The low-rent bullying of the Zionist ideologue

Middle East
on 15 Comments
Steven Salaita is an academic whose career has been damaged by constant attacks by supporters of Zionism.

Imagine for a moment that you’re talking to an Italian-American about Fascist Italy (1922-1945) and how elements of that destructive and authoritarian ideology are still present in many areas of the Italian body politic. 

Then imagine that the friend shuts down the conversation because it makes him or her feel “uncomfortable”. When you ask why, the person explains that though you might not be aware of it, your critique of fascism is really a coded way of expressing a deep and pernicious hatred of all Italians and that, given the harm done to Italians in the past by such Italophobic musings, we really need to stop things right here. 

Then imagine that the person makes behind-your-back visits to your direct-work supervisor—in the case of an academic like me, his or her academic dean—to complain about the malign thought-crimes being conjured in your head and the need to enact measures to cut down on the uncomfortable “environment of hate” that these thought-crimes promoted by you are generating for everyone in the community.

I think that if a friend or a colleague acted in this way, we would rightly see them, at the very least, as someone lacking a basic understanding of the implied rules of intellectual exchange, and at the very worst, as a heedless bully. 

Amazingly, however, most of us put up with behaviors quite similar to this—or worse yet, we frequently self-censor to avoid the possibility of their onset—when it comes to talking with committed Zionists about Israel and its political and military behaviors.

In case you missed the point in the little story above, it is this: Zionism is a particular political ideology produced in a particular moment of time by a particular faction of a large and diverse ethno-religious group known as the Jews.

For most of the vast and impressive history of this collective it has not existed. It is no more essential, despite what Zionist ideologues ceaselessly tell us today, to the condition of being Jewish than, being a Fascist authoritarian was, or is, to being a true self-respecting Italian.

And despite the enormous social pressure exercised by censorious and bullying people like the ones described in the hypothetical Italian case outlined above, many Jews—indeed, it would seem an ever-increasing percentage of their numbers—do not see their identification with their people’s rich past and present as being coterminous with a blind commitment to the particular, and relatively new, racist ideology that undergirds the operation of the state of Israel today.

No other political interest group that I know in the US regularly demands, through the profligate employment of interpersonal bullying, social and professional slander, and orchestrated campaigns of ostracism, that we accept their particular ideology as per se legitimate and lovable.

Indeed, if anyone else tried to put us in this position, most of us would, quite rightly, either tell them to go to hell or laugh them out of the room.

Isn’t it time we started taking back the right and—if you consider the enormity of Israel’s dependence on US funding and diplomatic cover—the responsibility to treat Zionism for what it is?

What is that?

A passing political current that like all passing political currents is absolutely fair game for revision, critique, and yes, even outright censure, a passing political ideology that is no more congruent with the entirety of the Jewish historical experience than socialism is to the experience of being Swedish, than Francoism to the experience of being Spanish, than the ideological exaltation of invading and bombing foreign countries is to the experience of being an American today.

About Thomas S. Harrington

Thomas S. Harrington is a professor of Iberian Studies at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and the author of the recently released Livin’ la Vida Barroca: American Culture in a Time of Imperial Orthodoxies.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Middle East

15 Responses

  1. Citizen
    October 12, 2017, 11:03 am

    The problem is Sheldon Adelson’s and Haim Saban’s wallets. Nothing bullies more than moneybags. There’s not a chance the US congress will ever change the US campaign finance system because that’s the source and insurance of every congress critter’s real power.

  2. Ossinev
    October 12, 2017, 1:14 pm

    Meanwhile the US (ie the Trump circus show) is quitting UNESCO to be joined in short order by the puppet master Zioland. Claims of anti – Israel bias would you believe including the failure of the organisation to acknowledge Israel`s connection to Hebron as exemplified by the “biblical” urinations and excretions which the Ziomama settlers chuck over the native Palestinians trying desperately to get on with their lives in THEIR native country.

    UNESCO will seem so much cleaner and healthier now. Oh and one less international body for the Zios to whine about.

    • festus
      October 12, 2017, 2:51 pm

      It still kind of pisses me off to watch the American government pushed around by a tiny foreign nation thousands of miles away that gives us nothing yet takes so very much.

      • Pippilin
        October 12, 2017, 4:40 pm

        The US couldn’t be pushed around without its own permission. That’s the part that pisses me off.

      • Emory Riddle
        October 12, 2017, 6:37 pm

        “The US couldn’t be pushed around without its own permission. ”

        I don’t follow that comment at all.

        What people being pushed around give their permission to have it done to them?

        Sounds like blaming the victim….which I see a lot of lately with people blaming the victims of Harvey Weinstein

      • Donald Johnson
        October 13, 2017, 12:31 am

        The US government is not a victim. It is an enabler.

  3. JosephA
    October 12, 2017, 8:32 pm

    Mr. Harrington,

    Well-writtten, well stated.

    Zionism is a terribly racist, murderous ideology that is antithetical to human values. Moreover, zionism is especially anti-Jewish because zionism (including the actions of the not-Jewish-but-zionist state of Israel) enflames and causes anti-Jewish sentiment around the world.

  4. JeffB
    October 13, 2017, 5:47 am

    @Thomas

    I don’t think your analogy holds up.

    1) Jews are not a large and diverse group. They are a small and diverse group.

    2) Your hypothetical criticism of Italy is very different than the critique of Zionism being complained about. Those types criticisms are mainstream and don’t get attacked. There is no movement that pushes for depopulating Italy and replacing it with say Chinese people.

    3) The anti-Zionist movement doesn’t happen in casual conversation. It happens as an incest public interest group that continually attempts to make Jews uncomfortable. It goes after companies that do business with Jews, it goes after Jewish business, it goes after foreign diplomats. It goes after arabs who engage in any sort of social discourse.

    There is nothing comparable to bullying attacks in France against Jewish children in your Italy analogy.
    There is nothing comparable to the desire for total hatred implied by acts like: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/lebanon-beauty-queen-israel-stripped-title-amanda-hanna-sweden-miss-lebanon-emigrant-a7908081.html

    etc…

    This isn’t about a conversation.

    • Misterioso
      October 13, 2017, 10:14 am

      Zionism is racism. Zionism is theft. Zionism is fascism.

      Bottom line: Foreign Jews had the same right to Palestine as Irish Catholics and Mexican atheists, i.e., none whatsoever. Therein lies the root of the conflict.

    • lyn117
      October 13, 2017, 2:09 pm

      “There is no movement that pushes for depopulating Italy and replacing it with say Chinese people.”

      Zionism is a movement that pushes for depopulating Palestine and replacing them with Jewish people. Granted, there’s probably some desire on the part of some victims of the Zionist/Israeli ethnic cleansing campaigns to see the immigrant Jews who committed the ethnic cleansing go back to where they came from. However, no one in the BDS movement that you’re seeking to suppress is seeking to depopulate Israel of Jews, and I don’t know any other organized movement that’s seeking to depopulate Jews from what used to be Palestine.

      “It [anti-Zionist movement] happens as an incest public interest group that continually attempts to make Jews uncomfortable. It goes after companies that do business with Jews, it goes after Jewish business, it goes after foreign diplomats. It goes after arabs who engage in any sort of social discourse.”

      No, that’s zionist b.s. No one is attempting to make Jews uncomfortable, or go after companies that do business with Jews. Sure, Jews may be uncomfortable finding out Zionists commit mass murder in their name. Lying and covering up is what Zionists do, because they want to get away with mass murder and ethnic cleansing.

      “There is nothing comparable to bullying attacks in France against Jewish children in your Italy analogy.”

      The bullying attacks aren’t made by anyone in the BDS movement. Yes, it’s a shame if Jews everywhere get blamed for what Zionists do in their name. But maybe Zionists shouldn’t commit crimes or discriminate against the non-Jewish indigenous people of the territory they claim, simply because the Zionists want the place to be as cleansed of non-Jews as they can make it.

      • JeffB
        October 13, 2017, 3:02 pm

        @lyn117

        However, no one in the BDS movement that you’re seeking to suppress is seeking to depopulate Israel of Jews

        Look at Misterioso’s comment right above yours. That’s a wonderful example.

        and I don’t know any other organized movement that’s seeking to depopulate Jews from what used to be Palestine.

        The country of Iran as a matter of state policy. Hezbollah openly and explicitly. Hamas until a few weeks ago in their charter. The organizations you all often support. Moreover the BDS movement frequently talks about the permanent illegitimacy of Jewish inhabitation. Jews born in palestine are still “colonial invaders”. Finally, BDS itself explicitly takes the position that the 650k Jews who live beyond the Green Line should be ethnically cleansed.

        No one is attempting to make Jews uncomfortable, or go after companies that do business with Jews.

        Oh really? 1952 Arab league boycott against the Federal Republic of Germany for their reparations regarding the use of slave labor. Those were Jews. And measures like that have continued to this day. For example non-Israeli citizens with Israeli stamps which include most Jews who travel or people who do business cannot enter: Lebanon, Libya (? unclear in last few years), Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria (? unclear if they can enforce anymore), Yemen.

        As for not going after business within the BDS movement proper. Take a look at the MW archive.

        As for harassment at a social level. There have now been thousands of complaints. Do you really think all those people are lying? I can certainly point to specific documented examples. this one doesn’t even happen to a Jew but is a wonderful example of the boycott harassment:
        http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/lebanon-beauty-queen-israel-stripped-title-amanda-hanna-sweden-miss-lebanon-emigrant-a7908081.html

        The BDS movement in Concordia ended up banning Hillel (backfired but still they did go there).

        The bullying attacks aren’t made by anyone in the BDS movement.

        BDS doesn’t have formal membership. When anti-Zionist marches happen calling for a boycott of Israel that’s the BDS movement. The people who do that in “in the movement”. When they then decide to take things further they are still “in the movement”

        But maybe Zionists shouldn’t commit crimes or discriminate against the non-Jewish indigenous people of the territory they claim, simply because the Zionists want the place to be as cleansed of non-Jews as they can make it.

        Or maybe when you use hateful rhetoric you should be honest enough to admit the effect of it. If you choose a style of rhetoric whose inevitable effect is violence then you are deliberately inducing violence. Have the moral courage to admit that’s what you are doing. Netanyahu hasn’t personally shot anyone but stuff he says causes people to get shot.

      • lyn117
        October 13, 2017, 8:31 pm

        @jeffb

        The examples you cite are anti-Israel, not anti-Jew. Including Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. You are deliberately conflating the two or maybe just utterly failing to grasp the difference. Well, Israel has made war on Palestinians (Hamas was founded to fight back), Lebanon (Hezbollah was founded to fight back) and is threatening war on Iran. What do you expect?

        I’m glad you realize Netanyahoo uses hateful rhetoric. You just use lies, for example: claiming that BDS statement that the illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories implies BDS wants to get rid of Jews from Israel – news flash to jeffb – the Jewish settlers are living there illegally (fact) and they aren’t in Israel (fact).

        Well, I’m done responding to your lies because you’ll just come up with another long list.

  5. Elizabeth Block
    October 13, 2017, 8:32 am

    If Zionists are made “uncomfortable” by criticisms of Israel … well, that’s a good thing. They should be uncomfortable.

  6. Ellen
    October 13, 2017, 10:15 pm

    Strange bullying on a personal level. Today I woke up to a personal message that someone I thought was a friend, someone I respect, was dissapointed in me and “anti Semites” like me…….blah blah.

    I did not know what to make of the comment. I think what might have prompted this was that I indicated empathy by “liking” a report on the problems of arresting and detaining juveniles in the occupied regions. Am not even sure. I never commented, did not express an opinion, but found the report to be quite thorough and well reported. In fact, I think it was an Israeli news outlet that published the report.

    My friend, or the person I know personally and thought was a friend, cut off contact in that I am not able to respond.

    I guess she strongly supports the Zionist cause. And have been thinking about this.

    What was her education, upbringing in that even an indication of empathy for young people anywhere detained and bullied by authorities, would illicit denunciation of me as an” Anti Semite?” Whatever that may mean….as I do not know and that is why I do not use the term.

    How is it that pushing a “like” button on some stupid social media would trigger such a reaction from an intelligent and educated person?

    What was she taught at home? Her youth camps? Synagogue? Women’s ZOA? Does the word Palestinian elicit hate for her? And those who show empathy for children who are Palestinian must be hurt, insulted, removed and quashed?

    Yes, it was hurtful to me. And obviously the intent. Can anyone explain this extreme reaction to any sign of empathy to the suffering of others, who happen to be Palestinian. Is empathy for others verboten if Palestinian? Does empathy or sympathy for suffering of a Palestinian make one a Judeophobe?

    Zionists, can you explain?

  7. JLewisDickerson
    October 14, 2017, 5:37 am

    RE: “No other political interest group that I know in the US regularly demands, through the profligate employment of interpersonal bullying, social and professional slander, and orchestrated campaigns of ostracism, that we accept their particular ideology as per se legitimate and lovable.” ~ Harrington

    MY COMMENT: I agree in most respects, but I think there probably are some “political interest groups” in the US that “regularly” make such demands. Think about the alt-right generally, and some of its affiliated groups and/or sub-groups.

    Why Do Members of the Alt-Right Love Polos and Khakis So Much? ~ https://www.highsnobiety.com/2017/10/12/alt-right-clothing-style/

    ■ C. VANN WOODWARD (1938):

    . . . The submissive loyalty that the leaders of the New Departure commanded in Georgia conformed to a pattern found in all Southern states after home rule was restored. “The ‘Solid South,’ ” wrote Henry Watterson in 1879, “is a reaction against proscription, attended by misgovernment, and a protest against the ever-recurring menace of Federal interference.” 25 Thus the new discipline was feudal rather than democratic. It was based upon fear—fear of the Negro menace, the scalawag menace, the Federal menace, menaces real and imaginary. As the price of protection, it demanded unquestioning allegiance. White men could not divide on lines of class interest, nor could differences over measures and candidates be expressed at the ballot box. Such matters were settled by the small clique that ran the machine. Democratic forms were observed, but their observance was entirely perfunctory. Party platforms contained nothing but such platitudes as all white men could agree upon. Incompetency and weakness in candidates had to be overlooked for the sake of white solidarity. Suspected graft in public office could not be exposed for fear of Negro domination. Ballot-box stuffing had to be tolerated when white supremacy was threatened. Such was the moral intimidation of this feudal discipline that it was widely felt that to scratch a ticket was “treason to the white race,” and to make open declaration of independence was “an effort to africanize the state.” . . . ~ from page 57 of “Tom Watson: Agrarian Rebel”, by C. Vann Woodward – https://archive.org/details/AgrarianRebel1938BiographyOfTomWatson

Leave a Reply