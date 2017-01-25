Israeli gov’t doesn’t really want US to move embassy to Jerusalem — Foxman

Will he or won't he? (Image: Carlos Latuff)

The opposition to Donald Trump’s promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem continues to mount. In the Hill, scholar Tareq Baconi of al-Shabaka characterizes it as “a dangerous and irresponsible provocation that contravenes longstanding U.S. policy.”

And speaking two days ago at an Israeli security conference, longtime Israel supporter Abe Foxman said that the move would be a blow to peace efforts:  “it’s problematic,because it may undo some of the progress we’re all been hoping for.” And the Israeli government doesn’t care about it anyway, but it won’t say so publicly. Minute 15:

This is one of these political boxes you’re in. Listen, I’ve been here a couple of days. The Israeli government– this is not a number one, number two, number three– it’s not even a number eight priority. But no Israeli will publicly say that Jerusalem is not important or you shouldn’t move it. This is where the Trump administration, maybe because of the whisper of some Jews, believed every time you guys say Jerusalem, is Jerusalem–  It is problematic because it may undo some of the progress we’re all  hoping for.

Last year, Foxman also said the move was problematic, but said that Trump should move the embassy “gradually.”

3 Responses

  1. Mooser
    January 25, 2017, 8:25 pm

    “The opposition to Donald Trump’s promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem continues to mount…”

    Trump promised, and if he doesn’t do it, he’s let down Israel.
    Taken something away from them, and we owe them something for it.
    What a negotiator!

    • Citizen
      January 25, 2017, 9:59 pm

      Trump always opens his side of any negotiation with the highest or lowest ball he can think of?

  2. JLewisDickerson
    January 25, 2017, 10:11 pm

    RE: The opposition to Donald Trump’s promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem continues to mount. In the Hill, scholar Tareq Baconi of al-Shabaka characterizes it as “a dangerous and irresponsible provocation that contravenes longstanding U.S. policy.” ~ Weiss

    THE U.S. SENATE BEGS TO DIFFER: The World’s Most Deliberative Body™ (LOL) decided in 1995 by a vote of 95 to 3 (with 76 cosponsors) that the embassy SHOULD be moved to Jerusalem (by May 31, 1999)!*
    The World’s Most Deliberative Body (LOL) certainly wouldn’t have voted this way just for the campaign contributions, and anyone who says otherwise is a Jew-hating anti-Semite!
    Consequently, the World’s Most Deliberative Body (LOL) has decided this matter.
    End of story!

    * Jerusalem Embassy Act – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerusalem_Embassy_Act

