AIPAC speakers say the enemy is BDS, while ‘biggest Jewish-led protest’ surges outside

Young Jewish demonstrators from IfNotNow outside AIPAC conference yesterday

This morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by video to the Israel lobby group AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee) in Washington. He bragged about his warm relationship with President Trump to great applause, and said that many states in his region were turning to Israel in the fight of modernism against medievalism. He said it was time for Palestinian Authority to “above all, once and for all, recognize the Jewish state.”

Netanyahu also addressed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS, movement aimed at Israel, saying Israel will defend itself on the “moral battlefield… We’ll defend ourselves against slander and boycotts.”

Last night Vice President Mike Pence was introduced as an enemy of BDS. He told the AIPAC conference, “The president of the United States is giving serious consideration to moving the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv,” to huge applause. He then called on the next ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, a supporter of settlements, to stand. He also got a warm reception.

Martin Indyk took a jaundiced view of Pence’s promise, saying that George W. Bush had seriously considered the move for eight years, and Trump will still be seriously considering in another four years. “We’re freiers [suckers] to think otherwise.”

Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog called on AIPAC’s followers to opposed the BDS movement. While former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper said that BDS was the most serious threat to Israel and merely the latest form of classical anti-Semitism.

“The third threat to Israel is the one we actually need to take the most seriously as Canadians and Americans, and that is the BDS movement… One can disagree with the Israeli government’s policies in this aspect or that, but the BDS is not about that. The BDS movement is about translating the old ideology of anti-Semitism into something acceptable to a new generation.”

The theme was echoed by AIPAC officials.

Democratic political consultant Paul Begala said this morning on the AIPAC stage that he was thinking of making “aliyah” to Israel because of political developments in Washington but affirmed: “I have never worked for someone who is anti-Israel and I never will… How could I and be true to my progressive values?”

As for progressive values: there was a large demonstration yesterday outside the Washington convention center by the “Jewish resistance,” led by IfNotNow. A few demonstrators from IfNotNow managed to get inside the hall and drop a banner protesting the occupation. While hundreds of others in the resistance group led a march to the convention center in an effort to stop the conference. Ben Norton said it’s the “biggest-ever Jewish-led protest” of AIPAC. Bigger than Neturei Karta.

Here’s Ahmed Shihab-Eldin’s thorough video coverage of the demonstration for AJ+.

One organizer says what makes this anti-AIPAC demonstration different is that it’s the 50th year of occupation, and these young people are not going to let AIPAC speak for the Jewish community anymore. Others emphasized the crisis inside the Jewish community. Among the soundbites:

Fifty years is too long. It’s a moral crisis for the Palestinians, it’s eroding our community. AIPAC does not speak for American Jews.

The Trump administration is forcing the American Jewish community to pick.

AIPAC stands for endless occupation. We are the Jewish Resistance.

I’m here fighting for freedom and dignity for all Israelis and Palestinians, and a Jewish community that stands up for those things.

Jews can’t have liberation if Palestinians don’t.

We refuse as Jews and humans to be part of the American Jewish establishment…. I feel heartbroken that it’s taken our community so much to move…. We have a long way to go.

At Minute 20 you can see a dozen demonstrators forming a human chain outside the convention doors.

Shortly after, a group said to be part of the Jewish Defense League attacked the demonstration.

Some shouted at IfNotNow, “sharmouta,” Arabic for prostitute.

Shihab-Eldin asked why no one from JDL was arrested.

Thanks to Annie Robbins. 

  1. broadside
    March 27, 2017, 10:44 am

    “Shortly after, a group said to be part of the Jewish Defense League attacked the demonstration.”

    That was the missed opportunity. Protesters should have fought back. Strenuously. I respect what the protesters are doing — but that was the moment to make news.

    • Mooser
      March 27, 2017, 1:01 pm

      “That was the missed opportunity. Protesters should have fought back.”

      While the JDL guys fall on their ass, start smearing theatrical blood all over their faces, screaming “The bad Jews and ISIS attacked us” or something.

    • JeffB
      March 27, 2017, 5:26 pm

      @Broadside

      Make news as what, a group of violent rioters who attacked AIPAC and were halted by police? The reason even people like me support IfNotNow as a legitimate protest organization and not a hate group is in large part that they don’t attack the Jewish community. The challenge their conscience of Jews but they don’t attack Jews. That’s very different from BDS which is a clear and obvious attack on Jews. Just as IfNotNow is part of the Jewish community JDL is part of the Jewish community. The way IfNotNow handled the JDL by raising their hands and showing non-violent intent was exactly the right way for a peaceful protest group to handle a violent protest group.

      IfNotNow may be mistaken in their politics, but they aren’t evil. JDL may be mistaken in treating IfNotNow like JVP/SJP, but their intent likely emerged from confusion. Acting like a violent group won’t correct JDL’s mistake it would exacerbate it.

      IfNotNow has a legitimate point about AIPAC, growing distance from American Jewish opinion (one that AIPAC itself agrees with incidentally). I wish they were engaging with AIPAC rather than protesting AIPAC but that probably happens when they are about 15 years older.

  2. pabelmont
    March 27, 2017, 12:17 pm

    “Bibitybipity: “We’ll defend ourselves against slander and boycotts.”

    Against slander?

    oral defamation, in which someone tells one or more persons an untruth about another which untruth will harm the reputation of the person defamed.

    That’s OK, because BDS tells “inconvenient truths”, not “untruths”. But against boycotts? Anybody would want to, of course, so of course Israel will defend itself.

    Somebody teach me the raised fist salute (or whatever) of BDS !

  3. eljay
    March 27, 2017, 12:29 pm

    … Also last night at AIPAC, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper said that Israel was profoundly threatened by BDS, which he said was merely the latest form of classical anti-Semitism.

    “The third threat to Israel is the one we actually need to take the most seriously as Canadians and Americans, and that is the BDS movement… One can disagree with the Israeli government’s policies in this aspect or that, but the BDS is not about that. … “

    Shame on you, Steve – you Zionist kiss-ass – for anti-Semitically singling out the “Jewish State” for special treatment. When we disagree with the Iranian or Syrian or Iraqi or Afghani governments’ policies in this aspect or that, we alienate them politically, strangle them economically and/or decimate them militarily. There’s no reason to treat the “Jewish State” any differently.

  4. amigo
    March 27, 2017, 12:45 pm

    I watched the whole tape and have to give praise to these young people.

    The JDF obviously hired some thugs to create trouble.Why would anyone who is protesting peacefully feel the need to cover their face.

    The JDF crowd knew they were on the losing side as evidenced by the pint sized female antagonist who claimed she was Palestinian but kept repeating there was no such place as Palestine and referring to Palestinians as donkeys.

  5. Maghlawatan
    March 27, 2017, 3:42 pm

    “We’ll defend ourselves against slander and boycotts.” –

    Israel creates the moral turpitude 24/7 that leads people to support BDS.
    BDS is a moral response to a moral collapse.
    Hillel would recognise it for what it is. Shammai would not.

  6. Sulphurdunn
    March 27, 2017, 6:44 pm

    I thought the JDL was considered a terrorist organization. I also understood that they have no active presence in the US. If they have returned, why haven’t the feds rounded these brown shirt rat bastards up?

