Since the majority of emigrants from israel will be secular, the internal ratio of religious to not religious will accelerate.

      Basically, israel is well on its way to becoming a theocracy, ruled by halacha as much as Iran is ruled by Sharia. When the theocracy is coupled with ethnic supremacy, I think we can all guess where this will lead and what kind of country this will become.

      I mentioned Iran, but i think that over the same period of time Iran will actually start liberalizing. I predict that in another 10 years the scarves will be all but gone except for the more devout rural populations. Who knows, by such a time it may be Iran that will be the “only Democracy in the Middle east” while israel sinks to being ruled by a cabal of religious mumblers who will convert the Kneset to the old sanhedrin.

  14. Sibiriak
    August 25, 2017, 12:35 pm

    “Israel’s demographic future: Crowded and very religious”

    http://www.jta.org/2017/05/19/news-opinion/israel-middle-east/israels-demographic-future-crowded-and-very-religious
    ————————————————-

    “Israel will have the highest population density in the Western world,” Sergio DellaPergola, a preeminent Israeli demographer and member of the report’s steering committee, told JTA. “Interestingly, haredim will overtake Arabs as the largest minority.”

    The Central Bureau of Statistics revised upward its previous projection, made in 2012, that the population will reach 15.5 million in 2059, with 4.5 million haredim. DellaPergola said the bureau had wrongly assumed Israel’s fertility rate would continue to decline.

    […}Israel is growing rapidly mostly because of its birth rate, which DellaPergola said is the highest of the world’s 100 most developed countries…

  15. Sibiriak
    August 25, 2017, 12:47 pm

    Israel Net migration rate

    https://www.indexmundi.com/israel/net_migration_rate.html

    ——————————–

    Net migration rate: 2.2 migrant(s)/1,000 population (2016 est.)

    Definition: This entry includes the figure for the difference between the number of persons entering and leaving a country during the year per 1,000 persons (based on midyear population). An excess of persons entering the country is referred to as net immigration (e.g., 3.56 migrants/1,000 population); an excess of persons leaving the country as net emigration (e.g., -9.26 migrants/1,000 population). The net migration rate indicates the contribution of migration to the overall level of population change.

  16. Sibiriak
    August 25, 2017, 1:13 pm

    Circular migration–good for Israel. Wikipedia:
    ——————————————————-

    According to public opinion polls, the main motives for leaving Israel have not been the political and security situation, but include desire for higher living standards, pursuit of work opportunities and/or professional advancement, and higher education. Many Israelis with degrees in scientific or engineering fields have emigrated abroad, largely due to lack of job opportunities. From Israel’s establishment in May 1948 to December 2006, about 400,000 doctors and academics left Israel. In 2009, Israel’s Council for Higher Education informed the Knesset’s Education Committee that 25% of Israel’s academics were living overseas, and that Israel had the highest human capital flight rate in the world.

    However, an OECD estimate put the highly educated Israeli emigrant rate at 5.3 per 1,000 highly educated Israelis, meaning that Israel actually retains more of its highly educated population than many other developed countries.

    In addition, the majority of Israelis who emigrate eventually return after extended periods abroad . In 2007, the Israeli government began a programme to encourage Israelis living abroad to return; since then, the number of returning Israelis has doubled, and in 2010, Israeli expatriates, including academics, researchers, technical professionals, and business managers, began returning in record numbers. Israel launched additional programmes to open new opportunities in scientific fields to encourage Israeli scientists and researchers living abroad to return home.

    These programmes have since succeeded in luring many Israeli scientists back home. [emphasis added]

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_capital_flight#Israel

    ————————————————————————

    According to demographer Pini Herman, this circular migration has been an economic boon to Israel. Israel does not have the technological, academic, and other infrastructural resources to absorb its disproportionate number of highly trained and skilled population, second only to the United States.

    As a result, many Israelis have worked overseas for extended periods of time. Upon their return, they have often attracted or repatriated with them to Israel new infrastructure, such as that provided by companies like as Intel, Google, Microsoft, and IBM. [42] [emphasis added]

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yerida#Israeli_emigrants_in_the_Diaspora

  17. irishmoses
    August 25, 2017, 2:37 pm

    Nice postings Sibiriak. Very effective rebuttal. Wishful thinking is a common characteristic on MW.

    My conclusion: Israel’s future is very secure. It will be a Jewish-majority democracy and its occupation of the Palestinian territories will slowly become accepted as de facto then de jure annexation. The world will move on, a process that is already far-along.

    The only hope for the Palestinians is to be allowed a gradual integration into Israeli society with limited rights and limited autonomy in Areas A and B. BDS notwithstanding, it is all over but the shouting. Truly sad but sadly true.

    • Mooser
      August 25, 2017, 4:38 pm

      “My conclusion: Israel’s future is very secure”

      Considering the perfect impartiality of Sibiariak’s sources.

    • gamal
      August 25, 2017, 5:22 pm

      “it is all over but the shouting”

      come on man buck up, when things look bad, a car never runs so sweet as just the second before the engine blows, everybody feels low sometimes, but and i am not suggesting take the Irish from your name (800 hundred years and counting of resistance, famine to the magdalen laundry, because it still goes on)

      just do what the little boy hauteur Luke does, let it out and then back to whatever the struggle is for you, this’ll iron out those kinks, America is courting disaster, we are very optimistic on this sunny afternoon.

      https://youtu.be/-sEEIju6BaE

  18. catalan
    August 25, 2017, 3:37 pm

    There are three assumptions in this article that I am not sure are correct. This calculation of 6.5 million on both sides includes Gaza. But Israel has given up on Gaza and is building walls around it. The two sides are at war but Gaza is not really a part of the Israeli state. The second assumption is that if the label Apartheid is applied all will be well and Israel will be forced to retreat or something. But this is a new age now with powerful countries like India, Chia, Brazil, and Russia who are interested in economics and are not keen on participating in boycotts and so on. Third, Israel has many ways to reduce the growth of the Palestinian population in the West Bank – for example, by regulating water, utilities, medical services, checkpoints and so on. Indeed, that’s what it is likely to do if the situation continues to deteriorate. In conclusion, none of this is great news for the Palestinians or at least those that envision an open and liberal state side by side with Israel.

    • Mooser
      August 25, 2017, 4:36 pm

      ” Third, Israel has many ways to reduce the growth of the Palestinian population in the West Bank – for example, by regulating water, utilities, medical services, checkpoints and so on.”

      They will want to consult the Torah first, so it can be done in accordance with Jewish law.

  19. Maghlawatan
    August 25, 2017, 3:59 pm

    A lot of the Isghaelis in the US are secular and better educated than the sabra rabble back home. The dynamics of Israel are very poor. V High birthrate of economically inactive Orthodox who are gaining the upper hand in the cultural sphere and turning the secular Schmucks who pay for everything away. If you were a thinking secular Jew would you want the Orthodox running the show?

  20. yonah fredman
    August 25, 2017, 6:55 pm

    I think the phrase that Maoists use is “the permanent revolution”, which infers if you’re not going forward you’re going backward, and this is part of the problem with leaving the Palestinian versus Zionist conflict unresolved for so long, that despite the fact that Israel’s existence is self proven, that Israel feels a need to prove it.

    There is something called the demographic problem, which currently is a question of votes in the Knesset. Meaning, how many votes in the Knesset are there for those who would vote to change the flag and the national anthem and the immigration laws.

    But aside from Knesset votes which is a practical consideration there is the propaganda aspect: Israel needs to claim itself as a refuge or a magnet or a natural home for all Jews, whereas it is not. (Only a small percentage of Jews are in the situation of refuge. The Jews in Europe, some of them, feel like moving to someplace welcoming like the United States, So whenever there is a migration driven by Jew hatred, which is the root cause of those Jews who feel unsafe in Europe, there will also be a percentage that heads towards Israel.)

    But in terms of magnet or natural home for all Jews, regarding the majority of nonIsraeli Jews, which is American Jews, there is no such feeling for Israel as a home. Those who support Israel, do so out of habit or a type of identification, but there is not such identification as to call it home, except for those very few who were raised to take Judaism to heart to such an extent that they also take the Zionist strands of Judaism to heart.

    Problems of underemployment of certain sectors, low education levels of certain sectors, raise questions of tax load and army responsibility problems that practically speaking are more pressing than the propaganda aspect of a negative aliya. Those who have lived in Israel are tied to Israel in a way that those who have only visited or never even visited do not possess and the concept of Israel as central to the Jewish experience is not negated by people who only live there for five years rather than for fifty years. For them, the Israel experience, including Hebrew, is an important part of their life experience.

    It is only the (regrettably negative idea of the) negation of the diaspora and the battle against the Palestinians that makes this a propaganda failure rather than something that can be seen as a natural ebb and flow. Government planners need to study this natural ebb and flow and factor it in when figuring out how to encourage the natural development of the country of the yehudim (and all its citizens) in the year 2017.

    • Annie Robbins
      August 25, 2017, 7:47 pm

      There is something called the demographic problem, which currently is a question of votes in the Knesset….

      currently, it is more than a question of votes in the Knesset. it is a matter of image. as it stands israel governs over millions of people who have no voice over that government. that image would be even worse if they continued to reference themselves as a “jewish state” when less than 1/2 the people are jewish. i think currently there are more non jews in the entire region of the mandate of palestine. the idea of a demographic problem is racist.

      It is only the .. negation of the diaspora and the battle against the Palestinians that makes this a propaganda failure rather than something that can be seen as a natural ebb and flow. Government planners need to study this natural ebb and flow and factor it in when figuring out how to encourage the natural development of the country … in the year 2017.

      why? what would be the point? maybe i am misunderstanding your meaning. do you mean it’s “only” the occupation and the israeli settlement expansion on palestinian land that prevent a “natural development of israel”? and when figuring out how to encourage the natural development of the country, in the year 2017, planners should ignore the occupation? that just doesn’t make sense to me. the “natural ebb and flow” of an apartheid country engaged in a decades long occupation would have to take that occupation into consideration in 2017. of course, ending the occupation would impact a “natural development of israel”. maybe i am not understanding your meaning.

