Charlottesville is moment of truth for empowered U.S. Zionists (who name their children after Israeli generals)

Wolf Blitzer

For a long time, liberalism and Zionism have gotten along fine in America– just look at the Democratic Party and its love for Israel. But Charlottesville represents a crisis for liberal Zionists. When they condemn white nationalism in the U.S. and celebrate Jewish nationalism in Israel, the contradiction is obvious to all.

Just consider three prominent voices. Wolf Blitzer of CNN, the liberal Zionist group J Street, and blogger and Democratic Party thinker Josh Marshall.

–Wolf Blitzer has condemned the “racism and hatred” of Charlottesville and his show has served that good cause.

But Blitzer once published a book in which he promoted one piece of Zionist propaganda after another and denounced Palestinian views of the conflict as “spurious myths.” It is a “myth” that Arab civilians were “massacred” at Deir Yassin, a “myth” that Palestinian refugees “were the major victims of the 1948 war,” and a “myth” that “Jewish atrocities” caused the Palestinians to flee. From Blitzer’s book on the refugees:

The startled Jewish community declared: “We did not dispossess them; they themselves chose this course.”

 

Wolf Blitzer book of Zionist propaganda written for AIPAC denying there was a massacre at Deir Yassin.

 

These are all grotesque falsehoods or distortions of the truth to deny war crimes, typical of AIPAC, the lobby group Blitzer was working for when he put the book out. (Deir Yassin was an Arab village on the outskirts of Jerusalem that Israeli militias cleared in April ’48 for strategic and nationalist purposes, killing over 100 Palestinian civilians; the outrage caused terror throughout Jerusalem.)

To this day, Blitzer frequently airs Israel’s defenders, rarely puts on its critics; and he attacked Jimmy Carter when he dared to say Israel was practicing apartheid.

–The liberal Zionist group J Street has taken a prominent role in condemning white nationalists.

Meanwhile, its president, Jeremy Ben-Ami, brags about his father’s “service” in the Irgun establishing the state of Israel — without noting that the Irgun was a terrorist Jewish militia, linked to the massacre of Palestinians in Deir Yassin and other ethnic cleansing operations.

–Josh Marshall of TPM has been a tribune of warnings about the real-and-present dangers of Trumpism: “a President driven by white racial grievance” has detonated a bomb of “white supremacist violence” hatred that will keep bursting.

Marshall proudly named his son in 2006 after an Israeli general:

His full name is Samuel Allon Marshall. … The name means ‘Oak’ in Hebrew. And it was also the name of Yigal Allon, after whom he is also named, who was one of the founders of and later the commander of the Palmach, the elite commando unit of the Haganah, the predecessor of the IDF.

Yigal Allon was the general who carried out David Ben-Gurion’s more-or-less explicit orders to expel Palestinians from the incipient state of Israel in 1948. Famously he emptied Lydda and other areas near the Israeli airport of Palestinians. “IDF commander Yigal Allon asked Ben Gurion ‘what shall we do with the Arabs?’ Ben-Gurion made a dismissive, energetic gesture with his hand and said, ‘Expel them’”.  [John Pilger, and Ari Shavit too.]

Josh Marshall is wired inside the Democratic Party and tries to maintain order over Israel inside the party. He does so by avoiding the issue as much as he can lest it divide the base, by pointing out Israeli atrocities only when they’re glaring, and when push comes to shove, characterizing anti-Zionism as anti-Semitism.

Marshall’s view is, We can’t divide over Israel because there are anti-Semites at the gate. He wrote during the Keith Ellison fight:

[T]ruly the last thing the Democratic Party needs right now is a toxic internecine fight over Israel. And equally important, we are in an era when real anti-Semitism has been rearing its head in the United States in a way it has not done in [many years].

I could go on to Jeffrey Goldberg, Jennifer Rubin, Brian Lehrer, Jonathan Chait, Dana Milbank, and Terry Gross (who disciplined Jimmy Carter for daring to say “apartheid”); to Time Warner (CNN) executive Gary Ginsberg who wrote speeches for Netanyahu, or Comcast (NBC) executive David Cohen who raised money for the Israeli army; to the Anti-Defamation League, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and People for the American Way.

I admire what these people are doing for our country during the rise of intolerance. But white nationalists have themselves pointed out that American Zionists in powerful positions have a reservation on liberalism when it comes to Israel. We only want what they want, a nation for ourselves, say those white nationalists. “I am a white Zionist,” Richard Spencer said on Israeli television yesterday. JVP’s Naomi Dann writes in the Forward today: “Richard Spencer Might Be the Worst Person in America. But He’s Right About Israel.”

American Jews need to get clear on the nationalism question. Are they for an ethnic state that seeks to shelter one ethnicity, even if that means driving out the minority and discriminating against that minority on an ongoing basis– and having government coalitions composed of parties representing one religious belief? Or are they against that kind of arrangement? If they’re against it here, they should be against it there, in what Cory Booker’s largest donor calls the “Jewish Homeland”– the country of Greater Israel, which is half Jewish and half Palestinian, with most of those Palestinians lacking all rights.

Charlottesville makes this conversation urgent because the hypocrisy of the Democratic leadership hurts resistance to intolerance. You can’t be righteously anti-nationalist in the U.S. and evangelists for Jewish nationalism over there.

This is not just good liberal philosophy. It’s the best policy to fight anti-Semitism. Israel’s status as a human-rights abuser is now its global reputation; and Jews and Jewish organizations who blindly defend it are hurting the reputation of Jews. Tony Klug explained this at J Street a few months ago. The Palestinian conflict is now defining the Jewish reputation around the world and making Jewish life in other countries “precarious.”

[I]f Israel does not end the occupation sharply, and if organized Jewish opinion in other countries appears openly to back it, there will indeed almost certainly be a further surge in anti-Jewish sentiment, potentially unleashing more sinister impulses.

To stem those “sinister” forces, Klug said American Jews must pressure Israel to end the occupation or give Palestinians equal rights. Pretty much what happened in the South, a long time ago….

Liberalism and Zionism (as it has worked out anyway) are incompatible. That is why so many liberal Zionists have turned quietly into non-Zionists in recent years. We see this in the surging membership of Jewish Voice for Peace, and in the ways Bernie Sanders, Tom Friedman and Ayelet Waldman have stepped away from Zionism. Jeffrey Goldberg is in the halfway house. Deep in their hearts, liberals know that we are in a different age from the mid-20th century, and that Zionism is an untenable ideology in an era in which the country is seeking to solidify minority rights and other progressive achievements. They need to say so out loud.

Update: I originally stated that Josh Marshall is married to an Israeli — because I glanced at his Wikipedia entry and misread it. Marshall pointed out the error on twitter, saying his wife moved to the U.S. from Israel when she very little. I apologize for my sloppiness.

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

20 Responses

  1. amigo
    August 18, 2017, 12:12 pm

    As CNN is the only MSM I have access to here in Ireland , I have watched many hours in the last week.

    During Anderson Cooper,s show , the subject of Trump,s “Pershing.s ” diatribe came up. Cooper suggested that if indeed Pershing had shot 49 “Muslims” in cold blood , that would in fact be a war crime.

    Nobody brought up the subject of the Idf medic . Azaria” who shot a wounded Palestinian to death .No war crime there. I guess Zionist logic takes a nap when it suits.

    Hyopcrites.

    • CigarGod
      August 19, 2017, 2:08 am

      Technically speaking, as the Geneva Conventions were not in place, was it a war crime?

      • YoniFalic
        August 19, 2017, 9:18 am

        International law of war crimes does not start with Geneva Conventions.

      • CigarGod
        August 19, 2017, 10:53 am

        Thanks for the opp to do more research. Yep, Leiber Code 1863 signed by Lincoln could be the earliest modern law.

  2. Paranam Kid
    August 18, 2017, 12:32 pm

    Liberal Zionism is a contradiction in terms, therefore incompatible, as you put it. But non-Zionism is just not good enough either: if one is not anti-Zionist one does not fight against Israel’s crimes against humanity because one tries to take a neutral stance & look the other way, and will not say so out loud, as you put it.

    • DaBakr
      August 19, 2017, 12:26 am

      @p

      your statement is pretty funny considering it was most likely mondoweiss and cohorts that cabs up with the term ‘, liberal zionist’ to differentiate between zionists they consider ‘hopeless causes’ in terms of the fringe left being able to convince them of anything from the stupid gullible jewish folk who are zionist but desire a peaceful outcome to the I/p conflict where both israel and the palestinians make painful decisions and get on with a two state solution. these ‘liberal zionists’ represent a small chance of letting sites like MW change their opinions and so they deem to ‘speak’ to them. bye bye jSt?

      • Paranam Kid
        August 19, 2017, 9:21 am

        @DaBakr
        1. I don’t care who came up with the term “liberal zionist”, but the term does not make sense as it is a contradiction in terms. Zionists are not & cannot be liberal because the nature of that sick ideology is predicated on racism.

        2. What’s more, there is no i/P conflict: the word assumes that the parties involved have comparable access to resources (including material resources, freedom of movement, freedom to express oneself, as well as the forces of violence), but that they clash because their interests are mutually incompatible. Rather, one is dealing with an occupation, which
        consists in one party controlling, militarily or otherwise, the territory, time, liberty, and other resources deemed to be under the rightful control of the other party.

        3. …both israel and the palestinians make painful decisions and get on with a two state solution.
        Israel is making no painful decisions whatsoever, it has stolen Palestinian Territory, the remainder of which it is now considering to annex, having already annexed East Jerusalem illegally, not to mention the Golan Heights but that’s another story.

        4. The 2-state solution is dead, so there is only a 1-state solution, for which the zionist state in its current form has absolutely no legitimacy & is a travesty of democracy. The “country” needs to be dismantled completely & rebuilt from the ground up & formed into a truly democratic state with EQUAL rights for ALL citizens, and that includes the Palestinians.

  3. Mooser
    August 18, 2017, 12:38 pm

    ” We can’t divide over Israel because there are anti-Semites at the gate.”

    This is bad. Somebody call that funny little guy who sits in that booth, and tell him not to open it!

  4. Mooser
    August 18, 2017, 12:41 pm

    “I am a white Zionist,” Richard Spencer said on Israeli television yesterday. JVP’s Naomi Dann writes in the Forward today: “Richard Spencer Might Be the Worst Person in America. But He’s Right About Israel.”

    Whether the water is salt or fresh… so why not bob to the top with Richard Spencer? No trauma ‘long us!

    • Mooser
      August 18, 2017, 3:36 pm

      You rolled snake-eyes, again, “Jon s”. You should call Gamblers Anonymous. You’re compulsive.

    • ckg
      August 18, 2017, 5:32 pm

      It’s not that difficult to understand, jon s. Ethnic supremacism is ethnic supremacism. And it’s wrong. And it doesn’t matter what ethnic group.

    • Brewer
      August 18, 2017, 8:57 pm

      jon s.
      In the first place, I disagree with Spencer in that I do not support any form of privilege based purely on ethnicity.
      Rosenberg cannot go there of course so his argument is based on exceptionalism . His basic thesis is that oppression sets Jews apart and entitles them to exclusive ownership of “their Historic homeland”. “Whites” have never been oppressed therefore can claim no such privilege.

      Whilst I do not agree that oppression creates any entitlement other than its cessation, I suggest that the Highland Clearances and the Irish genocide (to which many “white” Americans owe their presence here) easily qualifies. We don’t know the death toll of the Clearances, the Irish lost about one and a half million. There are now more descendants of Highlanders in the U.S. than there are in Scotland, indicating the numbers of the dispossessed.

      The “Historic Homeland” myth has long been debunked by historians and geneticists but, even if it were valid, Palestine has another claimant – the descendants of those who did not leave. It is their claim that Zionism utterly denies and it is they who are now the victims of oppression.

      These arguments are “garbage in – garbage out”. Privilege based on ethnicity is simply the other side of racist coin.

      • Annie Robbins
        August 19, 2017, 12:24 am

        His basic thesis is that oppression sets Jews apart and entitles them to exclusive ownership of “their Historic homeland”. “Whites” have never been oppressed therefore can claim no such privilege.

        Rosenberg leads the reader to believe he is going to debunk spencer’s statement but then he goes on to explain how the alt right adopts basic premises of their adversaries and then explains why jewish exceptionalism is inherently (according to him) different than white exceptionalism. but check this out:

        “As an Israeli citizen,” Spencer told his Israeli interviewer, “someone who understands your identity, who has a sense of nationhood and peoplehood and the history and experience of the Jewish people, you should respect someone like me who has analogous feelings about whites. I mean, you could say that I am a white Zionist in the sense that I care about my people. I want us to have a secure homeland that’s for us and ourselves just like you want a secure homeland in Israel.”

        It’s an analogy with superficial plausibility. It’s also a malicious lie, and a deliberate one.

        explaining why, in his opinion, zionism is different than white nationalism, according to Rosenberg it is because of the context in which one filled a need and the other didn’t. but this doesn’t explain why what spencer is saying is a lie — because spencer didn’t even address the context in which it came about. nor did rosenberg note that the context today is not the same, or acknowledge jews in the US (about 1/2 the worlds views) are not any less off than other american whites. and it can be argued in some ways more affluent/privileged (as an ethnic group) and/or identify as white.

        but did explain why what spencer claimed was a lie? when spencer said

        “you should respect someone like me who has analogous feelings about whites”

        who is rosenberg to claim spencer’s feelings of “someone who understands your identity, who has a sense of nationhood and peoplehood and the history and experience of the Jewish people. so what was he talking about? “the sense that I care about my people. I want us to have a secure homeland that’s for us and ourselves just like you want a secure homeland in Israel”

        so how is this a lie if he believes it? i don’t agree with it at all, but isn’t “to have a secure homeland that’s for us and ourselves ” what many israelis want, and would say what israel is? because rosenberg would have to deny it is not the very same desire. to have an ethnically exclusive homeland. and he didn’t do that.

  6. Kay24
    August 18, 2017, 6:21 pm

    You have got to wonder if Wolf Blitzer got this plum job at CNN because of his pro Israeli stance. or zionist influence. If you study his speech patterns, you will see that he is a very bad speaker, who cannot speak a full sentence without breaking in between, and stopping as if to take in his breath, which is a very bad speech impediment for someone in his field. He would not have been hired by many news channels who are particular about the faultless elocution of news casters, which is part of the profession.

  7. Bumblebye
    August 18, 2017, 7:05 pm

    Charlottesville seems also to be the moment of truth for the Presidents Committee on Arts and Humanities. They’ve collectively resigned and the first letter of each para of their resignation letter spells out ‘RESIST’.

  8. JosephA
    August 18, 2017, 11:27 pm

    Thanks for pointing out this hypocrisy!

  9. italian ex-pat
    August 18, 2017, 11:46 pm

    I wonder if anybody else had the same reaction I did, watching the video of the mostly young, white nationalists marching into Charlottesville last Friday night, with their lit tiki torches, shouting anti-Semitic threats and other racial epiteths. To me, it brought to mind the spectacle of the mob of Israeli youths on ‘Jerusalem Day’, marching through the old city with banners and chanting “Death to the Arabs”, terrorizing the shopkeepers and the rest of the Palestinians who live above the shops and who shutter their doors and windows in fear. And the Israeli police and IDF watch it all with a smirk on their faces, never intervening – in fact I think they’re there to protect the marchers, not the residents.
    This is probably why there was hardly a peep from Israel condemning the white American racists – after all, they share the same nationalistic goal, a country ‘cleansed’ of anyone not of their race and religion. The government of course has to say something politically correct for the sake of appearances to the eyes of the world, but in their hearts I suspect they are not terribly offended.

    It’s also worth noting the much stronger reaction from the American media to Trump’s disgraceful comments , unlike the time he came out demonizing the entire Islamic world; yes, there was some grumbling and some protests but it didn’t even come close to the outrage we have been witnessing these past few days. And not only from the media, but from Trump’s own supporters in Congress! Nothing like anti-Semitism to stir up the old moral values. Whether because of their own conscience or, you know, the donors . . . is not clear.

  10. DaBakr
    August 19, 2017, 12:15 am

    The fact that PW doesn’t know the difference between Israel supporting american jews criticizing the neo-nazis in america and jews in america who cheer the existence of israel is why he will remain a representative of the fringe radical left with limited base of support.

    • CigarGod
      August 19, 2017, 10:16 am

      Your mission agent baker is to make two cream puffs and put a little swirl on top of one of them.

      A distinction without a difference is just one of the logical fallacies the well-equiped zionist has up his pastry bag.

