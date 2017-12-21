Armed by Israel, Honduras’s illegitimate regime returns the favor at the U.N.

Middle East
on 8 Comments
Thousands protest in Tegucigalpa against stolen election.

Once again, Israel is supporting a repressive regime in the Global South, this time in the poor Central American nation of Honduras — and Israeli activists are protesting vigorously.

Just after the November 26 election in Honduras, the results started to show a commanding margin for the pro-democracy opposition — until the vote-tabulating computers mysteriously went down. Many days later, the incumbent president, Juan Orlando Hernandez, had miraculously gained the lead, and Hondurans poured into the streets in nationwide peaceful demonstrations against the obvious theft.

The military and police have already killed 22 protesters, but the street demonstrations show no signs of stopping. The United States dishonestly endorsed the rigged results, even though observers from the Organization of American States had found so many irregularities that they recommended new elections.

Israel hides its arms exports. But last year, the Honduras regime revealed that it had bought $209 million worth of weapons from Israel, including surveillance drones for the army.

A representative of the Israeli activists, a courageous lawyer named Eitay Mack, sent a letter to the Israeli Defense Ministry asking it to freeze or cancel the arms sales. (Eitay Mack, who pushes for public scrutiny of Israeli security exports, has written for this site.)

Honduras just repaid Tel Aviv for the weapons sale — by casting one of the only 9 votes against the United Nations resolution condemning the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. (Here, in addition to the U.S. and Israel, is the rest of the list: Guatemala, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and Togo.)

About James North

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Middle East

8 Responses

  1. LHunter
    December 21, 2017, 7:17 pm

    Another example of Zionist evil propped up by American imperialism. The sale of arms by one rogue state to the other whether it’s apartheid South Africa or Honduras dictators it matters not to the Zionists.

  2. CigarGod
    December 21, 2017, 11:11 pm

    It would be interesting to see the make up of the election consulting team, and the machine manufacturer.

  3. Marnie
    December 22, 2017, 4:04 am

    They’re watching everyone, providing technology for other nations to spy on their citizens and selling weapons of death and destruction, the state of israel’s true export – merchants of death. Blight on the nations.

  4. Talkback
    December 22, 2017, 4:31 am

    So Honduras gets $128m from the US to buy weapons in Israel.
    https://explorer.usaid.gov/cd/HND

    Which basically means that US aid to Israel is even higher then what it directly gets.

  5. Talkback
    December 22, 2017, 4:55 am

    Re: Guatemala who voted “no”.

    “As such, it is no coincidence that Israel has always been the first to offer humanitarian aid to Guatemala after natural disasters.

    The Jewish state owes a debt of gratitude to the Central American country.

    Many well-informed Guatemalans I met proudly reminded me of their country’s role in the establishment of the State of Israel.

    One was Jorge Garcia Granados, the Guatemalan ambassador to the UN, who was a member of the UN Special Committee on Palestine and lobbied for votes on behalf of the Jewish state. In fact, Guatemala was among the first countries to recognize Israel. In doing so Guatemala created a “butterfly effect,” bringing many other Latin American countries to join in the support of the establishment of the new state. …

    Israeli influence and involvement are very prominent in Guatemala, and include civil infrastructure, water purification solutions and modern agriculture technologies. But it is especially felt in the field of security. Many Israelis coming from elite combat units in Israel, and with a significant security background, realized that their experience is a great added value in Guatemala. As a third world country struggling with significant challenges of personal security and public safety, many Israeli security companies were established to help combat these problems.”
    http://www.jpost.com/Opinion/Op-Ed-Contributors/Israel-Guatemala-a-surprisingly-close-friendship-348165

    US foreign aid to Guatemala in 2016: $297m.
    https://explorer.usaid.gov/cd/GTM

    More than twice as much as the aid for Honduras. And again Israel indirectly gets money from the US by aiding Guatamala’s security and civilian projects.

    • CigarGod
      December 22, 2017, 10:40 am

      “…infrastructure, water purifications solutions and modern agriculture technologies. But it is especially felt in the field of security.”

      Yep, a full Economic Hitman Team…including the muscle to enforce payment.

  6. Ronald Johnson
    December 22, 2017, 11:24 am

    It is interesting that, in 1947, Honduras abstained from the UN vote for the partition of Palestine. In 2011, Honduras recognized Palestine as a state. Apparently Honduran – Israel relations have warmed since then.

    Relative to 1947, it is amusing to add, from “Zionism, the Real Enemy of the Jews”, by Alan Hart – that the delegate from Costa Rica was offered $45,000 to vote for partition, which he indignantly refused. The next morning he was directed to vote YES by someone higher up, who may gotten a bigger bribe. Another Latin American delegate accepted $75,000. (Could that have been Guatemala?) Congratulations to the Zionists for having suborned the United Nations, practically at its birth!

  7. wiseelder
    December 23, 2017, 3:47 am

    I suspect that the primary Honduran motive for supporting the US was their need for our reciprocal support of their stolen election, especially facing an OAS and loud citizen call for revote.

    As for Guatemala, it was United Fruit-controlled in 1947 before President Arbenz-Guzman was murdered by the CIA while attempting to remedy the land theft and repression of their own indigenous Mayan campesinos, so they were natural bedfellows with Zionism’s similar colonialism.

Leave a Reply