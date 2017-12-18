US vetoes UN resolution on Jerusalem, as Muslim states recognize East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital

US Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley

The United States on Monday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for the U.S. to rescind its recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The other 14 members of the Security Council voted to approve the Egyptian-drafted resolution.

The resolution did not mention the United States by name, but targeted the Trump administration’s Dec. 6 decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel, by affirming “that any decisions and actions which purport to have altered the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council.”

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, called the vote at the Security Council “an insult” that “won’t be forgotten,” according to Reuters. Her dissenting vote marked the first time in six years the U.S. used its veto power. The last instance was in 2011 when the Obama administration struck down a resolution that would have condemned Israeli settlement construction. 

Anticipating a U.S. veto, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), announced days previously that the group plans to try and get the resolution taken to the General Assembly, in an attempt to bypass the U.S. veto through the “Uniting for Peace” mechanism in the UN, which was created to deal with stalemates in the Security Council.

The OIC met last week to discuss the plan at the request of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. At that meeting, the 57 member states announced that the OIC would recognize East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

In addition, Erdogan on Sunday expressed his wish to move the Turkish embassy to East Jerusalem. However, that move is unlikely given Israel’s occupation of the city.

Ahead of the vote on Monday, Reuters reported that UN Middle East peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov told the council that “in the wake of the decision of the United States … the situation has become more tense with an increase in incidents, notably rockets fired from Gaza and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.”

At least ten Palestinians have been killed in the twelve days since a wave of upheaval in the occupied Palestinian territory was sparked by Trump’s decision, with more than 300 Palestinians newly detained in Israeli prisons and 3,000 more injured in violence at the hands of Israeli forces attempting to suppress protests through clashes and night raids.

Outside of the Israeli government, the U.S. has no ally in its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, with the international community widely condemning the U.S.’s move.

About Sheren Khalel

Sheren Khalel is a freelance multimedia journalist who works out of Israel, Palestine and Jordan. She focuses on human rights, women's issues and the Palestine/Israel conflict. Khalel formerly worked for Ma'an News Agency in Bethlehem, and is currently based in Ramallah and Jerusalem. You can follow her on Twitter at @Sherenk.

U.S. Embassy & the Status of Jerusalem

14 Responses

  1. Boomer
    December 18, 2017, 7:15 pm

    re “U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, called the vote at the Security Council “an insult” that “won’t be forgotten,” according to Reuters. Her dissenting vote marked the first time in six years the U.S. used its veto power. The last instance was in 2011 when the Obama administration struck down a resolution that would have condemned Israeli settlement construction. ”

    Some say that we live in an era dominated by partisan politics, but there’s a bipartisan consensus among our elites on one topic, at least. It is a shame that it is a consensus that makes us complicit regardless of which party is nominally in power. “Shame” is the operative word.

    • CigarGod
      December 18, 2017, 8:27 pm

      The most powerful nation in the world controlled by one of the smallest.
      All you have to do is push enough money across the table.

    • Marnie
      December 18, 2017, 11:49 pm

      “Shame” is the operative word.” Nikki Haley probably has “Made by Israel” stamped on her ass along with all the other u.s. politicians who’ve been complicit in this charade. Then scratch their heads and wonder why the “Muslims” don’t want to ‘make a deal’.

      • Marnie
        December 19, 2017, 12:06 am

        It seems to be the right time for the u.n. to find another site for their headquarters and revoke the membership of the united states, as they are as contemptuous as israel, which should be given the proverbial boot too. At least they have each other. What a mess. Miss Nikki really does a heckuva job seething just beneath the surface.

      • Citizen
        December 19, 2017, 8:21 am

        Nikki, who converted to Christianity from Sikh, has a B.A. in Accounting, and when she supported the first state-wide anti-BDS law in the nation I saw no evidence she had any real knowledge about the Israel-Palestine history. Sheldon Adelson loves her.

  2. Maghlawatan
    December 18, 2017, 10:42 pm

    Haley is a tramp

    • Kay24
      December 19, 2017, 6:11 am

      If you take a hard look at the money trail, you will understand WHY the US is doing Netanyahu’s bidding:

      “Conservative mega-fundraisers Sheldon Adelson and the Koch brothers gave Gov. Nikki Haley’s political advocacy group a major infusion of cash to help in her bid to remove four Republican state Senate rivals in primaries this spring.
      Adelson, a Las Vegas casino mogul who was the top Republican donor of the 2012 presidential campaign, sent $250,000 to Haley’s A Great Day SC three weeks before the June primaries.

      The Koch brothers gave the group $50,000, according to quarterly Internal Revenue Service filings.

      Haley had come through for Adelson in 2015, when she passed the first law against boycotts of Israel— about the same time as Adelson convened an anti-BDS summit in Las Vegas.”

      AND OF COURSE FOR THE MAN DOING HIS BIDDING:

      “American Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson is reportedly set to give presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump a campaign donation that could exceed $100 million, making it the largest contribution the casino magnate would have given to a GOP candidate”

      Follow the money trail, and you can see why Trump and Haley have sold their souls to the devil.

      • Maghlawatan
        December 19, 2017, 8:51 am

        All of the pro Israel stuff in DC is backed by money rather than the people. Which is why it is Tammany Hall 2.0 .

      • Marnie
        December 19, 2017, 9:03 am

        Praying for their money to dry up.

  3. JLewisDickerson
    December 19, 2017, 5:37 am

    RE: “U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, called the vote at the Security Council ‘an insult’ that ‘won’t be forgotten’, according to Reuters. Her dissenting vote marked the first time in six years the U.S. used its veto power.” ~ Khalel

    An Ode in Praise of Nikki Haley

    A new sheriff’s come to town,
    and as an enforcer of Trump’s “America First” policy,
    she’s gonna take on Israel’s enemies at the UN,
    In addition to having Netanyahu’s back,
    she’s gonna be on the Mad Mullah’s case like white on rice.
    ‘Cause she’s sharpened up the spiked heels on her Stilettos,
    and strapped on her Lady Tequila custom ‘double rig’.
    That’s right, our very own rough ridin’, “Pistol Packin’ Mama”, Ms. Nikki Haley,
    is lookin’ to dispense a heapin’ he’pin’ of her Wild West justice
    to that den of iniquity called the UN.
    Stay tuned for our eyewitness report with all the gory details.
    Meanwhile, give a lis’en to ol’ Al Dexter and his troopers!

    Al Dexter & his troopers – Pistol Packin’ Mama

    • JLewisDickerson
      December 19, 2017, 8:03 am

      RE: “Anticipating a U.S. veto, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), announced days previously that the group plans to try and get the resolution taken to the General Assembly, in an attempt to bypass the U.S. veto through the “Uniting for Peace” mechanism in the UN, which was created to deal with stalemates in the Security Council.” ~ Khalel

      THE EXQUISITE IRONY: During the Korean War, the Truman Administration dreamed up the “Uniting for Peace” mechanism to use in the event it was necessary to get around any Soviet vetoes of Security Council resolutions in support of the UN Forces carrying out the “police action” in Korea. As it turned out, it wasn’t needed (and was first used to circumvent the vetoes of Britain and France during the 1956 Suez Crisis). Nonetheless, Resolution 377 resulted in the General Assembly becoming the preeminent organ of the UN , much to the chagrin of the U.S.

      WIKIPEDIA: Shakespeare’s phrase, “hoist with his own petard,” is an idiom that means “to be harmed by one’s own plan to harm someone else” or “to fall into one’s own trap”, implying that one could be lifted (blown) upward by one’s own bomb, or in other words, be foiled by one’s own plan. ~ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Petard

      United Nations General Assembly Resolution 377
      From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia ~ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_General_Assembly_Resolution_377
      [EXCERPTS] United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution 377 A,[1] the “Uniting for Peace” resolution, states that in any cases where the Security Council, because of a lack of unanimity amongst its five permanent members, fails to act as required to maintain international peace and security, the General Assembly shall consider the matter immediately and may issue any recommendations it deems necessary in order to restore international peace and security. If not in session at the time the General Assembly may meet using the mechanism of the emergency special session. . .

      . . . The Uniting for Peace resolution was initiated by the United States,[7] and submitted by the “Joint Seven-Powers”[8] in October 1950, as a means of circumventing further Soviet vetoes during the course of the Korean War (25 June 1950 – 27 July 1953). It was adopted by 52 votes to 5,[9] with 2 abstentions.[10]

      In the closing days of Assembly discussions leading up to the adoption of 377 A, US delegate to the UN, John Foster Dulles, made specific reference to the Korean War as a chief motivator in the passage of the resolution:

      “Then came the armed attack on the Republic of Korea and it seemed that the pattern of 1931[11] had in fact begun to repeat itself and that the third world war might be in the making. And that might have been—and I think it would have been—had it not been for a series of accidental circumstances which made it possible to improvise collective resistance to that aggression.”[12]

      The principal accidental circumstance referred to by Dulles was that the Soviet Union was boycotting the Security Council at the time of the outbreak of hostilities in Korea, and had been since January 1950, owing to its discontent over the UN’s refusal to recognize the People’s Republic of China’s representatives as the legitimate representatives of China,[13] returning only on 1 August 1950 to assume the rotating role of Council President, for that month. This circumstance had meant that the Security Council was able to adopt its resolutions 83, of 27 June 1950,[14] and 84, of 7 July 1950,[15] thereby establishing a UN-mandated force for South Korea “to repel the armed attack” from the North. Had the Soviet Union been seated at the Council during the months of June and July, the relevant draft resolutions would almost certainly have been vetoed, and the United States was well aware of this, as evidenced by the above statement. . .

      UNGA First Emergency Special Session
      Although “Uniting for Peace” was enacted because of Soviet vetoes, its first use was, unexpectedly, against two NATO members.[32] The Assembly’s first emergency special session was instigated by a procedural vote of the Security Council on its Resolution 119 of 31 October 1956,[33] as a result of the Suez Crisis, which commenced 29 October 1956. France and the United Kingdom were the only two Council members to vote against the adoption of Council resolution 119, and were likewise, along with Israel, the principal antagonists in the conflict with Egypt; a conflict that the United States wanted to end. The session’s meetings were held between 1 November and 10 November 1956.

      On 7 November 1956, the Assembly adopted resolution 1001,[3] thereby establishing the United Nations Emergency Force I (UNEF I) to “secure and supervise the cessation of hostilities”. The Assembly, by its own resolutions, not only established UNEF I, but also called for “an immediate cease-fire”, and recommended “that all Member States refrain from introducing military goods in the area”, thereby authorizing military sanctions. . .

  4. Talkback
    December 19, 2017, 9:54 am

    Oh boy. The US and Israel overplayed their cards. They both hoped that they could turn an illegal reality into a recognized reality and that the rest of the world would follow. Israel dragged the US and its nepotistic president into violating international law. Now both states stand even more isolated than ever before, Israel’s ‘lawyer’ has lost its pseudo honest “broker” role and the rest of the Security Council is even more united against them. And this probably brought the muslim world more together than muslims could have ever done themselves, Turkey is leading this process and Russia is lining up for the broker role. What a ultimate disaster in US’ and Israel’s foreign policy.

    • Misterioso
      December 19, 2017, 11:04 am

      @Talkback

      Well said! Trump’s declaration to illegally move the US embassy to Jerusalem may please Netanyahu and his fellow thugs, but it will prove to be a curse for Israel and Zionism.

  5. JLewisDickerson
    December 19, 2017, 10:12 am

    RE: “Outside of the Israeli government, the U.S. has no ally in its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel . . .”

    Czech Republic recognizes pre-1967 Jerusalem as capital of Israel …
    https://www.timesofisrael.com/czech-republic-recognizes-pre-1967-jerusalem-as-capital-of-israel/
    Dec 7, 2017 – The Czech Republic said in a statement Wednesday that it recognizes the pre-1967 west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but that it will only consider moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to the city after talks with regional partners. The announcement came hours after US President Donald Trump declared …

    P.S. I have accepted the “REALITY” that there is virtually no chance that, in the long-term, the plight of the Palestinians will be improved by any “peace agreement” the Israeli government would conceivably agree to, even as a product of negotiations under the auspices of a legitimate ‘honest broker’, rather than the duplicitous U.S. In fact, “peace agreement” would be a misnomer, since it would effectively be a ‘submission agreement’ wherein the Palestinians acknowledged the “REALITY” that a pittance of sovereignty (most likely, little more than the right to fly their flag ) over their non-contiguous Bantustans was all the U.S. and Israel were ever going to allow them to have. Of course, I imagine there would have been much talk of the ultimate Marshal Plan to help them drown their sorrows, but even if it were put into print, they would have been wise not to expect much of it to ever materialize. The Palestinian diaspora’s buyout would more likely be fully funded (mostly by the Gulf States), since some of them would live in the West and have governments with an interest in seeing to it that they received any cash payments they were due.

