Israel’s top diplomat spouts anti-Semitic criticism of American Jews — ‘having quite convenient lives’

Israel/Palestine
Tzipi Hotovely speaking at the 15th IDC Herzliya conference. (Erez Harodi/Osim Tsilum/IDC Herzilya)

Israel’s top diplomat attacked American Jews yesterday. Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said of American Jews:

“People that never send their children to fight for their country– most of the Jews don’t have children serving as soldiers, going to the Marines, going to Afghanistan, or to Iraq. Most of them are having quite convenient lives. They don’t feel how it feels to be attacked by rockets, and I think part of it is to actually experience what Israel is dealing with on a daily basis”

She spoke at the end of a 5-minute interview in the Israeli i24 News (in English), as noted by Haaretz today. Hotovely is top diplomat, because Benjamin Netanyahu holds the Foreign Minister portfolio himself. 

Now, had these words come from a non-Jew, we would no doubt have had a riot going on in the media about anti-Semitic vitriol – about Jews being lazy, privileged, unpatriotic and all the rest of it. But apparently, Hotovely is allowed, because she’s a Jew herself, an orthodox one no less, and she’s ultra-Zionist and all, so no one is going to call her a ‘self-hater’.

Hotovely was lashing out against American Jewry, on the background of her being disinvited by Princeton University Hillel a couple of weeks ago, following a petition by progressive activists on campus. Hotovely has been on a major collision course with American Jewry recently, and also said earlier this month that “American Jews are losing it bigtime”, in that they are supposedly threatening the existence of world Jewry, given their “80 percent” assimilation rate and growing indifference to Israel.

Haaretz notes the facts regarding the presence of US Jews in the military, including their presence in the Israeli military:

“The U.S. military stopped recording the religion of recruits decades ago, but until then Jews served in slightly greater proportion than their percentage in the general population. There continues to be a Jewish presence in the military, including in the highest ranks. Gen. David Lee Goldfein is the U.S. Air Force chief of staff. There is an organized Jewish presence at military academies. A number of Jewish ex-servicemen have run for public office in recent years. Estimates say that around 200,000 U.S. Jews live in Israel, with many young people serving in its military.”

In fact, Haaretz does not appear to be quite up to date on this issue. In 2006, this site did a survey regarding the representation of various religious communities in the US military, and managed to get statistics from the Pentagon. The survey showed that Jews were underrepresented by about 50% in the military. Still, Hotoveli’s statement about them never sending their children to the military shows that she is both uninformed and incendiary.

When asked about why Jewish Americans may not feel connected to Israel, the deputy minister said that perhaps they are “too young to remember how it feels to be a Jewish person without a Jewish state” – in a classical Hasbara diversion of the discussion from uncomfortable current issues, playing up the Holocaust card – the card that is always kept in pocket in case all else fails.

But even I don’t remember what it’s like to not have a Jewish state; I’m 45. And if I don’t remember, Hotovely certainly doesn’t – she’ll be turning 39 soon. Maybe she should have used leftist leader Avi Gabbay’s saying that he stole from Netanyahu – that “the left have forgotten what it means to be Jewish”– and applied it to American Jews instead.  

Hotoveli has said unabashedly in the past that “this land is ours – all of it is ours.” But so far, she seems to have meant it regarding the whole of historical Palestine. Now she seems to be patronizing American Jews as if the whole of USA was hers too.

What we are seeing here is an Israeli politician who has finally been challenged by a major US Jewish campus organization, and she is so angry, she cannot control herself in her rage – behind that constant smile. The question to be asked is not whether American Jews are “losing it”, but whether Hotovely, as well as Israel, are losing the battle for the heart of American Jewry. 

  1. eljay
    November 23, 2017, 12:57 pm

    … Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said of American Jews:

    “ … most of the Jews don’t have children serving as soldiers … “

    Shame on Ms. Hotovely for anti-Semitically “counting Jews”.

  2. amigo
    November 23, 2017, 1:12 pm

    ““The U.S. military stopped recording the religion of recruits decades ago.”

    The US military records the “nationality ” of it,s recruits.

    It seems, the US military sees Jewish recruits as being part of a religious group and not part of any nation just like Catholic/Protestant /Moslem /Hindu/Atheist .

    Most Jewish recruits are American.Some may be German or Russian or Chinese or Canadian , etc , etc.Jewish recruits from Israel , (if it ever happens) are Israelis.

    The usual suspects here who want us to believe that Jews are a nation , might want to take this up with the US military. I am not going to argue with them.They are right.

  3. JosephA
    November 23, 2017, 2:20 pm

    Tzipi Hotovely, like Milikewski (Netanyahu), is extremist, racist garbage. They are both filled with hate, and it shows.

  4. pabelmont
    November 23, 2017, 3:53 pm

    And, speaking of rockets, who was it, again, who used first terrorism and then militias and finally a national army to perform ethnic cleansing on the Palestinians? And now they complain about rockets? That war never finished, and they have themselves to blame — and far greater blame for all the rockets they have launched against Palestinians and Lebanese.

    Oh, dear, O deary-deary me! I killed my parents and now I am an orphan!

  5. Keith
    November 23, 2017, 3:54 pm

    HAARETZ- “There continues to be a Jewish presence in the military, including in the highest ranks. Gen. David Lee Goldfein is the U.S. Air Force chief of staff.”

    I suspect that this Jewish presence in the military is heavily weighted toward the officer corps rather than the enlisted ranks as befitting their relative position in society. I wonder if American Jews serving in the Israeli military are similarly divided? As for the number of Jews being less than their percent of the population (per Phil), nothing wrong with that. There is nothing honorable about voluntarily becoming an imperial storm trooper. Let nobody pretend that the US military is basically engaged in defense of the homeland, protecting freedom, etc.

  6. lonely rico
    November 23, 2017, 6:49 pm

    As a died-in-the-wool feminist, I keep hoping that female intelligence/sensibility will finally overcome present insanity, which is on the verge of driving the human race over a cliff.
    I keep hoping that such as Maggie Thatcher, Hillary Clinton, Sarah Palin etc. were aberrations and hopefully to be shortly replaced by good women, sane women concerned with the world we are to leave to our children and onward.
    Tzipi Hotovely dashes these hopes – I am forced to admit some women are as dumb-ass as their male peer bottom-feeders.

