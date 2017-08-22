Jews argue whether Zionism is racism — in the Forward!

Naomi Dann, from her twitter feed @naomi_dann

This is good news. Remember that monolith of Jewish opinion? The days when the leading Jewish organizations dictated the pro-Israel line and all other Jewish groups fell into line lest they undermine the security of the Jewish state, with Wolf Blitzer and Jeffrey Goldberg running shotgun? Well that orthodoxy is at last coming to an end.

Charlottesville has been a depth charge. The Israeli right was loath to condemn the white nationalists at the fringe of Trump’s base, and this has sent a shock through the American Jewish community. There is open argument about Israel; and it’s not going to end.

The best news is that the Forward, America’s leading liberal Jewish publication, published a piece by Naomi Dann of Jewish Voice for Peace last week equating Zionism with racism. That’s revolutionary. Time was when that argument was made by Arabs at the United Nations and then stifled as supposed anti-Semitism. Now it’s in the Forward, from the mouth of a Jew!

Dann says that white nationalist Richard Spencer was right when he expressed common cause with Israel, saying it’s an ethnocracy that discriminates in favor of a privileged group.

Richard Spencer, whose racist views are rightfully abhorred by the majority of the Jewish community, is holding a mirror up to Zionism and the reflection isn’t pretty.

Looking at Israel today, we can see a state premised on the privileging of one group, and all too often perpetuating the erasure and displacement of another. We also see an obsession with demographics and the maintenance of an ethnic majority.

Jane Eisner, from Jewish Boston

It’s a marvel that this piece even ran. Forward editor Jane Eisner then responded angrily to Naomi Dann, denouncing her as a member of “the radical group Jewish Voice for Peace” spreading untruths about Israel. Ouch! Hat’s off to Eisner for allowing the debate to happen. Even if she says it’s all lies.

We work hard to reflect a range of American Jewish opinion, which is why the piece and reaction to it was published. The free flow of ideas is to be cherished. But when a Jew even hints at comparing Israel to Nazis, it must be denounced.

The argument that Zionism is akin to Nazism is not new, and it’s never been correct. Its related equation – that Zionism is racism – was codified by the United Nations when it passed Resolution 3379 in 1975. Though hardly Israel’s best friend, the international body later came to its senses and overwhelmingly rescinded the resolution in 1991.

Eisner is an ardent Zionist. She believes that ideology is necessary to Jewish survival and that the current Israeli government is undoing Zionism (not expressing it) with its discriminatory policies and the occupation and “denial of Palestinian sovereignty.”

That such policies are done in the name of Zionism is painful, a perversion of the Zionist ideal. It is something that all Jews must reckon with. But the imperfections of reality do not negate the underlying fact that Zionism is not inherently racist and can — and, in fact, does — exist side-by-side with democracy.

It’s great that the Forward is hosting this conversation, because people can argue openly about whether Zionism is necessary. That’s all I’ve asked for; I believe the answer (No it’s an anachronism) will change US Jewry and crumble the Israel lobby. Norman Finkelstein once mocked the idea that Americans could or should argue about Zionism because Zionism might as well be “the name of a hairspray” to Americans. Good joke; but he was always wrong about this. People can argue about any idea that’s important, once it’s identified. And this toothpaste is not going back in the tube.

Eisner clearly believes that Jews are unsafe in America, and that’s why we need Zionism:

For Dann to write that Spencer is “holding a mirror up to Zionism and the reflection isn’t pretty” is especially perilous in the current political climate. The intimidating display of Nazi slogans and symbols in Charlottesville, Virginia, legitimized by the shocking statements of President Trump, are a chilling reminder that even in America, Jews are at risk simply because we are Jews.

We need to “recognize our shared vulnerability” and “strengthen our sense of solidarity,” Eisner says. Back to the monolith! Palestinian vulnerability just gets passing mention.

Also addressing the idea of Jewish vulnerability are writers Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon. Last week they published an “open letter to our fellow Jews, in the U.S., Israel, and around the world” declaring that Trump is an anti-Semite who is endangering Jews and it’s time for all Jews to denounce him.

Now he’s coming after you. The question is: what are you going to do about it? If you don’t feel, or can’t show, any concern, pain or understanding for the persecution and demonization of others, at least show a little self-interest. At least show a little sechel. At the very least, show a little self-respect.

To Steven Mnuchin, Gary Cohn, and our other fellow Jews currently serving under this odious regime: We call upon you to resign; and to the President’s lawyer, Michael D. Cohen: Fire your client.

To Sheldon Adelson and our other fellow Jews still engaged in making the repugnant calculation that a hater of Arabs must be a lover of Jews, or that money trumps hate, or that a million dollars’ worth of access can protect you from one boot heel at the door: Wise up.

“Boot heel at the door” is a Gestapo reference. In another traditional phrasing, the writers warn Trump’s Jewish family members Ivanka and Jared Kushner that if they don’t act, You’re dead to us.

To Jared Kushner: You have one minute to do whatever it takes to keep the history of your people from looking back on you as among its greatest traitors, and greatest fools; that minute is nearly past. To Ivanka Trump: Allow us to teach you an ancient and venerable phrase, long employed by Jewish parents and children to one another at such moments of family crisis: I’ll sit shiva for you. Try it out on your father; see how it goes.

Among all the bleak and violent truths that found confirmation or came slouching into view amid the torchlight of Charlottesville is this: Any Jew, anywhere, who does not act to oppose President Donald Trump and his administration acts in favor of anti-Semitism; any Jew who does not condemn the President, directly and by name, for his racism, white supremacism, intolerance and Jew hatred, condones all of those things.

Waldman and Chabon deserve a lot of respect because of their anti-occupation book Kingdom of Olives and Ashes, which contains anti- and non-Zionist voices. I disagree with them about the vulnerability of Jews in the United States. I don’t think history repeats itself; I think that chapter in the west is over and the belief in its endurance is atavistic. But I’m glad to have the debate; especially because that question is at the heart of Zionism.

Finally, here is Chemi Shalev in Haaretz, who is more in the Jane Eisner camp, warning that the Israeli right has shattered American Jewish solidarity with Israel by siding with the enemies of American Jews.

“Rash Embrace of Trump Accelerates the Jewish Schism” is the headline. Shalev says Netanyahu’s animosity toward “liberal, cosmopolitan, universalist Jews” is reminiscent of “the kind of anti-Jewish bile spouted by Jew-haters around the world, from David Duke to Viktor Orban.”

The delineation between the two opposing Jewish camps has never seemed clearer. On one side we have Netanyahu, many of his colleagues, the pro-settler lobby, an unfortunate proportion of Orthodox Jews, supporters of Jewish settlements, Obama-and/or Muslim-hating Israelis along with hyper-hawks and ultranationalists such as Sheldon Adelson. On the other side there are Israeli doves along with American Jewish liberals, Reform and Conservative Jews and other Trump-haters. And increasingly it seems that never the twain shall meet.

Israel’s willingness to embrace Trump above and beyond the call of duty is alienating large chunks of the American Jewish community. Those that supported Israel wholeheartedly are beginning to question themselves, those who had been harboring doubts all along have reached a guilty verdict and those who are sitting on the wall certainly won’t come down in Israel’s favor now or anytime in the future.

Emotions run high in times of conflict. When people fear for their country or for their wellbeing or for the safety of their love ones, there is scant room for moderation and nuance. In the era of Trump, the main question on the minds of his critics is the one Joshua asked when he met God’s emissary: Are you with us or with our enemies? By standing so firmly and so recklessly with Trump, Israel is telling American Jews exactly where it stands: With their enemy.

Again, I’d insist on the existence of broader strains of belief here. Neither Eisner nor Shalev is a universalist. Universalist cosmopolitan Jews can include anti-Zionist Jews, anti-racist Jews, and those of us who do not see the haters of Charlottesville as a real threat to our place in the west.

Thanks to Annie Robbins. 

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

  1. eljay
    August 22, 2017, 10:59 am

    … That such policies are done in the name of Zionism is painful, a perversion of the Zionist ideal. It is something that all Jews must reckon with. But the imperfections of reality do not negate the underlying fact that Zionism is not inherently racist and can — and, in fact, does — exist side-by-side with democracy. …

    Zionism – Jewish supremacism in/and a religion-supremacist “Jewish State” in as much as possible of Palestine – is deliberately and unapologetically oppressive, colonialist, (war) criminal and supremacist. It cannot exist side by side with justice, accountability and equality.

    • Bont Eastlake
      August 22, 2017, 11:32 am

      Agreed except you keep misdirecting a globally backed structure of white supremacism as Jewish supremacism. This is a false framing of the situation in Palestine imo. Even if Israel was egalitarian and democratic, it still would be an illegal and unjust state because it exists on stolen land.

      Phil is Jewish, so are many ardent anti-Zionist activists. The biggest Jewish activist group in America, JVP is anti-Zionist. Your so called Jewish supremacism should accomodate their dissent and protests as part of the mainstream Israeli politics. After all Jewish supremacism seem to imply all Jews are superior and therefore will be given due privilege.

      But these fine folks cant even leave the Israeli airport to preach their message to fellow Jews.

      • eljay
        August 22, 2017, 12:13 pm

        || Bont Eastlake: … you keep misdirecting a globally backed structure of white supremacism as Jewish supremacism. This is a false framing of the situation in Palestine imo. Even if Israel was egalitarian and democratic … ||

        …it wouldn’t be a religion-supremacist “Jewish State”.

        || … Your so called Jewish supremacism should accomodate their dissent and protests as part of the mainstream Israeli politics. … ||

        Supremacist states accommodate dissent? Interesting.

        || … After all Jewish supremacism seem to imply all Jews are superior and therefore will be given due privilege. … ||

        “Jewish State” supremacism requires non-Jews to be treated differently from Jews. It does not require all Jews to be treated equally.

  2. Matt McLaughlin
    August 22, 2017, 11:35 am

    Zionists don’t represent all Jews, same as when Lord Sydenham said it, 1922. But without white supremacy you can recognize Israel from the rest of ME?

    • festus
      August 22, 2017, 12:45 pm

      A more accurate title to this thread would be “Jews argue whether Zionism is racism — in the Forward!…and conclude it isn’t and that any attempt to portray it as such is anti-Semitic”

  3. Citizen
    August 22, 2017, 2:19 pm

    “But the imperfections of reality do not negate the underlying fact that Zionism is not inherently racist”

    Reality is fact-based. Santa and the Tooth Fairy, for example, are not. Zionists remind me of those eggs fried on the hot sidewalk. Does not do much for holding up a rational, humanistic light to the (goy) nations.

  4. Steve Macklevore
    August 22, 2017, 4:50 pm

    “Zionism is not inherently racist and can — and, in fact, does — exist side-by-side with democracy.”

    What a marvellous sense of humour Jane Eisner has!

  5. JWalters
    August 22, 2017, 5:33 pm

    Zionists are suffering from a classic case of “cognitive dissonance”.

    In a fully rational process of arriving at a conclusion, a person looks at ALL the facts, and looks at how those facts favoring a conclusion are balanced against those facts opposing that conclusion.

    But a person exhibiting cognitive dissonance does not do this. Specifically, they do not consider all the facts. Instead, they AVOID important facts that weigh against their preferred conclusion. This renders their analysis incomplete, and hence not fully rational. This readily leads to invalid conclusions.

    Over many hundreds of published works and discussions Zionists ALWAYS omit central facts about the non-Jewish people of Palestine. Thus, they exhibit the classic symptom of cognitive dissonance. That is why they reach invalid conclusions.

    Such people must be forced to confront their cognitive dissonance, and the facts they cannot bring themselves to face.

  6. Keith
    August 22, 2017, 6:07 pm

    PHIL- “he best news is that the Forward, America’s leading liberal Jewish publication, published a piece by Naomi Dann of Jewish Voice for Peace last week equating Zionism with racism.”

    No she didn’t. She said Israel was engaging in racist behavior, not that Zionism was inherently racist. Her apparent goal is to get Israel to change its more racist behavior so as to stop embarrassing Jews like her and you. She is little more than a cosmetic reformer and you are wildly exaggerating the significance of this article which does little more than allow Jane Eisner to sound the anti-Semitic alarms. And a lot of this is the Jewish Democratic faithful scaring Jews about Trump. Partisan politics. The one significant thing is the use of perceived anti-Semitism as a means of social control and how this is an essential feature of Zionism.

  7. Dan Walsh
    August 22, 2017, 8:52 pm

    re: “…Naomi Dann of Jewish Voice for Peace last week equating Zionism with racism. That’s revolutionary. Time was when that argument was made by Arabs at the United Nations and then stifled as supposed anti-Semitism. Now it’s in the Forward, from the mouth of a Jew!”

    To say that Dann’s article is revolutionary because it equates Zionism with racism is counterfactual. Beginning almost before the ink was dry on Herzl’s “Basel Program” many courageous, ethical Jewish voices have condemned Zionism, and Israel as racist, too many to list here but among them was Einstein and Holocaust survivor Primo Levi, who said: “Everyone has their Jews. For the Israelis they are the Palestinians.”

    What would be revolutionary would be to see Dann’s article, and Phil’s response lead to a wider, deeper and more public discussion not only of whether it is true that Zionism is racism today (it is) but more importantly was it true when the Palestinians and the Arab nations said it was back in 1975? (it was).

    Such a discussion is long overdue and one can only hope that it occurs and soon.

    1978 poster published by Jewish-Americans debunking a core Zionist myth: the conflation of Zionism and Judaism

    http://www.palestineposterproject.org/poster/being-jewish-is-not-the-same-as-being-zionist

    • Jon66
      August 22, 2017, 9:12 pm

      American civil rights heroes who stood strong behind Israel.
      “Zionism is not racism, but the legitimate expression of the Jewish people’s self determination…From our 400 year experience with slavery, segregation, and discrimination we know that Zionism is not racism.”
      (From a column by Bayard Rustin, Director of Black Americans to Support Israel Committee)
      http://www.ibsi-now.org/assets/basic-reproduction-copy.pdf

