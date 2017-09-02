Gideon Levy calls out Israel’s fundamental, racist religion: Zionism

Israel/Palestine
on 24 Comments
Gideon Levy, October 5, 2016, Lensic Performing Arts Space, Santa Fe, NM.

Gideon Levy published a column in Haaretz yesterday that goes to the furthest extent I have seen in Israeli mainstream media in challenging Zionism. He calls it a movement that “contradicts human rights, and is thus indeed an ultranationalist, colonialist and perhaps even racist movement, as proponents of justice worldwide maintain”. 

His piece, titled “Minster of Truth”, was a typically sarcastic one, set against the background of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who had said earlier in the week that

“Zionism should not – and I’m saying here that it will not – continue to bow its head to a system of individual rights interpreted in a universal manner”.

Levy takes Shaked’s words and elucidates the message further:

“Thus Shaked believes, as do so many around the world, that Israel is built on foundations of injustice and therefore must be defended from the hostile talk of justice. How else can the repulsion to discussing rights be explained? Individual rights are important, she said, but not when they are disconnected from ‘the Zionist challenges.’ Right again: The Zionist challenges indeed stand in contradiction to human rights.” 

And Levy is very clear about what opposing this will mean:

“Zionism is Israel’s fundamentalist religion, and as in any religion, its denial is prohibited. In Israel, ‘non-Zionist’ or ‘anti-Zionist’ aren’t insults, they are social expulsion orders. There’s nothing like it in any free society. But now that Shaked has exposed Zionism, put her hand to the flame and admitted the truth, we can finally think about Zionism more freely. We can admit that the Jews’ right to a state contradicted the Palestinians’ right to their land, and that righteous Zionism gave birth to a terrible national wrong that has never been righted; that there are ways to resolve and atone for this contradiction, but the Zionist Israelis won’t agree to them.”

The background is that Shaked was responding to the Supreme Court’s decision last Monday, ruling against indefinite imprisonment of African asylum seekers who refuse to be deported to a third country (typically Uganda or Rwanda). Whilst permitting the deportation of what the court terms “infiltrators,” the court limited the term of their imprisonment to two months. Now notice what Supreme Court President Miriam Naor wrote:

“During this time, it’s permissible to try to persuade him through means that don’t infringe on his free will, or to try to find other ways to deport him against his will”. 

This is the typical “light coercion” of the “Israeli democracy”, similar to the uniquely-Israeli expression “moderate physical pressure” as a legalized euphemism for torture.

Court President Naor adds: “Similarly, the state can consider alternatives to deportation, including the alternative of restricting his place of residence” (that is, within Israel).

Many people would naturally balk at this contempt for human rights. But for Israeli leaders, this was outrageous for the opposite reason: the court was too liberal.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, whilst welcoming the decision that “infiltrators” could be sent to third countries, nonetheless decried the court for depriving him of a “very important tool”, and criticized the court for allowing only voluntary deportations (in some cases).

“The decision not to allow the state to deport infiltrators against their will is very problematic,” Deri said. “We have to care for the citizens of Israel, the residents of south Tel Aviv and other cities where residents’ lives are unlivable.”

And Prime Minister Netanyahu? He said:

“We’ll have to enact new laws that will enable us … to send the illegal infiltrators out of our country.”

In saying that human rights must yield to “the Zionist challenges,” Shaked was basically making it clear, as Levy stated, that Zionism stands in opposition to universal human rights – intrinsically so. Levy seems to hedge, writing that Zionism is a “perhaps even racist movement” (my emphasis), but the hedge disappears when he describes Zionism as a colonialist and ultranationalist movement. In other words, Levy is calling Zionism racism.

The historical notion of Zionism as racism is clear to Levy, and he mentions the UN Resolution 3379 of 1975, equating Zionism with racism, in his second paragraph. I have also mentioned that resolution (which Israeli UN Ambassador Haim Herzog famously tore apart, and which was later rescinded), in conjunction with the recent UN agency commissioned report on Israeli Apartheid, which noted the “state’s essentially racist character”.

What’s also important to note in this case is the background – not of Palestinians, but simply of non-Jewish asylum seekers. This is an important notion, because it flies in the face of the notion of Israeli policies being merely a response to Palestinian aggression, as it were. There is no aggression here as such, and there are no Palestinians in this story. It is merely about the presence of non-Jews.

When Zionism’s founder Theodore Herzl wrote in his diary in 1895 that “We shall have to spirit the penniless population across the border … while denying it any employment in our own country”, he was not likely thinking of African refugees. But reality has shown that Zionism will enact such policies against anyone who endangers its racist, colonialist and ultranationalist designs.

So here we are: things are being said out loud. No more apologies. This is also evident in what Netanyahu recently said to a settler audience: “We are here to stay forever,” Netanyahu reassured. “We will deepen our roots, build, strengthen and settle” (as noted by Jonathan Cook).

And Levy sets the stakes:

“Now, then, is the time for a new division, braver and more honest, between those Israelis who agree with Shaked’s statement and those [who] disagree. Between supporters of Zionism and supporters of justice. Between Zionists and the just.”

Indeed, and not a moment too soon.

About Jonathan Ofir

Israeli musician, conductor and blogger / writer based in Denmark.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Israel/Palestine
Israeli Government

24 Responses

  1. amigo
    September 2, 2017, 3:08 pm

    ““We are here to stay forever,” Netanyahu reassured. “We will deepen our roots, build, strengthen and settle” ”

    Likud Platform.

    “d. “The Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria and Gaza are the realization of Zionist values. Settlement of the land is a clear expression of the unassailable right of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel and constitutes an important asset in the defense of the vital interests of the State of Israel. The Likud will continue to strengthen and develop these communities and will prevent their uprooting.”

    The man is keeping his promises but forever is an awful long time.

  2. DaBakr
    September 2, 2017, 4:18 pm

    It’s hard to compare how levy is taken by the vast majority of Israelis from right to center left. Or to compare a figure in the US that is similar.

    Levy is about as popular as Glenn Greenwald, Noah Chomsky, Juan Cole… in other words, few Americans are aware of their work. And on top of that Levy is particularly hated by lot of Israelis that are not on the far left and just center left, center right and right.

    And Haaretz …. The ONLY Israeli newspaper MW ever quotes from is hardly a mass media production or mms. (Except that the msm it’s usually far left) it’s got a very small and dying base in Israel and the English version is popular with fringe leftists who are obsessed over the Israel Palestinian conflict. [It’s not like one day the public is going to slap their farheads and go, “dang! That Gideon guy is a genius. A hero! He’s the greatest.] not happening. We tolerate him of course. He is hated baby many but won’t be prevented from writing or saying what he wants. Israel has always had its cranks just as the US has its own. Alex Jones. Sarsour,. Bannon, BLM etc

    But he definitely riles up the mw base. that is a given.

    • Annie Robbins
      September 2, 2017, 5:32 pm

      dbakr’s comment another classic example of “ritual defamation” as described by laird wilcox https://medium.com/@YakovHirsch/on-barrie-weiss-ritual-damnation-and-the-end-of-jewish-culture-part-1-85e6fccf5592

      i recommend

      • Mooser
        September 2, 2017, 6:45 pm

        Good old mutter-and-spit “Dabakr”!

      • Jonathan Ofir
        September 3, 2017, 3:38 am

        Thanks Annie, I read. Indeed DaBakr’s whole response is avoiding the actual content. Rather than engaging in it, he seeks to smear Levy as an irrelevant fringe, his paper as a marginal fringe, and by extension Mondoweiss as irrelevant, because it is supposedly the “ONLY” Israeli paper Mondoweiss cites from… not only did my own article here cite and link to Jerusalem Post (see about “moderate physical pressure), I have cited countless times other mainstream Israeli papers, from left to right leaning, here on Mondoweiss. True, it would not always be a flattering citation, and I would often regard what I cite with critique or critical note (as I also do with Haaretz), but sometimes it’s just a benign citation that serves a purpose – even from Jerusalem Post as mentioned, and I will cite further right – Israel National News, Makor Rishon etc. That’s what we do in journalism – we look at what is written, anywhere, and address the content.

        But DaBakr is not addressing content. He’s simply doing the ritual defamation.

      • Annie Robbins
        September 3, 2017, 7:43 am

        jonathan, oh i know re multiple israeli news sources. it’s not even worth addressing his bs. the trolls just run rampant, driven off most of our old commenters.

    • Emory Riddle
      September 2, 2017, 6:40 pm

      “..perhaps even racist..” Even this guy you call a crank is pulling his punches.

    • Talkback
      September 3, 2017, 4:32 am

      DaBakr: “And on top of that Levy is particularly hated by lot of Israelis that are not on the far left and just center left, center right and right.”

      That’s not surprising. What you call “center left, center right and right” is in reality shades of right extremism in other countries and the only thing they value is racism/supremacism.

      DaBakr: “that is a given.”

      Like your pseudo intellectual halitosis?

    • oldgeezer
      September 3, 2017, 10:02 am

      @dabakr

      215 words and not a single one about the article. Way to go!

    • echinococcus
      September 3, 2017, 11:56 am

      Levy is particularly hated by lot of Israelis that are not on the far left and just center left, center right and right

      So who gives a rat’s a$$ what “Israelis” like? All polls confirm that more than at least 94%* of these illegal immigrants approve the ongoing genocide.

      *(censors, once again check the goddam polls)

  3. yonah fredman
    September 2, 2017, 5:49 pm

    Let me take one section out of Gideon Levy’s article:
    “We can admit that the Jew’s right to a state contradicted the Palestinian’s right to their land and that righteous Zionism gave birth to a terrible national wrong that has never been righted; that there are ways to resolve and atone for this contradiction, but the Zionist Israelis won’t agree to them.”

    I would change the last sentence to the “overwhelming majority of Zionist Israelis won’t agree to them.”

    Bibi and Shaked and Jonathan Ofir wish to define Zionism as Bayit Yehudi Zionism and indeed this brand of Zionism is in the seat of power, but Levy also speaks of the righteous Zionism which gave birth to Israel and a contradiction that can be resolved and atoned for. This is antithetical to Bibi and Shaked, but to Ofir as well. He prefers his dichotomies clear cut and he does not relate to Levy’s fudging of the line.

    • rhkroell
      September 3, 2017, 12:52 am

      “We can admit that the Jew’s right to a state contradicted the Palestinian’s right to their land and that righteous Zionism gave birth to a terrible national wrong that has never been righted; that there are ways to resolve and atone for this contradiction, but the [overwhelming majority] of Zionist Israelis won’t agree to them.”

      I agree with Yonah’s revision of a passage from Gideon Levy’s article (with a few minor qualifications of my own):

      “Bibi and Shaked and Jonathan Ofir wish to define Zionism as Bayit Yehudi Zionism and [indeed this brand of Zionism] . . . is in the seat of power, but Levy also speaks of . . . [a] righteous [form of Zionism which] gave birth to a terrible national wrong that has never been righted . . . [T]here are ways to resolve and atone for [Bayit Yehudi Zionism or, better post-Zionsm] but the overwhelming majority of Zionist Israelis won’t agree to them.”

      How? Israel must become disengaged from the ideology of racism and colonialism and reclaimed as an ideology of emancipation, one which can be redeemed through the recognition of the Palestinians’ equal rights, their right of self-determination, and the Palestinian refugees’ “right of return” to Palestine/Israel.

      I’ve always argued that the mere fact that Theodor Herzl was a believer in European colonialism, and apparently did not believe in either racial equality, democracy or universal human rights, does not mean that Zionism should be consigned to the archives of some national history museum.  Far from it.  In fact, I would suggest that many Zionists who emigrated to Palestine advocated working with the native population to establish a modern, social democratic state in which the indigenous peoples would have equal rights with the Jewish immigrants (like Herzl did in his futuristic novel ALTNEULAND [THE OLD-NEW LAND).

    • Jonathan Ofir
      September 3, 2017, 2:19 am

      Yonah Fredman, I wondered over that word, “righteous”, as well. I am in fact not sure as to whether it is meant sarcastically or not. But it is a bit like with that other words, “perhaps”, where he writes “perhaps even racist”. It doesn’t really matter, because in the end, the qualification is overshadowed by the described reality.

      It’s not like Levy is writing a bible here. He’s saying something. I’m looking at what he says, and appraising it’s general message. You seem to see that as a more generalist approach. I am looking at the bigger message, and I agree with it wholeheartedly:
      Whatever Zionism was once meant to be, it’s gotta go, for all practical purposes and intents. Righting its wrong cannot include its preservation, because it is inherently racist. It will always stand in conflict with universal human rights.

      • Nathan
        September 3, 2017, 4:21 am

        You don’t define the term “Zionism” in your comment, Jonathan, so one has to guess your intention when you say that “it’s gotta go”. My guess is that you mean that Israel shouldn’t exist. If so, you don’t really have any criticism. An entity that shouldn’t exist is not being criticized. However, Gideon Levy is not opposed to the existence of Israel. He’s extremely critical of post-1967 Israel, and he enjoys slaughtering the “sacred cows” of Israeli society – but he is not talking about the demise of Israel within the Green Line. His criticism is criticism; i.e. he wishes to better his country, Israel. Mr Levy does NOT express any opposition to the rise of the Hebrew yishuv and to the founding of the State of Israel by the yishuv – neither does he wish to undo the results of the 1948 war. Israel, within the Green Line, is legitimate in his eyes, period.

  4. CigarGod
    September 2, 2017, 5:55 pm

    The entire time reading your piece I heard Die Fahne hoch playing softly in the background.
    A horror theme.

  5. Citizen
    September 2, 2017, 6:05 pm

    Humanistic Justice will always fight Zionism. The arc is long; it will come to pass.

    • Mooser
      September 2, 2017, 8:53 pm

      I don’t know what convinces “yonah” that the Jews want to spend the next Century bragging that they conquered the Palestinians? Whoopee, the Jewish Army conquered a people who never had any kind of organized military force!
      The hosannas will be loud and long.

      • atime forpeace
        September 3, 2017, 7:30 am

        When you speak of the “righteous Zionism” that founded the country you are burying your collective heads in the sand and trying to give yourselves some fig leaf cover trying to find justification using the Holocaust as validation.

        This only makes sense in your own ethnic minds. Irgun and Lehi and any other group that ethnically cleansed and terrorized the Palestinians were no more righteous than the Europeans who ethnically cleansed the U.S of its Indian populations, or the Spanish Conquistadors ethnic cleansing of the indigenous in the lands they conquered by the sword.

        It does seem to be the way of the world as is the whitewashing of the crimes using whatever rational means that seem apropos to the societies doing the justifying.

      • CigarGod
        September 3, 2017, 9:43 am

        The actual weapons one has will never be as big and as evil as the weapons one is feared to have.
        As we all know, once a fear becomes strong enough, it turns into a fact…or is at least…monetized as such by the NYT, NPR, FOX, etc.

  6. JosephA
    September 3, 2017, 1:47 am

    I am reminded of that wonderful book, Goliath, by Max Blumenthal.

  7. Jonathan Ofir
    September 3, 2017, 9:14 am

    Nathan, “Israel, within the Green Line, is legitimate in [Levy’s] eyes, period.”

    Levy has already walked away from the 2 state charade a couple of years ago. He’s been saying it’s dead, it was never born. In other words, he’s recognising that it’s a one state, and that this one state is doing all of the illegitimate things he reports and addresses. Now he’s also addressing its core ideology – which he even regards as a ‘religion’ (so have I) – Zionism. And he calls to relinquish it. Because he knows that the battle is about what kind of governance that one state of Israel will have: equality, or Apartheid.

  8. rhkroell
    September 3, 2017, 11:37 am

    I would concur with Jonathan that the term “righteous Zionism” as used by Yonah in his comment above should be read ironically, not that Yonah necessarily intended to employ the term “righteous Zionism” in an ironic manner. In tragic irony the writer often uses words that mean one thing to the narrator/writer, but mean its opposite to some character(s) in (and/or readers of) the work. That is precisely why in one of my “qualifications” of Yonah’s revision I suggest that the term “post-Zionism” would be a better term to employ than retaining the older term Zionism, much less the term “righteous Zionism.”

    Also, readers should without a doubt distinguish Herzl’s characterization of the official term Zionism he employs in his deadly serious political pamphlet Der JUDENSTAAT [THE JEWISH STATE] (1896) from the “New Society” Herzl described in is his later utopian novel ALTNEULAND [THE OLD-NEW LAND] (1902).

Leave a Reply