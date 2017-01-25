Israeli gov’t doesn’t really want US to move embassy to Jerusalem — Foxman

The opposition to Donald Trump’s promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem continues to mount. In the Hill, scholar Tareq Baconi of al-Shabaka characterizes it as “a dangerous and irresponsible provocation that contravenes longstanding U.S. policy.”

And speaking two days ago at an Israeli security conference, longtime Israel supporter Abe Foxman said that the move would be a blow to peace efforts: “it’s problematic,because it may undo some of the progress we’re all been hoping for.” And the Israeli government doesn’t care about it anyway, but it won’t say so publicly. Minute 15:

This is one of these political boxes you’re in. Listen, I’ve been here a couple of days. The Israeli government– this is not a number one, number two, number three– it’s not even a number eight priority. But no Israeli will publicly say that Jerusalem is not important or you shouldn’t move it. This is where the Trump administration, maybe because of the whisper of some Jews, believed every time you guys say Jerusalem, is Jerusalem– It is problematic because it may undo some of the progress we’re all hoping for.

Last year, Foxman also said the move was problematic, but said that Trump should move the embassy “gradually.”