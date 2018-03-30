‘NY Times’ covers up Israel’s killing of nonviolent protesters along the Gaza border

Screenshot from the New York Times website

The NYTimes today continues its biased coverage of Israel/Palestine, with a shocking, one-sided report that tries to cover up how Israel has opened fire on the mass nonviolent Palestinian protest inside the Gaza border.

The dishonesty starts in the first sentence of the Times report, which contends that the protests “descended almost immediately into chaos and bloodshed,” with “at least five Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers.”

Note the cunning effort to use vagueness to hide the fact that Israel fired live ammunition (“descended. . . into bloodshed”), and “clashes” — insinuations that both sides are somehow responsible for the five deaths.

The bias continues in the second paragraph of the Times report, which asserts — without quotation marks —  that “thousands of Palestinians were rioting in six locations along the border.” By contrast, both the Guardian and the BBC in their reports put the word “rioting” in quotes, and attributed it clearly to the Israeli military, underscoring that it is a claim from one side, not a proven fact. Here’s the BBC version: “The Israeli military reported ‘rioting’ at six places and said it was ‘firing towards main instigators.'”

The dishonesty continues. The Times describes Hamas as “the Islamic militant group that dominates Gaza and is known for its armed resistance.” OK, somewhat tendentious, but where’s the description of Israel as “a government that has massively attacked Gaza three times since 2008, killing thousands, mainly civilians and many children?”

Next, the Times does mention Israel’s blockade of Gaza, “which Israel calls a security imperative.” But you won’t read the other side, which is that many others, Palestinians and some Israelis, counter that Israel maintains the blockade not mainly to protect itself, but to suffocate and discredit Hamas, which won elections in Gaza in 2006.

Then even more bias. The Times: “Girding for violence, Israel had almost doubled its forces along the border, deploying snipers, special units and drones. . .” But where’s the other, far more accurate side of the story: “Israel, facing a propaganda debacle as thousands of Gazans launched a mass peaceful protest, did everything it could to provoke violence to discredit the protest and intimidate Gazans once more.”

Buried in the Times article is just one hint about what is really happening, a quote from B’Tselem, the Israeli human rights organization. B’Tselem “warned in a statement that any shoot-to-kill policy against unarmed demonstrators would be unlawful. . .”

What is troubling and disgraceful in the Times report is that so far, there is no first-hand reporting from Gaza. A newspaper genuinely interested in the truth would send reporters to the border in Gaza and ask some of the thousands of Palestinian demonstrators what is actually happening to them —  instead of just parroting the Israeli military.

  1. Naftush
    March 30, 2018, 10:21 am

    The real bias is in the fixation on the bodycount in NYT and a fortiori in the piece above. It overlooks — blinds the reader to — the purpose of the exercise: to establish the “right of return” via mass theatre and plenty of martyrdom. From this perspective, the loss of five lives and not hundreds, among an estimated 17,000 who marched on a fortified and hostile border, amounts to an Israel victory and a sad sacrifice of Palestinian lives.

    • eljay
      March 30, 2018, 10:46 am

      || Naftush @ March 30, 2018, 10:21 am ||

      So just to be clear: If oppressed Jews were to gather peacefully in large numbers to assert their (human) rights, it would be perfectly acceptable for their oppressor to deliberately shoot and kill some Jews. And you would defend not just the murder of those Jews but the right of the oppressor to murder them.

      Wow. It blows my mind they way you Zionists insist on undermining rights and laws that are meant to protect all people including Jews.

      • Mikhael
        March 30, 2018, 12:43 pm

        eljay March 30, 2018, 10:46 am So just to be clear: If oppressed Jews were to gather peacefully in large numbers to assert their (human) rights, it would be perfectly acceptable for their oppressor to deliberately shoot and kill some Jews

        This “demonstration” is more about throngs of people attempting to storm a border fence of a country that is not theirs while chanting violent slogans, but the answer to your bizarro world scenario is that if thousands (or hundreds, or dozens, or even one) Jew(s) (or Albanian(s), or Mongolian(s), or Fijian(s)) gather(s) at the border fence of another country (e.g., Canada) and attempt(s) to storm it and threaten(s) the lives of the security personnel guarding the other country, then YES the security personnel or armed forces guarding the border of the country that the so-called “protester(s)” (are)(is) attempting to enter illegally have the absolute moral and legal fright to consider their own lives to be at immediate risk and take necessary steps to protect their own lives, including lethal force, and (2) take into consideration that those throngs (or even a lone individual) gathering at the border fence intend(s) to cause harm to the civilian citizens of the country that the border guards are protecting

      • Maximus Decimus Meridius
        March 30, 2018, 1:12 pm

        @Mikhael,

        “Borders” you say? Can you show me those declared, internationally recognised ‘borders’ on a map? And would you not surely agree that any and all ‘settlers’ who live on the other side of those borders are, by your logic, illegal encroachers who are legitimate targets?

        Anyway, this discussion can proceed with more clarity when you’ve shown us the map with said declared, internationally recognised borders. All of them.

        “the absolute moral and legal fright”

        Well, I think we can all respect a moral and legal fright. Very frightening not to.

      • Mooser
        March 30, 2018, 1:13 pm

        “people attempting to storm a border fence of a country”

        Did they? “Storm the border fence”, that is? And when did it get to be a “different country”? There’s been no “two-state solution”.

      • Mooser
        March 30, 2018, 1:44 pm

        “the absolute moral and legal fright”

        Israel’s got plenty of that.

        “This “demonstration” is more about…/…protecting”

        And “Mikhael” applies for another get.

      • Mikhael
        March 30, 2018, 3:06 pm

        Maximus Decimus Meridius March 30, 2018, 1:12 pm
        @Mikhael,

        “Borders” you say? Can you show me those declared, internationally recognised ‘borders’ on a map

        In the case of Gaza, in August 2005 Israel has withdrawn to the armistice lines that existed between Egypt and Israel between 1949-1967. The Hamas-led branch of the Palestinian Authority has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007 and asserts sovereignty there and Israel has relinquished all territorial claims on Gaza. Since the Hamas-governed quasi-state entity that is known as the Gaza Strip portion of the PA is de facto and de jure in a state of war with Israel, any of its citizens who approach the border with Israel and ignore orders to stop are assumed to have hostile intent. But even when two countries are officially at peace and have open borders, military and border guards have a right and a duty to protect themselves and the citizens of the country they are sworn to protect from people anybody attempting to cross a border illegally.

      • Annie Robbins
        March 30, 2018, 3:08 pm

      • Maximus Decimus Meridius
        March 30, 2018, 3:14 pm

        So, “MIkhael” I see you have failed to a) show me Israel’s declared, legally recognised borders on a map and b) answer my question as to whether those who choose to squat and carry arms on the wrong side of those borders are legitimate targets.

        Not a good start.

        “Since the Hamas-governed quasi-state entity that is known as the Gaza Strip portion of the PA”

        Snigger. That’s the clumsiest word salad since ‘weapons of mass destruction mobile chemical laboratories.’ It is not a ‘quasi-state entity’. It is a part of occupied Palestine, and recognised as such by the UN. You don’t get to create parallel realities so that you can get a warm fuzzy feeling about the killing of civilians.

        ” any of its citizens who approach the border with Israel and ignore orders to stop are assumed to have hostile intent. ”

        The half million ‘civilians’ and squatters on the occupied West Bank are all legitimate targets then.

      • Mikhael
        March 30, 2018, 3:23 pm

        Mooser March 30, 2018, 1:13 pm

        “people attempting to storm a border fence of a country”

        Did they? “Storm the border fence”, that is?

        No. The IDF is there to prevent that from happening. This is a good thing. The border police and soldiers of Israel don’t have a moral duty to wait until citizens of a hostile foreign entity which has announced its intent on numerous occasions to destroy Israel tear down the border fence protecting the citizens of Israel, a sovereign state, and the Hamas-governed PA portion of Gaza, a quasi-state entity existing within armistice lines agreed to between Egypt and Israel in 1949 and from which Israel completely withdrew in 2005 and makes no territorial claims. However, the border guards and soldiers who defend the citizens of Israel have a moral right to use lethal force (if necessary) to prevent hostile foreigners from storming the border and entering the sovereign territory of Israel and endangering its citizens so.
        And if Moser travels from Kitsap County to British Colombia and gives good reason (like ignoring warnings to not cross the border) then the Royal Canadian Mountain Police would be justified in using lethal force.

      • Annie Robbins
        March 30, 2018, 6:19 pm

        “this is a good thing”

      • MHughes976
        March 30, 2018, 3:29 pm

        If a boundary marker has to be defended by such horrible means it is surely likely to represent a boundary drawn unjustly and oppressively.

      • Maximus Decimus Meridius
        March 30, 2018, 3:38 pm

        ” hostile foreigners”

        They are not ” hostile foreigners.” They are, under international law, a protected people. Israel has a duty of care towards them so long as it remains the occupying power.

        ” the sovereign territory of Israel ”

        So I’ll ask you again: Where is this ‘sovereign territory’? Where does it begin – and end?

        Go on. Show me. Name me any sovereign state and I could produce a map with declared, internationally recognised borders within minutes. But with Israel, you can’t do that. Neither can anyone else. So stop using ‘borders’ and ‘sovereignity’ as arguments, when you are incapable of defining either of them.

      • just
        March 30, 2018, 3:47 pm

        Here’s another beach photo, Annie
        “(((YousefMunayyer)))

        Mohamed Abu Amr, the artist that created this beautiful scene in Gaza’s sandy beach yesterday was reported among the protesters shot and killed by the Israelis today.

        It reads: “I am returning” ”

        photo here: https://twitter.com/YousefMunayyer/status/979800032038866944

        (sorry that I don’t know how to embed the photo)

      • Mikhael
        March 30, 2018, 3:56 pm

        Maximus Decimus Meridius March 30, 2018, 3:14 pm

        So, “MIkhael” I see you have failed to a) show me Israel’s declared, legally recognised borders on a map and b) answer my question as to whether those who choose to squat and carry arms on the wrong side of those borders are legitimate targets

        I didn’t fail because I undertook no obligation to demonstrate this to you to your satisfaction. But since you insist, I’ll repeat again. Israel has a de facto border with the Hamas-led portion of the Palestinian Authority, which governs the Gaza Strip. It’s a quasi-state entity that is de jure and de facto in a state of war with Israel. The citizens under its authority have been instigated to mass at the border with Israel , a sovereign state, and threaten to tear down the border fence between Israel and the territory governed by Hamas, which Israel has relinquished control over since 2005.

        Snigger. That’s the clumsiest word salad since ‘weapons of mass destruction mobile chemical laboratories.’

        I’m sorry for you that you have reading comprehension issues.

        It is not a ‘quasi-state entity. It is a part of occupied Palestine, and recognised as such by the UN. You don’t get to create parallel realities so that you can get a warm fuzzy feeling about the killing of civilians

        Hamas itself has declared that Gaza is not occupied. I wonder why the UN wasn’t paying attention. And are you seriously pretending that the UN somehow has moral or legal standing in this matter or any other matter? Because, you know, it doesn’t.
        “Against whom could we demonstrate in the Gaza Strip? When Gaza was occupied, that model was applicable,” Zahhar said
        http://www.maannews.com/Content.aspx?id=449619

        ” any of its citizens who approach the border with Israel and ignore orders to stop are assumed to have hostile intent. ”

        The half million ‘civilians’ and squatters on the occupied West Bank are all legitimate targets then

        The terror gang known as Hamas,which governs a portion of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in a quasi-state entity in Gaza, views all Israelis, whether they are military personnel based in the disputed territories or within territories governed by the State of Israel from 1949-1967, or civilians living in the disputed territories of the West Bank or in territories governed by the State of Israel in its 1949-1967, as legitimate targets at all times and in all places. The Fatah-led portion of the PA, which also governs a portion of the Palestinian Authority in a quasi-state entity in an area that was named the “West Bank” by the Hashemite Monarchy after it took control of that territory in 1949 (which Israel took control of in 1967), entered into an internationally binding agreement with Israel that leaves the presence of Israeli civilians in the disputed area as an unresolved matter to be left for final status negotiations. They have sometimes declared that they intend to abrogate the agreement, but they still seem to be aware (for now) that would be a two-way street with bad consequences for them. Under the agreement, Israeli civilians are confined to Area C and if they enter Area A of the West Bank, which is entirely under the security jurisdiction of the Fatah-led portion of the PA, they are subject to its laws and their lives could be forfeit if they are deemed to threaten the lives of PA police.
        That is what happened to Ben Yosef Livnat when he allegedly ignored the order of a Palestinian Authority policeman to halt and proceeded against orders to visit a site deemed holy (Joseph’s Tomb in Shekhem/Nablus) by many religious Jews that lay inside Area A, which again, is under security and civil jurisdiction of Palestinian Authority police. There are conflicting accounts of whether Mr Livnat was cooperating with the order to stop given by PA police when he was was shot, so the shooting may or may not have been justified (it doesn’t seem as if he was threatening the PA policeman who shot him, although the throngs massing in Gaza are a physical threat to the IDF), but I agree in principle that PA police have a right to shoot a Jewish civilian who ignores a lawful order to halt if they justifiably feel their lives are threatened.

        https://www.nytimes.com/2011/04/25/world/middleeast/25mideast.html

      • Maximus Decimus Meridius
        March 30, 2018, 4:24 pm

        “I didn’t fail because I undertook no obligation to demonstrate this to you to your satisfaction. ”

        That’s because you can’t. Israel has never declared its borders. You cannot produce a map of those borders. Nobody can. That’s because they don’t exist – except when they’re convenient for you, and disappear when they don’t.

        No map exists of Israel’s declared, internationally recognised borders. You know that. Israel has sent half a million land theives and armed militias to squat outside their legally recognised borders, so to claim the sanctity of ‘borders’ is laughable.

        “Hamas itself has declared that Gaza is not occupied.”

        Really? Got a link. And are they now the unimpeachable source of international law? Can I quote you on that, ‘mikhael’?

        “And are you seriously pretending that the UN somehow has moral or legal standing in this matter or any other matter?”

        No, “Mikhael”, I think you’re the one who decides these things. Who needs the UN when you’ve got ‘Mikhael’?

        The rest of your post is another confusing word salad but this bit:

        ” (it doesn’t seem as if he was threatening the PA policeman who shot him, although the throngs massing in Gaza are a physical threat to the IDF)”

        Throngs eh? And is it any wonder that sorry gang get their backsides handed to them any time they’re up against an even halfway decent rival eh? Physically threatened by people not even they claim are armed? It amuses me no end that this shower think they can take on Iran!

        “I agree in principle that PA police have a right to shoot a Jewish civilian who ignores a lawful order to halt if they justifiably feel their lives are threatened.”

        In principle eh? And of course you’d not need the slightest shred of evidence that the person was a ‘threat’? You’d just take it on their word, as you do here?

      • Mooser
        March 30, 2018, 4:48 pm

        “And if Moser travels from Kitsap County to British Colombia…/…lethal force.”

        Idiot. The Washington/Canadian border has been a smuggling route for centuries now. Sometimes people are apprehended, and returned to jurisdiction. All without a lot of “lethal force”.

      • Shingo
        March 30, 2018, 6:00 pm

        This “demonstration” is more about throngs of people attempting to storm a border fence of a country that is not theirs while chanting violent slogans

        Most of those Gazans are refugees who were illegally expelled from their homes by Israel in 1948 and who still own title to that land. Israel accepted UNGA194, which required Israel to allow those refugees to return to their homes, as a condition of it’s membership to the UN.

        Not to mention the fact Israel has imposed a no go zone on the Gaza side of that “fence” that extends hundreds of meters into Gaza and renders it uninhabitable. This and the siege on Gaza is illegal and a war crime. Even if one where tho take your false claims at face value, the Israeli dearth squads, which are amassed on the Israeli side of that fence have no moral or legal right to fire on anyone in Gaza unless they cross into Israel.

      • Shingo
        March 30, 2018, 6:23 pm

        Israel has a de facto border with the Hamas-led portion of the Palestinian Authority, which governs the Gaza Strip. It’s a quasi-state entity that is de jure and de facto in a state of war with Israel.

        Israel also has a defacto border with the West Bank, but you conveniently ignore that. By your logic, all those settlers in the West Bank that are killed or stabbed are legitimate targets since they were invaders.

        The citizens under its authority have been instigated to mass at the border with Israel , a sovereign state, and threaten to tear down the border fence between Israel and the territory governed by Hamas, which Israel has relinquished control over since 2005.

        What part of the no man’s land, air space or waters of the coast have Israel relinquished control over?

        Hamas itself has declared that Gaza is not occupied. I wonder why the UN wasn’t paying attention.

        I wonder why you have suddenly decided that what Hamas has to say is legitimate? Do you also agree with the position of Hamas that Israel is illegitimate?

        And are you seriously pretending that the UN somehow has moral or legal standing in this matter or any other matter? Because, you know, it doesn’t.

        I guess it didn’t have any moral or legal standing when they recognized Israel either right?

        ”any of its citizens who approach the border with Israel and ignore orders to stop are assumed to have hostile intent. ”

        But I thought you said Israel withdrew from Gaza and no longer occupied it. What. legal authority or does Israel have to issue any orders inside Gaza? And doesn’t it follow that Israeli citizen who cross into the West Bank and ignore the authority of the PA become legitimate targets?

        The terror gang known as Hamas,which governs a portion of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in a quasi-state entity in Gaza, views all Israelis, whether they are military personnel based in the disputed territories or within territories governed by the State of Israel from 1949-1967, or civilians living in the disputed territories of the West Bank or in territories governed by the State of Israel in its 1949-1967, as legitimate targets at all times and in all places.

        In which case, this is surely your position too seeing as you earlier cited the opinion of Hamas as authoritative? Of course, there are no disputed territories. No one regards them as disputed but some factions of the Israeli government.

        entered into an internationally binding agreement with Israel that leaves the presence of Israeli civilians in the disputed area as an unresolved matter to be left for final status negotiations.

        What makes that agreement binding? It’s not even recognised under international law and what’s more, it was set to expire after 5 years. The expired Oslo Accords are, and were, irrelevant. Articles 7 and 8 of the 4th Geneva Convention prohibit an Occupying Power from concluding any special agreement with the inhabitants that renounces in part or in entirety the rights secured to them under the convention. In the case of Palestine that includes the grave breach associated with the extensive Israeli misappropriation of natural resources, not justified by any military necessity. Onerous agreements, like the Oslo Accords or long term concessions granted under duress to western cartels during the colonial era, have long since been declared null and void.

      • eljay
        March 30, 2018, 6:40 pm

        || Mikhael … ||

        ZioHQ must be worried – they’ve brought in one of the big guns! (At least in terms of word count per post.)

        || … but the answer to your bizarro world scenario … ||

        … is that you agree with Naftush that if oppressed Jews were to gather peacefully in large numbers to assert their (human) rights, it would be perfectly acceptable for their oppressor to deliberately shoot and kill some Jews. And you would defend not just the murder of those Jews but the right of the oppressor to murder them.

        I wonder how many more Zionists will agree with these two that oppressors of Jews are entitled to kill oppressed Jews.

      • ritzl
        March 30, 2018, 7:35 pm

        Thanks eljay.

        Truly astounding. These people truly cannot be at all well.

      • eljay
        March 30, 2018, 9:17 pm

        || ritzl: Thanks eljay. … ||

        My thanks and props to you, too, ritzl.

        || … Truly astounding. These people truly cannot be at all well. ||

        I agree. Zionists are hateful and immoral hypocrites trying desperately to defend a hateful and immoral ideology.

      • Mooser
        March 30, 2018, 9:53 pm

        “eljay” are you failing to see the brilliance in Israewl’s actions?

        1) Palestinians gather
        2) Israel shoots them
        3) Zionists storm the web and tell everyone how laudable this is, how legal, how necessary.
        4) A tremendous wave of sympathy and support for Israel results.

        It’s a sure-fire strategy.

      • eljay
        March 30, 2018, 9:59 pm

        || Mooser: “eljay” are you failing to see the brilliance in Israewl’s actions? … ||

        I must be, probably because I have neither:
        – the extra IQ points that I’ve been told come with being Jewish; nor,
        – the Lorenz-vaunted intelligence of jackdaws.

        I bear the highly-average white man’s burden.

      • Mooser
        March 30, 2018, 10:13 pm

        ” the Royal Canadian Mountain Police would be justified in using lethal force.”

        Mounties, shoot at me? Not a chance!

      • catalan
        March 30, 2018, 10:21 pm

        “So you’re in favour of non-Jews suicide-bombing Jews. Wow. “ Eljay
        I don’t know much about any particular military tactic. But sending people to die or get injured just seems so futile unless there is something I am missing. I have two explanations. One is that Hamas has devolved into a tyranny and the subordinates are afraid to tell the top guy, hey, this may not be such a good idea. Perhaps you get shot if you question the leader. Or possibly life in Gaza has become so horrible that people are willing to literally die or get injured just out sheer desperation. The short term solution of course is for Hamas to admit failure and hand over the territory to the Palestinian authority. The chances of that are zero though. Long term it all seems hopeless.

      • Mooser
        March 31, 2018, 12:04 am

        “I bear the highly-average white man’s burden.”

        Our problem, “eljay” if I may be so bold, is that we don’t love the Jews the way we should.
        If we loved us, or rather, them, the way we should, the way we are obligated to love us (or them), no demand would be too large, and every transgression forgiven and forgotten.

      • Shingo
        March 31, 2018, 12:40 am

        The short term solution of course is for Hamas to admit failure and hand over the territory to the Palestinian authority.

        How is that a solution? The lives f those in the West Bank are no better

      • Emory Riddle
        March 31, 2018, 8:48 am

        Chanting “violent” slogans? What’s a violent slogan? Does chanting one constitute a crime punishable by immediate execution without trial?

        Storm a border fence? You do know that the Palestinians were killed hundreds of yards from the fence?

        A country that is not theirs? Well, it sure as Hell was before the Ashkenazi violently took it from them.

        Nobody further divorced from reality (or is it honesty) than apologists for Israel.

      • Misterioso
        March 31, 2018, 11:34 am

        For the record, past and present:

        On 16 June 2009, after meeting with former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Ismail Haniya, prime minister of Hamas’s Gaza Strip government, announced that “If there is a real plan to resolve the Palestinian question on the basis of the creation of a Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967 [i.e. 22% of historic Palestine as per 1949 armistice agreements] and with full sovereignty, we are in favour of it.”

        http://www.haaretz.com/isra
        “‘We accept a Palestinian state on the borders of 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the resolution of the issue of refugees,’ Haniyeh said, referring to the year of Middle East war in which Israel captured East Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories. ” (Haaretz, December 1, 2010)

        In its revised Charter, April, 2017, Hamas again agreed to a Palestinian state based on the 4 June 1967 borders. Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, Israel promptly rejected the Hamas overture instead of using it to open a dialogue.

        https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-hamas-official-muslims-christians-jews-can-all-live-here-together-1.5957399

        “Senior Hamas Official: ‘I Think We Can All Live Here in This Land – Muslims, Christians and Jews.'”
        “We asked Dr. Ahmed Yousef what Hamas is planning for the Passover holiday in Israel”
        By Nir Gontarz. March 28, 2018, Haaretz.

        EXCERPTS:
        “Is Hamas moving from military action to civil action?
        Actually, Mr. Nir, it is not Hamas who made the decision, but the youth. The main idea was thought up by the youth. There are people who think there is no hope, no future, and that we have to do something – ya’ani, to remind the whole world that we as Palestinians are still suffering, we are still living in the diaspora or in refugee camps, and there’s a certain decision by the United Nations, [Resolution] UN 194, [which calls for repatriation OR financial compensation for Palestinian refugees] that we are trying to implement, ya’ani, and to send a message to the world community that our problem is not solved and we’re still suffering, and continue to see our land being abused by the occupation, or Israelis trying to squeeze us to the corner, punishing the Palestinians, and this is something that this generation of Palestinians is not going to accept. And so they’re doing their own civil march, they don’t intend to do anything belligerent, and I think this is the message they would like to carry to the whole world, about the situation and the suffering in Gaza.”

        “Okay, and the plans are to cross the border to the other side?
        No, no, no, no one is talking about crossing the border. No. It will take place inside the area. It’s something that can take place near the border, not too close to the border, but it can be in the buffer zone, or near the border. We will hold various activities, singing, folklore performances, Palestinian folklore.”

        “In one sentence, is there anything you would like to say to people in Israel?
        I can tell them, look, you’ve suffered a lot as Jews around the world, and there were issues of suffering and agony in Spain or Europe. You were treated badly in Europe during the war and also during the inquisition in Spain. Don’t repeat what you have suffered. You are causing the Palestinians suffering by pushing them to the wall. This land, Palestine, is the holy land for all the people of Abrahamic faiths, who lived together through history for centuries. I think we can all live here in this land – Muslims, Christians and Jews – in this blessed land Allah chose for all the good people of Palestine, Muslims, Jews and Christians. This is my message to the Jewish community in Israel or to the Jewish people in Israel.”

    • John O
      March 30, 2018, 10:59 am

      Why the quote marks around the words ‘right of return’? Even if you don’t support it, it’s a genuine aspiration, not a piece of fiction.

      Would you describe the very similar ‘March for our Lives’ as ‘mass theatre’?

      Five lives – so far.

      As for an Israeli victory – as the ancient King Pyrrhus is reputed to have said, ‘Another victory like that and we’re done for.’

      • festus
        March 30, 2018, 11:18 am

        Why the quote marks around the words ‘right of return’? Even if you don’t support it, it’s a genuine aspiration, not a piece of fiction.

        It’s actually a legal requirement, is it not?

    • Shingo
      March 30, 2018, 5:35 pm

      It overlooks — blinds the reader to — the purpose of the exercise: to establish the “right of return” via mass theatre and plenty of martyrdom.

      Isn’t that exactly how the Jewish state was established? By flooding Palestine with Jewish immigrants and refugees (who had never even been to Palestine) and mass martyrdom by suck sacrifices and blowing us the Patria in Haifa Harbor, killing over 200 Holocaust survivors? The whole purpose being to dissuade the British from sending Jewish refugees to Camps in Mauritius.

      I suppose form this perspective, the loss of 220 lives amounted to an Israel victory and a sad sacrifice of Palestinian lives.

    • Misterioso
      March 30, 2018, 10:48 pm

      @Naftush

      BULLCRAP that only a fascistic Zionist zealot could come up with.

    • Misterioso
      March 31, 2018, 11:11 am

      @Naftush

      You neglected to note the important fact that the Palestinian demonstrators did not cross the border.

    • Misterioso
      March 31, 2018, 2:33 pm

      @Naftush

      Time to wake up from your hasbara induced dream:

      Reality:

      https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-gaza-carnage-is-victory-for-hamas-propaganda-nightmare-for-israel-1.5962887?utm_term=20180331-13%3A29&utm_campaign=Chemi+Shalev&utm_medium=email&writerAlerts=true&utm_source=smartfocus&utm_content=www.haaretz.com%2Fisrael-news%2F1.5962887

      “Gaza Carnage Is a Victory for Hamas – and a Propaganda Nightmare for Israel.”

      “Trump’s unqualified support bolsters Netanyahu but could also spark international backlash from critics of both.”
      By Chemi Shalev. Mar 31, 2018 – Haaretz.

      EXCERPTS:
      “For the first time in a long while, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict took a central place over the weekend in international media news reports. Israeli spokespersons did supply evidence of Hamas militants trying to breach the border fence in Gaza under the guise of a supposedly popular protest, but Western opinion makers preferred the viral video of a Palestinian teen getting shot in the back and an overarching narrative of despondent Gazans protesting their oppression and blockade. Fifteen Palestinians were killed, hundreds were injured and the fence remained intact, but in the battlefield of propaganda, Hamas scored a victory.

      “Future developments are also in the hands of the Islamic organization. The more Hamas persists with the ‘March of the Million,’ as it has been dubbed, and the more it succeeds in separating the protests from acts of violence and terror, the more it will succeed in defying and embarrassing Israel as well as Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority. If commanders of the Israel Defense Forces don’t find a way to repel efforts to breach the fence without causing so many casualties, Israel’s predicament will grow exponentially.

      “Friday’s day of bloodshed may be quickly forgotten if it remains a solitary event, but if the bloodshed recurs over and over during the six-week campaign that is slated to culminate on the Palestinian Nakba Day in mid-May, the international community will be forced to refocus its attentions on the conflict. Criticism of, and pressure on, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has virtually evaporated in recent months, could return with a vengeance.

      • echinococcus
        March 31, 2018, 3:05 pm

        Misterioso,

        What a slimy bullshitter that Chalev is…

        Friday’s day of bloodshed may be quickly forgotten if it remains a solitary event, but if the bloodshed recurs over and over…

        It’s been recurring over and over for 70 years, and it’s been recurring over and over every Land Day. He figures that we’ll pretend to ignore that just because of his BS.

    • Misterioso
      March 31, 2018, 7:18 pm

      @Naftush

      https://www.facebook.com/walidmahmoudd/videos/1874284805977731/

      https://mail.yahoo.com/d/folders/1/messages/AG-QxAoAAARIWsASIQdTACd5PmA

      Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, March 31/18

      “Gaza Protesters Met With Lethal Force”

      “Thousands of Gazans marched to their border with Israel calling for an end to the more than 10-year blockade. Israeli soldiers used live ammunition and tear gas against the peaceful protesters, killing 17. Watch and share this video, created by our former intern, a New Story Leader, and his friend back home.

      “Ambassador Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian General Delegation to the United States, said in a statement issued Saturday, that the Israeli Occupation Forces indiscriminate murder of 17 peaceful demonstrators and the wounding of hundreds in Gaza, is morally repugnant and a crime against humanity.

      “’Our legitimate protest against Israeli military occupation, colonization and apartheid is granted in international law and must be protected by the international community.’ Dr. Zomlot added that ‘the 70-year-old practice of Israel’s shoot-to-kill policy and dehumanization of the Palestinian people must end and Israeli criminals must be brought to justice.’

      “He added, ‘these atrocities deserve the strongest condemnation from the U.S. government and action to uphold international law.'”

  2. HarryLaw
    March 30, 2018, 10:30 am

    At least seven Palestinians have been killed and hundreds wounded by Israeli forces in Gaza.
    All these Palestinians were on the Palestinian side of the heavily fortified barrier, some were killed by Israeli snipers set up to kill the “Ringleaders”, some were killed by Tank fire. Firing into a prison is murder pure and simple.

  3. Maximus Decimus Meridius
    March 30, 2018, 11:11 am

    The Guardian – once a fine newspaper but now barely distinguishable from the New York Times – has done much the same. We’re told that the victims ‘died in clashes’ as though they suddenly became ill there and then, rather than that they were shot at close range by an occupation army. The first words of the piece are ‘Israel says….” and mos tof it consists of quotes from Israeli officials about their ‘fears’ of how violent the march might be.

    All of which angers me, but makes me so, so happy that the Graun is reduced to begging from its readers after nearly every article these days.

  4. Maximus Decimus Meridius
    March 30, 2018, 11:23 am

    I see one of the propaganda lines – in the time-honoured ‘We’re just a normal democracy doing what anyone would do in difficult circumstances” style – is to say “What would you do if masses of protestors approached your borders?”

    Correct me if I’m wrong here, but I’m pretty sure that Israel has never declared its borders. So why are they referring to them here? Shouldn’t the NYT and other ‘news’ organisations put the word ‘borders’ in scare quotes, just out of accuracy?

    • festus
      March 30, 2018, 2:07 pm

      Many of the comments on the website blaming Iran and/or Hamas and absolving Israel of all guilt and complaining that Israel is unfairly held to a higher standard. I have to include nothing can reach such folks. They must be kept away from any levers of power in any sane and humane society.

  5. Maximus Decimus Meridius
    March 30, 2018, 3:08 pm

    The Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Israeli-embassy linked organisation which has played a major role in the anti Corbyn smear campaign, has come out with a predictable statement blaming the victims.

    But from Corbyn himself, not a peep. Zilch. Nada. Rien. 3 years ago, maybe even 1 year ago, he would have made a statement comdemning this within hours, I am sure.

    He has been neutered. The smear campaign has worked. Another one bites the dust.

    • Maghlawatan
      March 30, 2018, 8:35 pm

      Corbyn’s view is that Israel is # hopeless. Today is more proof.
      The Board of Deputies is also #hopeless.
      Let the consequences happen. It doesn’t matter whether or not Corbyn says anything. Freedland and Freeman have a beaten docket.
      Jewish lobby power is only as good as the product and the product is dogshit.
      This reminds me of the News of the World…..

  6. JLewisDickerson
    March 30, 2018, 3:38 pm

    RE: The dishonesty starts in the first sentence of the Times report, which contends that the protests “descended almost immediately into chaos and bloodshed,” with “at least five Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers.” ~ North

    TO GIVE CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE: That is incredibly clever obfuscation! Quite impressive! Way to go, NYT! Fox News will be ‘pea green with envy’!

  7. JLewisDickerson
    March 30, 2018, 3:49 pm

    RE: The bias continues in the second paragraph of the Times report, which asserts — without quotation marks — that “thousands of Palestinians were rioting in six locations along the border.” By contrast, both the Guardian and the BBC in their reports put the word “rioting” in quotes, and attributed it clearly to the Israeli military, underscoring that it is a claim from one side, not a proven fact. ~ North

    MY COMMENT: If I recall correctly, the New York Times acknowledged years ago that they meekly comply with the dictates of Israel’s Military Censor(s).

  8. JLewisDickerson
    March 30, 2018, 3:57 pm

    BBC UPDATE (37 minutes ago) :
    Gaza-Israel border: Clashes ‘leave 12 Palestinians dead and hundreds injured’
    LINK – http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-43593594

    ALSO SEE: “Netanyahu: Stupid Like a Fox?” | By Uri Avnery | Antiwar.com | June 13, 2011

    [EXCERPT] Last week, there was a repeat performance. The Palestinians all around Israel have declared June 5 “Naksa” Day, to commemorate the “Setback” of 1967, when Israel spectacularly defeated the armies of Egypt, Syria, and Jordan, reinforced by elements from the Iraqi and Saudi armies.

    This time, the Israeli army was prepared. The fence was reinforced and an anti-tank ditch dug in front of it. When the demonstrators tried to reach the fence—again near Majdal Shams—they were shot by sharpshooters. Some 22 were killed, and many dozens were wounded. The Palestinians report that people trying to rescue the wounded and retrieve the dead were also shot and killed.

    No doubt this was a deliberate tactic decided upon in advance by the army command after the Naqba Day fiasco and approved by Benjamin Netanyahu and Ehud Barak. As was said quite openly, the Palestinians had to be taught a lesson they would not forget, so as to drive any idea of an unarmed mass action out of their minds.

    It is frighteningly reminiscent of events 10 years ago. After the first Intifada, in which stone-throwing youngsters and children won a moral victory that led to the Oslo agreement, our army conducted exercises in anticipation of a second Intifada. This broke out after the political disaster of Camp David, and the army was ready.

    The new [Second] Intifada started with mass demonstrations of unarmed Palestinians. They were met by specially trained sharpshooters. Next to each sharpshooter stood an officer who pointed out the individuals who were to be shot because they looked like ringleaders: “The guy in the red shirt… Now the boy with the blue trousers…”

    The unarmed uprising broke down and was replaced by suicide bombers, roadside bombs, and other “terrorist” acts. With those our army was on familiar ground.

    I suspect very much that we are witnessing much the same thing once more. Again, specially trained sharpshooters are at work, directed by officers. . .

    SOURCE – http://original.antiwar.com/avnery/2011/06/12/netanyahu-stupid-like-a-fox/kilhgj

    • JLewisDickerson
      March 30, 2018, 4:46 pm

      P.S. CORRECTED LINK:

      SOURCE ( “Netanyahu: Stupid Like a Fox?”) – https://original.antiwar.com/avnery/2011/06/12/netanyahu-stupid-like-a-fox/

    • JLewisDickerson
      March 30, 2018, 5:08 pm

      P.P.S. ALSO SEE: “The Dogs of War: The Next Intifada”, By Uri Avnery, Counterpunch, 9/03/11

      [EXCERPT] . . . The second (“al-Aqsa”) intifada started after the breakdown of the 2000 Camp David conference and Ariel Sharon’s deliberately provocative “visit” to the Temple Mount. The Palestinians held non-violent mass demonstrations. The army responded with selective killings. A sharpshooter accompanied by an officer would take position in the path of the protest, and the officer would point out selected targets – protesters who looked like “ringleaders”. They were killed.

      This was highly effective. Soon the non-violent demonstrations ceased and were replaced by very violent (“terrorist”) actions. With those the army was back on familiar ground. . .

      ENTIRE COMMENTARY – http://www.counterpunch.org/2011/09/02/the-next-intifada/

    • JLewisDickerson
      March 30, 2018, 5:11 pm

      P.P.P.S. FROM WIKIPEDIA [Samson Option, as of 5/25/12]:

      (EXCERPTS) The Samson Option is a term used to describe Israel’s alleged deterrence strategy of massive retaliation with nuclear weapons as a “last resort” against nations whose military attacks threaten its existence, and possibly against other targets as well.[1] . . .
      . . . Some have written about the “Samson Option” as a retaliation strategy. In 2002, the Los Angeles Times published an opinion piece by Louisiana State University professor David Perlmutter which has been seen as justifying a Samson Option approach.[19] He wrote:

      “Israel has been building nuclear weapons for 30 years. The Jews understand what passive and powerless acceptance of doom has meant for them in the past, and they have ensured against it. Masada was not an example to follow—it hurt the Romans not a whit, but Samson in Gaza? What would serve the Jew-hating world better in repayment for thousands of years of massacres but a Nuclear Winter. . .[20]

      . . . In 2003, Martin van Creveld [professor of military history at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem – J.L.D.] thought that the Al-Aqsa Intifada then in progress threatened Israel’s existence.[21] Van Creveld was quoted in David Hirst’s “The Gun and the Olive Branch” (2003) as saying:

      “We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets for our air force. . . Our armed forces, however, are not the thirtieth strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can assure you that that will happen before Israel goes under.”[22]

      Ron Rosenbaum writes in his 2012 book How the End Begins: The Road to a Nuclear World War III that in the “aftermath of a second Holocaust” Israel’s surviving Dophin-class nuclear missile submarines would retaliate not only against Israel’s attackers, but “bring down the pillars of the world (attack Moscow and European capitals for instance)” as well as the “holy places of Islam.” He writes that “abandonment of proportionality is the essence” of the Samson Option.[23] . . .

      SOURCE – http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samson_Option

    • JLewisDickerson
      March 30, 2018, 5:14 pm

      FINALLY SEE: “Operation Samson; Israel’s Deployment of Nuclear Missiles on Subs from Germany”, by Der Speigel, 6/04/12

      [EXCERPTS] The pride of the Israeli navy is rocking gently in the swells of the Mediterranean, with the silhouette of the Carmel mountain range reflected on the water’s surface. To reach the Tekumah, you have to walk across a wooden jetty at the pier in the port of Haifa, and then climb into a tunnel shaft leading to the submarine’s interior. The navy officer in charge of visitors, a brawny man in his 40s with his eyes hidden behind a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, bounces down the steps. When he reaches the lower deck, he turns around and says: “Welcome on board the Tekumah. Welcome to my toy.”
      He pushes back a bolt and opens the refrigerator, revealing zucchini, a pallet of yoghurt cups and a two-liter bottle of low-calorie cola. The Tekumah has just returned from a secret mission in the early morning hours.
      The navy officer, whose name the military censorship office wants to keep secret, leads the visitors past a pair of bunks and along a steel frame. The air smells stale, not unlike the air in the living room of an apartment occupied solely by men. At the middle of the ship, the corridor widens and merges into a command center, with work stations grouped around a periscope. The officer stands still and points to a row of monitors, with signs bearing the names of German electronics giant Siemens and Atlas, a Bremen-based electronics company, screwed to the wall next to them.
      The “Combat Information Center,” as the Israelis call the command center, is the heart of the submarine, the place where all information comes together and all the operations are led. The ship is controlled from two leather chairs. It looks as if it could be in the cockpit of a small aircraft. A display lit up in red shows that the vessel’s keel is currently located 7.15 meters (23.45 feet) below sea level.
      “This was all built in Germany, according to Israeli specifications,” the navy officer says,”and so were the weapons systems.” The Tekumah, 57 meters long and 7 meters wide, is a showpiece of precision engineering, painted in blue and made in Germany. To be more precise, it is a piece of precision engineering made in Germany that is suitable for equipping with nuclear weapons.
      • No Room for Doubt
      Deep in their interiors, on decks 2 and 3, the submarines contain a secret that even in Israel is only known to a few insiders: nuclear warheads, small enough to be mounted on a cruise missile, but explosive enough to execute a nuclear strike that would cause devastating results. This secret is considered one of the best kept in modern military history. Anyone who speaks openly about it in Israel runs the risk of being sentenced to a lengthy prison term.
      Research SPIEGEL has conducted in Germany, Israel and the United States, among current and past government ministers, military officials, defense engineers and intelligence agents, no longer leaves any room for doubt: With the help of German maritime technology, Israel has managed to create for itself a floating nuclear weapon arsenal: submarines equipped with nuclear capability. . .

      ENTIRE ARTICLE – http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/israel-deploys-nuclear-weapons-on-german-built-submarines-a-836784.html

  9. catalan
    March 30, 2018, 4:10 pm

    I think that the leaders of Hamas, having encouraged this, now can go ahead and lead by example. Join the march at the front lines and show that they can walk the walk. Secondly, this is an example of what happens when dumb people get power. Unintelligent people are generally safe when they post on twitter or facebook. Unfortunately, the Gazans are governed by such people and now we see this train wreck and needless tragedy. Finally, the Palestinians simply can accept a state in Gaza on about 90 percent of the West Bank, excluding the major settlements and the Jordan valley. Then they will be able to go on Friday to a visa free shopping trip to Tel Aviv instead of getting themselves shot. It’s so simple.

    • Atlantaiconoclast
      March 30, 2018, 4:48 pm

      It is NOT so simple. The Palestinians are under no obligation to agree to give up any more land. The UN resolutions are clear. Israel has been in constant violation of UN resolutions for years for not allowing the right of return.

      • catalan
        March 30, 2018, 5:02 pm

        “The Palestinians are under no obligation to agree to give up any more land.” Atlanta
        I have never claimed anything about obligations. Since we humans have free will (or the illusion of it), than we are free to do anything, including breaking the law. Indeed many do. I break the law every day by going above the speed limit and so does virtually everyone here. Of course, then the police is free to punish me. I am not talking at all about obligations but rather that the most rational course for the Palestinians is to sign an agreement giving up some of these demands of theirs. But being human, they are going to choose the hard way and will get themselves shot (both figuratively and literally). Probably, in a few decades, things will end up with an agreement with the parameters I mentioned. But what a loss of life. And how ironic that neither the leaders of Hamas no our brave BDS computer warriors are there on the front lines. What you are saying is not logical – being under no obligation is does not mean you have to do something either. I am under no obligation to go to work, but I choose to.

      • JLewisDickerson
        March 30, 2018, 6:31 pm

        RE: “Finally, the Palestinians simply can accept a state in Gaza on about 90 percent of the West Bank, excluding the major settlements and the Jordan valley.”~ catalan

        ■ GRAPHIC

      • Annie Robbins
        March 30, 2018, 6:44 pm

        our resident sadist has dropped by to cheer us up.

        And how ironic that neither the leaders of Hamas no our brave BDS computer warriors are there on the front lines

        how would you know?

      • Shingo
        March 30, 2018, 7:51 pm

        I am not talking at all about obligations but rather that the most rational course for the Palestinians is to sign an agreement giving up some of these demands of theirs.

        But your argument is fundamentally flawed. The Palestinians have already signed such agreements an nothing has come of t. The PLO did not concede any territory to the state of Israel *until* 1993, when their formal recognition of the state of Israel meant a de facto (though not de jure) acknowledgement of Israeli sovereignty of all territory up to (but not beyond) the Green Line. Even before the state of Israel was declared the territorial extent of that state was precisely defined, and that definition can be found in the Partition Plan of 1947.
        Which meant that any territory that was seized *by* the state of Israel between May 1948 and March 1949 was “extra-territorial”, and that means “occupied”.Which meant that all the territory between the Partition Lines and the Green Line was – in the phrase that all zionists will instantly recognize – a “disputed territory”, and it remained that way until 1993.
        You might claim that everyone accepted Israel’s claim to all the territory seized by the Haganah in 1948-49 but that is siply untrue; that universal acceptance did not come until the 1993 Exchange of Letters between the PLO and Israel, which marked the moment when the PLO ended that “dispute” by conceding that “territory” to Israel.
        So what did the Palestinians get in return? Nothing.

      • catalan
        March 30, 2018, 7:55 pm

        “how would you know?” Annie
        I figured the news would mention it of a member of the Hamas government was there. Am I wrong?
        I have to admit, I am mystified by this new strategy of sending unarmed people including kids towards the tanks. I mean, at least suicide bombings are effective – you sacrifice one person but you can kill ten or more of the enemy. This thing seems to be some kind of publicity stunt but very tragic and useless.

      • eljay
        March 30, 2018, 9:38 pm

        || catalan: … I have to admit, I am mystified by this new strategy of sending unarmed people including kids towards the tanks. I mean, at least suicide bombings are effective – you sacrifice one person but you can kill ten or more of the enemy. … ||

        So you’re in favour of non-Jews suicide-bombing Jews. Wow. Zionists are hateful and immoral people at the best of times, but this thread is really bringing out the ugliness in them.

      • Mooser
        March 30, 2018, 9:58 pm

        “our resident sadist”

        Don’t you mean “virtual sadist”? Or “on-line sadist”?

        Cause when you meet “catalan” in person he’s ‘umble. Just a regular heep of humility.

      • eljay
        March 30, 2018, 10:48 pm

        || catalan: … I don’t know much about any particular military tactic. … ||

        Sure you do: You know enough to say ” … at least suicide bombings are effective – you sacrifice one person but you can kill ten or more of the enemy. … “

      • catalan
        March 31, 2018, 1:56 pm

        “I’m just shocked that you are unable to say you don’t favour non-Jews suicide-bombing Jews.”
        I don’t see the world as divided by Jews vs non Jews. So that’s completely irrelevant for me. I don’t feel sadder when a Jew gets killed vs, say a Mexican catholic. As to what tactics the Palestinians choose, it’s just none of my business.

    • Mooser
      March 30, 2018, 5:00 pm

      Ah, the magic “catalan” touch. You may not agree with him, but you just can’t help liking him more each time he opens his mouth.

      • amigo
        March 31, 2018, 3:15 pm

        “I don’t feel sadder when a Jew gets killed vs, say a Mexican catholic.”catalan

        Why not any Mexican.Surely there are Mexicans who are not Catholics.

        Why not a Jew , of Mexican Nationality.Jewish is just a member of a religious group as is Catholic.

        Btw, why do you type Jew with a capital letter and Catholic with a lowercase.They are Both religions.

    • Shingo
      March 30, 2018, 6:27 pm

      Finally, the Palestinians simply can accept a state in Gaza on about 90 percent of the West Bank, excluding the major settlements and the Jordan valley.

      By all means, feel free to post a link which supports the claim that the current Isrsaeli government is agreeable to these terms.

      • Annie Robbins
        March 30, 2018, 6:38 pm

        good to see you around shingo.

    • Misterioso
      March 30, 2018, 10:56 pm

      @catalan

      Nonsense!! Racist and fascistic “we are the chosen” drivel. You and your ilk would have had brilliant careers serving Germany’s Third Reich.

      You also conveniently neglected to note that Israel is still illegally occupying the Gaza Strip:

      Human Rights Watch, 2005: “…Israel will continue to be an Occupying Power [of the Gaza Strip] under international law and bound by the provisions of the Fourth Geneva Convention because it will retain effective control over the territory and over crucial aspects of civilian life. Israel will not be withdrawing and handing power over to a sovereign authority – indeed, the word ‘withdrawal’ does not appear in the [2005 disengagement] document at all… The IDF will retain control over Gaza’s borders, coastline, and airspace, and will reserve the right to enter Gaza at will. According to the Hague Regulations, ‘A territory is considered occupied when it is actually placed under the authority of the hostile army. The occupation extends only to the territory where such authority has been established and can be exercised’. International jurisprudence has clarified that the mere repositioning of troops is not sufficient to relieve an occupier of its responsibilities if it retains its overall authority and the ability to reassert direct control at will.”

      The International Committee of the Red Cross: “The whole of Gaza’s civilian population is being punished for acts for which they bear no responsibility. The closure therefore constitutes a collective punishment imposed in clear violation of Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law. The Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, ratified by Israel, bans collective punishment of a civilian population.”

      “In practice, Gaza has become a huge, let me be blunt, concentration camp for right now 1,800,000 people” – Amira Hass, 2015 correspondent for Haaretz, speaking at the Forum for Scholars and Publics at Duke University.

      To quote Dov Weisglass, then PM Ariel Sharon’s senior adviser:
      “‘The significance of the [proposed] disengagement plan [implemented in 2005] is the freezing of the peace process,’ Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s senior adviser Dov Weisglass has told Ha’aretz. ‘And when you freeze that process, you prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and you prevent a discussion on the refugees, the borders and Jerusalem. Effectively, this whole package called the Palestinian state, with all that it entails, has been removed indefinitely from our agenda….’ Weisglass, who was one of the initiators of the disengagement plan, was speaking in an interview with Ha’aretz for the Friday Magazine. ‘The disengagement is actually formaldehyde,’ he said. ‘It supplies the amount of formaldehyde that is necessary so there will not be a political process with the Palestinians.’” (Top PM Aide: Gaza Plan Aims to Freeze the Peace Process, Ha’aretz, October 6, 2004)

    • Brewer
      March 31, 2018, 3:01 am

      “I think that the leaders of Hamas, having encouraged this, now can go ahead and lead by example. ”

      Following the example set by Netanyahu and the Likud Cabinet??

      Stick your ridiculous double standard where the monkey stuffs his nuts.

    • catalan
      March 31, 2018, 9:34 am

      “Sure you do: You know enough to say ” … at least suicide bombings are effective – you sacrifice one person but you can kill ten or more of the enemy. … “ eljay
      Elhjay,
      I don’t have to be “in favor of” something in order to understand it. I can understand wanting to kill the enemy using – for instance – suicide bombings. I can even see how some things can bring positive publicity. This border business achieves neither. That’s why I think the leaders of Hamas should be at the front lines here. The Israeli cabinet is not sending its people to die; Hamas is. Perhaps the order comes from Tehran and Hamas is basically without a choice in the matter. It doesn’t matter though because for sure BDS will solve the problem.

      • eljay
        March 31, 2018, 12:51 pm

        || catalhan: … Elhjay,
        I don’t have to be “in favor of” something in order to understand it. … ||

        And you don’t have to understand something in order to favour it.

        I find it odd that you seem unable simply to say that you are not in favour of non-Jews suicide-bombing Jews.

      • catalan
        March 31, 2018, 1:24 pm

        “I find it odd that you seem unable simply to say that you are not in favour of non-Jews suicide-bombing Jews”
        Eljay,
        Unlike you I don’t have any desire to tell others what to do. I can relate to anything human and can understand the sentiments of a suicide bomber. Being Jewish or not is irrelevant. If I were a Palestinian I would have perhaps even become a suicide bomber myself. I can understand their feelings of helpless rage.

      • eljay
        March 31, 2018, 1:42 pm

        || catalan: Eljay,
        Unlike you I don’t have any desire to tell others what to do. … ||

        Sure you do: Your Comments archive is full of comments in which you say people should do this or should do that.

        But I’m not telling you to tell people what they should do. I’m just in shock that you are unable to say that you don’t favour non-Jews suicide-bombing Jews.

      • eljay
        March 31, 2018, 2:11 pm

        || catalan @ March 31, 2018, 1:56 pm ||

        Amazing. You are actually incapable of saying you don’t favour non-Jews suicide-bombing Jews.

  10. Jackdaw
    March 30, 2018, 4:36 pm

    Back in 1915, Mexican revolutionaries crossed the Mexican-American border and attacked American border towns with the ‘genuine aspiration’ of retaking New Mexico, Arizona, etc.
    Scores were murdered.

    America fought back.

    Around and around and around the vortex, like so many floaters.
    Round and around.

    • Mooser
      March 30, 2018, 5:04 pm

      “Around and around and around the vortex…”

      “Jackdaw” we know how it is. Israelis tend to be hyper-critical of Israel and Israeli society, so your uncritical embrace of Zionist hype must irritate the hell out of them, and they give you what-for, and things go downhill from there.
      It’s much better at Mondo, and nobody corrects your Hebrew, either.

    • John O
      March 30, 2018, 5:38 pm

      @Pheasant

      Scores of whom were murdered? Inhabitants of towns in the US, or Mexican revolutionaries?

    • eljay
      March 30, 2018, 6:32 pm

      || Jackdaw: … Around and around and around the vortex, like so many floaters.
      Round and around. ||

      Yes, you certainly do.

      • Mooser
        March 30, 2018, 10:02 pm

        “Yes, you certainly do.”

        Give the roseh avis a break. If he got banned here he would have to talk to the Israelis around him, and that hasn’t worked out well so far.

      • eljay
        March 30, 2018, 10:10 pm

        || Mooser: … Give the roseh avis a break. If he got banned here he would have to talk to the Israelis around him, and that hasn’t worked out well so far. ||

        Maybe he should talk to hophmi – surely a Zionist who does Muslim outreach would have some sure-fire tips for reaching out to Jewish-Israeli Zionists.

      • Jackdaw
        March 31, 2018, 8:30 am

        @mooser

        I just celebrated Passover in Israel with two dozen of my Israeli relatives and friends.

        Mooser. Did you and you Moldovan mail order bride celebrate Passover?

      • Mooser
        March 31, 2018, 12:06 pm

        ” Mooser, did you and you Moldovan mail order bride…”

        Please address me as “Mr. President”, if you please.

    • Misterioso
      March 30, 2018, 11:00 pm

      @Jackdaw

      More smug, utterly irrelevant Zionist supremacist bullsh*t. What happened in 1915 along the Mexico- American border bears no resemblance to what happened today in Gaza.

      • Jackdaw
        March 31, 2018, 9:44 am

        The Mexicans wanted their land back and they tried to seize it. America defended her borders.

        An apt comparison, IMHO.

      • John O
        March 31, 2018, 10:24 am

        @Pheasant “The Mexicans wanted their land back”

        At least your analogy accepts that it’s the Palestinians’ land.

      • Misterioso
        March 31, 2018, 11:45 am

        @Jackdaw

        “The Mexicans wanted their land back and they tried to seize it. America defended her borders. An apt comparison, IMHO.”

        More bullcrap. Unlike the entity known as “Israel,” the Americans were not imprisoning Mexicans in the world’s largest outdoor prison, imposing a blockade against them, establishing “no go” zones within Mexico, bombing and slaughtering them regularly, denying them the basics of life, etc.

    • johneill
      March 31, 2018, 1:58 am

      citing american history to defend present-day israeli actions is telling; almost an admission that israeli policies are driven by genocidal racism, as is american history. looks like the zionist-indoctrination-hasbara-kit didn’t cover that. or, mr. daw is so infatuated with violence he spends most days distinguishing the good from the bad.

    • Brewer
      March 31, 2018, 3:11 am

      “Back in 1915, Mexican revolutionaries crossed the Mexican-American border”
      Arguments by analogy are not only lame they are fallacious.
      Jackdaw’s comment confirms one suspicion that has been growing in me for some time: Zionist ideology is at least a century out of date.

  11. Ossinev
    March 30, 2018, 5:01 pm

    @Mikhael

    “It’s a quasi-state entity that is de jure and de facto in a state of war with Israel”

    WTF is a “quasi – state entity”. Please define because it sounds as if you are taking the Mickey.

    On the other hand “De jure”. Way to go. It`s so reassuring to know that you believe that Gaza has the legal right to be at war with Israel.

    “The terror gang known as Hamas”. Now that one did ring a few bells. I`m thinking Stern Terror Gang,Haganah Terror Gang and Irgun Terror Gang.

    ” Area A of the West Bank, which is entirely under the security jurisdiction of the Fatah-led portion of the PA”

    Confess to being a bit confused on this one blossom. If it is “entirely under Palestinian security force “jurisdiction” why then was the PA policeman Auda who shot Livnat tried in an Israeli Army Military Court. Please do explain.

    “but I agree in principle that PA police have a right to shoot a Jewish civilian who ignores a lawful order to halt if they justifiably feel their lives are threatened”

    Is your “in principle” the same as your “de jure and de facto ” . Will be fascinated to know.

  12. ritzl
    March 30, 2018, 8:06 pm

    Applying Syria intervention logic to this situation, invoking the “shooting unarmed civilians” rule, the clamor for regime change in Israel would be deafening, the CIA would already be sending ATGMs and MANPADS to Hamas, and Nikki Haley would be jumping up and down on her UN desk, pulling her hair out in clumps, declaring an imminent US attack on the perps.

    The NYT would have been at the forefront of that clamor. No baseless accusation too ludicrous to enhance.

    I guess that, to me, there is hiding and obfuscation in play here, but it feels like there’s more to it than that. Something more like incorruptible UNTRUTH about everything, guiding everything they do.

    IDK. FWIW

    • Maghlawatan
      March 30, 2018, 8:42 pm

      Giving Israel a free pass just encourages its psychotic behaviour. The NYT doesnt care about Israel. If it did it would hold it to a higher standard.

      Israel is supposed to be a normal country but it’s drinking 2 bottles of bourbon per day and taking Fentanyl on the side.
      The NYT thinks it will be OK in the summer. It won’t. It’s drinking itself to death, assuming the Fentanyl doesn’t get there first .

  13. just
    March 30, 2018, 8:09 pm

    Looks like Haaretz is kinda following in the NYT footsteps here:

    “15 Palestinians killed, dozens wounded as thousands gather on Gaza-Israel border for ‘March of Return’ …

    (then the truth):

    According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 1,416 people were wounded: 758 from live fire, 148 from rubber-tipped bullets, 422 from inhaling tear gas and 88 from other causes. Palestinian officials said that one was killed and 237 wounded in Rafah; four were killed and 345 wounded in southern Gaza; five were killed and 286 wounded in northern Gaza; two were killed and 197 wounded in central Gaza; and three were killed and 351 wounded in Khan Yunis. …”

    https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-five-palestinians-reportedly-killed-by-israeli-army-as-thousands-rally-for-mass-gaza-protests-1.5962159

    I expect much better from them… hope it was an honest mistake. “Dozens”, huh?

    • eljay
      March 30, 2018, 9:28 pm

      I was surprised that the evening news (Ontario, Canada) had a minute-long piece on the murderous assault on Gaza protesters free of the usual pro-Israel slant. It was a small ray of just and moral sunshine in a dark sky of hateful and immoral Zionism.

  14. jsinton
    March 30, 2018, 8:20 pm

    Yes, I saw a version of this story on the NYTs. What struck me is there was no mention of casualties other than those resulting in death. Then I realized that at lease NYTs reported the story, even if it was slanted. Most of the faux progressive MSM avoids Palestine like the plague these days, and that I think is the real story. Orwell was smart but he never imagined all the creative ways they’ve developed over the years to manage perceptions, to ignore problems, push agendas. What is a palestine?

  15. Kathleen
    March 31, 2018, 12:23 am

    BLOODY FRIDAY
    Not one peep out of Kornacki in for Chris Matthews on Hardball about Bloody Friday Not a peep out of Chris Hayes, Maddow had the Richard Engel special on but we can be 100% assured based on Maddow’s record there would not have been a peep out of her. Not a peep out of Lawrence O’Donnell or Brian Williams about Bloody Friday for the Palestinians because Israeli soldiers shot and killed 15 and injured 1000. Can you imagine this happening in any other country on the globe and these bought and paid for cable host ignoring this slaughter. People want to push back on the idea that Comcast are bigots and complete supporters of what every Israel does. Once again this fact is proven.

    These MSNBC host are bought and paid for. What a bunch of yellow bellied and shameful cowards

  16. Sibiriak
    March 31, 2018, 1:15 am

    B’Tselem “warned in a statement that any shoot-to-kill policy against unarmed demonstrators would be unlawful. . .”
    ———————————————

    Unlawful.” Such a feeble term of condemnation. Devoid of all gravity and emotional charge. Hell, a parking violation is unlawful. Of course, if a Palestinian kills innocent civilians, it’s “terrorism“! “Terrorism!” Just a step below genocide on the scale of human evil.

  17. Boomer
    March 31, 2018, 7:21 am

    What you say about NYT is true, but it isn’t just NYT. Corporate MSM in the US is predictably weak on this. NBC evening news didn’t even mention it Friday night (unless I blinked during a some subliminal message about it). CBS evening news did at least mention it on Friday. The News Hour actually had a Skype interview with a reporter in Gaza. Of course, the viewership for the News Hour is small, especially on Passover/Good Friday.

  18. Sulphurdunn
    March 31, 2018, 10:35 am

    The Times article mentions artillery fire that killed a farmer earlier in the day and a tank firing at a couple of “suspicious” people. Why would Israel need to fire artillery at a farmer in Gaza or to direct tank fire at a people on the basis of suspicion?

    The article notes fifteen peopled killed and a thousand wounded. Can that figure be correct?

    It also mentions people setting explosives and cutting through the border fence armed with knives and grenades who proceeded to destroy Israeli military equipment to test IDF preparedness. Men armed with only knives and grenades? Destroying unmanned military equipment, apparently just sitting around? It sounds preposterous.

  19. Maghlawatan
    March 31, 2018, 12:35 pm

    50 years of no rights and Jews shooting to.kill . What is the point of having a Jewish State ?

    • Mooser
      March 31, 2018, 12:53 pm

      “What is the point of having a Jewish State ?”

      Look, “Mag”, these days Jewish people can live securely, make a living, even rise to professional or political consequence, almost anywhere.
      But nowhere else but Israel can Jews experience a super-Jewish lifestyle, a pure and immersive experience of Judaism that replicates the Biblical experience. What if the earth is dry and barren, what if the morning sun is mean to us? For this is a state of mind we live in: We want it green and so it’s green to us! For when you have wonderful plans for tomorrow, somehow even today looks fine.

  20. Maghlawatan
    March 31, 2018, 12:41 pm

    This murderousness is why people like Corbyn have had enough. There is no point expecting the junkie to detox. Israel is addicted to the Fentanyl of murder.

  21. Ossinev
    March 31, 2018, 2:01 pm

    A part of me thinks that with all this Zio slaughter happening in Gaza , and the MSM having little choice in having to report it, albeit in the usual one sided Hamas to blame fashion, the feral attacks on JC and the Labour Party might be watered down or perhaps even put to one side until another little tortuously linked “Anti – Semitism” allegation floats to the surface in their particular toilet bowl.
    But then again I am reminded that the Israel Firsters in the UK have been in full manic attack dog mode in the last few weeks and as with attack dogs when they have their jaws firmly gripped on flesh restraint will be a problem.

    Arkush,Collier and co will no doubt be seriously pissed off with those nasty Untermenschen native Palestinians getting themselves killed and seriously injured and deflecting attention at a time when the only real victims in the history of human victimhood are fighting such a brave battle against the overwhelming all embracing endemic ahem “pockets” of alleged anti – Judaism in the UK Labour Party.

    Then again I suppose that they could ease the pain by booking all inclusive trips out to Zioland which include all meals provided front row seats overlooking Gaza just to experience the thrill of real life on location feral Zionism.

  22. Nathan
    April 1, 2018, 8:26 pm

    Let’s assume that the complaint of biased coverage in the NY Times is well-founded. So what? What is wrong with one-sided coverage. I read the Mondoweiss website regularly, and it’s so obvious that its coverage is extremely one-sided. Why would an article in Mondoweiss gripe about the one-sidedness of another publication? Is it really so difficult for an adult to understand that someone else sees the world differently?

  23. CHUCKMAN
    April 2, 2018, 2:48 pm

    Well, this shouldn’t come as a surprise to any critically-minded NYT reader.

    I used to read the Times years ago, but grew quite tired of their many little biases and tricks in reportage.

    Anyway, not the long ago the Times confirmed a rumor which had been around a long time.

    For all stories concerned with Israel, the story is passed by the official Israeli censor before publication.

    It just doesn’t get more unprofessional than that from a journalism perspective.

    Readers may enjoy this on the topic:

    https://chuckmanwordsincomments.wordpress.com/2017/04/14/john-chuckman-comment-all-thats-fit-to-print-about-the-good-ship-new-york-times-and-its-grotesque-bow-figurehead-thomas-friedman-note-on-pulitzer-prizes/

