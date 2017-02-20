Scholars ask to have their names added to ‘Professor Watchlist’

The newly inaugurated U.S. administration has created an atmosphere of violence, racism, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism. A less discussed aspect of these attacks is on academic freedom. The 2016 election has taken to new extremes the threats to academic freedom. We can see a preview of what this administration intends in their response to the recent cancellations of “talks” by professional provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, who engages in public, cruel harassment of students who are critical of his extremist views, from the lectern through trigger cameras that project students’ images without their consent. He then proceeds to taunt them and incite actions against them on the basis of their physical appearance, race, sexuality, and gender. Instead of condemning this kind of incitement, President Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding from UC Berkeley after Yiannopoulos’ “talk” was cancelled at UC Berkeley and other UC campuses.

We can also see indications of things to come in the lack of condemnation – hence tacit permission – of attacks by the [David] Horowitz so-called Freedom Center on certain University of California campuses for considering establishing themselves as a set of sanctuary campuses. The recent Executive Order in the form of a travel ban on people coming from seven Muslim majority countries (blocked by an appeals court) has ensnared students, faculty and visiting scholars who have had their academic lives and careers put into jeopardy as a result of the proposed ban. The absence of international scholars from large parts of the Middle East would severely affect the quality and reach of our educational institutions. Similarly, the anti-immigration bashing and the threat to build a wall with Mexico puts the important DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) in jeopardy, directly threatening our undocumented college students. The politically motivated attacks on research scientists working on climate change and fetal tissue research are further indications of a political climate intent on thoroughly trampling over academic freedom.

Furthermore, with regard to academic freedom and free speech, a legislator in the state of Arizona proposed a bill that would prohibit state institutions from offering any classes or activities that “advocate solidarity” or “promotes division, resentment or social justice toward a race, gender, religion, political affiliation, social class or other class of people.” In other words, discussion of social justice should not be part of the educational curriculum. While this bill died before it reached a vote, Arizona already bans the teaching of ethnic studies in K-12 education, a law that is being challenged in court. We can expect to see more of these attempts to limit academic freedom in the coming four years. These initiatives are important for us to know and attempt to counteract. These are very direct interventions in our campus lives, potentially putting a chill on our educational atmosphere and affecting academic freedom.

A recently formed “Professor Watchlist” purports to alert students about professors they claim “advance a radical agenda in lecture halls.” This watchlist echoes Horowitz’s project, Campus Watch and the insidious, anonymously sponsored Canary Mission. The latter lists both faculty and students, threatening the latter with slanderous public information for use by prospective employers and the former with threats of violence. The Professor Watchlist names numerous professors from California institutions of higher learning. In response to the Professor Watchlist, faculty from throughout California, at public and private universities, have followed the lead of faculty at the University of Notre Dame, in sending the Professor Watchlist our names to be added to their list. We refuse to be intimidated by such harassment tactics.

Below is a letter we are sending to Professor Watchlist:

We, the undersigned faculty in various universities and colleges in California, write to request that you place our names, all of them, on Professor Watchlist.

We make this request because we note that you currently list on your site several of our California colleagues, such as Professors Bettina Aptheker, Nancy Scheper-Hughes, Melina Abdullah, Hatem Bazian and some 20 others, whose work is distinguished by its commitment to reasoned, fact-based civil discourse examining questions of tolerance, equality, and justice. We further note that nearly all faculty colleagues at other institutions listed on your site, the philosophers, historians, theologians, ethicists, feminists, rhetoricians, and others, have similarly devoted their professional lives to the unyielding pursuit of truth, to the critical examination of assumptions that underlie social and political policy, and to honoring this country’s commitments to the premise that all people are created equal and deserving of respect.

This is the sort of company we wish to keep.

We surmise that the purpose of your list is to shame and silence faculty who espouse ideas you reject. But your list has had a different effect upon us. We are coming forward to stand with the professors you have called “dangerous,” reaffirming our values and recommitting ourselves to the work of teaching students to think clearly, independently, and fearlessly. So please add our names, the undersigned faculty from California institutions, many of whom belong to California Scholars for Academic Freedom, to the Professor Watchlist. We wish to be counted among those you are watching.

Most sincerely,

Ece Algan

Director, Center for Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies Associate Professor, Department of Communication Studies California State University at San Bernardino

Richard P. Appelbaum

Distinguished Research Professor

Sociology and Global Studies

University of California, Santa Barbara

Paola Bacchetta

Department of Gender and Women’s Studies

University of California, Berkeley

Carole H. Browner

Distinguished Research Professor

Departments of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, Anthropology, and Gender Studies

University of California, Los Angeles

Edmund Burke, III

Professor Department of History

University of California, Santa Cruz

Lara Deeb

Anthropology

Scripps College

Julia Elyachar,

Anthropology and Economics

University of California, Irvine

Richard Falk,

Fellow, Orfalea Center for Global and International Studies

University of California, Santa Barbara

Former Special Rapporteur, UN Human Rights Council

Aranye Fradenburg

Professor, Department of English

University of California, Santa Barbara

Margaret Ferguson,

Distinguished Professor of English,

University of California at Davis

Mayanthi L. Fernando

Associate Professor of Anthropology

Department of Anthropology

University of California, Santa Cruz

Gary Fields

Associate Professor

Department of Communications

University of California, San Diego

Prof. Claudio Fogu

Associate Professor of Italian Studies,

Department of French and Italian

University of California Santa Barbara

Manzar Foroohar

History Professor

Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

Nancy Gallagher

Professor, History Department

University of California, Santa Barbara

Jess Ghannam

Department of Psychiatry, and

Global Health Sciences

University of California, San Francisco

School of Medicine

Bishnupriya Ghosh

Department of English

University of California, Santa Barbara

Huma Ahmed-Ghosh, Professor

Department of Women’s Studies

Advisory Board: Center for Islamic and Arabic Studies Center for Asia and Pacific Studies

Institute for Security and Conflict Resolution

San Diego State University

Deborah Gould

Associate Professor of Sociology

University of California, Santa Cruz

Larry Gross

Professor

School of Communication

Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism University of Southern California

Sondra Hale

Anthropology and Gender Studies

University of California, Los Angeles

Gail Hershatter

Distinguished Professor of History

History Department

University of California, Santa Cruz

Ivan Huber, PhD

Professor Emeritus of Biology

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Madison, NJ

Member, California Scholars for Academic Freedom

Suad Joseph

Distinguished Research Professor

Anthropology Department

University of California, Davis

Zayn Kassam

John Knox McLean Professor of Religious Studies

Pomona College

Katherine King

Professor, Comparative Literature

University of California, Los Angeles

David Klein

Professor of Mathematics

California State University Northridge

Dennis Kortheuer

Dept. of History, emeritus

Cal State Long Beach

Mark LeVine

History Department

University of California, Irvine

Esther Lezra

Associate Professor Global Studies

Feminist Studies and Comparative Literature Affiliate University of California, Santa Barbara

David Lloyd

Distinguished Professor of English

Department of English

University of California, Riverside

Pardis Mahdavi, PhD

Dean of Women

Associate Professor and Chair of Anthropology

Pomona College

Amina Mama

Professor, Gender, Sexuality & Women’s Studies University of California, Davis

Andrew Mathews

Anthropology Department

University of California, Santa Cruz

Flagg Miller

Professor of Religious Studies

The University of California, Davis

Minoo Moallem

Professor, Department of Gender and Women’s Studies University of California, Berkeley

Helene Moglen,

Professor, Literature

University of California Santa Cruz

Kathleen Moore,

Professor and Chair,

Department of Religious Studies

University of California, Santa Barbara

Patricia Morton

Editor, Journal of the Society of Architectural Historians Associate Professor, Art History Department

University of California, Riverside

David Palumbo-Liu

Louise Hewlett Nixon Professor,Comparative Literature Stanford University

David Naguib Pellow

Dehlsen Chair and Professor of Environmental Studies University of California, Santa Barbara

Noam Perry

Department of Justice Studies

San Jose State University

Ismail Poonawala

Professor of Arabic & Islamic Studies

University of California, Los Angeles

James Quesada

Professor & Chair

Department of Anthropology

San Francisco State University

Nasrin Rahimieh

Howard Baskerville Professor in Humanities

Chair, Department of Comparative Literature

University of California, Irvine

Rush Rehm

Professor, Theater and Performance Studies, and Classics Artistic Director, Stanford Repertory Theater (SRT) Stanford University

Craig Reinarman

Research Professor and Professor Emeritus of Sociology and Legal Studies

University of California, Santa Cruz

Dwight Reynolds

Professor, Dept of Religious Studies

University of California, Santa Barbara

William I. Robinson

Professor of Sociology and

Global and International Studies

University of California, Santa Barbara

Robyn Magalit Rodriguez

Associate Professor, Asian American Studies

University of California, Davis

Lisa Rofel

Professor, Department of Anthropology

University of California, Santa Cruz

Parama Roy

Professor of English

University of California, Davis

Danilyn Rutherford

Professor, Anthropology Department

University of California, Santa Cruz

Jeffrey Sacks

Associate Professor

Department of Comparative Literature

University of California, Riverside

Sang Hea Kil

Ph.D. Associate Professor

Department of Justice Studies

San José State University

Vida Samiian

Professor of Linguistics

California State University, Fresno

Bhaskar Sarkar

Film and Media Studies

University of California, Santa Barbara

Susan Slyomovics

Distinguished Professor of Anthropology and Near Eastern Languages & Cultures

University of California, Los Angeles

Elizabeth Stephens

Art Department

University of California, Santa Cruz

Judith Stevenson

Emerita, Ph.D Anthropology

Peace and Social Justice Program

Department of Human Development

California State University, Long Beach

Baki Tezcan,

Associate Professor of History

University of California, Davis

Howard Winant

Distinguished Professor of Sociology

University of California, Santa Barbara

Stephen Zunes

Professor of Politics

University of San Francisco