The Clinton scandals entailed violent threats against people who knew about his sex life

In the late 1990s my journalistic career got a flat tire when I became wrapped up in the Clinton scandals. Good liberal friends told me I was overzealous or helping the other side. I had been assigned to write an article for the New York Times Magazine about Why People Hate Bill Clinton so much, but instead of doing a cultural examination of red state resistance to his social agenda, which is what the editors wanted, I went native in Arkansas and took his accusers seriously.

Today the Clinton scandals are getting a rehearing because of the revolution that is taking place in our mores, and in the structure of the patriarchy itself, due to the sexual harassment scandals that are felling powerful men. Many of these scandals mirror elements of the Clinton story. When Lindsey Graham asked in the House, Is this Peyton Place or Watergate? we said, Watergate. It was never just about a blowjob.

The two signature moments of the Clinton scandals both involve threats and sex. And anyone exploring these scandals 20 years on needs to reckon with these moments.

First, when civil servant Linda Tripp came to her desk in the Pentagon public affairs office on a day in 1998 after it had come out that she was cooperating with an investigation of Clinton’s sexual conduct (the Paula Jones case), she found a sheet left on her chair reprinting the famous Clinton “body count.” This was a list of people close to the Clintons or their political machine who had died. Tripp said she believed that her office-mate, Monica Lewinsky, left the list on her chair– Lewinsky, who was close to the Clintons and of course was Bill Clinton’s former lover.

Much of that list was surely spurious, a political hitjob by Clinton-haters. And Linda Tripp became a very controversial figure back then because she secretly taped Lewinsky; her character was grotesquely smeared, including on SNL. But that’s not the point. The point is that Linda Tripp disapproved of Clinton’s conduct toward women and was threatened with harm for acting to report it.

The second signature moment is from the beginning of the Clinton White House. In the spring of 1993, word came to the White House that some Arkansas state troopers who had served at Clinton’s statehouse when he was governor were talking to the press about his sexual conduct. The troopers would go public a few months later, in the American Spectator and LA Times. But that spring was a panicked moment in the new White House. The “bimbo eruptions” that Betsey Wright and other Clinton operatives had successfully suppressed through the 1992 election campaign — Clinton’s relationships with women in Arkansas– were getting documented. They had to be suppressed.

It is a matter of record that Clinton himself dangled jobs to state troopers, the trooper said, in an effort to get them to maintain their silence. It is also a matter of fact that those first articles in 1993 led to the disclosure of Paula Jones’s name, which led ultimately to Clinton’s impeachment.

Clinton and his team knew damn well that this scandal could destroy him.

Just how large that panic was inside the White House in spring 1993 is the most important undisclosed part of the Clinton scandals for me. We are now in an area of conjecture, but I came to believe that deputy White House counsel Vince Foster was under a lot of pressure to help suppress the latest bimbo eruptions/the Troopers; and that a rumored divorce file he had compiled a few years earlier in Little Rock when his friend Hillary Rodham Clinton was considering divorcing Bill Clinton was suddenly a hot potato. The night that Vince Foster died in Virginia, July 20, 1993, in what was ruled a suicide, Hillary Clinton aides went through his office rummaging through files. Two months later, the head of the Clinton campaign’s security operation the year before, Luther “Jerry” Parks, was killed gangland style in Little Rock, and the murder was never solved. Parks’s son told me that his father and Vince Foster had compiled that divorce file together.

Linda Tripp later testified that her fear for her own life stemmed from the fact that Jerry Parks had died violently, two months after Vince Foster died violently. That is the essence of the Clinton scandals. “If you knew something about Bill Clinton’s sex life, that was dangerous information,” as I wrote years ago.

Or as Kathleen Willey, who was harassed by Clinton, told Fox News:

This story is not about what happened in the Oval Office. It is about what happened to me after I was subpoenaed by Paula Jones’s attorney. It was after I was subpoenaed by Ken Starr’s investigation. Terror, a terrible smear campaign, intimidation. No citizen in this country should be subjected to that kind of — terror.

I’m never going to investigate the threats against these people again. I did my time in the ’90s; I hurt my career by doing so. I moved on to more important heresies.

But my work on the Clinton scandals showed me as a journalist that if you are taking on a narrative upon which an establishment is built, forget about it. The case was thoroughly politicized at the time. Way too much was at stake in cultural/social wars; and if you were in any way hurting the Clintons, even as a journalist, you were on the wrong side. Friends made that clear to me; including friends in the White House; and I understand their reasons, and even respect them, though I did not care in the end.

I still remember the warmth of a marble railing on the west steps of the Capitol seeping into my arm on the sunny day that the brilliant/devilish Lucianne Goldberg mumbled an important truth to me. “If you are going to attack the king, you must kill him.” We didn’t kill him.

The events of the last year have changed that landscape. The Clintons are finished, and sex scandals are now the prime lever in the cultural revolution that is taking place in the relations of men and women in our society. Now the king can be killed.

  1. Don
    November 18, 2017, 3:25 pm

    I had no awareness you had done this, Phil.

    Pretty freaking impressive, in my opinion!

  2. Danaa
    November 18, 2017, 3:41 pm

    I moved on to more important heresies

    Did you ever!

    A lot can and will still happen on the way to killing the king. Though I agree, the House of Clinton is on its way down. The only question is how many will it take thrashing about on its way to perdition. For the Dem Party this will prove costly.

    And there was a high price to pay for the schadenfreude theatre, because we now have a clown king to deal with. Which would be funny were it theatre rather than real life.

    Where is Shakespeare when we need him?

    • Bont Eastlake
      November 19, 2017, 1:35 am

      We are seeing the fall of an empire built on the blood and bones of millions of innocents. What does it matter if the Democratic party is going to suffer politically. A sex crazed lunatic with nonexistent respect for basic morality, managed to hold the highest office of the land for more than a decade. Followed by a sociopathic buffoon who saw no problem in killing millions in faraway land to get what he wants. Trump, a malignant narcissist with zero self awareness seems pretty okay compared to what was before.

      If the presidency attracts such low characters, what do you imagine the lower rung positions of the state is filled by. The school administrators, the public health officials, the housing board. The police. The courts and the prison system. The entire thing is rotten to the core, naturally considering the circumstances in which the state was created in the first place.

      • Mooser
        November 19, 2017, 1:17 pm

        ” A sex crazed lunatic with nonexistent respect for basic morality, managed to hold the highest office of the land for more than a decade.”

        Not the usual criticisms of FD Roosevelt, but who am I to contest the prevailing narrative?

      • Bont Eastlake
        November 20, 2017, 7:44 am

        Mooser,

        The point is, Clinton managed to remain in office for the entirety of his two lengthy terms, despite his predatory proclivities. This is an office supposedly most scrutinized by the public, the media and the businesses.

        The mere act of touching a woman against her will is considered assault, both in America and pretty much all over the world. Thats the most basic moral standard of any society. To respect women as the other half of humanity, without whom no society no matter how small and simple or how big and complex, can survive.

        I mean, if the nation failed to call the highest office into being accountable to the most fundamental measure of morality, what use is having a nation? What use is America? Even cavemen lived by rules pertaining to the welfare of every member of their society.

      • Mooser
        November 20, 2017, 2:33 pm

        “The point is, Clinton managed to remain in office for the entirety of his two lengthy terms”

        “Bont”, there were a lot of indications at the time. Clinton’s terms certainly seemed awfully potracted, but what was his angle? How did he do it? Well, I just figured it out. You know “Daylight Savings Time”? Well, they need to look in the warehouse where the light of day is stored. Do an inventory.

  3. Keith
    November 18, 2017, 3:42 pm

    PHIL- “The events of the last year have changed that landscape.”

    No they haven’t. As long as there is an empire with extreme concentrations of wealth and power, nothing of fundamental importance will change. Nothing. Patriarchy is but a symptom of our highly militarized society. These sex stories are diversions from the more fundamental issues like neoliberal globalization and looming environmental disaster. Throw in end of the hydrocarbon era and restructuring of the global political economy.

    PHIL- “The Clintons are finished….”

    How about the Clinton Foundation? Have the Saudis asked for their money back?

    PHIL- “Now the king can be killed.”

    Yeah? Try taking on Alan Dershowitz and plane rides on the “Lolita Express.”

  4. pabelmont
    November 18, 2017, 4:24 pm

    Trouble is, Phil, the reason to kill the king — unless you take sex misbehavior as more important than misgovernment, war crimes, etc. — should NOT be sex misbehavior. Even cover-ups are less important than the big stuff. USA-in-I/P is big; Monica Lewinsky and the cover-ups and even a kill-list are small by comparison, distractions.

    I’d like to impeach Trump-Pence-Ryan if it were possible; but his/their sex life/lives is by far not the reason. And I’d have hated to have H Clinton as Prexy: she would have been owned/controlled by the same oligarchy that owned/controlled Bill and Obama.

    But, then, this is America! I wonder who would have owned/controlled Bernie if, if. Maybe no-one, as in the sad case of Jimmy Carter.

  5. Roland Nikles
    November 18, 2017, 5:05 pm

    Now the king can be killed (and for you NSA folks, we are speaking metaphorically). . . . I wish.

  6. Boomer
    November 18, 2017, 5:13 pm

    Thanks for sharing. You bring back unpleasant memories. Those too were troubled times. The recent, belated re-examination by some liberals of the credible evidence that Clinton is a rapist shows how cultural norms and perceptions can sometimes shift. Perhaps that will someday happen regarding Palestine and Israel and America’s complicit role there. I don’t expect to live to see it, except perhaps, like Moses, a glimpse from afar, as from Mount Nebo.

    I spent some time near Mount Nebo (the one in Arkansas, that is) during Clinton’s rise to power. I can say that more than a few people there who voted for “Slick Willie” (as he was known, not entirely affectionately) were under no illusions about his probity with women. As is true with some Republicans in Alabama today, politics often took precedence over probity.

    I also spent some time in DC during Clinton’s years there. I didn’t work anywhere near him, but I was close enough to see how the controversy warped normal judgment and dominated political discourse. His pastor, Philip Wogaman and other pastors opined on his behalf in WaPo. King David, after all, did worse, but wasn’t forced to resign. It was a Christian’s duty to forgive, not to judge.

    I don’t know anything about the deaths you mention, or about the threats. As you say, there was a time when to mention such things in the places like the NYT was taken as proof that you didn’t belong there. But having lately learned about some of the methods Harvey Weinstein employed (including ex-Mossad agents), it’s not so difficult to imagine Clinton would have been equally active in his own defense.

    And having learned of Harvey’s methods, it’s hard not to imagine that other powerful men and organizations and interests would do the same to advance their interests. You often write (and rightly so) about the influence of Zionist political donors. But it seems likely that the Lobby’s power is also backed by a darker side. In Mexico (and other places too, certainly) the drug cartels corrupt law enforcement with the offer that can’t be refused: “take our silver, or take our lead.” In DC the threat may be a bit less fatal: blackmail that ends a political life, not a bullet to the head. But it’s effective enough.

    • pabelmont
      November 19, 2017, 8:03 am

      ” It was a Christian’s duty to forgive, not to judge. ” The pastors were, there, closer to what I dimly understand of Christian official theology than the folks who were busy, some years back, lynching black men upon thin allegations of rape by white women. Or to much of Evangelical Christianity today ( https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/evangelical-christians-are-selling-out-faith-for-politics/2016/06/23/f03368de-3964-11e6-8f7c-d4c723a2becb_story.html?utm_term=.06921add0db8 ).

      It seems that religions, which were once tight and unified in theology & belief and, largely I suppose, in behavior, have come apart and anyone can claim to “be” a religious “Christian” or a religious “Jew” . Here in USA, most religious Jews would say (and act) that murder is wrong, whereas in Israel it appears to be quite otherwise, and the religious (and other) Jews here are (largely) supporting the Jews in Israel as if it were a moral matter.

      I wonder if Jews in the USA supported clear criminals who were Jewish ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Jewish_American_mobsters ) just because of a supposed duty to stand up for Jews everywhere irrespective of what they were/are doing.

      And I guess these “Christians” will continue to support Trump and the awful Republicans in Congress who are voting to send all the “safety-net” money Americans used to enjoy to the bank accounts of the already super-rich just because those Trump/Republicans “feel their pain, anger, envy, fear” about black-people, immigrants, gay folks, etc.

      • Philip Weiss
        November 19, 2017, 11:51 am

        Pastors played an important role in the 1700s in NE in justifying violent resistance to British occupation, leading to rebel militias, etc.
        Clerics seem to play a similar role in Gaza.
        Religion is a human activity that would seem to serve shitty causes and historically-validated ones too.

      • RoHa
        November 19, 2017, 7:07 pm

        Phil, where is this NE that was under British occupation in the 1700s?

  7. Robert
    November 18, 2017, 5:24 pm

    Stories like this one underscore the need to consider the possibility that conspiracy theories are at least partially true.

    • RoHa
      November 19, 2017, 7:08 pm

      The term “conspiracy theory” is used against you when you find out what is really going on.

  8. Bont Eastlake
    November 18, 2017, 6:43 pm

    Men in general are vulnerable to lapses in judgement and morality when it comes to women, simply due to their physical advantage of them. Hence traditionally all human societies promoted segregation of the sexes in most social circumstances, and emphasized the importance of marriage to preserve the morality of its members.

    Now, when you add power based on societal constructs like race, gender, education, jobs and political standings on the already skewed dynamic between men and women, you are bound to end up producing men like Clinton.

    • Mooser
      November 19, 2017, 5:10 pm

      “Men in general are vulnerable to lapses in judgement and morality when it comes to women, simply due to their physical advantage of them.”

      So true. We are ever in the thrall of a pair of saucy blue eyes, and only too ready to be ruled by a well-turned ankle.

      • Bont Eastlake
        November 19, 2017, 8:27 pm

        No. But if you do give into your lower impulses, what can a woman do to protect herself? She can’t do anything because the differences in physical strength. That knowledge alone is a potential motivator for rape.

      • RoHa
        November 19, 2017, 8:56 pm

        “Saucy blue eyes, … a well-turned ankle.”

        Dammit, sir! Show a little restraint. Such lascivious imagery is not healthy for a gentleman of my years.

  9. JWalters
    November 18, 2017, 7:05 pm

    It increasingly seems to me a lot of political events that are hard to explain become understandable if one assumes a controlling influence of powerful, brutal people. John Perkins, author of “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man”, describes how the big bankers threaten top third-world politicians with death to themselves and their families if they refuse their extravagant bribes. There is no reason to think this approach is confined to third-world countries. Kay Griggs, ex-wife of head US Army assassination instructor, has reported similarly ruthless methods of controlling political figures in America.

    The result is idealistic young politicians getting wrapped up in the big money game without realizing how ruthless it is. It is literally like being married to the mob. They don’t leave once they’re in. Ruthless killings may be carried out (“on their behalf”) to preserve the mob’s operations.

    Death threats to grandchildren could explain the peculiar silence of people like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on certain obvious injustices.

    The pathology of these controlling people runs deep, akin to that of serial killers. Civilization needs a cooperative effort to wrest control from their grip.

    • Egbert
      November 19, 2017, 6:35 am

      John Perkins, author of “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man”, outlines a game plan for dealing with leaders that do not favor US corporations – first bribery, then regime change if that fails, then assassination as last resort. If there is one thing that identifies the US it is a game plan that can be used time again.

      There is further support for this from a Dutch banker, Ronald Bernard. Part 1 of a 3 part series:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRuKmxQSPSw

      He may be acting. If so, that is real Oscar material.

      As for two key things about Clinton (male), there was the bombing of the Sudanese pharmaceuticals plant, directly and indirectly killing innocents as the plant supplied 50% of Sudan’s medical drugs.

      Then there was the destruction of Yugoslavia, and enabling ‘carefully vetted Islamic rebels’ who delighted in decapitating Serbs (game plan reused in Libya and Syria).

      As for Clinton (female) there is the infamous video of her joy ‘ We came, we saw, he died’ following Gadaffi’s butchering by Islamists (ISIS flags were flying in Libya within months). There is video evidence that the ‘we saw’ part is true as a US SF guy was present filming Gadaffi from his capture right up to his murder, and another video of Clinton receiving a cell phone message detailing his capture.

      • Philip Weiss
        November 19, 2017, 11:53 am

        I should have made the point about Sudanese pharmaceutical plant, which btw was related to impeachment scandal. My post thus serves Donald Johnson’s point, citing Chomsky, that we distract ourselves with follies while the real scandals are unaddressed.

      • JWalters
        November 19, 2017, 6:49 pm

        Thanks for the link to the absolutely excellent Ronald Bernard interview. I agree he seems highly credible. I found it interesting that he was abused as a child to a significant degree. This is typical for people who lack a “normal” level of empathy. Also believable is the use of mob tactics of control, escalating from bribery to physical harm. These patterns are also seen among the non-elite. But the power of the financial elite lets their pathology be destructive on a more massive scale. Their powerful inner hate and turmoil, leading to a drive to destroy, including self-destruction through alcohol and drugs, matches the portrait painted by Kay Griggs (link below, description above).

    • pabelmont
      November 19, 2017, 8:13 am

      Kit Griggs ? Appears to be from fiction or movies. True?

      BTW, I “buy” your theory. I always imagined that on day-1 of a new presidency, the secretary brought an unknown man into the oval office who said to the new president, “Mr. President, congratulations; and now let me explain the rules of the game to you.” Of course, he was more likely to be a banker than a hit-man, but your remarks suggest there may sometimes be little difference. One has to ask why so many politicians (especially democrats) feel bound to support the oligarchy (take money from and then act on behalf of the BIGs: big-defense, big-banks, big-pharma, big-Zion, etc.) Was it only money? But of course, enough money stops looking like “only” money.

    • pabelmont
      November 19, 2017, 9:15 am

      JW: You got a URL or whatever on Kit Griggs ? I’ve found nothing on Google.

      BTW, I “buy” your theory. I always imagined that on day-1 of a new presidency, the secretary brought an unknown man into the oval office who said to the new president, “Mr. President, congratulations; and now let me explain the rules of the game to you.” Of course, he was more likely to be a banker than a hit-man, but your remarks suggest there may sometimes be little difference. One has to ask why so many politicians (especially democrats) feel bound to support the oligarchy (take money from and then act on behalf of the BIGs: big-defense, big-banks, big-pharma, big-Zion, etc.) Was it only money? But of course, enough money stops looking like “only” money.

      • Philip Weiss
        November 19, 2017, 11:48 am

        I agree with that scenario too. But I dont think it’s a banker or a hitman, I think he wears a general’s uniform, or a spook’s.

      • marc b.
        November 19, 2017, 1:00 pm

        there were some murmurs from clinton initially about improving relations with Hussein’s iraq, then the Bush assassination plot came to light and . . . poof, enough of that talk.

        January 14, 1993|By New York Times News Service.

        LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — President-elect Bill Clinton said Wednesday that he would not rule out renewing the ground war against Iraq if necessary to force compliance with UN resolutions. But he also indicated that he was ready for a fresh start with Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

        Clinton, in an interview with The New York Times, said he was not “obsessed” with Hussein and that he could imagine a normal relationship with the Iraqi leader, provided he behaved in accordance with international norms.

        see this technical discussion of competing narratives on where the alleged bomb materials originated from.

        https://oig.justice.gov/special/9704a/05bush2.htm

        In April 1993, former President George Bush visited Kuwait to commemorate the victory over Iraq in the Persian Gulf War. During Bush’s visit, Kuwaiti authorities arrested 17 people allegedly involved in a plot to kill Bush using a car bomb.

        The United States sent various personnel to Kuwait to investigate the alleged assassination attempt. Based on interviews of the alleged coconspirators, forensic examinations of the explosive devices, and intelligence reports, the United States Government concluded that Iraq was behind the attempted car bombing. In response, on June 26, 1993, President Clinton ordered a cruise missile strike against an Iraqi Intelligence Service (IIS) building in Baghdad. A Kuwaiti court later convicted all but one of the defendants charged with crimes arising from the assassination attempt.

        Whitehurst alleges that he compared the explosive material in the main charge of the Bush device to explosive materials in known Iraqi devices and told Explosives Unit Chief J. Christopher Ronay that the explosives were different. Whitehurst claims that Ronay purposely misinterpreted these results in order to link the explosive material to Iraqi agents. Whitehurst further asserts that very possibly his results were changed to support the retaliatory missile strike by the United States.

      • JWalters
        November 19, 2017, 6:38 pm

        Kay Griggs interview part 1.

    • MHughes976
      November 19, 2017, 3:22 pm

      The ability of the hypothesis of ‘controlling influence’ to explain all those things that otherwise don’t make sense is the reason why you should be wary of it. Its compatibility with all phenomena means that ir’s hard to fit into an objective discussion of the world.

      • JWalters
        November 19, 2017, 7:12 pm

        I agree about being wary of a theory that explains everything. The practical problem with those theories is usually that they cannot be disproved. No matter what evidence is brought up, the theory is morphed to fit it. Adding to the confusion, whenever there is a big gap in evidence there will be multiple theories to fill it. In the world of science, evidence eventually rules out all but one.

        In this case the powerful people theory is prompted by a lot of specific evidence, readily available to those who go outside the mainstream media. This evidence is in the many apparently illogical decisions of public servants, and in the testimonies of highly placed insiders, such as Kay Griggs, Ronald Bernard, and Col. L. Fletcher Prouty.

        And these theories are not new. British novelist and Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli brought this up in his novel “Coningsby”. Vicious power struggles among the financial elite are an ancient phenomenon. Cleopatra had to have her brother killed in order to survive herself. Today’s details remain to be revealed, but there is plentiful evidence that something of this sort is still going on.

  10. ToivoS
    November 18, 2017, 8:45 pm

    I was very active in the Democratic party in the late 90s. I was quite aware of Bill Clinton’s sexual excesses, that was common knowledge. When the Monica story broke I thought, and argued with others in the party, that he should resign. Instead, he made war against Serbia in order to detract attention. It was then that I realized how corrupt the Democratic Party really was — most of my colleagues agreed that war against Serbia was the right thing to do and the evil Republicans were pushing the Monica thing for their own narrow interests. Not just Bill and Hillary but the entire Dem party was and is deeply corrupt.

    • Philip Weiss
      November 19, 2017, 12:04 pm

      I also wanted him to resign. It would have been a very positive action. It might have saved Al Gore? Myself I was so turned off by the Dem Party that I couldn’t vote for Gore in 2000. My mother is still angry at me over this and goes on about Nader in FL, of course. Though I guess I’d voted for Jesse Jackson thru the 90s….
      Kirsten Gillibrand now says Bill should have resigned.

      • biggerjake
        November 20, 2017, 10:33 am

        Come on Phil.

        Bill Clinton death squads?

        Really?

        Is this the Enquirer?

        I’m not a Clinton supporter and as a baby boomer I’m sadly disappointed that this country chose the Clintons as our representatives to run the country. But both Bill and Hillary have made significant and undeniable contributions to people, especially women and children here and around the world… and they are not murderers.

        Anyone who believes all of the conspiracy theories about the Clintons has been infected by Clinton Derangement Syndrome and needs to seek help.

        And I believe that anyone who couldn’t vote for Gore is responsible for the deaths of thousands and thousands of people by allowing the bonehead GWB to get elected and the neo-cons to hijack our government.

        And anyone who couldn’t vote for Hillary is responsible for the election of the orange Bozo who is rapidly turning this country into an embarrassing mess.

      • Annie Robbins
        November 20, 2017, 10:49 am

        you think bush was elected? i thought the elections were stolen for sure. florida and then ohio.

  11. mcohen..
    November 18, 2017, 10:38 pm

    not over yet.still one place to go.

    • Mooser
      November 19, 2017, 2:03 pm

      “not over yet.still one place to go.”

      No, that’s alright, I’ll send out for pizza.

  12. Eva Smagacz
    November 19, 2017, 11:49 am

    I have always felt deeply betrayed by Richard Goldsone’s “if I had known then what I know now, the Goldstone report would have been a very different document”.

    Many felt that the pressure on him was enormous, and he faced being cast out from his family and from his community.

    But what if the pressure was way heavier than that? What if some pro-Israeli supporters threatened his family with harm?

    He is neither stupid nor evil. He must have known that any walking back, even to express the regret for the font size used in Goldstone Report, would be enough for his report to be hasbara’ed to to the ground and turned to dust, and will open Palestinians to repeated Israeli attacks, the horrors of which he must have been fully aware of.

    46/53

    It is a coherent and plausible scenario, explaining action which was sudden, morally incomprehensible, and followed by withdrawal from public eye.

    • David Green
      November 19, 2017, 4:35 pm

      Norman Finkelstein has stated, including recently to Katie Halper, that he agrees with this, although he is careful to state that it is still in the realm of speculation.

      • JWalters
        November 19, 2017, 7:18 pm

        Very interesting. I had a similar thought at the time. And I agree it is important to distinguish what is still theory from what has been proved. That does not mean all theories should be dismissed. Much detective work begins with a theory or two.

  13. CitizenC
    November 19, 2017, 7:48 pm

    Let’s hope the king is killed and the House of Clinton falls before Bonnie Princess Hillary can stage another return in 2020

  14. watzal
    November 20, 2017, 9:01 am

    I hope that Phil Weiss opinion holds right about the end the Clintons, the most corrupt and mafia-like family in the US. How hypocritical Hillary is that she kept mum when her husband Bill screwed around with other women or employed them under his desk. Out of pathological ambition and different sexual preferences, Hillary swallowed her humiliations. More important, however, is that the mainstream media only reported superficially because large parts of the political, financial and liberal elite were involved in the sexism such as the newest revelations show.

    Everybody knows that the Clintons “careers” are paved with numerous death. If the US justice system were worth a damn, the criminal couple would have long been behind bars, or even better in Guantanamo Bay!

  15. echinococcus
    November 20, 2017, 1:31 pm

    It’s more than a little ridiculous to be joining

    the revolution that is taking place in our mores, and in the structure of the patriarchy itself, due to the sexual harassment scandals that are felling powerful men

    for people who continue to remain within the War Party, flirting with war of aggression –as in the case of Libya. And, more importantly, feeding and exasperating the Puritan fascination of our US retards who don’t mind war and imperialism but get scandalized about what politicians do with their wee-wee.

