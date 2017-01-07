Netanyahu has isolated Israel and is driving the US ‘off a cliff into chaos’ — Lloyd Doggett

Rep. Lloyd Doggett
Two days ago the House of Representatives voted 342 to 80 in favor of a resolution denouncing the Obama administration’s decision to abstain on the UN Security Council condemnation of Israeli settlements late last year. The House resolution called the UN resolution “one-sided and anti-Israel.” And if that wasn’t enough, the House said the UN had violated the Oslo accord; was wrong to describe Jerusalem, including the western wall, the most sacred site in Judaism, as occupied territory; and had lent “legitimacy” to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS).

The resolution got the support of many Democrats, including young stars of the party, co-sponsors Rep. Adriano Espaillat, the new congressman replacing Charlie Rangel in Harlem, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Clintonite and one of the few Democratic challengers to win in the last election. Also, sadly, my congressman, Sean Patrick Maloney, voted for the resolution. As did Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston and Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn. Blame the donors.

In a particularly unfortunate moment, Brad Schneider of Illinois, who is Jewish, said, “It is impossible to separate Jewish identity from the Western Wall or the Western Wall from its Jewish identity or Jerusalem from the Jewish state of Israel.” While Nita Lowey of New York called the U.S. abstention “a stain” on the American record of supporting Israel.

But I try to be glass-half-full here; and I’d point to a couple of upsides of the vote. It was overwhelming, but it wasn’t thunderous. Eighty congresspeople resisted, including Keith Ellison and Nancy Pelosi. The list of those who voted against includes strong progressive voices in the Democratic Party, who hear what the base is saying. And the Democratic base is overwhelmingly in favor of a UN resolution against settlements; and a majority support sanctions against Israel; and are far more sympathetic to Palestinians than to Israelis.

Among those Congresspeople were Ellison, Anna Eshoo, Tulsi Gabbard, Justin Amash (Republican), Raul Grijalva, Luis Gutierrez, Steve Cohen, Peter Welch, Lloyd Doggett, Debbie Dingell, Hank Johnson Jr., Marcy Kaptur, Betty McCollum, Gregory Meeks, Pelosi, Jim McGovern, Maxine Waters, Earl Blumenauer, Louise Slaughter, Jan Schakowsky, John Yarmuth, Walter Jones (another Republican), and Rick Nolan. Three of the five Democrats from Minnesota voted against; that’s a sign of where the party base is going. Also, several of those opponents are Jewish.

Some of these congresspeople gave eloquent speeches against the resolution, during about three hours of debate. And one of the themes of the opposition was that Israel is isolating itself in the world, and that unquestioning American support facilitates that isolation.

John Yarmuth of Kentucky said he’d been to Israel and seen the settlements and there was an American interest in stopping the colonization.

“Some seem to believe that the U.S.’s friendship means the U.S. must accept any policy, regardless of our own interest, our own positions, our own words, our own principles, even after urging again and again that the policy must change. [per Kerry]” Prime Minister Netanyahu has not treated the Obama administration with respect, and this resolution does not offer the American people the honest true debate we should be having about this critically-important issue.

Luis Gutierrez of Chicago gave the most stirring speech, on the intolerant politics of Israel and the pressures brought to bear on U.S. policy. He referred to theft of Palestinian water, and efforts to restrict on the Muslim call to prayer.

But under the current strong man government in Israel, all pretenses and illusions are being stripped away, from settlements to water to restricting the Muslim call to prayer in Jerusalem. And today as American embarks on its own experiment with strong man politics, this Congress is falling in line. This Congress that allowed our chamber to be used for an Iraeli campaign rally and TV commercials is bending to pressure from abroad and pressure at home.

And two western congressmen emphasized Israel’s isolation, witness the unanimous vote at the U.N.

Earl Blumenauer of Oregon spoke of Israel “confiscating” land, and the unanimity of the Security Council resolution.

But unfortunately Israel’s future is being threatened by its own actions, as well as its adversaries. For years reckless settlement expansion has been opposed by the Untied States and the rest of the world. They’re confiscating Palestinian land in a way that is not just contrary to longstanding American policy…. [This resolution] drives a wedge between Israel and the majority of the Americans, including the majority of Jewish Americans. It weakens that special relationship and furthers the isolation of Israel in evidence as the resolution was approved unanimously by the other 14 countries. Israel will become more vulnerable and candidly more likely will embolden forces that are hostile to the Jewish state.

Lloyd Doggett of Texas also emphasized “isolation, more and more isolation.” And said that Netanyahu was driving the U.S. off a cliff.

Today’s resolution which purports to support Israeli security actually undermines that security. It favors going it alone with the current Israeli government in defiance of our other allies in the 14 countries that unanimously voted for this Security Council measure. Isolation, more and more isolation, is not the way to protect Israel. Those who demonstrate their friendship with Israel by following Mr. Netanyahu on one right turn after another are boxing in America and Israel. He’s moving us further and further to the extremes so that we eventually go off a cliff into chaos.

Nothing more to say than that!

 

  1. yonah fredman
    January 7, 2017, 3:21 pm

    the western wall, the most sacred site in Judaism, – See more at: http://mondoweiss.net/2017/01/netanyahu-isolated-driving/#sthash.cZSHH6CX.dpuf. In fact, the most sacred site in Judaism is the Temple Mount (or more specifically part of the Temple Mount.)

    • mcohen.
      January 7, 2017, 4:06 pm

      There is no denying that fact.the temple mount will be a shared space.politics and religion are a deadly mix.moving the us embassy to Jerusalem is a clear message to all that the holy sites are to be shared by the 3 companions of the Abrahamic faith

      • talknic
        January 7, 2017, 6:26 pm

        Classic Ziologic

        @ mcohen “moving the us embassy to Jerusalem is a clear message to all that the holy sites are to be shared by the 3 companions of the Abrahamic faith”

        Care to explain how … thx

      • Citizen
        January 7, 2017, 7:42 pm

        How so, such a clear message? Exactly the contrary seems to me.

      • eljay
        January 7, 2017, 9:07 pm

        || mcohen.: … moving the us embassy to Jerusalem is a clear message to all that the holy sites are to be shared by the 3 companions of the Abrahamic faith ||

        Moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem is a clear message to all that the U.S. continues to validate and support the injustice and immorality of Zionism, Zionists and the religion-supremacist “Jewish State” project.

      • zaid
        January 8, 2017, 5:05 am

        Sorry to disappoint you but according to security council Resolution 2334 , both the Alburaq Wall “Western Wall” and Al Haram Alsharif are Occupied Palestinian territories.

        The resolution passed 14-0 and countries that voted in favor includes China, Japan, France and the UK.

    • Maghlawatan
      January 8, 2017, 6:16 am

      It is not in Israel.
      Mount Ararat is not in Armenia

  2. Kay24
    January 7, 2017, 8:05 pm

    It is heartening to see the names of those who voted against this ridiculous resolution in the House, siding with a brutal occupier, showing embarrassingly strong loyalty to the man who leads that nation, a man who is right now under investigation for CORRUPTION. Nice.
    THEY ARE ALSO GOING AGAINST THE POLICIES OF THEIR OWN PRESIDENT. Shame.
    They are also voting against the rest of the world. Israel has reduced the image of the US in the world as an enabler to an out of control rogue nation that acts like it is above all international laws, kills civilians, and defies the world by building illegal settlements. We also send billions of dollars in aid and weapons, what more proof we are complicit in all its crimes?

    When Israel goes off the cliff, I hope all American leaders those who keep supporting it, and protecting its crimes, goes down with it.

  3. oldgeezer
    January 7, 2017, 9:00 pm

    @talknic

    Are you serious? Clearly and simply supporting the illegal and immoral actions and objectives of one religion sends the message that all three religions are equal.

    Lots of things make sense to someone abusing ziocaine that make no sense to any rational human

  4. DaBakr
    January 7, 2017, 9:26 pm

    PW is ‘trying’ to be ‘glass half full’. Is that an attempt at humour?

  5. Marnie
    January 8, 2017, 1:06 am

    Maybe the u.s. has been having the same interference that the u.k. is having:

    Israeli diplomat caught on camera plotting to ‘take down’ UK MPs …
    https://www.theguardian.com › World › Israel

    “Although the Israeli embassy insists Masot was a junior embassy official and not a diplomat, his business card describes him as “a senior political officer” and his LinkedIn page lists him as having worked for the embassy since November 2014. He describes his work as being the chief point of contact between the embassy and MPs and liaising with ministers and officials at the Foreign Office.

    He also describes himself as having been a major in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) between 2004 and 2011 – serving part of that time on a patrol boat off Gaza – and still employed by the IDF as deputy head of the international organisations sector.

    The disclosures comes at a sensitive moment, just over a week after Theresa May put herself at odds with the Obama administration by expressing strong support for Israel in a row over the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank.

    Strizzolo sought to play down what had been discussed. Asked a series of questions by the Guardian, she issued a statement that said: “The implications the Guardian is seeking to draw from a few out-of-context snippets of a conversation, obtained by subterfuge, over a social dinner are absurd.

    “The context of the conversation was light, tongue-in-cheek and gossipy. Any suggestion that I, as a civil servant working in education, could ever exert the type of influence you are suggesting is risible. Shai Masot is someone I know purely socially and as a friend. He is not someone with whom I have ever worked or had any political dealings beyond chatting about politics, as millions of people do, in a social context.”

    The Israeli ambassador, Mark Regev, apologised to Duncan on Friday. An Israeli spokesman said Regev made clear that “the embassy considered the remarks completely ­unacceptable”.

    The patented Regev ziosplaining. Hope he will give interview to Jon Snow!

    • Annie Robbins
      January 8, 2017, 2:17 am

      Israeli embassy insists Masot was a junior embassy official

      marnie, re mascots position, i recommend this particular video. he’s a specialist, that’s why he’s there in the UK, likely to take down certain politicians. check dialogue closely: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4098082/Astonishing-undercover-video-captures-diplomat-conspiring-rival-MP-s-aide-smear-Deputy-Foreign-Secretary.html

      • Marnie
        January 8, 2017, 2:50 am

        Thanks for this video Annie – it’s longer than the one I originally saw. It’s clear that Masot has got some big plans for himself, in addition to ‘taking down’ MPs who are ‘arab apologists’. Wish there were more, but hope this is enough. Happy New Year –

      • Maghlawatan
        January 8, 2017, 4:07 am

        Regev is the ambassador . FFS

      • Bumblebye
        January 8, 2017, 8:44 am

        Wow, annie! Check out also the statement of the unnamed government minister below the transcript. Pretty strong language.

      • Sibiriak
        January 8, 2017, 8:59 am


        Labour calls for inquiry into Israeli diplomat’s ‘take down MPs’ plot

        The revelations also provoked anger among many Conservative politicians. One former minister in David Cameron’s government said the embassy’s efforts to exert improper influence on British public life went far further than any plot to “take down” unhelpful members of parliament.

        Writing anonymously in the Mail on Sunday, the former minister said: “British foreign policy is in hock to Israeli influence at the heart of our politics, and those in authority have ignored what is going on.

        “For years the Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) and Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) have worked with – even for – the Israeli embassy to promote Israeli policy and thwart UK government policy and the actions of ministers who try to defend Palestinian rights.

        “Lots of countries try to force their views on others, but what is scandalous in the UK is that instead of resisting it, successive governments have submitted to it, take donors’ money, and allowed Israeli influence-peddling to shape policy and even determine the fate of ministers.”

        The former minister said there needed to be a full inquiry into the Israeli embassy’s links with CFI and LFI, and that while political parties should welcome funding from the UK’s Jewish community, they should not accept any engagement linked to Israel until it ceases new developments on Palestinian land.

        https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jan/08/labour-calls-for-inquiry-into-israeli-diplomats-take-down-mps-plot

      • John O
        January 8, 2017, 9:40 am

        junior embassy official

        If Masot has diplomatic status he should be on the first plane back to Tel Aviv. If he doesn’t, he and Strozzoli should be down at Scotland Yard helping the police with their enquiries.

        Strozzoli has apparently resigned from her Civil Service position, and rightly so. What she did was disgraceful and is a sad comment on the steady politicisation of the CS in the last 30-odd years.

      • John O
        January 8, 2017, 11:39 am

        @bumblebye “unnamed government minister”

        Yes, that made me go “Wow!” too. Not being a fan of the Mail, I can’t help wondering what their motive is in publishing this. (To be strictly accurate, the print version appears in the Mail on Sunday, which has a different editor and is not quite as rabid as its Daily stablemate.) The Daily Mail is the one paper UK politicians really fear – for example, it ran two front-page stories last week about how government foreign aid money is going to the Ethiopian equivalent of the Spice Girls. From what I’ve read of the story, it appears the money is actually being used to promote women’s issues in Ethiopia, using the girl band to give it maximum publicity. The Government has already stopped the money.

        On the plus side, the Masot story has been given prominence on the Daily Mail, Guardian and BBC News websites – the three most widely followed UK news sources.

      • MHughes976
        January 8, 2017, 1:13 pm

        Masot is clearly an intelligence officer – maybe he won’t be promoted now he’s let himself be recorded. The Conservative and Labour Fs of I seem to be toughing it out in full Nixonian mode and Ms. Strozzoli is most unapologetic. The Labour Party seems ready to press the matter a bit, and so they should after the disgraceful treatment of Naz Shah MP (now busy calming the situation after a police shooting incident in or around her constituency) for repeating a mere pleasantly from good old N. Finkelstein, I wonder what the LibDems will say: they too have a very influential F of I organisation. I rather think that the ex- Minister writing in the Mail on Sunday, and saying how fearful he is of revealing his identity will decide to reveal himself soon. That an MP should express such fear for doing his job and speaking on a matter of some political import is quite shocking – and I’m not that easily shocked politically.

    • oldgeezer
      January 8, 2017, 3:05 pm

      Hey!
      Look the Russians arw interfering!

      Look! Look!

      How convenient. I am not about to believe that Israel didn’t know this was coming. Too convenient.

  6. Ossinev
    January 8, 2017, 1:44 pm

    A bright light shone on the nefarious Pro- Israel lobbyists and their Israel First plotting and manipulations in the UK and as yet no howls of “Anti-Semitism” or “Deligitimisation” of poor little forever singled out Israel. The effort to bury the news has already started with Regurgitev surfacing to apologise to Duncan – unusually for him he didn`t “make it clear” what Masot`s exact role was and again unusual for him he didn`t urge all and sundry to wait”until we know the full facts”. As for HMG they have immediately switched to turbo to suffocate the story at birth – with a Foreign Office spokesman stating that “we consider the matter closed “. Orders from on high in Jerusalem – sorry I mean London.

    Hopefully the British public will have had an eye opener and will not consider the matter in anyway “closed”.
    https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jan/07/israeli-diplomat-shai-masot-caught-on-camera-plotting-to-take-down-uk-mps

  7. just
    January 8, 2017, 2:32 pm

    “Why might an Israeli diplomat believe Alan Duncan needs ‘taking down’?

    Figures like Shai Mosat, filmed plotting against MPs, know the foreign minister’s views and Middle East links are influential

    Sir Alan Duncan, the senior Foreign Office minister revealed as the target of an Israeli embassy official’s desire to “take down” British MPs, is responsible on paper for Europe and the Americas, worrying primarily about the Falklands and Cyprus.

    But figures like Shai Mosat, the Israeli embassy staffer filmed plotting against MPs, know his views and business connections in the Middle East are strong enough to wield a significant influence across the Foreign Office and Conservative party.

    Indeed, when offered a surprise berth in the Foreign Office in the Theresa May reshuffle, there were reports that he might take the Middle East brief. But in the end his oil industry connections and repeated denunciations of Israeli policy on settlements, made him a controversial choice for Downing street. …

    … Above all, he simply refuses to accept Israel’s policy in the Middle East is defensible. In a landmark speech in 2014 at the Royal United Services Institute he pushed the anti-settlement policy further than any Tory politician, likening the Israeli attitude towards Palestinians to apartheid in South Africa.

    He said: “Those that supported settlement policy should be put on a par with racism sexism and xenophobia and antisemitism. Indeed just as we rightly judge someone as unfit for public office if they refuse to recognise Israel, so we should shun anyone who refuses to recognise settlements are illegal.

    “No settlement endorsers should be regarded as fit to stand for public office, remain a member of a mainstream political party or sit in a parliament. How can we accept lawmakers in our country or any other country when they support lawbreakers in another? They are extremists and should be treated as such.”

    He returned to the theme last summer, a backbencher once again after a period in the Cameron government. In a Conservative Middle East Council (CMEC) pamphlet he argued the settlement crisis had got worse, and the prospects of a just peace only slipped further away.

    “In Britain there remains a collective failure to think through not just the words of our policy regarding settlement expansion and a two-state solution, but the consequences of our failure to take a clear and unequivocal moral stance,” he wrote.

    “There is a diplomatic vacuum that simply has to be filled if we are going to preserve any sort of process that delivers peace.”

    Since he wrote those words, Duncan has joined the Foreign Office; the UN has passed a resolution denouncing the Israeli settlements, John Kerry, the outgoing US secretary of state, has challenged the rightward drift of Israeli policy; and France, without the cooperation of Israel, will convene a Middle East conference in Paris later this month.

    Meanwhile, inside the Conservative party, the CMEC has become an increasingly influential voice.

    Who knows? All that might unnerve the more extreme Israeli diplomats and make them even believe figures like Duncan need “taking down”. But the reality is that European, let alone British policy, to Israel is not dependent on one or two voluble British ministers. America still calls the shots in Israel.

    Duncan, like many others in the Foreign Office, knows Donald Trump is set on reversing the recent direction of American policy. Already Congress has rejected the Obama administration decision to let the UN criticism of Israel to go ahead.

    On that estimate Duncan will remain a lonely and largely muzzled voice in the UK government. Theresa May has no intention of running a policy on Israel independent of the US.”

    https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jan/08/why-might-an-israeli-diplomat-believe-alan-duncan-needs-taking-down

    I can’t wait for therelease of the recordings between and amongst elected folks on The Hill and the infiltrators of The Lobby. Perhaps they are one and the same, in many cases.

    The time is ripe, n’est ce pas?

  8. Atlantaiconoclast
    January 8, 2017, 3:13 pm

    Blame the donors? No, blame lies squarely with those who are too craven and who care more about ambition than doing the right thing.

