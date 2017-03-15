Gaza’s ‘geeks’ will code your project for free

Gaza’s first start-up incubator, Gaza Sky Geeks, has announced an open call for businesses, organizations, and individuals to submit their project ideas and coders in Gaza will build them for free.

Newly trained coders with the group will work on six winning project ideas. They are seeking to practice their skills before moving on to professional gigs with paying clients.

There’s a bit of a buzz behind Gaza Sky Geeks, as it’s become an anchoring institution to the besieged strip’s emerging high-tech scene. During my time in Ramallah they were referenced frequently and warmly by young entrepreneurs in the West Bank.

The organization was founded in 2011 with seed money from Google. Last year Al Jazeera reported the group expanded from funding start-ups to training ‘female geeks’ as young as 12 years old to code.The group has also hired staff to mentor and outreach to women in Gaza, and has made closing the gender gap part of their raison d’être.

If you have a million dollar app in mind, contact the geeks and ask them to create your idea here.