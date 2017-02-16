Liberal supporters of Israel slam Trump’s ‘terrifying’ comments– some saying Jews need to keep a majority

In the hours since President Trump said he was agnostic about whether Israel and Palestine should be two states or one, many supporters of Israel have taken to the airwaves to cite the danger that a one-state outcome would pose to Israel’s Jewish majority. These folks also said that one-state would bring violence; but the emphasis was the threat to Israel’s status as a Jewish state.

Last night on MSNBC, for instance, Jeremy Ben-Ami, the head of the liberal Zionist group J Street, said that Israel cannot be both democratic and Jewish if it is one state; and all its military leaders say so. In the same episode, Chris Matthews spoke of one state in alarmist terms, describing the bomb that Israel faces in Palestinian population numbers in a one-state scenario. He said the number of Jews between the river and the sea is only slightly more than the number of Palestinians, so Palestinians would soon outnumber Jews in a combined state.

Today Senator Ben Cardin, who identifies as an ardent Zionist, expressed the same concern at a hearing. “I don’t see how Israel can remain Jewish and democratic” with a one-state outcome, he said. “The demographics are unambiguous in this regard.”

The Union for Reform Judaism also saw Trump’s statement “darkly,” saying that it spells the end of a Jewish, democratic Israel. Rabbi Rick Jacobs:

The question is: can Israelis and Palestinians live with it in a way that allows for a Jewish, democratic State of Israel and realization of the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinians. And the answer to that question remains “no.” Only a two-state solution can achieve the goals of the Israelis and Palestinians.

That is why we see President Trump’s abdication of the longtime, bipartisan support for a two-state solution so darkly. It is potentially devastating to the prospects for peace and Israel’s Jewish, democratic future.

Earl Blumenauer is a Congressman from Oregon, supported by J Street. He writes:

Astounding. Just when we thought it couldn’t get worse or more chaotic, Trump considers one-state solution–which is no solution at all.

Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of J Street, retweeted that, saying:

One state is the problem not the solution. For those like who want Israel to be democratic natl home of the Jewish people.

J Street’s statement on the Trump comments— “One State is the Problem, Not the Solution”– emphasized the likelihood of violence, though it also cited the state’s Jewish identity:

To be clear, there is no one-state configuration that leads to peace. There is no resolution to this conflict without full political rights and independence for both peoples. All so-called “one-state solutions” are recipes for more violence that will ultimately threaten Israel’s identity as a democracy and a Jewish homeland.

NY Rep. Jerrold Nadler emphasized the Jewish democratic angle, along with the violence:

Trump abandoning a 2SS–Jewish & democratic Israel living next to a Palestinian state–leaves Israel less secure & peace much more elusive.

Peace Now’s statement on the “terrifying” press conference also expressed those concerns, Israel’s Jewish future, and violence:

the two leaders are not only depriving Israel of the very possibility of reaching peace but also undermining Israel’s own future as a democracy and a Jewish state. They are delivering a huge victory to extremists on both sides.

In a piece that came out in USA Today anticipating the Trump indifference about one state, Senators Dianne Feinstein (CA) and Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico baldly stressed the population numbers, as the most important issue with one state– even more important than the potential for violence:

Perhaps most importantly, without an independent Palestine by its side, Israel cannot be both a democratic and majority Jewish state. Today, the Jewish people are already a minority between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River. There are 6.3 million Jewish Israelis compared to 6.6 million non-Jewish minorities,  most of them Palestinian Arabs.

Since the Jewish people are already a minority, a one-state solution cannot be both majority Jewish and democratic. We have not heard a plausible proposal where a one-state solution wouldn’t require a Jewish minority to govern a non-Jewish majority

By contrast, on PBS News Hour last night, Shibley Telhami had a non-hysterical discussion of one state. Telhami spoke of the left’s support for one-state: “not a Jewish state– a democratic state for Arabs and Jews.” And he mentioned the rightwing support for “an apartheid state.” He also said that the one-state idea was appealing to many Palestinians, even if they did not regard it as realistic. Here he cited population numbers: “If they can have a full equal relationship within Israel, of course they would [support it], because ultimately they’re going to be a majority… It is a non starter for Israelis, undoubtedly.”

Two comments: It would be helpful if these speakers addressed the 20 percent of “Israel proper” that is not Jewish. About the same number of Americans are non-Christian; in the U.S. we would find it insupportable if the U.S. made it official policy that it’s a Christian state.

And as to the fear of greater violence in one state, this is surely legitimate. But the problem with emphasizing this fear is that it tends to be very Jewish-centric. What do I mean? Well, there’s one state right now in which violence is dished out regularly to Palestinians, so the real problem in Israel Palestine is not prospective, it’s before our eyes, but that’s never the problem; and the concern that Israel will become an apartheid state amounts to a denial of the reality for Palestinians today, that it is an apartheid state. As to the unstated but looming apprehension that Israel and Palestine will become Algeria, and many Jewish Israelis will flee– only a fool would say that that is not a possible outcome, and a concerning one. But that apprehension cannot justify the tyranny that exists right now, in which the conflict is “managed,” and Palestinians have no rights. The American revolutionaries were rather succinct about the use of violence to achieve their rights.

  1. Maghlawatan
    February 16, 2017, 10:41 am

    “That is why we see President Trump’s abdication of the longtime, bipartisan support for a two-state solution so darkly. It is potentially devastating to the prospects for peace and Israel’s Jewish, democratic future. –

    Trump is just responding to Israel’s facts. 50 years of building. It’s not Trump’s fault that Judaism stood by while the building went on. ”

    What do soi disant Liberal Jews expect ?

  2. Maghlawatan
    February 16, 2017, 10:49 am

    from Moshiach.com: The husband tells the wife, “The Rabbi said that soon we will no longer suffer from the Cossacks, the Messiah is about to come and take us all to Israel.” The wife thinks for a while and says, “Tell the Messiah to leave us alone. Let him take the Cossacks to Israel!”

  3. Maghlawatan
    February 16, 2017, 10:55 am

    Liberal Jews tried to ride the tiger and hope for the best . They didn’t care about Palestinian rights because the implications of reason and justice were less than the cost of loss of acceptance in the big Jewish tent. Rav Rick is now being hoist on his own petard. Palestinian rights do actually matter,

    Back in 2014 the Presbyterians had a vote

    https://ericyoffie.com/presbyterians/
    “Like virtually all Jewish leaders, I am not too happy at the moment with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) for its profoundly unfortunate and mistaken decision to divest from three companies that it claims “further the Israeli occupation in Palestine.” But I am not any happier with Jewish Voice for Peace, a small Jewish activist group that was only too happy to help the Presbyterians along.
    I could see their success on Sunday morning, June 22, when Heath Rada, the church’s moderator, appeared on CNN with Rabbi Rick Jacobs of the Union for Reform Judaism. …..Rabbi Jacobs noted that the church’s vote had caused pain and dismay among American Jews”

    http://www.haaretz.com/reform-rabbi-rick-jacobs-american-jews-are-afraid-to-talk-about-israel.premium-1.477429

    • Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, says U.S. Jewry is “afraid” to conduct internal discussions regarding Israel.
    • “Conversations about Israel often get polarized,” Jacobs told Haaretz this week, “so we’ve stopped having them. And that’s the worst kind of disengagement there is.”
    • In an interview with Haaretz, Jacobs said that American Jews are applying stricter definitions to the meaning of “pro-Israel.” The ever-diminishing circle of who is included in the word “we,” he adds, “has gotten so small that it’s a shame.

    • RoHa
      February 16, 2017, 12:40 pm

      “Rav Rick is now being hoist on his own petard.”

      Hoist with his own petard, not “on”. A petard is a bomb. If they didn’t teach you that at school, sue.

      • Mooser
        February 16, 2017, 5:24 pm

        Is the “petard” the bomb, or is the “petard” the rig which hoists the bomb (to hopefully drop on another ship you’re grappling with.)

        Beside, “RoHa” isn’t this all, well…French?

      • RoHa
        February 17, 2017, 7:41 am

        No, nothing to do with ships. A petard was a device for blowing open gates, or blowing holes in walls. It was supposed to function like a shaped charge. The word is a technical term in English, though it derives, it seems, from the French for “fart”.
        Nonetheless, I am not prepared to make any assumptions about the force of French farts.

  4. Mikesailor
    February 16, 2017, 12:47 pm

    The heart of the matter has always been holding to the pipe dream of a “pure” ethnic state. Yet such has been a major part of Judaism since its beginning. Only in the 1800’s when Jews were emancipated were the Jews faced with an existential question they had not faced previously: Should the assimilate to the extant they would be participating members of the larger society as a whole, or should they retreat within their own self-imposed “ghetto”? Before this time, there was no worry. the larger society as a whole allowed or more likely, forcibly imposed this segregation of Jewish society from its neighbors. But, what happens when those artificial barriers are lifted? Zionism is the reaction to emancipation. It is the creation of an artificial “ghetto” or “shtetl”. Yet reality has a nasty habit of reasserting itself. Will the Jews give Palestinians equal rights in Israeli society? If they do, no matter how much Netanyahu and his friends beg and threaten, Israel will cease to be a “Jewish” state. Frankly, one of the things I despised about the Obama administration was the use of the phrase “Jewish state”. A state is a state is a state…it is not up to the US or anyone else to define it. If Israel wants to keep the land and transfer the indigenous population, a regional war will ensue and the idea of Israel will be buried under all the bodies. Finally, it the Jews decide to keep the land and make the Palestinians residents of “bantustans”, the world will sanction Israel endlessly and it will cease to be a modern state in any sense of the word.

    • Mooser
      February 16, 2017, 5:03 pm

      “Should the assimilate to the extant they would be participating members of the larger society as a whole,”

      Okay, show me one Jew anywhere who refuses to avail himself of his civil rights? Who will not avail himself of the police if assaulted? Who makes contracts and refuses to go to court to get them enforced? Know of any? And of course, stands on their right not to pay taxes? And won’t register their deeds with the county, so their land boundaries are legal?

      Zionists project the assimilation question backwards. They assimilate us, not the other way round.

      And BTW, a Jew can do all those things, be a full citizen of the US, and still wear any clothes he likes, or wear his hair any way he likes, and pray any way he likes.
      If he wants to tell himself “I haven’t assimilated” he can, too.

    • Atlantaiconoclast
      February 16, 2017, 10:02 pm

      But Israel has already done that, and the world has been largely silent. I just don’t see this groundswell that will change Israel’s policies.

  5. eljay
    February 16, 2017, 12:59 pm

    Time and again, Zionists make it abundantly clear that “Jewish State” supremacism – with or without its ill-fitting “Jewish and democratic” disguise – matters more to them than do justice, accountability and equality.

    Time and again, Zionists make it abundantly clear that they are content to undermine international laws and human rights and the protections they are meant to afford to all people.

    • Atlantaiconoclast
      February 16, 2017, 10:04 pm

      Agreed. The double standard is at the root of Israeli intransigence. They know that the world is afraid to call Zionism what it is, Jewish supremacism. No progressive minded person and even few conservatives would accept even one White state, yet everyone should support one Jewish state? Give me a break.

  6. [email protected]
    February 16, 2017, 8:19 pm

    Herein lies one of the problems of advocacy. Most of the liberal Zionists who only support a Palestinian state in as much as it legitimizes and finales Jewish supremacy in Israel. Most of these Zionist advocates also call themselves Pro-Palestinian as they advocate a two state solution. So they have no problem seeing themselves as peaceniks, progressives and Zionists. Without getting into names which could get myself in trouble, these liberal Zionists find one or two Palestinians to dialogue with and create the appearance that Jewish and Palestinian voices can thrive together without demanding human rights. They dare to dream and listen compassionately. All the while seeing Palestinians as demographic threats. This industry is large, plays around with tens of millions of dollars every year, and creates Palestinian-Jewish cooperation without resistance to institutionalized racism.

  7. JLewisDickerson
    February 16, 2017, 11:17 pm

    RE: “Last night on MSNBC, for instance, Jeremy Ben-Ami, the head of the liberal Zionist group J Street, said that Israel cannot be both democratic and Jewish if it is one state . . .” ~ Weiss

    MY SNARKCASM: Fortunately, to paraphrase the brilliant billionaire Sheldon Adelson, the Bible doesn’t say anything about Israel having to be a democracy! ! ! (Nor does John Hagee.)

    ■ SEE: “Sheldon Adelson’s Dismissal of Israeli Democracy Draws Silence From Groups He Backs” | By Josh Nathan-Kazis | forward.com | November 12, 2014
    LINK – http://forward.com/news/209072/sheldon-adelsons-dismissal-of-israeli-democracy-dr/

  8. oldgeezer
    February 16, 2017, 11:19 pm

    Liberal zionists are merely sheep in wolves clothing. Dangerous in the extreme and not in the slightest liberal in any way. If anything they are more racist than the right wing zionist thugs but hiding in the closet.

    There is no 2SS on the table. Never has been and never will be. One state, one person, one vote. Anything else is an abomination and is of the zionists own choosing.

    They valued territory over peace. They valued self interest over justice. They valued tribe over humanity.

    The best the Palestinians were ever going to be offered was a fragmented series of bantustans with limited self rule.

    Damn them and screw their racist immorality which they hide behind a religion and millions of holocaust victims.

    At least South Africa weren’t as deceitful as to their motives. Israel and it’s supporters have a long way to go in order to be as decent a country as apartheid south africa was.

    BDS is the only solution to such thuggery and criminality. Hopefully the few good Israelies will abandon the criminal enterprise and leave the rest in the stench of their fetid culture.

  9. JWalters
    February 17, 2017, 3:13 am

    This morning I looked for Morning Joe’s discussion of yesterday’s Trump-Netanyahu press conference, and the big news of Trump’s willingness to consider a one-state solution, if that’s what makes both the Israelis and the Palestinians happy. But there was no discussion about it.

    This struck me as amazing, for such a big story, and given all the Zionist panelists they’ve had on in the past. Did Joe and Mika look at each other and think, “Naw, that’s not important enough to mention.” I can’t see that happening. It seemed to me the only way such a blanket absence of discussion would happen is if it came as a directive from the top.

    But why? The most obvious possibility is that the Zionist panelists would have looked bad, since even the most innocent questioning would have forced them into evasions and illogic. That’s what happened in the straightforward, simple discussion on To The Point with Warren Olney on NPR. And the MSNBC owners didn’t want to show that to America.

    No discussion either on Chris Matthews’ show, nor Chris Hayes’, nor Rachel’s, nor O’Donnell’s, nor Williams’. Nothing happening here folks, move along. I would call this misleading the public by omission.

    Instead, there was a lot of talk about the Russians’ influence on the Trump administration. Lots and lots of focus on that. And little to no balance on that. No coverage of the analyses in which the press is misleading the public about Russia routinely, such as that by noted Russia expert professor Stephen Cohen.

    This looks to me like an Israeli-directed hit job. The Israelis have a known history of infiltration and sabotage from the inside.
    http://mondoweiss.net/2017/01/terrorism-israeli-state/

    The Zionists are freaking out over this development, and that would be potentially devastating on TV. Americans would see what a big deal this is, and might get curious about it. And might start to find out more and more about Israel. So it would benefit the Israelis to keep this story away from Americans. So that answers the “who benefits” question.

    Do the Israelis have the capacity to carry out this silencing operation? Definitely. Their capacity to silence media discussions of many aspects of Israel has been repeatedly documented here at Mondoweiss and elsewhere.

    It’s also somewhat reminiscent of the time Bibi visited Bill Clinton at the White House one weekend. Clinton was going to bring up the Israeli outposts (aka “settlements”). That very weekend the Monica Lewinski story hit the papers. The outposts were not discussed. Clinton later told Monica to be careful what she said on the phone because he was being bugged by a foreign government.

    Former CIA officer David Steele recently said there are seven main groups in the CIA, with one being an Israeli group. And former congressman Dennis Kucinich recently said the White House is under attack by elements in the CIA. (Both on YouTube.)

    This media dishonesty does not stem from most of the individual employees – it comes from the media owners. Bernie Sanders alluded several times during his campaign to “media” dishonesty. He didn’t directly attribute it to the oligarchy ownership, but he did refer repeatedly to the oligarchy dominating America, so the inference seems clear.

    There is now a LOT of evidence that America is run by an oligarchy that disregards the will of the American people. This silence at MSNBC is just one more piece of evidence.

  10. Maghlawatan
    February 17, 2017, 5:56 am

    Netanyahu and the settlers don’t live in reality. Neither does Trump. they deserve each other. It’s classic groupthink.

    https://www.ft.com/content/e89c64b8-f494-11e6-95ee-f14e55513608

    ““Harward is conflicted between the call of duty and the obvious dysfunctionality,” said one person with first hand knowledge of the discussions between Mr Trump and Mr Harward”

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/feb/16/donald-trump-press-conference-administration-defense-media

    “But there can only be one takeaway from the press conference – Trump may have become president, but he will never be presidential. It has only been 27 days since the president took office. There are still at least three years and 11 months left to go, and it is never going to be normal.”

    Netanyahu has painted Zionism into a corner. He has now lashed the Zionist project to the modern equivalent of William J Lepetomane

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRB1mpEFeCQ

    The crash will be magnificent

  11. Kay24
    February 17, 2017, 6:01 am

    They should be fearful, but let us not forget that Netanyahu does not care, he wants the status quo, will keep stealing land while ignoring the UN, and will take over everything their greedy hearts desire. The Palestinians will be languishing in limbo, and no one will care. The Arabs will continue to ignore their plight, some will continue to work with the occupier, the US and the UK among others will continue to give aid and weapons to Israel, the lawn mowing will continue every time a rockets is sent, keep calling them terrorists, and the zionists will get away with it.

  12. iResistDe4iAm
    February 17, 2017, 7:36 am

    Israel created the one-state apartheid reality that exists today. Trump is merely acknowledging the reality.

    Trump will give Israel more than enough rope …which Israel can use to either climb out of the deep hole it’s dug itself into, or to hang itself. As always, Israel’s in control of its own destiny.

  13. Ossinev
    February 17, 2017, 7:56 am

    Very interesting to watch the body language in the Yahoo/Trump press conference and compare it with the classic Yahoo/Obama history lecture equivalent. What comes across very strongly in my opinion is that the Yahoo is clearly the one who is on the footstool. At times he looks and acts like a nervous giggling schoolgirl ( no misogyny intended ) as in common with millions of others has no idea what to expect from Trump. His mad manic smiling in his reaction to the either one state or two state whichever comment was the seminal moment in the press conference – and it must have dawned on him all of a sudden that the same old same Israel/US routine is no longer a given under this version of the US Presidency. Can`t be long before the Zionists in the America are plotting the demise of the Donald so that they can engineer a more compliant standard puppet replacement ?

