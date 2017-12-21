Palestinians celebrate resounding Trump and Israel failure at the UN

Activism
(Image: Carlos Latuff)

Any decisions and actions which purport to have altered the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council. 

 UN General Assembly, December 21, 2017

December 21, 2017 — Today, in an emergency session, the overwhelming majority of the world’s nations at the UN General Assembly voted 128-9 in favor of a resolution calling on the United States to overturn its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

This “collective act of defiance” took place despite threats from Trump’s ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, to “take names” of countries voting against the United States and Israel, and threats by Trump to cut US aid to those countries.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN accused the world body’s members of being “puppets” to the “Palestinian puppet masters”, following Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s description of the UN as a “house of lies.”

The resounding failure by Israel and the US administration to thwart the pro-Palestinian vote at the UN General Assembly follows a similarly embarrassing UN Security Council vote on Monday which also rejected the US-Israeli position 14-1.

Omar Barghouti, speaking on behalf of the Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC), the largest coalition in Palestinian civil society, responded by saying:

This vote is further proof that the far-right Israeli-Trump alliance is more isolated than ever as the overwhelming majority of nations are finally recognizing its fatal attempt to undermine both Palestinian rights and the very rule of international law. Holding Israel accountable for its egregious, decades-old human rights violations is crucial to upholding both.

To defend the UN against this thuggery by Israel and the Trump administration, the BDS movement calls for meaningful sanctions, especially a military embargo and intensified boycott and divestment measures against Israel’s regime of oppression. BDS today is not only crucial for realizing Palestinian freedom, justice and equality. It is also critical to stopping Trump, Netanyahu and other leaders of the international far-right who are threatening world peace and global justice like never before.

All European states, with a few exceptions that abstained, voted in favor of the Palestinian position on occupied Jerusalem, and so did Japan, China, India, Nigeria, Brazil, Korea, Russia, and South Africa, among many others.

Favoring concrete sanctions to merely symbolic gestures of solidarity with the Palestinian liberation struggle, South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) at its general conference yesterday unanimously adopted downgrading diplomatic ties with Israel. “[It] sends a clear message to Israel that there is a price to pay for its human rights abuses and violations of international law,” the ANC said in a statement.

About Palestinian BDS National Committee

The Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) is the largest coalition in Palestinian civil society. It leads and supports the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. For more information, visit <a href="http://www.bdsmovement.net/BNC">www.bdsmovement.net/BNC</a>.

47 Responses

  1. Atlantaiconoclast
    December 21, 2017, 4:31 pm

    I just wish more of us would get this worked up about neocon lobbying for interventions that only lead to destabilization of the ME, a cherished Likudnik goal.

    The fact that most of Palestine’s supporters were either sympathetic or supportive of the so called rebels in Syria (who were doing Israel’s work for it) says so much about the failure of this movement to care about the things that matter most.

    • HarryLaw
      December 21, 2017, 5:28 pm

      Atlantaiconoclast. Not sure you are correct about ‘most’ Palestinians being supportive of the headchoppers in Syria, Hamas has just concluded an agreement with Iran. https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/1.805613
      David Hearst has a good article on Professor Finkelsteins blog .. ‘The axis of Arab autocrats who are standing behind Donald Trump’..
      “Trump, however, does not act alone. Whatever domestic constituency he thinks he is appealing to, and the evangelical Christians appear high on the list, Trump could not and would not have made his announcement unless he had regional backers.

      The support of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and religious nationalists from Jewish Home are a given, but they are wearily familiar. The exotic and temptingly alien support comes from a new generation of Gulf Arab superbrats – young, irreverent, dune-bashing, selfie-taking, in your face, and appearing in a coup near you.

      Under Trump they have formed an axis of Arab autocrats, whose geopolitical ambition is as large as their wallets. They really do think they have the power to impose their will not just on the shards of a Palestinian state, but on the region as a whole.

      Under construction, at least in their minds, is a network of modern police states, each wearing a lip gloss of Western liberalism. All see Likud as their natural partners, and Jared Kushner as their discreet interlocutor.

      Thought, reflection, cooperation, consultation, consensus do not appear in their lexicon. Democracy is to be postponed, free speech is there to be managed. And Arabs? They are there to be bought”.

    • gamal
      December 21, 2017, 7:07 pm

      “The fact that most of Palestine’s supporters were either sympathetic or supportive of the so called rebels in Syria”

      Not those associated with the PFLP

      “PFLP denounces U.S. imperialist aggression against Syria

      The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine denounces the U.S. imperialist aggression on Syria. This attack aims to pre-empt any serious international or impartial investigation into the events in Khan Sheikhun and instead acts to liquidate Syrian sovereignty and support the most reactionary, violent forces, exposing the falsity of the Trump administration’s claims that it wants to “fight terrorism.”

      The Front sees this aggression as taking place in full coordination with the Zionist entity and with those Arab reactionary parties that continue to insist on the entire dismantlement of the Syrian state; it is an attempt to cut the road before political efforts in the United Nations and a political solution that preserves the unity of Syria and its people.”

      http://pflp.ps/english/2017/04/12/pflp-denounces-u-s-imperialist-aggression-against-syria/

      • Atlantaiconoclast
        December 22, 2017, 1:19 pm

        I was talking about the so called progressives who rarely get this worked up about our neocon interventions.

  2. John O
    December 21, 2017, 4:47 pm

    “Palestinian puppet masters”

    Yep. There just has to be a sinister group of people of Semitic origin secretly pulling the strings and making the whole world dance to their tune.

    • eljay
      December 22, 2017, 9:21 am

      … Israel’s ambassador to the UN accused the world body’s members of being “puppets” to the “Palestinian puppet masters” …

      Mr. Danon should be reprimanded for “Protocols of the Elders of Palestine” hate-mongering hypocrisy.

      • Maghlawatan
        December 22, 2017, 9:46 am

        Danon is a fruitcake. He is a Sephardi with Ashkénazi trauma. If he was a dog it would be rabies.

      • catalan
        December 22, 2017, 10:24 am

        “He is a Sephardi with Ashkénazi trauma.”
        I am a Sephardi without the trauma. I feel great living in New Mexico. Too bad more people can’t abandon the nationalistic crap.

      • Marnie
        December 22, 2017, 10:43 am

        He’s not a fucking victim. He’s a victimizer. The israelis have become the terrorists, not the terrorized.

      • Mooser
        December 22, 2017, 12:16 pm

        ” I feel great living in New Mexico.” “catalan”

        New Mexico’s climate is reputed a virtual panacea. The air, revivifying, scented with the ineffable cactus flower, and exclusive with altitude on the high sierra , is available to all residents and visitors in unlimited measure. Catarrh, ague, scorbutic complaints and malaise all flee from New Mexico’s halcyon zephyrs.

  3. JLewisDickerson
    December 21, 2017, 5:09 pm

    SNARKCASTIC ROLL CALL OF THE ÜBER RIGHTEOUS
    United States,
    Israel,
    Togo,
    Micronesia,
    Nauru,
    Palau,
    Marshall Islands,
    Guatemala and
    Honduras.
    SO, THE U.S. AND ISRAEL WERE SUPPORTED BY:
    • TWO CENTRAL AMERICAN BANANA REPUBLICS,
    • ONE OF THE SMALLEST COUNTRIES IN AFRICA AND
    • A SMATTERING OF ISLAND NATIONS IN THE PACIFIC OCEAN!
    A fitting testament to Caligula Trump and Pistol Packin’ Mama Haley’s extraordinary powers of persuasion, bullying, extortion etc.
    WELL DONE, TEAM TRUMP. TAKE A VICTORY LAP!
    Trump’s hissy fit threat yesterday reminded me of Faye Dunaway’s rendition of a Joan Crawford schizoid meltdown over her daughter’s use of a metal (as opposed to wood) hanger for her dress in Mommie Dearest (1981)!

  4. LHunter
    December 21, 2017, 7:00 pm

    Hopefully part of the beginning of the end to US bullying on the I/P issues. Not sure what if anything comes next regarding steps to a resolution of the conflict.

    The Palestinians will never work with Trump and may never deal with the US as peace broker again. Israel will likely never enter into any negotiations without the US. Without serious sanctions on Israel and a BDS movement in overdrive not sure anything but the status quo can be expected.

    The vote is encouraging but nothing more than lip service.

  5. JLewisDickerson
    December 21, 2017, 8:38 pm

    EXTREMELY IMPORTANT: A VERY URGENT WARNING! (NOT CLICK BAIT!)

    WARNING! WARNING! WARNING! WARNING! WARNING! (SERIOUSLY, NOT CLICK BAIT!)

    What happens when a narcissist experiences a narcissistic injury [e.g., a humiliating defeat at the United Nations – J.L.D.] by a source of supply ?

    John Smith, Know more than I want to about dealing with narcissists
    Answered May 26, 2016

    [EXCERPT] This all depends on what type of narcissist you’re talking about. I have dealt with various types of narcissists and read a great deal about them. Here is my personal opinion:

    Malignant Narcissists: These people essentially have narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) coupled with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD). [AN INCREDIBLY LETHAL COMBO – J.L.D.] If robbed of their Narcissistic Supply (NS), they can be prone to taking revenge on you. They will run smear campaigns against you and make you wish you’d never cut them off. Malignant narcissists are also more risk-taking than others and are the most prone to violence. Thankfully, these narcissists represent the smallest group of the lot.

    Covert Narcissists: These are the most common narcissists. They wear a mask that hides their true self, which is self-loathing and has low self-confidence. They need YOU to provide that for them. When cut off from NS, covert narcissists will typically try to “win you back.” They will kill you with kindness, and if you take the bait, they will probably gaslight you for cutting them off their NS. They will shame you and tell you what a bad person you are, and then you will likely end up apologizing to them. They have bad, bad victim mentalities. If you go No Contact and hold your ground, covert narcissists will experience a range of emotions: they’ll become depressed, anxious, jealous or angry (or some mixture of these). But their response is to usually sulk and take their ball and go home. They have nasty revenge fantasies, but covert narcissists are not typically risk-takers and will likely not make a move against you for fear of how you will react, now that you’ve shown them you’re willing to stand up to them. They are quite cowardly. . .

    SOURCE ~ https://www.quora.com/What-happens-when-a-narcissist-experiences-a-narcissistic-injury-by-a-source-of-supply

    • Marnie
      December 22, 2017, 12:00 am

      Yikes! I’m not a psychiatrist (but play one in my shower) but I think unfortunately for the world tRUMP is in the malignant narcissist category and boobie netanyahoo straddles both. Shudder.

  6. Maghlawatan
    December 21, 2017, 10:20 pm

    Oh Lorde!

    https://www.theguardian.com/music/2017/dec/22/lorde-considering-cancelling-israel-concert-after-backlash-from-fans

    Pop star Lorde is considering cancelling a planned concert in Israel after facing intense pressure from fans, especially in her home country of New Zealand.

    The 21-year-old singer has responded to criticism and an open letter asking her not to play in Tel Aviv as a sign of protest against Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

    Lorde: ‘I want to be Leonard Cohen. I want to be Joni Mitchell’

     

    Read more

    The singer responded to fans on Twitter on Thursday night, saying she was taking advice on the complexities of the political situation and was “considering all options”.

    “Noted!,” Lorde wrote.

    “Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too”

     Tweet reply from Lorde re: planned concert in Tel Aviv. Photograph: twitter, Lorde

    On Thursday, New Zealanders Nadia Abu-Shanab and Justine Sachs penned an open letter to the star on local website the spinoff, asking her to cancel her Israel concert, which is scheduled to take place on 5 June next year.

    • oldgeezer
      December 22, 2017, 11:18 am

      I”m betting she plays. Her label is sony isn’t it? Enough said if so as the leaked sony emails indicated where they were in terms of whitewashing Israeli crimes.

  7. Marnie
    December 22, 2017, 12:08 am

    The u.s. is now officially a pariah and isolated. tRUMP most likely stalks the halls of the white house, cursing Obama and Mueller and the ‘fake news’ reports about him. I feel sorry for Barron. It must be frightening having such a rage monster for a father. The u.s. is becoming like israel more and more each day, or israel is becoming like the u.s. more and more each day, not sure which way it should go. This is like watching a friend die from a completely treatable and curable disease, but the friend was sure that she had the answers and could cure herself with home remedies that aren’t working. At all. She has chosen to die, and will bring everyone with her.

  8. LHunter
    December 22, 2017, 1:02 am

    Just found out our Golden Boy Trudeau abstained from the UN Vote on Jerusalem – no b*lls at all – the US builds fences – Canadians sit on them – might explain the missing b*lls

  9. JWalters
    December 22, 2017, 1:34 am

    Nikki Haley sounded like a character in a Metro Goldwyn Meyer western.

  10. Marnie
    December 22, 2017, 3:48 am

    I love the bit about ‘taking names’. As if these votes were cast in secret, under the table, underhanded, shady, etc. FFS Haley, not everyone operates in the dark. These votes were cast in the bright light of the day! Pull your head out of your nether regions, wake up and smell your hubris, then take a freaking shower.

    • John O
      December 22, 2017, 9:11 am

      For us in the UK, any mention of taking names brings to mind this glorious moment of TV comedy:

      • Marnie
        December 22, 2017, 10:46 am

        Funny!

      • John O
        December 22, 2017, 11:24 am

        Glad you like it, Marnie. Viewing it for the first time in quite a few years, I couldn’t help noticing how Philip Madoc (playing the U-Boat captain) is trying hard not to laugh as it builds towards the punchline.

  11. eljay
    December 22, 2017, 7:35 am

    JERUSALEM IS THE CAPITAL OF PALESTINE!

    IMO, Jerusalem should be:
    – a Free City if the I-P conflict is resolved by a two-state solution; or
    – the capital of whatever (preferably non-supremacist) entity results from a one-state solution.

    • genesto
      December 22, 2017, 12:56 pm

      Finally, someone on the same page with me re: Jerusalem! Yes, in my perfect world at least, Jerusalem becomes the capital of a single, truly democratic state (including Gaza and the West Bank) with equal rights legally assured for ALL of its citizens (It doesn’t really matter what this state is called). Over time we would hope that non Jews receive equal treatment in this state. All of Jerusalem’s religious sites would be preserved and protected, while worshippers would be free to come and go as needed for their respective practices.

      Say what you want about this being too naive. But, I can’t seem to come up with another, more realistic scenario that secures a just and lasting peace for everyone involved.

      • Mooser
        December 22, 2017, 1:39 pm

        “Over time we would hope that non Jews receive equal treatment in this state.”

        It’s very possible, over time. Some of them are very nice people.

  12. catalan
    December 22, 2017, 10:27 am

    I notice how nobody is talking about the abstentions. These include some heavy hitters – Poland, Mexico, and Argentina stand out; also notably South Sudan. Czechs and Croatia too. Abstentions are as good as voting no, as all these countries just can’t afford the economic repercussions of angering the Arabs.

    • Maghlawatan
      December 22, 2017, 11:15 am

      Netanyahu said the UN was a house of lies so Israel mustn’t have rated the abstentions

    • oldgeezer
      December 22, 2017, 11:16 am

      lol you keep telling yourself that catty. I only looked at two. Czech and Argentina. Neither have sigfnificant trade or investment with Arab states. The US is the number one trading partner of Argentina though. Mexico and Canada are in nafta trade talks.

      In these cases an abstention was as good as a yes with the vote so lopsided (and expected to be so) but they couldn’t afford the economic repercussions of angering the US.

    • John O
      December 22, 2017, 11:22 am

      “Abstentions are as good as voting no”

      No so. Voting no would have narrowed the gap and made the vote closer.

      And you forget Security Council Resolution 2334, 23 December 2016, on Israeli settlements, when the USA abstained rather than exercise its veto, thus allowing the resolution to pass.

      • catalan
        December 22, 2017, 11:55 am

        “And you forget Security Council Resolution 2334, 23 December 2016, on Israeli settlements, when the USA abstained rather than exercise its veto, thus allowing the resolution to pass.”
        John,
        the US abstaining is different because it has veto power and is Israel’s only ally. For the little guys it is totally different. I actually worked a little bit for the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry and since I studied international relations, I know a bunch of diplomats. The game for them is not to displease anyone. They hate all these votes because all they want is good relations with both sides. For instance, Bulgaria has plenty of business and tourism relations with Israel. But of course, exports to the Arab world are crucial. Then, they don’t want to anger the US, ever (Turkey and Greece to the south with huge armies). So for them, abstaining is actually a huge effort, as they know that the Arabs are watching. You just don’t understand context, I am sorry. Similar contexts at play with other small and medium size players. They are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

      • Mooser
        December 22, 2017, 12:35 pm

        ” You just don’t understand context, I am sorry”

        I think we do, “catalan”. Your comment will be read in the context of your previously self-destroyed credibility.

      • genesto
        December 22, 2017, 1:00 pm

        Abstentions, in this case, are certainly better than voting no, but not quite as forceful as voting yes. Abstentions,for most of these cases,are probably justified.

  13. Kay24
    December 22, 2017, 10:30 am

    It is pathetic. Israel and the US had to twist a few small arms, to get Micronesia, Togo, Marshall Islands, Palau, and Honduras, to vote against this resolution. What did they do, threaten to take away their lunch money? This was a resounding defeat for Trump/US and Netanyahu/Israel, and it seems Trump must be fuming that he lost face, and the majority In the world voted against him. Much as Netanyahu brags that other nations are going to move their embassy, the reality is, we will be seeing only the US and Micronesia hastily building their embassies in Jerusalem, to please Israel, and no one else.

  14. Ossinev
    December 22, 2017, 12:44 pm

    @John O
    “Yep. There just has to be a sinister group of people of Semitic origin secretly pulling the strings and making the whole world dance to their tune”

    Coming soon to a bookshop near us all first edition of “The Protocols of the Elders Of Palestine”

    Can`t wait.

  15. Atlantaiconoclast
    December 22, 2017, 1:24 pm

    Folks, why aren’t we getting this worked up about even more important matters, such as Israel’s constant push for destabilization of the ME? Focus people, on what really matters.

    I think Trump’s choice here was wrong, but even his choice does not rule out Jerusalem being Palestine’s capital too.

    I think it is far more important to keep the Israel Lobby from successfully peddling more war propaganda.

    • inbound39
      December 22, 2017, 9:11 pm

      That will only happen when Americans rise up and demand the Israel lobbyists and paid lobbyist politicians be removed from the American Government for working for a foreign government and not their own. If Americans have a conscience they will do that soon….nothing changes until the people demand change.

  16. Talkback
    December 23, 2017, 3:30 am

    Haley is lying:
    “Our poll also shows that 63 percent of all Americans oppose moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, including 44 percent of Republicans.”
    https://www.brookings.edu/blog/markaz/2017/12/05/why-is-trump-about-to-declare-jerusalem-the-capital-of-israel/

