‘NYT’ runs Israeli’s op-ed recommending that Palestinians ’emigrate voluntarily’

In the last few days The New York Times has run several opinion pieces from the Israeli or American Zionist point of view. We’ve seen none from Palestinians. Last Wednesday was a low point. Right alongside Tom Friedman urging Donald Trump to “save the Jews” from division over Israel, the Times ran a piece called, “A Settler’s View of Israel’s Future,” by Yishai Fleshler, international spokesperson for the illegal settler community in Hebron.

The article included a bible lecture about why the two-state solution was dead: “Judea and Samaria belong to the Jewish people. Our right to this land is derived from our history, religion, international decisions and defensive wars.”

But as for the fundamental question — what are you going to do about all the Palestinians? — Fleshler offered five ideas, all from Israeli Jews.