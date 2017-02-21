63 wells destroyed, 5310 trees, 150 doors: a chronicle of the occupation in Hebron district

Susie Kneedler introduces a chronicle of 2016 abuses:
Abdulhadi Hantash keeps records on the ever-increasing violence of Israel’s illegal occupation in the Hebron area of the West Bank, including these figures from 2016. Hantash is a field consultant to the Palestinian Prime Minister for Wall and Settlement Affairs, and he chairs the non-profit organization, Land Defense Committee for the Hebron District in the West Bank, where he has worked as a land surveyor/cartographer for more than 30 years. He served on a special task force for the Geneva Conventions on human rights abuses for many years and testified in Israeli courts more than three hundred times.
Hantash is particularly attuned to Israel’s effort to give a veneer of legality through hundreds of military laws to its theft of Palestinian land, says my friend Mary Yoder, who met Hantash while volunteering with Christian Peacemaker teams in 2002. He is “a courageous person with relentless energy,” she says. “He knows every dunum in Hebron and has often been targeted by the Israeli military. Palestinians and Israelis highly regard his expertise.”
Here is his latest report.
2016 Hebron District, West Bank Special Report: Crimes committed against Palestinians by the Israeli military occupation forces and Israeli settlers.
The area covers 375,000 acres (1.5 million dunams)
The Palestinian population includes more than 706,000 people
2016 is the year of the enormous settlement expansion and house raids – doubled from 2015. Senior Israeli military officers continue to execute and kidnap Palestinians citizens.* Meanwhile, US lawmakers are busy passing laws prohibiting boycotts of Israeli products. The atrocities committed by the ‘finest’ military in the world are listed below.
Palestinians killed: 37 Martyrs
Land confiscation and dredging operations: 229 acres (military and settlers)
Uprooting or burning of trees: 5310 trees, close to Yatta, Halhul, Dahria, Bet Ula, Alarub
Preventing of field work (agriculture): 10 cases
Damage to agricultural crops: 105 acres destroyed
Construction of units & caravans [trailers]: added 560 new housing units & multiple caravans
The construction of settler roads: 2 cases
Military orders: 9 in the old city of Hebron, 1 in Bet Umar, 4 in Yatta, 3 in Dahria, 1 in Dura, just to make commercial centers and medical centers for settlers; to expand settlements and to add houses: 818 Acres
Stop building and demolition notices: 308 orders: in Idna, Bet Ula, Yatta, Halhul, Hebron, Ramadin, Dahria, Al Kom, Bet Umer, Karma, and Dura
The Demolition of Homes and Bombing Attacks
Demolition of houses / barracks rooms / agricultural structures / factories / caves / tents: 160 cases close to Yatta, Dura, Idna, Saer, Bani Naeem, Bet Umar, Al Arrub, Dhariya
Demolition water wells: 63 wells
Stop building and Demolition orders: 308 orders
Evacuation orders: 5 cases
Destroying/dynamiting doors of homes or shops: 150 doors
Private homes seized for military barracks: 200 homes
Closure of shops under gun threats: 19 shops
Breaking into shops and smashing contents: 200 cases
Confiscation of farm machinery: 7 cases
Military operations
Raids of private homes: 5218 raid attacks throughout Hebron district
Shooting at homes and civilians, theft of property, stealing of gold coins, smashing contents of homes, taking computers, mobile devices, cameras, and DVD players, raiding institutional supplies, gas stations: 1150 cases
Raids of schools: 15 cases
Raids of institutions and factories: 75 cases
Mixing food contents so the food is inedible by a household: 10 cases
Storming villages / towns / refugee camps: 1450 storming operations
Shooting at citizens: 220 cases
Gas bombs used: 320 cases
Stun grenades used: 300 cases
Arrest of citizens: up to 1508, many released in hours, others still in custody
Beating citizens: 283 citizens, students, teachers
Chasing pedestrians in army jeeps: 4 cases, running over 8 people
Chasing workers on the job: 77 cases
Forcing citizens to undress: 4 cases
Attacking worshipers: 140
Assaulting school students, teachers, university students: 70 cases
Attacking farmers: 80 cases; journalists: 18 cases; foreigners: 6 cases; demonstrators: 14 cases
Using citizens as human shields: 12 cases
Kidnapping citizens: 7 citizens
Joint army attacks with settlers: 35 cases
Blocking ambulance and fire crews: 10 cases
Closure of roads / entrances to villages and towns: 549 cases
Detention of Palestinian vehicles: 10 cases
Preventing access to the Tomb of the Patriarchs: DAILY
Declaration of closed military zones: 20 cases
Storming of mosques: 3 cases
Destruction of water networks and electricity networks: 11 cases
Closure of institutions: 11 cases
Erecting new military towers: 2 cases
Prohibiting access to farmland:19 cases
Landing military aircraft: 8 cases of operations
Settler Attacks
Attacking homes: 105 cases
Smashing cars: 30 cars
Beating Palestinian citizens: 107 citizens
Attacks on farmers, school students, children, shopkeepers, ambulance crews, shepherds: 199 cases
Sexualized humiliation: 82 cases
Assault on graves: 38 cases
Block roads: 3 cases
Attacks on people: 64 cases
Death threats: 4 cases
Smashing Solar Cells: 2 cases
Storming villages and towns: 25 cases
Acts of provocation, including sexualized humiliation: 83 cases
Running over citizens and children: 6 cases
Compiled by Abdulhadi Hantash
Expert on Land and Settlement
Land Surveyor and Cartographer for the Palestinian Authority
[email protected] All rights reserved.