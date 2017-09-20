Jews have religious commandment to support Israel and fight BDS — American Jewish Committee

US Politics
on 31 Comments
New Year's message for Israel from the American Jewish Committee

Yesterday I received a fundraising letter from the head of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) saying that the sound of the ram’s horn in synagogue tonight, marking the new year, is a “wake-up call” for Jews to support Israel and fight BDS, the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign.

The letter completely conflates Judaism and Zionism, religion and state:

This New Year, let the shofar’s sound serve as a wake-up call—a reminder of our responsibility as Jews and a chance to reaffirm our commitment to the Jewish homeland.

Today, nearly 70 years after Israel declared independence, her right to exist still comes under assault. But every day, AJC is countering the campaign to delegitimize Israel.

You can read David Harris’s letter in full below. But it is evidence of the complete capture of the Jewish establishment by Zionism, and the ways in which leading organizations have turned the Jewish religion into Zionism– and made the conflict in Israel and Palestine a religious conflict. When anyone starts complaining about Muslim imams preaching jihad or Christian evangelicals shutting down abortion clinics, this is the Jewish version of religious interference in public life.

The Jewish organizations completed this conversion 30 and 40 years ago. They had the assistance of scholars like the political philosopher Michael Walzer, who traces Zionism to the bible itself. And maybe these people are right about religion. Religion is a human endeavor, and like so many other such endeavors has an ethnic component; it can be used to justify a people’s claim to self-determination. Many religious figures sanctify political violence (just look at the role of preachers in the American revolution).

But what the AJC is saying is very dangerous. The American Jewish Committee is saying that the Jewish religion commands Jews to support the occupation of Palestinian lands and persecution of Palestinians, and oppose equal rights for Palestinians (ideas embedded in BDS). These policies foster hatred of Jews; and the AJC fosters that process by saying these are Jewish commitments.

As I say here often, young Jews reject these ideas. Jewish Voice for Peace, IfNotNow — they define Jewishness in non-nationalist ways in the era of Trump. Look at this campaign from IfNotNow targeting Jewish leaders. “You Never Told Me” about the occupation in Jewish spaces. They’re angry about that.

Though the AJC isn’t interested in young Jews. It’s raising money, from older Zionist Jews. “No other country has experienced as much international demonization as Israel.” Really? What about North Korea, Syria and Iran?

David Harris of the American Jewish Committee

Here’s the letter from David Harris.

This New Year, let the shofar’s sound serve as a wake-up call—a reminder of our responsibility as Jews and a chance to reaffirm our commitment to the Jewish homeland.

Today, nearly 70 years after Israel declared independence, her right to exist still comes under assault. But every day, AJC is countering the campaign to delegitimize Israel.

Here are just a few ways your support brings tangible results.

  • At the United Nations, AJC Is Changing Opinions about IsraelTo help dismantle the UN’s systemic discrimination against Israel, our Project Interchange seminars bring UN and UNESCO ambassadors—along with other world leaders—to Israel to experience the reality first-hand.

    We’ve affected UN voting patterns on several occasions. And AJC’s campaign to make Israel eligible to vie for a UN Security Council seat, after 50 years of ineligibility, succeeded: Israel is seeking a seat for the 2019-20 term.

  • In Fighting BDS, AJC Is Helping Safeguard IsraelAJC has worked tirelessly to secure passage of anti-BDS legislation in many states. We continue to work for federal legislation. And in a huge blow to those calling for a boycott of Israel, AJC’s Governors United Against BDS campaign is now backed by all 50 U.S. governors.
  • On College Campuses, AJC Is Standing Up for IsraelThe American campus is the latest arena for those looking to vilify Israel. To counter this, AJC launched Leaders for Tomorrow (LFT), an innovative, acclaimed program that prepares high school students to advocate for the Jewish people when they get to campus.

    And most recently, we organized a statement signed by 100+ life science and healthcare academics in the Boston area slamming anti-Israel boycotts for their threat to “the free flow of ideas and information.”

  • When Addressing the Diplomatic Community, AJC Is Advocating for IsraelOver the past year, AJC has held meetings with government officials of more than 100 of the 193 UN member states. We urge these leaders to forge stronger ties with Israel, reject unfair boycotts, and confront anti-Semitism masked as criticism of the Jewish state.

No other country has experienced as much international demonization as Israel. And no other organization is better positioned than AJC to combat it. With more than 60 offices and partner groups worldwide, and access to the decision-makers who matter, AJC is there.

But AJC can only be there if you are with us. Your support is what makes AJC’s advocacy possible.

Join us as we work to make this New Year a more peaceful and promising one for Israel, the Jewish people, and all humanity.

Wishing you and yours a happy and healthy 5778,

David Harris
Chief Executive Officer

Thanks to Annie Robbins and Scott Roth.

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
American Jewish Community
Islamophobia
Israel Lobby
US Policy in the Middle East
US Politics

31 Responses

  1. JeffB
    September 20, 2017, 10:49 am

    @Phil

    Agree with your primary point that the American Jewish community has decided to make Zionism part of Judaism and Judaism part of Zionism. I would quibble a bit with this line though:

    The American Jewish Committee is saying that the Jewish religion commands Jews to support the occupation of Palestinian lands and persecution of Palestinians, and oppose equal rights for Palestinians (ideas embedded in BDS). These policies foster hatred of Jews; and the AJC fosters that process by saying these are Jewish commitments.

    The AJC isn’t saying that, you are saying that. The AJC is saying they oppose BDS. BDS is a confrontational leftist groups. There are all sorts of confrontational leftist groups people oppose even if they do support the underlying demands. I was opposed to the Iraqi occupation and oppossed to A.N.S.W.E.R. I agree with Black Lives Matter that independent DAs and not County DAs should be prosecuting police involved shootings, while still opposing the group. I agree with a lot of Al Qaeda’s critique about American policy. I think the Sunni Resistance and later ISIS have legitimate grievances.

    Saying you oppose a group is not the same as saying you oppose the demands when phrased in the most inclusive way possible. All 3 of BDS’s demands in isolation are reasonable. There are broad coalitions including a majority of the AJC that would support weakened forms of any one of them.

    • Annie Robbins
      September 20, 2017, 12:29 pm

      The AJC isn’t saying that, you are saying that

      nah, under other circumstancing a commitment to support israel might not necessarily be support for the occupation of Palestinian lands and persecution of Palestinians. but we are not living in another time. we’re living now, at a time of perpetual consistent palestinian oppression. being committed to the status quo is, effectively, support for the occupation and the persecution of palestinians.

      don’t confuse figures of speech with what those policies actually entail.

      • JeffB
        September 20, 2017, 5:15 pm

        @Annie

        You do have a good point there. Though of course that add a lot of qualifiers about it being a duty under present circumstances for a period of time… I’d also be a little more nuanced than you are being about saying the AJC “supports the status quo”. I’m not sure they care one way or the other about status quo. I think a more accurate description is they want any solution that the Israeli and Diaspora community can agree on and would be willing to jointly publicly defend. They care deeply about the level of agreement. I don’t think they are deeply concerned (at least institutionally) about the level of violence or lack there of towards the Palestinians in implementing a solution once agreed upon. The status quo because it causes tension is far from ideal for them, though other solutions might cause more tension and thus be further from ideal.

        So on reflection perhaps a better way to say why I didn’t like Phil’s characterization is that it shifts the emphasis of their statement from what the AJC cares about (building a unified Jewish opinion) to what Phil cares about (the Palestinians). I get your argument that in practice it means support for oppression, but he’s claiming they said that when they didn’t and moreover wouldn’t. They are coming from a mainstream not a leftist frame. They just don’t have the same categories of classifying policy as the far left does. Ironically they are more postmodern and constructivist than the far left.

        Anyway if you are going to talk about in practice standards. In practice the AJC has to Republican Jews defended mainstream peace organizations. For example multiple times the AJC has effectually defended JStreet’s legitimacy: winning the battle before the Jewish Congress for them to retain membership and backing the Knesset off an inquiry into JStreet. In the reverse direction AJC is in dialogue with INN for much the same reason trying to get them to not inflame tensions between Liberal Jews and Conservative Jews in the USA via INN’s “Jewish resistance to Trump” theme.

        So in short I agree with your point about in practice while still disagreeing with Phil’s phrasing. Its just too strong a critique.

  2. eljay
    September 20, 2017, 11:25 am

    … Here’s the letter from David Harris

    This New Year, let the shofar’s sound serve as a wake-up call—a reminder of our responsibility as Jews and a chance to reaffirm our commitment to the Jewish homeland.

    1. What “responsibility” do Jews have “as Jews”?

    2. Why does Mr. Harris hate Jews so much that he expects all Jews – even those who have not committed to it – to “reaffirm” their commitment to a colonialist, (war) criminal and religion-supremacist “Jewish State” construct that is unjust, immoral and hypocritical?

    3. To what lengths does Mr. Harris expect Jews to go in order to “reaffirm” their commitment to a “Jewish State”? Is it enough for Jews to provide vocal support? Monetary support? Military support? Should Jews engage in blackmail, terrorism and/or murder in order to “reaffirm” their commitment to the “Jewish State”?

    4. What does Mr. Harris think of Jews who choose not “reaffirm” their commitment to a “Jewish State” because it is an unjust, immoral and hypocritical construct?

    • Mooser
      September 20, 2017, 1:36 pm

      “3. To what lengths does Mr. Harris expect Jews to go in order to “reaffirm” their commitment to a “Jewish State”?”

      To what lengths can Mr. Harris go to compel us to do these things?

      • eljay
        September 20, 2017, 6:57 pm

        || Mooser: … “3. To what lengths does Mr. Harris expect Jews to go in order to “reaffirm” their commitment to a “Jewish State”?”

        To what lengths can Mr. Harris go to compel us to do these things? ||

        I suppose it depends on the strength of his commitment to the “Jewish State”.

  3. Boris
    September 20, 2017, 12:06 pm

    Zionism is a secular movement and has nothing to do with Judaism.

    Zionism is not based on religion, but on the historic fact that Jews, as a nation, are indigenous to the area of what is known today as Palestine, that they were forcefully expelled from it, suffered all kinds of persecution, and that it is in Jewish national interest to have a nation state in Jewish ancestral land.

    Yes, there are Religious Zionists, who believe in “miracles”, Divine Providence, etc. Mainstream Zionism has nothing to do with it.

    Mondoweiss screams that Jews “stole” land from Palestinians, and supporters of Israel, AJC included, feel that you can’t steal what is rightfully yours.

    I think anybody who knows a bit of history would understand where the truth is.

    • eljay
      September 20, 2017, 12:27 pm

      || Boris: … anybody who knows a bit of history would understand where the truth is. ||

      The truth:
      – Jewish is a religion-based identity, acquired by undergoing a religious conversion to Judaism or being descended from someone who underwent a religious conversion to Judaism.

      – The religion-based identity of Jewish does not comprise a right to a religion-supremacist “Jewish State” in geographic Palestine (or anywhere else in the world).

      – Geographic Palestine is not the ancestral land of all people in the world – of citizens of homelands all over the world – who choose to be/come Jewish.

      – Geographic Palestine is the ancestral land of its indigenous Muslim, Christian, Jewish, etc. Palestinian population and people up to n-generations removed from it (incl. refugees).

      • Boris
        September 20, 2017, 2:05 pm

        @eljay

        There are plenty of atheists who call themselves Jews. So much for your first argument.

        As for the rest – they are not even worth a comment.

      • echinococcus
        September 20, 2017, 4:17 pm

        “Plenty of atheists who call themselves ‘Jews’ ”
        Yes. They are either emotional cripples unable to use reason except for their atheism, or deliberate criminal racists, period.

        You’re right that Eljay is all wet,, following the Zionist entity system for assigning religion.

      • eljay
        September 20, 2017, 6:54 pm

        || Boris: @eljay

        There are plenty of atheists who call themselves Jews. So much for your first argument. … ||

        An atheist can call himself whatever he wants. If he calls himself Jewish, it’s for one of two reasons:
        – he underwent a religious conversion to Judaism; or
        – he is descended from someone who underwent a religious conversion to Judaism.

        So much for your first rebuttal.

        || … As for the rest – they are not even worth a comment. ||

        And yet you commented. So much for the rest of your rebuttal.

    • Mooser
      September 20, 2017, 3:13 pm

      ” Jews, as a nation,”

      The Jewish nation” can’t draft me, can’t tax me’ can’t compel me to follow its ‘laws’, or, in fact, make any demands on me. Some nation.

      • Boris
        September 20, 2017, 4:10 pm

        Ok, so you don’t have “it”. Not a big loss. You are not the first moser, nor the last.

        Jews are stubborn people. Only the most stubborn remain Jewish and feel belonging to the Jewish nation regardless of all the adversity.

        BTW, before someone goes through the giur, s/he is being continuously talked out of it. Only the most stubborn are accepted, as this is the only qualification. After all, only stiff-necked people could have survived centuries of persecution.

      • Mooser
        September 20, 2017, 5:48 pm

        You tell ’em “Boris”. A “nation” which can only impose its will on its subject nationality by persuasion?
        Not much of a nation.

      • Boris
        September 20, 2017, 6:41 pm

        Wrong again, Mu-Mu

        It is typically non-Jews who will tell you that you are Jewish, whether you like it or not.

      • eljay
        September 20, 2017, 7:17 pm

        || Boris: … It is typically non-Jews who will tell you that you are Jewish, whether you like it or not. ||

        But it’s typically Zionist Jews who will measure a Jew’s Jewishness, whether he likes it or not.

        I don’t understand why Zionists hate Jews so much.

      • Mooser
        September 20, 2017, 7:38 pm

        “It is typically non-Jews who will tell you that you are Jewish, whether you like it or not.”

        As opposed of course, to Jewish practice, which is to tell us that we can all be cut off, excommunicated, for a host of malfeasances and offenses, from anti-Zionism to violating kashruth, to inter-marriage. So I won’t let those non-Jews make me feel too comfortable.

    • Keith
      September 20, 2017, 6:13 pm

      BORIS- “Zionism is a secular movement and has nothing to do with Judaism.”

      Nonsense, and rather obviously so. Not only is Zionism supported by the majority of the Rabbinate, but Zionism is essentially a secular version of the political economy of Classical Judaism which opposes assimilation and views Gentiles as the evil other. You focus on Jewish adversity as opposed to current Jewish power and privilege even though the two are to a significant degree incompatible.

      • yonah fredman
        September 20, 2017, 6:24 pm

        Gentiles are not the evil other, but Keith is. Keith is classically anti Jewish, with a twist of marx, karl.

      • Mooser
        September 20, 2017, 7:30 pm

        “Gentiles are not the evil other, but Keith is.”

        “Yonah” , is Zionism “supported by the majority of the Rabbinate” or not? Hardly seems like an explosive charge to me.

      • RoHa
        September 20, 2017, 7:43 pm

        Congratulations, Keith!

        You made it! Denunciation by Yonah.

  4. Annie Robbins
    September 20, 2017, 3:47 pm

    The AJC isn’t saying that, you are saying that

    nah, under other circumstancing a commitment to support israel might not necessarily be support for the occupation of Palestinian lands and persecution of Palestinians. but we are not living in another time. we’re living now, at a time of perpetual consistent palestinian oppression. being committed to the status quo is, effectively, support for the occupation and the persecution of palestinians.

    don’t confuse figures of speech with what those policies actually entail.

    • Boris
      September 20, 2017, 5:11 pm

      nah, there are no palestinian land and “occupation” is a loaded word.

      • Mooser
        September 20, 2017, 5:49 pm

        “occupation” is a loaded word.”

        That’s why it keeps on going off in your face, “Boris”.

      • yonah fredman
        September 20, 2017, 6:33 pm

        If one ignores the un descriptor “occupation”, one is playing tennis without a net.

      • Boris
        September 20, 2017, 6:44 pm

        nah, just showing that I dig your game.

      • JosephA
        September 20, 2017, 6:47 pm

        Hi Boris,

        Were you born in Israel?

      • Mooser
        September 20, 2017, 7:48 pm

        ” one is playing tennis without a net.”

        “Playing tennis without a net”! Of course. I see exactly what you mean.

  5. Kay24
    September 20, 2017, 5:10 pm

    This must be what they call a guilt trip. Make all Jews feel that to support BDS, and criticize the endless crimes by Israel, which goes against international laws, and considered human rights abuses, is to go against their religion, and is disloyal to good ole Israel. I hope there are rational thinking American Jews, who can see the difference.

  6. Citizen
    September 20, 2017, 5:38 pm

    Yeah, AJC, tell it to any Palestinian kid or old person,eh?

  7. yonah fredman
    September 20, 2017, 6:22 pm

    To the contributors to the ajc the primary Jewish issue of the day is Israel. To Phil Weiss the primary Jewish issue of the day is Israel. Not a headline.

Leave a Reply