Netanyahu’s cheap theatrics fall flat, but alas, he has an audience of one — Trump

US Politics
35 Comments
Netanyahu's speech, edited, by Adam Horowitz.

The good news from Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech on Iran’s “secret atomic archive” yesterday is that it was so cheaply theatrical that it is being widely dismissed as vaudeville. He used the word secret 15 times, and in the encore pulled back a black curtain on his evidence, proclaiming, “I just revealed something the world has never seen before.”

The bad news is that the world doesn’t matter; Netanyahu obviously pitched his message to one person, Donald Trump, who is moved by cheap theatrics; and lobbying Trump to go to war against Iran looks to be a far better bet than lobbying his predecessor, Barack Obama. Under similar pressure three years ago, Obama said that only one country in the world was against the deal, Israel, and that it would be an “abrogation of my constitutional duty” to defer to Israel rather than the American people.

Alas, Trump isn’t so fussy.

The overnights on the speech were almost all negative. Reuters:

Intelligence experts and diplomats said he did not seem to have presented a “smoking gun” showing that Iran had violated the agreement, although he may have helped make a case on behalf of hawks in the U.S. administration who want to scrap it.

Most of the purported evidence Netanyahu unveiled dated to the period before the 2015 accord was signed, although he said Iran had also kept important files on nuclear technology since then, and continued adding to its “nuclear weapons knowledge”.

Former Obama security aide Rob Malley:

For those who have followed the Iranian nuclear file, there is nothing new in Bibi’s presentation. All it does is vindicate need for the nuclear deal But the Israeli prime minister has an audience of one: Trump And he’s unfortunately unlikely to reach the same conclusion.

Noga Tarnopolsky:

Can anyone remember the last time a Head of Government announced a major emergency address to his nation, then spoke in a foreign language using graphics incomprehensible to his own citizens?

J Street:

Prime Minister Netanyahu is doing an amazing job making the case for an international agreement to provide unprecedented monitoring and inspections of Iran’s nuclear program to ensure it cannot produce nuclear weapons.

Carlos Latuff on Netanyahu’s audience of one.

The concern is that Netanyahu is whispering in Trump’s ear for a war on Iran in Syria– even as Israel has struck Syria again, killing 26 people, and is preparing to carry out another massacre on Israel’s border with Gaza. “The bogus pretext for war: Iran lied about their nuclear program before the nuclear deal, therefore the nuclear deal should be scrapped, even though inspections are ultra-invasive and foolproof,” writes one anonymous foreign policy observer.

J Street tweeted out Netanyahu’s last successful push for an American war, the invasion of Iraq. Netanyahu told Congress in 2002:

If you take out Saddam’s regime, I guarantee you that it will have enormous positive reverberations on the region…. I think people sitting right next door in Iran will say the time of such regimes, such despots is over…

There is no question whatsoever that Saddam is seeking and is working and is advancing toward the development nuclear weapons.. No question whatsoever.. Once he acquires them, history shifts immediately.

This time Netanyahu is missing some of his neoconservative consort.  One soldier who’s absent this time, Jeffrey Goldberg; the Atlantic calls the Netanyahu presentation “strange” and says it’s all based on old conduct. Another unimpressed warhorse, Richard Haass of CFR, is retweeted by Obama’s former ambassador Daniel Shapiro:

Nothing stated by Israel PM or WH contradicts that Iran in compliance w JCPOA and best US policy is to live with it, counter Iranian push for regional primacy

Unfortunately the New York Times is parroting Netanyahu. It publishes a wheedling page 1 article by David Halbfinger, David Sanger, and Israeli hawk Ronen Bergman in which you have to wait until paragraph 17 to discover it’s all about the past, nothing new at all, on a par with Netanyahu’s cartoon bomb diagram at the UN. Lest you forget:

Netanyahu addressing the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2012.

The foreign minister of Iran reminds us of that stunt:

BREAKING: The boy who can’t stop crying wolf is at it again. Undeterred by cartoon fiasco at UNGA. You can only fool some of the people so many times.

Today Netanyahu has released more of the magic act, this one where he pulls black curtains on loose leaf binders and CDs.

“Iran lied through its teeth,” he says in that performance, two days after telling Mike Pompeo,  “Iran is trying to gobble up one country after the other.”

Netanyahu now promises to lobby Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, just days after they met with Donald Trump.

Few are pointing out what should be noted: Netanyahu is under investigation at home for corruption, with many expecting indictments. “Any report on Netanyahu’s speech about Iran must explain that many, in Israel and elsewhere, believe he is distracting from the multiple corruption probes that are targeting him and his wife, Sara,” writes James North. The NY Times article doesn’t mention Netanyahu’s fears of investigation(s) until the 33rd paragraph, right near the end. The Washington Post never mentions it.

It’s springtime for neocons. The Foundation for the Defense of Democracies is pushing the Netanyahu line.

Simple takeaway from Netanyahu presentation: Iran regime conducted nuclear weaponization activities, lied to the IAEA and to the world & hid 100,000+ documents, videos, photos with the instructions to restart a nuke weapons program at a time of its choosing.

FDD cites Netanyahu’s former national security adviser, who is a visiting fellow at the Foundation, Jacob Nagel. Sort of like Ronen Bergman the promoter of the Mossad working for the New York Times. This pinball machine never Tilts.

Thanks to Scott Roth.

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

  1. Elliot
    May 1, 2018, 10:43 am

    Netanyahu revealed his true agenda with his little show. The Iranian binders display were in the colors of the Palestinian flag (black, red, green and white), not the colors of the Iranian flag (red, white and green). The distinguishing color, black, is predominant. Palestine is on his mind.

    • Emory Riddle
      May 1, 2018, 6:46 pm

      I think Israel is gearing up for a mass slaughter of the Gazans. Forty plus dead and 2,000 injured is not enough.

    • US Citizen
      May 1, 2018, 8:32 pm

      I wish US and MSM ‘journalists’ would stop being cowed by AIPAC and talk about Israeli nukes. Whatever Israel accuses Iran of doing, Israel has surely done it already. I’m so sick of the US protecting Israel.

      Israel is the only country in the Middle East that has nuclear weapons and has refused to sign the NNPT and consistently lies about their nuclear arsenal. Everyone knows it.

      When is Israel going to sign the NNPT which Iran has already done?
      When is Israel going to allow IAEA inspections which Iran has already done?

      If the US and Israel want Iranian nuclear transparency, then Israel better be just as transparent.

      Israel’s refusal to sign the NPT and be open about it’s nuclear weaponry makes the US and Israel an open hypocrite when it and Israel rail against Irans nuclear development.

  2. Maghlawatan
    May 1, 2018, 11:38 am

    Following his first term as Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu testified to Congress on Sept. 12, 2002 as a private citizen, and advised Congress that a U.S. invasion of Iraq would be “a good choice.”

    http://www.c-span.org/video/?c4529120/netanyahus-expert-testimony-iraq-2002

    The biggest consequences of that good choice was Iranian rule over Iraq.

    The big difference between then and now is that blue collar Americans are sick of dying in pointless wars.

  3. Maghlawatan
    May 1, 2018, 12:11 pm

    Netanyahu talks an awful lot of crap about Iran, the great enemy of Israel. But the real Amalek isn’t Shia. Iran can’t destroy Israel. The settlers will.

  4. JLewisDickerson
    May 1, 2018, 12:15 pm

    ■ BACK IN 2006 NETANYAHU WAS TRYING DESPERATELY TO CONVINCE ANYONE WHO WOULD LISTEN TO HIM THAT IT WAS REALLY 1938!

    “A sucker is born every minute.” ~ attributed to P.T. Barnum, apropos for Bibi Netanyahu

    • Jackdaw
      May 1, 2018, 12:56 pm

      BACK IN 2006, THE IRANIANS WERE LYING AND THEIR USEFUL IDIOTS AT MONDOWEISS BELIEVED THE LIES.

      • amigo
        May 1, 2018, 1:19 pm

        gee jackduh , Isroyail lies all the time .it lies about it,s 200 plus nukes and it,s sincerity about the so called 2SS, just two examples.

        Iran hasn,t lied (if they did) since 2006 . So you say.

      • Annie Robbins
        May 1, 2018, 1:47 pm

        jack, i dare you to find even one mention of iran in our 2006 archives.

      • Tuyzentfloot
        May 1, 2018, 2:05 pm

        I’m one of the few idiots who believes Iran should be presented as an example for the world in their aversion for nuclear weapons. They applied an unusual amount of wisdom there and never tried to make them while they are surrounded by a lot of unfriendly states.

        China has nuclear weapons but has managed them fairly responsibly.

        The other nuclear powers are hardly examples of responsible behaviour. The worst culprit by far is the US because they drove the arms race, and feel the least restrained but I’m not sure who would come second. Not Israel I think but it can change any moment if they start using low yield nukes.

      • Steve Grover
        May 1, 2018, 2:56 pm

        Jackdaw,
        Annie is probably correct because Mondoweiss probably supports Iran having Nuclear weapons pointed at Israel. That is most likely why she is challenging you.
        However Jackdaw, you are correct about Iran lying and here is the PBS News Hour backing you up.
        https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/what-do-israels-accusations-mean-for-the-iran-nuclear-deal

      • Jackdaw
        May 2, 2018, 12:21 am

        @Annie

        I dare you to so obsessing about Israel for 24 hours.

        *you can’t*

      • Annie Robbins
        May 2, 2018, 12:51 am

        just for you jack

  5. Jackdaw
    May 1, 2018, 12:21 pm

    You can mock Bibi, but at the end of the day, Israel succeeded.

    • amigo
      May 1, 2018, 12:36 pm

      Jackduh makes a bid to out do nietanyahoo as the funniest man alive.

      Given some of the comments you make here , you just might be in with a shot.

      Btw , what did Isroyail succeed in doing.

      • Mooser
        May 1, 2018, 1:07 pm

        “Jackdaw”, ask Trump how those steel tariffs are going for him. Iran will go about the same.

      • zaid
        May 1, 2018, 1:15 pm

        they succeed in bringing 80,000 of Iran loyal fighters to Israel border.

        Good luck

      • eljay
        May 1, 2018, 2:01 pm

        || Jackdaw: … at the end of the day, Israel succeeded. ||

        || amigo: … Btw , what did Isroyail succeed in doing. ||

        It succeeded in singling out the world’s only Iranian state.

      • amigo
        May 1, 2018, 3:05 pm

        “It succeeded in singling out the world’s only Iranian state.” eljay

        Indeed , but I was not expecting a reply.

      • eljay
        May 1, 2018, 7:22 pm

        || amigo: “It succeeded in singling out the world’s only Iranian state.” eljay

        Indeed , but I was not expecting a reply. ||

        Yeah, I was kind of just throwing that out there.  :-)

  6. amigo
    May 1, 2018, 12:22 pm

    I thought I was viewing an SNL skit but couldn,t figure out who was playing the part of the little Boy crying wolf.

    Anyone believe SNL will do a skit on nuttyahoo,s “Much ado about nothing ” . It has the potential to create ground breaking viewer numbers or should that be , ground breaking viewer numbness.

    • Kathleen
      May 1, 2018, 11:13 pm

      SNL never steps out of line with anything having to do with Israel. No matter what Israel does. Silence on SNL. No problem ripping up other world leaders

  7. eljay
    May 1, 2018, 12:39 pm

    … Netanyahu obviously pitched his message to one person, Donald Trump, who is moved by cheap theatrics …

    Prez Trump: No war on Iran unless I get to be Grand Marshal of the Israeli Day Parade again, Bibi. I don’t just make deals – I make the most fabulous deals you’ll ever see, trust me!
    King Bibi: You drive a hard bargain, Donald! But…well, okay.
    Prez Trump: Sweet! Now let’s go to war…

  8. Ossinev
    May 1, 2018, 12:54 pm

    @JLD
    “BACK IN 2006 NETANYAHU WAS TRYING DESPERATELY TO CONVINCE ANYONE WHO WOULD LISTEN TO HIM THAT IT WAS REALLY 1938!”

    You just can`t muzzle a stellar bullshiter who loves the sound of his own bullshit.
    Loved his response to the 12 year old boy asking for a “one word sentence”.
    https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/sentence
    As in a sentence is a SET of words or in the Yahoo`s case invariably a verbal puke.

  9. Brewer
    May 1, 2018, 1:48 pm

    Mossad Chief: “Bibi, all those files we confiscated off Vanunu are taking up space in the basement. Can we dump ’em?”
    Netanyahu: “Deliver them to my office. You’ve given me an idea.”

  10. Brewer
    May 1, 2018, 2:26 pm

    May 1 Statement on Iran by the IAEA Spokesperson:

    In December 2015, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano presented the Final Assessment on past and present outstanding issues regarding Iran’s nuclear programme to the IAEA Board of Governors.

    In the report, the Agency assessed that, before the end of 2003, an organizational structure was in place in Iran suitable for the coordination of a range of activities relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device. Although some activities took place after 2003, they were not part of a coordinated effort. The Agency’s overall assessment was that a range of activities relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device were conducted in Iran prior to the end of 2003 as a coordinated effort, and some activities took place after 2003. The Agency also assessed that these activities did not advance beyond feasibility and scientific studies, and the acquisition of certain relevant technical competences and capabilities. The same report stated that the Agency had no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009. Based on the Director General’s report, the Board of Governors declared that its consideration of this issue was closed.

    In line with standard IAEA practice, the IAEA evaluates all safeguards-relevant information available to it. However, it is not the practice of the IAEA to publicly discuss issues related to any such information.
    https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/statement-on-iran-by-the-iaea-spokesperson

  11. Amar
    May 1, 2018, 2:38 pm

    “Iran is trying to gobble up one country after the other.”

    The audacity of that statement. Israel has gobbled up most of the Palestinian territories, parts of Jordan, Syria, Egypt (given back), while Iran has not taken anyones territory .

    • Sibiriak
      May 1, 2018, 3:23 pm

      Amar: “Israel has gobbled up most of the Palestinian territories, parts of Jordan, Syria, Egypt (given back), while Iran has not taken anyones territory .
      ——————————————————–

      Not to mention this: http://www.businessinsider.com/iran-surrounded-by-us-military-bases-2011-12

    • echinococcus
      May 1, 2018, 5:52 pm

      Not to mention that “Israel” is an illegal invader with each inch of its territory stolen by bloody conquest and banditry. It has no land at all that it can call its own.
      And this must be underlined every single time we discuss it.

    • Antidote
      May 1, 2018, 10:54 pm

      I also thought this was a rather bizarre example of denial and projection. But then I read this, also from today:

      http://abcnews.go.com/International/iran-ordered-pay-billions-relatives-911-victims/story?id=54862664

      I guess the Saudis need their shrinking wealth to buy more weapons made in the USA (jobs! profits!), build Trump towers and gulf courses, devastate Yemen, and send more terrorists to Syria and Iran – all for the good of humanity. I have no idea what alleged evidence their is for Iran supporting AQ – past or present. Someone enlighten me .

      As we are told everyday, the US is still the greatest country, its constitution and justice system is still working,, despite the whole Trump mess. Is it? And for whom? How many family members of 9/11 victims will refuse cash taken from the wrongly convicted?

  12. Kay24
    May 1, 2018, 3:05 pm

    If Crooked Bibi had not lied about WMDs in Iraq, not lied about Iran going to nuke the world in months, holding up his cartoon bomb, had not disrespected Obama and tried to sabotage the Iran nuclear deal, is not under serious investigation for corruption and lies, along with his wife and son, and if other leaders did not call him a liar, he MIGHT have been believable. To think he accused IRAN of blatantly lying. What a joke.

    This has backfired badly on him, made him the laughing stock in the world (yet again), and has made the world, especially the other signatories of this deal, support Iran. This was a coordinated effort by the two pinocchio’s, Trump and Bibi, to give Crooked Trump the excuse to tear up that deal, that the man he hates, Obama, was successful in achieving.

    That was quite the dramatic presentation, with Bibi flipping those black covers to reveal files and discs. Unfortunately not worthy of an Oscar.

  13. Kathleen
    May 1, 2018, 10:26 pm

    Not a peep out of Maddow, Hayes, O’Donnell, Matthews about just how insanely absurd it is to have Bb lecturing Iran, the world about WMD’s. Israel who has nuclear weapons and continues to refuse to sign the NPT

  14. Kathleen
    May 1, 2018, 11:42 pm

    This past Saturday there was a reunion of the Rocky Flats Truth Force here in Boulder.https://www.rmpjc.org/ Was an incredible gathering of young and old activist who had been involved with the collecting of data about the now defunct nuclear trigger facility. Many of the activist first involved in the 70’s many until this day. They are now trying to turn the land that Rocky Flats contaminated into a reserve where people could hike and bike. The FBI agent Linsky who led the raid that finally closed the plant down…was there too. Incredible speakers, films etc.

    Anyway we had an opportunity to Skype with Dr. Daniel Ellsberg. He had been involved with shutting down the “Tracks” in 78. We were able to ask Dr. Ellsberg questions via the host. My question was the first to be asked. It was lengthy and had to do with the main stream media’s and the U.S. government’s willingness to go along with Israel’s charade hiding their nuclear weapons in the shadows, not signing the NPT. Here is where you can access the Skype conversation with Dr. Ellsberg. https://www.facebook.com/KGNUradio/?hc_ref=ARQan49EMkqQWAYuzVUiHArmSG84Ze8kfw03ozXgxppX2Gzt4vt7x7qfibAXCDrDQ3o Not opening up to international inspections etc. How absurd it is that Israel calls Iran out on nuclear weapons programs. I used the most recent example of WBUR’s radio program focused on where nuclear weapons are at now. How WBUR’s host Lisa Mulllins and the guest Seifriend Helker had not mentioned Israel as having a stockpile of nuclear weapons while they mentioned China, U.K., U.S., Russia, France, Pakistan, India…but not Israel. http://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2018/04/16/nuclear-weapons-programs

    I called into Washington Journal bringing up how Israel had slipped through the hoops again by not being identified as having nuclear weapons and asking the host to have Lisa Mullins and Hecker on Cspan to ask them why they omit Israel from the “they have nuclear weapons” list Washington Journal

    https://www.c-span.org/vide… 9:38 is my phone call est. Open Phones part 2

    Look I so respect Dr. Ellsberg’s amazing commitment to helping stop the horrific Vietnam war. His commitment to informing the American public about the serious dangers of nuclear weapons production and programs around the world. However when I provided him with a perfect opportunity to say that Israel should be playing by the same rules that other nations who have nuclear weapons play by he missed the boat. He had the perfect opportunity to address how Israel is trying to destroy the Iran deal and how dangerous that is. Instead I felt he coddled Israel’s nuclear weapons program as far too many do.

  15. gamal
    May 2, 2018, 1:15 am

    and to complete our pleasure Noam Chomsky, Judith Butler, Gloria Steinem and Michael Walzer among others call on President Trump to continue “military support”for the SDF, no Rojavan Gandhis needed, and sanction Turkey, a bigger war on the horizon well they’ve been so disappointing so far but a Chomsky Trump axis this could be the good one, Turkey is mentioned but no mention of Iran but after this stellar paragraph i am not sure of anything anymore

    “While the attack on Afrin is a violation of international law comparable to those of the Assad government, the Trump administration has made only feeble protests against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s depredations. By accepting Turkey’s attack, the US has become complicit in Erdoğan’s ethnic cleansing plan to expel the Kurds once and for all from a part of Syria where they have lived for centuries, and to eradicate the democratic experiment developing in Rojava.”

    http://www.nybooks.com/daily/2018/04/23/a-call-to-defend-rojava/

    Chomskys war…

    “The Emergency Committee for Rojava is calling on the US government to:

    • impose economic and political sanctions on Turkey’s leadership;
    • embargo sales and delivery of weapons from NATO countries to Turkey;
    • insist upon Rojava’s representation in Syrian peace negotiations;
    • continue military support for the SDF.”

Leave a Reply