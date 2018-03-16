AIPAC is suddenly getting a lot of bad press, in Jewish papers and ‘Washington Post’

Doug Rossinow

One pleasurable surprise of the AIPAC policy conference in early March — the leading Israel lobby group, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — was how much bad press the organization got. It’s becoming almost fashionable to criticize the lobby for its enforcement of lockstep political support for Israel in Washington, and for its Soviet-style policy on access to the press.

These criticism are finally showing up in the mainstream press. Reporters have been licensed by the damage done to another powerful lobby, the National Rifle Association, by mere high school students. So maybe AIPAC is on the same path-to-pariah status, more than a decade after Walt and Mearsheimer published their book The Israel Lobby.

Here are a few items. Notable among them is a report in the Washington Post of all places saying that AIPAC was born to rally American Jews to stand shoulder to shoulder behind Israeli “lies” about a massacre of Palestinians, back in 1953. And two angry pieces in the Jewish press decrying AIPAC’s blackout policy on coverage of its gatherings.

First off, Gershon Baskin reports in the Jerusalem Post that a Maryland insurgent Democrat, Dr. Jerome Segal, is taking on Senator Ben Cardin, who voted against the Iran deal, because he is so pro-AIPAC. Baskin paints AIPAC as the NRA.

An interesting aspect of [Jerome] Segal’s candidacy is not only that he is challenging Senator Cardin, but that he is taking on AIPAC. Cardin is a kind of AIPAC “poster boy,” not only representing what AIPAC wants, but being on the front line of acting on behalf of AIPAC in the Senate. Segal believes that he will take the votes that supported Bernie Sanders (35% of the Democratic voters) and gain many other votes because the broad flow of American Jewish opinion is toward his Jewish Peace Lobby’s ideas and away from AIPAC’s blind support of Israel….

Segal presents himself as David to Cardin and AIPAC’s Goliath. Segal’s slogan is “if we beat AIPAC in Maryland, we can beat the NRA [National Rifle Association] in America.”..

Baskin is frank about AIPAC’s power (though he says, mistakenly imho, that the NRA is more powerful (Dems run against the NRA)):

Many members of Congress are simply afraid to ever challenge AIPAC, not because AIPAC puts so much money in the campaigns of everyone it supports, but because AIPAC’s strategy is also to target candidates that it doesn’t like and put huge amounts of money into their challengers’ campaigns. The candidates that AIPAC wants out usually don’t stand a chance.

And AIPAC is vulnerable because it has become the Trump lobby.

The AIPAC show of last week does not reflect the majority view of American Jewry. I believe that most of the thousands of participants at AIPAC were in fact Trump supporters.

Peter Beinart also says AIPAC is vulnerable, in a piece at the Atlantic site saying that AIPAC faces a “struggle to avoid the fate of the NRA.” Beinart says young Dems are alienated by AIPAC’s achievement: blocking criticism of the occupation. While rightwing Republicans are alienated by its lip service to the two-state solution.

AIPAC is conducting a remarkable experiment. It’s doubling down on bipartisanship and ideological diversity even as tectonic shifts in American politics and culture make that harder and harder…

It’s fascinating to watch, and it’s likely to fail…. It will fail because the thing about Israel that young liberals admire least is its half-century long policy of denying Palestinians in the West Bank basic rights like free movement, due process, and citizenship in the country in which they live—and entrenching that denial by building settlements where Jews enjoy rights that their Palestinian neighbors are denied. [AIPAC CEO Howard] Kohr’s endorsement of the two-state solution notwithstanding, AIPAC remains the most powerful force in American politics opposing pressure on Israel to end the occupation. Thus, young liberals can only embrace AIPAC if they place their support for Israel ahead of their opposition to its occupation.

There’s more of the NRA theme at Truthdig. Maj. Danny Sjursen, a former West Point instructor, laments on the death of the antiwar Democratic liberal congressperson, and rightly sees the lobby’s role in that transformation.

I nearly spit up my food the other day. Watching on C-SPAN as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., gleefully attended a panel at the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference, I couldn’t help but wonder what has happened to the Democratic Party. The worst part is I like her, mostly. Look, I agree with Sen. Klobuchar on most domestic issues: health care, taxes and more. But she—a supposed liberal—and her mainstream Democratic colleagues are complicit in the perpetuation of America’s warfare state and neo-imperial interventionism. Sen. Klobuchar and other Democrats’ reflexive support for Israel is but a symptom of a larger disease in the party—tacit militarism.

AIPAC is a lobbying clique almost as savvy and definitely as effective as the NRA. Its meetings—well attended by mainstream Democrats and Republicans alike—serve as little more than an opportunity for Washington pols to kiss Benjamin Netanyahu’s ring and swear fealty to Israel. Most of the time, participants don’t dare utter the word “Palestinian.” That’d be untoward—Palestinians are the unacknowledged elephants in the room.

Sjursen laments Israel’s shadow over the U.S. image in the world.

The far right-wing Israeli government of Netanyahu, who is little more than a co-conspirator and enabler for America’s failed project in the Middle East, should be the last group “liberals” pander to…. For 50 years now, the Israeli military has divided, occupied and enabled the illegal settlement of sovereign Palestinian territory, keeping Arabs in limbo without citizenship or meaningful civil rights.

This is, so far as international law is concerned, a war crime. As such, unflinching American support for Israeli policy irreversibly damages the U.S. military’s reputation on the “Arab street.” I’ve seen it firsthand. In Iraq and Afghanistan, hundreds and thousands of miles away from Jerusalem, captured prisoners and hospitable families alike constantly pointed to unfettered U.S. support for Israel and the plight of Palestinians when answering that naive and ubiquitous American question: “Why do they hate us?”

Speaking of war crimes, The Washington Post published an important piece on “The dark roots” of AIPAC, by Doug Rossinow, a teacher of history at the University of Oslo. Rossinow says that AIPAC has its origins in the 1953 effort by American Jews to explain away a massacre of Palestinians.

Rossinow describes AIPAC as “a huge factor in U.S. policy” and endorses Gideon Levy’s picture of the group as a “Jewish lobby” — it “welded a united front of American Jews in support of Israel, a unity that politicians have had to respect.”

The original leader of the lobby group, I.L. “Si” Kenen, found most of his political friends among liberal Democrats, Rossinow writes. Truman had of course endorsed the Jewish state, pushed by major Zionist donors; but Eisenhower bucked Israel on several occasions, including during the famous Qibya massacre in the West Bank in 1953 — when Ariel Sharon’s troops killed “more than 60 civilians indiscriminately in retaliation for the murder of a Jewish woman and her two children in Israel.”

Back then, Israel didn’t get away with human rights violations.

The outcry was sharp and wide.

Time magazine carried a shocking account of deliberate, even casual mass murder by Israeli soldiers at Qibya — “slouching . . . smoking and joking.” The New York Times ran extensive excerpts from a U.N. commission that refuted Israeli lies about the incident.

Qibya was the genesis of AIPAC, Rossinow asserts, as Israel supporters prepared “for any future shocks coming out of Israel.”

Aware Israel’s reputation in the United States had been tarnished, American Jewish supporters of Israel scrambled to mount a damage-control effort in late 1953 and early 1954.

And Jewish solidarity was key. Stalinist orthodoxy needed to be enforced. AIPAC’s predecessor did what the lobby does today, redlines the Jewish community (and even Americans for Peace Now marches along with its mouth shut).

Even before AZCPA [AIPAC predecessor, American Zionist Council for Public Affairs] appeared, Kenen and others labored to construct a united front among American Jewish groups in support of Israel amid the Qibya controversy. AZCPA strengthened that Jewish united front, which was impressively broad. ..

It showed that there was nothing Israel might do that would jeopardize American Jewish support. Indeed, to some in the Jewish community, the more disturbing Israeli behavior was, the more Israel needed their ardent advocacy….

The perception that AIPAC represents a consensus among American Jews has always been a key to its political influence, which explains the group’s sometimes seemingly outsized opposition to Jewish dissent from its line. “America’s Pro-Israel Lobby,” born in awful knowledge, has always existed to make Israeli realities and priorities palatable to Americans.

So the worse things got, the louder were the Jewish voices. Denying “awful knowledge.” That was in the Washington Post!

More dissent. The editors of the Jewish Week, angered by AIPAC’s stiffnecked policy on the press attending the most interesting sessions at the policy conference, refused to attend the conference. From “Why We Won’t Be at the AIPAC conference.”

Lobby leaders said that speakers and panelists at the conference may feel inhibited in expressing their views if members of the press were in the room. We countered that a conference with 20,000 attendees, and dozens of sessions with many hundreds of delegates, is by nature not conducive to keeping secrets, especially in the age of instant tweets and texts. If members of the press agreed to the ground rules of attending “off the record” sessions, it would allow the media to get a sense of the important give-and-take that takes place in these informative sessions without violating journalistic or AIPAC boundaries….

AIPAC has a long history of being wary of and less than friendly toward the press. Members of the press enter the AIPAC convention through a separate entrance and must be accompanied by staff to proceed to the main area where sessions are held — and even accompanied to the rest rooms at times. Such treatment doesn’t foster trust and mutual respect. AIPAC officials say the press is overly critical in its coverage of the lobby….

The editors also say that Israel is under fire, and so “AIPAC’s mandate of promoting bipartisan support for Israel is more vital than ever.” But the press policies are hurting that goal.

The Atlanta Jewish Times chimes in, deploring AIPAC’s policy and saying it was unable to cover an AIPAC gathering in Atlanta because it was off the record.

The perfect image of AIPAC’s wrongheaded attitude emerged Sunday, March 4, the first day of the Washington conference. Outside a session titled “Free Speech and Freedom of the Press in Israel” was this sign: “THIS SESSION IS OFF THE RECORD AND CLOSED TO THE PRESS.”

Sign outside a panel on press freedom at AIPAC, foto in Atlanta Jewish Week.

…AIPAC recently held its annual Atlanta community event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Bret Stephens of The New York Times speaking. But you didn’t see any coverage in the AJT because everything AIPAC does locally is off the record.

It’s particularly aggravating when the speaker is a fellow member of the press, such as Stephens…

We suspect AIPAC just likes to maintain a sense of mystery that brings an aura of power and perhaps increases people’s desire to pay to see what’s inside.

In sum, the atmosphere is changing for AIPAC. People are more willing to criticize it in the press. A sea change in establishment attitudes is under way, I believe, though it will take a while…

Thanks to Donald Johnson, Todd Pierce, Adam Horowitz, John Whitbeck. 

 

Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

16 Responses

  1. pabelmont
    March 16, 2018, 11:04 am

    Phil writes:

    “Baskin is frank about AIPAC’s power (though he says, mistakenly imho, that the NRA is more powerful):

    Many members of Congress are simply afraid to ever challenge AIPAC, not because AIPAC puts so much money in the campaigns of everyone it supports, but because AIPAC’s strategy is also to target candidates that it doesn’t like and put huge amounts of money into their challengers’ campaigns. The candidates that AIPAC wants out usually don’t stand a chance.

    but the quote does not mention NRA. My “take” is that all pressure groups use small gifts to the loyal, and threats of large gifts to challengers of the disloyal, to keep the troops in line. BIG-ZION (AIPAC et al.) has done that for many years. NRA probably does it. BIG-BANKS? BIG-PHARMA?

  2. Maghlawatan
    March 16, 2018, 11:07 am

    It is pretty clear that Israel is not interested in peace and that Jewish Israeli society has lost touch with reality. AIPAC followed Likud blindly over the last 20 years. The time for lying is over and what is left in plain sight is pretty ugly. AIPAC is not strategic. It’s groupthinking and now is not the time for groupthinking. It would take a heart of stone not to laugh.

    Tammany Hall was just as bad and we all know what became of Tammany Hall.
    May the last Likudnik be strangled with the guts of the last AIPACer.

    • Emory Riddle
      March 16, 2018, 6:04 pm

      Anyone trying to sell the idea that the NRA is more powerful than “The Lobby” is full of baloney.

  3. Maghlawatan
    March 16, 2018, 11:13 am

    This is a systemic problem for AIPAC. There is no recovery. Israel has to retreat towards justice and can’t. Israel is not going to make it.
    Bit of uptempo music.

    • LHunter
      March 16, 2018, 2:12 pm

      • Maghlawatan
        March 16, 2018, 3:47 pm

        Israel bet everything on the settlements. Everything. Everything
        And it is going to lose the US.

  4. Citizen
    March 16, 2018, 12:39 pm

    Only CSPAN covered any of AIPAC’s most recent conference, which they did live, with no commentary or discussion. It has not popped up as a topic on Washington Journal’s call-in morning show. However not long before, CSPAN also covered live segments of the most recent anti-AIPAC panel discussion. That was also not covered by Washington Journal call-in show.

  5. pabelmont
    March 16, 2018, 12:43 pm

    The perfect image of AIPAC’s wrongheaded attitude emerged Sunday, March 4, the first day of the Washington conference. Outside a session titled “Free Speech and Freedom of the Press in Israel” was this sign: “THIS SESSION IS OFF THE RECORD AND CLOSED TO THE PRESS.”

    Perfect! (Per AIPAC closed session) Israel either has — or has not — some sort of free speech, but America should not be allowed to know what AIPAC is saying. AIPAC’s speech is not free but expensive!

    Is this part of AIPAC’s “Stalinist Orthodoxy” enforcement effort? come here, pay up, and be brain-washed, but the rest of the SUA will never know what passed here. Shhhhh!

    • Mooser
      March 16, 2018, 4:43 pm

      “Is this part of AIPAC’s “Stalinist Orthodoxy” enforcement effort?”

      “Stalinist Orthodoxy”? “Yonah” is not going to like this.

  6. ckg
    March 16, 2018, 1:46 pm

    Another example: In a recent Twitter thread on the NRA, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wrote

    Part of the NRA’s strength for a long time was that it was truly bi-partisan and single issue. It will ultimately come to regret the turn its taken…It’s part of the broader polarization of American life, but paraphrasing Michael Jordan “Democrats buy guns, too.”…Although few and fewer households have guns over time, while more and more guns are sold, which is correlated to the the NRA’s evolution into a hard-right culture war outfit.

    A twitter user responded, “similar thing happening to Israel, seems like.” Hayes replied,

    it’s not nearly as far along the road as the NRA but trending in exactly the same direction…AIPAC conferences will, I think, sound like this very shortly.

    This was a week before the recent AIPAC conference.

    • Maghlawatan
      March 16, 2018, 3:37 pm

      The vast majority of people (except in Israel) are decent. Israelis are brainwashed. They would be decent if they weren’t brainwashed.
      AIPAC and the NRA are not decent. They are extremist and they deal in death. So the decent people move away from them.

  7. CHUCKMAN
    March 16, 2018, 3:06 pm

    Well said.

    The more this organization is brought to the general public’s attention, the healthier American politics may become.

  8. Keith
    March 16, 2018, 5:25 pm

    PHIL- “And AIPAC is vulnerable because it has become the Trump lobby.”

    Let us not make too big a deal over criticism of AIPAC which is but a part of the Zionist network of influence. Several times I have quoted and linked to an article concerning Tom Hayden and his need to declare his support for Israel to even run as a Democrat for the California state assembly. Much the same applies to the US Congress where running as a Democrat requires support for Israel as a Jewish state. Can you name even one Democratic Senator or Congressman who doesn’t support Israel as a Jewish state? Even one who does not vote for US aid to Israel regardless of Israel’s policies? Looking at it this way, the US Congress is a much more potent Israel lobby than AIPAC.

  9. Steve Grover
    March 16, 2018, 5:52 pm

    It is glaring that Phil Weiss doesn’t mention the recent pieces by Caroline Glick and other more Conservative pro-Israel commentaries that are very critical of AIPAC. Phil Weiss won’t admit that AIPAC is centrist and represents pro-Israel Americans. Those who support AIPAC like I do will only support peace plans that the vast majority of Israelis decide for themselves and on their own and will not regret for the rest of their lives without bending to external pressure. AIPAC is obviously successful because it upsets people with more conservative views and those who are J-STREET supporters and further left. But anyone who isn’t as much a leftist as Weiss is “Right Wing” in the eye of Weiss. Of course I’m speaking to a crowd that competes to out hate Israel more than the next guy, so y’all ain’t interested this bit of nuance and truth.

    • LHunter
      March 16, 2018, 8:20 pm

      Steve Groveler – you are speaking to a crowd that supports equal rights regardless of race, religion etc. Why is that leftist? Why isn’t that simply about being humane and not about left or right politics? Perhaps that is too nuanced for you to answer.

      How about this instead – zionism = racism by every definition of the word racism. AIPAC supports zionism making it a racist organization. Prove me wrong or admit the assertions are correct. If you agree with the assertions we can then discuss whether racism should be supported or defeated and why.

      Come on Groveler – why is Zionism not racism? Enlighten us – be as nuanced as you possibly can and dont be shy about giving us the truth (we can handle it).

      I’m sure Mooser, Misterioso, Eljay, Annie Robbins, Ossinev, Pablemont, RoHa, , Keith, John Douglas, MHughes976, echinococcus, Kay24, Marnie, Emory Riddle, Eva Smagacz, gamal, Kaisa, amigo, John O, Maghlawatan, genesto, inbound39, JWalters, Brewer, ritzl, Citizen, CHUCKMAN, ckg, festus, Paranam Kid, will be able to understand your nuanced messages and any other subtleties you wish to convey. Start swinging or start groveling Stevo

  10. LHunter
    March 16, 2018, 7:29 pm

    Phil I do think you are right that AIPACs image in the MSM these days is less than wonderful. Likely the result of what seems to be a growing concern with getting money out of politics.

Leave a Reply