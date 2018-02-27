Youtube allows countless parodies of Lorde song — but pulls down one detailing Palestinian oppression

Earlier this month, some creative friends of Palestinians did a stirring cover version of Lorde’s hit song “Royals” that exalted the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign (BDS) as a means to end Palestinian persecution, as well as saluted the young New Zealand artist for respecting the BDS call and not playing Israel. Replete with disturbing images of the occupation– the cover video can be seen on Facebook.

The video– “a gift for Lorde” — was originally up on Youtube. But after 75,000 views or so, Youtube removed the video “due to a copyright claim by Kobalt Music Productions,” which owns the rights to Lorde’s music.

I am told that the makers of the video will be challenging the censorship, saying that the song they produced is such a distinct and newsworthy creation that it does not violate copyright. “Fair Use” permits publication of covers and parodies that change the original and also comment on its message.

Most glaringly, there are tons of other videos on YouTube by others covering Lorde’s hit and adding lyrics that discuss such matters as– the Kansas City Royals, the almighty, the Cleveland Browns, Pinterest… just about anything. Many of these videos are aimed at mocking Lorde for being spoiled or blase– often savagely.

While the “Loyals” song is a paean to Lorde’s work, and was drawing thanks to Lorde from viewers who admire her stance.

It is plain that Palestine crosses Youtube’s red lines.

What’s more, removing pro-Palestine cover treatments of popular songs is a tried-and-true tactic of the Israel lobby. The group Creative Community for Peace specializes in these efforts. In 2013 they bragged:

Take down notices— Boycott activists violate copyright laws by using an artist’s original music to manipulate perceptions about Israel and to pressure them into cancelling their performances. CCFP successfully removed theses videos, including ones for Depeche Mode and Alicia Keys, from Youtube for copyright infringement.

One of those videos was a parody of Keys’s “Girl on Fire” that urged her not to play Israel. Keys played there anyway.

Again in 2014, the Creative Community for Peace group bragged on its efforts:

CCFP caused several boycott propaganda videos to be removed from YouTube.

While Phan Nguyen reported for us that CCFP claimed to be an “apolitical” arts group– but was actually a front for StandWithUs, the American advocates for illegal Jewish settlers.

CCFP also spoke about its Alicia Keys work at this recent StandWithUs conference.

Again, you can find the Lorde cover on BDS South Africa’s Facebook page. Here are the lyrics.