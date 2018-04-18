Trending Topics:

Jewish leader refuses to debate BDS with young Jew, at J Street conference

US Politics
Jeremy Burton of the JCRC of Boston

If there was one clear theme at the J Street conference that just concluded, it’s that young Jews are taking over as the leaders of the Jewish community, while older Jews are often the sources of stale, bigoted, or foolish comments. The generational divide in the Jewish community that I can’t shut up about was on full display.

The highlights of the conference were two statements by Jews in their 20’s, critical of Israel or the Jewish establishment. Zoe Goldblum was the only Jewish speaker I heard criticize the killings of Palestinians at the Gaza fence (along with Bernie Sanders, 76, that is). While Leanne Gale all but endorsed Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions.

The low points included Rep. Jan Schakowsky admitting she’d never used the word occupation till last year and Jewish leader Jeremy Burton declaring that he refused to debate BDS, even among Jews.

And yes, there are exceptions to the generational rule. Bernie Sanders gave one of the best speeches at the conference.

Schakowsky, the liberal Jewish congresswoman from Illinois, reflected on a trip she took to the occupied West Bank last fall with J Street:

I have to tell you that before that trip I never even used the word occupation before. It really sunk in when I saw on the ground what it means. And I am  so grateful to all of the students who are trying to bring to the attention of Americans, of the  world how unfair this is, how unjust, how inhuman.

And you thought people have trouble getting to “apartheid.” This is reminiscent of NY Rep. Anthony Weiner saying in 2011, there is no occupation. Schakowsky, 73, is considered progressive on foreign policy. And by the way, she addressed the Nation Institute gala back in 2009 and held up a burka she had brought back from Afghanistan, to say, This is what America’s fight against the Taliban is all about.

Leanne Gale, from her twitter feed.

Leanne Gale, an activist, writer and Yale Law School student, spoke at a panel on boycott, divestment and sanctions, and hinted plainly that she is a supporter of BDS. She laid out the three principles of BDS sympathetically, and expressed the fear that if she spoke her mind, Israel would bar her from entering the country, and then challenged the room:

The BDS movement is the number one nonviolent movement by Palestinians and Palestinian civil society. And so if the Jewish community is not willing to engage with that– there are no Palestinians on this panel– we haven’t created a space where we are able actually to engage with that face to face. If we are not able to engage with the most powerful, consistently non-violent movement in Palestinian society, then how are we ever to get at our vision of more justice, more equality and a solution to this conflict?

Jeremy Burton bridled at Gale’s statement. Burton, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Boston and a leader in the fight against BDS, said:

At this point a caveat is necessary. And I don’t think I’m the only person up here who shares this [referring to Geri Palast of the Israel Action Network]… I was invited here to discuss the Jewish community’s response to BDS. And I was assured that this was not going to be a debate about whether BDS was bad or good in and of itself, or just or unjust.

My caveat is to say that rightly or wrongly, several mainstream Jewish organizations including my own essentially have a policy to not debate with proponents of BDS in public.

And I’m not trying to suggest that someone on this panel is a proponent of BDS. But it does put me in a complicated position. There is an argument being made, in support of the content or message or outcomes of the BDS movement. Some of us are here on the condition that we would not be debating the topic.

Funny, huh? And P.S. Becca Lubow, a student at the University of Michigan who has worked against BDS, said that nothing advances the movement on college campuses more than the impression students get from authorities that they wish to shut down debate of BDS.

More generational politics. Tzipi Livni, a former foreign minister of Israel who is considered to be a left-centrist in Israel, said that in order for there to be equality in Israel, the country must remain majority Jewish.

We need a Jewish majority in the state of Israel. This is a must.

It would of course be career-suicide for an American politician to utter such a statement.

Livni went on to thank American Jews for defending the country from criticism over the shootings in Gaza. If any Israeli soldier did anything wrong he will be punished, she said:

I also know the ethical code of the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]. So if a soldier breaks that ethical code or violates the law, he is prosecuted and punished and I want you to know that because the state of Israel with the values that it represents does not and should not tolerate it. And I share this with you because i am familiar with the criticize. I know what the pictures that you see here. And I know that it is sometimes difficult to stand with these values and stand with Israel’s security, and I just wanted to share this with you personally.

According to Human Rights Watch, Livni lied.

Zoe Goldblum, president of J Street U

A few minutes later on the same stage, young Zoe Goldblum, the president of J Street U, didn’t buy a word of Livni’s defense, and praised the protesters in Gaza, and condemned the attacks on them:

Over the summer [of 2014] I was watching as the death toll of civilians in Gaza climbed ever higher, and I was looking around at my community, and I was like– Where is the compassion? Where is the empathy? Why aren’t we speaking out about it? Why don’t we seem to care?… There are over a million people there who don’t have access to consistent water, to electricity, have no freedom of movement. And we consistently turn a blind eye….

I feel that we have a moment to not be hopeless right now because there are nonviolent protests that are being led by people in Gaza that have been happening for the past 3 weeks [applause]. I want to be clear that I know there have been some violent elements of them, but the majority of them have been nonviolent. That’s something to feel hopeful about in a politics between Gaza and Israel that has been dominated by violence for so long– how can we not look at nonviolent protests and be uplifted by that, how can we not grapple with it, even if we don’t agree with the ideology behind it….

I feel horrified personally to know that the Israeli military has been using live fire against these protesters. That over 2 dozen people have been killed. That over 1300 people have been injured by it. I think that we should say something…. As a community, What are we going to do about Gaza? What is our plan?

The several older Jews on the panel, including Rabbi Rick Jacobs, head of the Union for Reform Judaism, declined to answer her questions. Though one of them changed the subject to the Parkland FL school shootings, and said the reason the response has been a national mobilization against gun violence is because half that high school is Jewish, and Jews are great at activism. Go Jews!

The conference also featured two establishment Jewish leaders attacking the left for criticizing Israel. One was Randi Weingarten of the American Federation of Teachers. The other was Senator Brian Shatz of Hawaii, who said there is anti-Semitism “in our own tent,” people who “cross a moral line” in their commentary. Neither of them had a word to say about the morality of killing unarmed protesters. This battle is about to break out inside the Democratic Party and in Jewish institutions; and I’m counting on the next generation.

Correction: I wrote that Bernie Sanders praised IfNotNow in his speech. He didn’t. Husam Zomlot of the PLO did, and so did Leanne Gale.

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Posted In:
American Jewish Community
Islamophobia
Israel Lobby
Media
US Aid to Israel
US Policy in the Middle East
US Politics

  1. guyn
    April 18, 2018, 9:30 am

    “The low points included Rep. Jan Schakowsky admitting she’d never used the word occupation till last year”

    A kind of low point, but she had an epiphany during her trip to Susya last october.

  2. Philip Weiss
    April 18, 2018, 9:36 am

    Thats like saying glass half full when there’s a drop of water in the glass

    • guyn
      April 18, 2018, 10:00 am

      However, she made a good statement. For a U.S congresswoman it is commendable.

      “And I am so grateful to all of the students who are trying to bring to the attention of Americans, of the world how unfair this is, how unjust, how inhuman.”

      Strong words IMO

    • Tuyzentfloot
      April 18, 2018, 10:35 am

      A glass with a drop of water is a milestone, a landmark or a turning point, which fits nicely with an epiphany.

    • CigarGod
      April 18, 2018, 11:28 am

      Ok, but I do like the ref you made to Parkland and why the shooting had a high profile. I don’t know if that is a drop…but I think it cracked the door open a bit for those who seek a greater understanding of the lay of the land.

  3. pabelmont
    April 18, 2018, 10:44 am

    As to small advances, small openings — the guy who said he’d agreed not to debate BDS was at least open about that — he didn’t apologize for his organization’s refusal to debate BDS with Jews (or with non-Jews). His openness is a plus, because it opens a small door to a debate within his organization about whether or not to continue in that refusal (or those refusals).

    OK, a very small opening. Like the Congresswoman who can now say the word “occupation” in public and even give it some flavor by saying “it’s awful” or whatever. Not a mere legal term — or swear word — any more for her.

    • Annie Robbins
      April 18, 2018, 2:58 pm

      the guy who said he’d agreed not to debate BDS was at least open about that

      pabelmont, i didn’t read burton’s words as an opening so much as an attempt to shut down speech. sort of like, ‘that’s not fair because i was assured we wouldn’t go there and you went there so it’s against the rules.’ he used the specific word “assured” and said “here on the condition that we would not be debating the topic.”

      it’s interesting because he doesn’t seem free. he didn’t actually say he agreed (personally) with this condition, but that he agreed to it, and it put him in a “complicated” position. i wonder where his orders came from. this “mainstream Jewish organizations including my own essentially have a policy to not debate“. hmm, i wonder how that’s working out for them.

      • Mooser
        April 18, 2018, 3:37 pm

        ,” i wonder how that’s working out for them.”

        I must admit, they are fighting the war to keep the younger generation Zionist honorably. I haven’t heard anybody suggesting the older generation should turn this into a battle of wills for a decade or so.

      • Annie Robbins
        April 18, 2018, 4:09 pm

        not sure i’d characterize a policy of “not to debate” as honorable. but if by “honorably” you mean something else i am all ears. or were you snarking? ;)

      • Mooser
        April 18, 2018, 4:36 pm

        I’ve not heard Zionists suggesting that non-Zionist offspring should be cut off without a farthing. You know, no issue for the issue with which you’ve got issues, if you get my drift. That was a not-uncommon threat when out-marriage was still a big issue. Seems to have fallen into disuse.

      • Annie Robbins
        April 18, 2018, 5:51 pm

        oh i see, now i get your drift. not to be confused with me gets your drift.

  4. Paranam Kid
    April 18, 2018, 11:28 am

    “Leanne Gale ….. expressed the fear that if she spoke her mind, Israel would bar her from entering the country, …”

    While a courageous lady, I cannot understand why she is worried about getting barred from entering Israel. If she were to get barred, what of it? Isn’t it a good thing to get barred? The more non-Israeli Jews who get barred the better it is for putting ever more disturbing daylight on the country’s apartheid.

    • Annie Robbins
      April 18, 2018, 3:05 pm

      paranam, excuse me for placing my comment here but i wanted it to land above the troll diversion happening lower in the thread.

      phil, thank you so much for the report. this was my favorite most hopeful part:

      Becca Lubow, a student at the University of Michigan who has worked against BDS, said that nothing advances the movement on college campuses more than the impression students get from authorities that they wish to shut down debate of BDS.

      this says it all. the very idea that most effective non violent campaign is deemed off limits for debate, and that was determined a long time ago by reut (along w/frank luntz no doubt) w/the “red lines” paper, is absurd. it’s like they have no effective argument against it so they deem it anti semitic and want it removed from discussion. and like anything you’re not allowed to say, it drives the conversation. so i totally love this and love that it came from a student who has worked against BDS.

      • Annie Robbins
        April 18, 2018, 3:30 pm

        and i liked what i read of zoe’s speech. that’s impressive coming from the president of jstreetU.

  5. catalan
    April 18, 2018, 11:36 am

    I understand that BDS adherents are not allowed to eat Nestle products which include some of the best chocolates and ice creams. This makes me feel really sorry for them; but it does explain their general bitterness about life. A part of me though does enjoy the fact that most of the commenters here will never taste Kit Kat, Nestle Crunch or Butterfinger. Also, I know Ben and Jerry is prohibited to eat – but here is news: Haagendasz is a Nestle product. I guess they are left with just Baskin Robbins then.
    Being a BDS member sounds almost as bad as religious Jews – no shellfish. I do love crab. For myself, I am in search of a belief system that allows me to eat anything I want (peace of mind would be nice too).

    • chocopie
      April 18, 2018, 1:54 pm

      BDS is getting on your nerves, huh?

      • catalan
        April 18, 2018, 2:24 pm

        “BDS is getting on your nerves, huh”
        No. Learning that you guys can’t enjoy a Nestle Crunch kind of made my day. It still makes me laugh.
        I even wrote a little Haiku for you:
        He can’t eat at Ben and Jerry
        Or take for a spin a Chevy
        And he has many friends.

    • Mooser
      April 18, 2018, 2:24 pm

      “(peace of mind would be nice too).”

      File early, and honestly.

    • John O
      April 18, 2018, 2:37 pm

      So, you know eff-all about good quality chocolate and ice-cream, as well as so much else.

    • Maghlawatan
      April 18, 2018, 3:47 pm

      Nestlé is what the French call malbouffe- industrialised food

  6. ErikEast
    April 18, 2018, 3:06 pm

    “The other was Senator Brian Shatz of Hawaii, who said there is anti-Semitism “in our own tent,” people who “cross a moral line” in their commentary.”

    That sounds eerily familiar to what is occurring within the U.K. Labour Party – pro-Israel Labour members attempting to neuter the Labour Leader and his supporters, who remain critical of Israel.
    In this case though it is a Democratic firing a shot across the bow of the progressive wing, hoping that it might dampen their enthusiasm for pro-Palestinian activism. Will it work?

  7. Maghlawatan
    April 18, 2018, 3:43 pm

    “Jewish leader Jeremy Burton declaring that he refused to debate BDS, even among Jews”

    This is groupthink.

    J. K. Galbraith:“The conventional wisdom”gives way not so much to new ideas as to “the massive onslaught of circumstances with which it cannot contend”.

    Oscar Wilde once wrote :- “There are two kinds of tragedy. One is not getting what you want. The other is getting it.”

  8. Steve Grover
    April 18, 2018, 4:08 pm

    Phil,
    Michael Steinhardt flipping the bird at you BDSHOLES speaks for all Jews. We all think BDSHOLES are idiots and they aren’t welcome anywhere. And that isn’t going to change. Chicago is lighting up 7 Landmarks in blue to celebrate Israel’s 70th!

    • Mooser
      April 18, 2018, 4:43 pm

      “…speaks for all Jews. We all think BDSHOLES are idiots and they aren’t welcome anywhere.”

      Love to hear your plan for preventing the passing of the older generation and the ascension of the new. What do you have in mind, “Steve”?

    • Maghlawatan
      April 18, 2018, 4:44 pm

      BDS doesn’t have to pay anyone to love it.
      Zionism is NEEDY.

  9. echinococcus
    April 18, 2018, 5:39 pm

    So where are the news in this?
    Zionist leader refuses to debate boycott with a Zionist (who may or may not be of the “liberal” or “cultural” variety), who may support the official BDS to further the ends of Zionism (i.e. solidifying their pre-67 conquest and colonialism.) And the well-known old war horse and mountebank Sanders gives an empty speech, again, to much applause from the “liberal” wing of the genocidaires.

    We know that scenario. It gets repeated every once in a while and remains without any real interest because it doesn’t contribute to any progress, even at the already meaningless 2% level. No doubt Weiss, who has been seeing the red dawn breaking every morning or so for these, what, 10 years?, will be optimistic based on age differences or some such. Yet again. No reason to get excited.

