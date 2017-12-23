‘We should exact a price’ from Ahed Tamimi ‘in the dark,’ Israeli journalist says

Israel/Palestine
on 44 Comments
Ben Caspit, from his twitter feed

Israeli society became incensed this week with the video of 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi and her 20-year-old cousin Nour, who slapped the Israeli soldiers occupying their family yard in Nabi Saleh. The story of the women’s 15-year-old cousin Mohammed being shot in the head by soldiers (and put into coma) just prior to that hardly played any part in what the mainstream media was focusing upon – the humiliation of the soldiers, as it were. As Yossi Gurvitz noted, “the Israeli media did not pay any attention to an Israeli jackboot firing a bullet at the head of 15 years old. As everyone knows, daily events are not news. Nothing to report.”

The discussion amongst Israelis became all about the humiliation suffered by heavily armed soldiers, from a fearless 16-year old girl and her bare hands. Culture Minister Miri Regev said: “When I watched that, I felt humiliated, I felt crushed”. She called the incident “damaging to the honor of the military and the state of Israel.” She was echoing her own words from 2015, when Ahed also appeared in a viral video, wrestling a masked Israeli soldier, who was holding her little brother in a headlock and pressing him down on a rock, his broken arm in cast. Then Regev was “shocked to see the video this morning of Palestinians hitting an IDF soldier,” adding that, “It cannot be that our soldiers will be sent on missions with their hands tied behind their backs. It’s simply a disgrace!….We must immediately order that a soldier under attack be able to return fire. Period.”  

There was a range of suggestions of what should happen with Ahed and the other girls. Education Minister Naftali Bennett suggested that they “spend the rest of their days in prison”.

But a prominent journalist had a somewhat more cunning suggestion:

“In the case of the girls, we should exact a price at some other opportunity, in the dark, without witnesses and cameras”, 

Ben Caspit wrote in his article (Hebrew) on Tuesday.

What might this price exactly be, considering that he is referring specifically to teenage girls? We are left to wonder. Perhaps he wishes to leave it to the imagination of the soldiers who would invade the home at night, ensuring that no cameras are filming.

Ben Caspit’s suggestion is a sly and wretched one, and it comes with the smugness of congratulating the soldiers for their moral strength, as it were, for not having acted back with force against the girls – on film, that is. “There is no stomach which does not turn when witnessing this clip”, Caspit says, referring to Zionist stomachs, that is.  “I, for example, if I were to encounter that situation, I would have long ago been in detention until end of procedures”. In other words, Caspit is saying he would run amok on the girls to a degree that would get him arrested. That’s what he’s indirectly suggesting would be ‘normal’, because he would do it…

We are again left to wonder what it is exactly that the creep would do, especially if he thought there were no cameras around. Caspit’s suggestion resembles that of Defense Minister Lieberman, who also said on Tuesday that “whoever goes wild during the day, will be arrested at night”, adding that “everyone involved, not only the girl but also her parents and those around them will not escape from what they deserve”.

Caspit hails the soldiers’ ‘restraint’, hardly believing they can manage it:

“The combatants stand there and demonstrate extraordinary restraint, do not respond, do not defend, do not speak.”

Caspit is actually speaking quite similarly to the Peace Now, who also hailed the soldiers’ ‘restraint’ and their demonstration of “moral fortitude in the face of an attempted stunt to blacken Israel’s image”. Note – that’s the Israeli left right there.  

Indeed, also for Caspit, this ‘restraint’ is worthy, not because of itself (in the dark and with no cameras it would be a different story, remember), but because of the PR value:

“Sometimes also restraint is power, and in the case before us, the combatants are worthy of a medal of honor, not reprimand. To keep one’s restraint in this impossible situation is far more difficult than applying force, especially when the bitter enemy in front of you is three girls who do everything to get beaten up, knowing fully well that any laying of a hand by armed combatants upon supposedly innocent girls will serve as a deadly propaganda weapon in the endless war fought for hearts on social media.” 

Caspit is exalting the image of the ‘good soldier’. Those soldiers were doing nothing – the girls were just asking for a beating. Yet as Orly Noy writes in +972 Magazine, shattering the ‘good soldier’ myth:

“The two soldiers may have acted according to their consciences in refusing to beat Ahed Tamimi, but the army in which they serve later broke into the Tamimi home in the middle of the night to arrest Ahed, and then arrested her mother when she accompanied her daughter to the police station. In other words, regardless of their best intentions, their encounter with the Tamimis began with violence and ended with violence. From the moment they put on their uniform, their ethical sensibilities ceased to be a factor.”

The IDF was unsatisfied with this image of ‘restraint’. It was too emasculating. The soldiers were repeatedly being called “gays” and “trannies”. Like when Elor Azarya wrote in July 2014, near the beginning of the onslaught on Gaza: “Bibi you transvestite what ceasefire? Penetrate their mother!!!” So when the IDF arrested Ahed on Monday, they filmed it and posted it publicly with official logo (a highly irregular practice in such cases) – to show everyone that the IDF is masculine, as it were. The IDF can arrest 16-year-old girls if it wants to, and we’ll film it ourselves, just watch us…

But this is not exactly what Ben Caspit had in mind. His suggestions were a bit more insidious, and not for filming.

Caspit’s remarks have been noticed in mainstream media, but they have not received the seriousness they deserve. These are not just words. It’s like when last year, an Israeli former chief educator suggested in a Sheldon Adelson paper that Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallström  might get the ‘Bernadotte treatment’ (assassination), for daring to suggest that Israel might be applying a policy of extrajudicial assassinations. The author, Zvi Zameret, later said that he didn’t actually suggest her assassination. Just like Caspit was not actually saying Ahed Tamimi should be beaten or raped. The details of the crime can be left to the wild imagination of those perpetrating it, “in the dark, without witnesses and cameras”.

P.S. Ofer Neiman is calling on al-Monitor to stop publishing Caspit’s work. “He can’t have it both ways– writing for a liberal peace-oriented outlet and inciting rape/murder/violence.”

About Jonathan Ofir

Israeli musician, conductor and blogger / writer based in Denmark.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Israel/Palestine
Occupation

44 Responses

  1. amigo
    December 23, 2017, 10:48 am

    “.We must immediately order that a soldier under attack be able to return fire. Period.” Regev.

    There was no incoming fire.Just a child smacking (and rightfully so and legal)a foreign invader and party to war crimes etc etc.

    The problem with zionists is that they think, being the so called chosen people , no laws apply to them or to the cowardly slime they dress in olive green and send to do their dirty work for them.

    I am not sure which of the two are worst.

    • Misterioso
      December 25, 2017, 11:06 am

      https://www.thenation.com/article/ahed-tamimi-has-become-the-symbol-of-a-new-generation-of-palestinian-resistance/

      The Nation, December 24/17

      “Ahed Tamimi Has Become the Symbol of a New Generation of Palestinian Resistance. It would be far better, however, if she could just be a child.”

      By Ben Ehrenreich

      EXCERPTS:

      “Ahed Tamimi was 11 when I met her, a little blond slip of a thing, her hair almost bigger than she was. I remember her grimacing as her mother combed out the knots each morning in their living room. The second time I went to a demonstration in Nabi Saleh, the West Bank village where she lives, Ahed and her cousin Marah ended up leading the march. Not because they wanted to, but because Israeli Border Police were chasing everyone, and shouting and throwing stun grenades, and she and Marah ran ahead of the crowd. That’s how it’s been ever since. The Israeli military keeps pushing—into the village, into the yard, into the house, beneath the flesh and into the skulls and tissue and bones of her family and her friends—and Ahed ends up out in front, where everyone can see her. She was there again last week after a video of her slapping an Israeli soldier went viral. I can assure you it’s not where she wants to be. She would rather be with her friends, on their phones, doing the things that teenagers do. She would rather be a kid than a hero.

      “Ahed’s image flew around the world for the first time not long after I met her. In that photo, she was raising her bare skinny arm to shake her fist in the face of an Israeli soldier twice her size. His comrades had just arrested her brother. Overnight she became something no child should ever be: a symbol. ”

      “Last week, the soldiers came for Ahed. It’s hard for me to understand this now, but I didn’t think it would happen to her. I thought she might be spared this, that she might be allowed to finish school and go on to university and without this interruption become the bold and brilliant woman she will surely one day be. I assumed that her brothers and her male cousins would all at some point go to jail—most of them already have—and that some of them would be injured or worse. Every time I visit Nabi Saleh and look in the children’s faces I try not to wonder who it will be, and how bad. Two Fridays ago, one week before Ahed chased the soldiers from her yard, it was her cousin Mohammad, one of her little brother’s closest friends. A soldier shot him in the face. The bullet—rubber-coated but a bullet nonetheless—lodged in his skull. A week later, he was still in a medically-induced coma.

      “If you’ve seen the video that led to her arrest, you might have wondered why Ahed was so angry at the soldiers who entered her yard, why she yelled at them to leave, why she slapped them. That’s why. That and a thousand other reasons. Her uncle and her cousin killed. Her mother shot in the leg and on crutches for most of a year. Her parents and her brother taken from her for months at a time. And never a night’s rest without the possibility that she might wake, as she did early Tuesday morning, as she had so many times before, to soldiers at the door, in her house, in her room, there to take someone away.”

      • Talkback
        December 25, 2017, 12:51 pm

        “Her uncle and her cousin killed. Her mother shot in the leg and on crutches for most of a year. Her parents and her brother taken from her for months at a time. And never a night’s rest without the possibility that she might wake, as she did early Tuesday morning, as she had so many times before, to soldiers at the door, in her house, in her room, there to take someone away.”

        That’s nothing. She slapped an innocent Jew who was just standing around with no hostile intent!!! That’s unforgivable.

  2. MHughes976
    December 23, 2017, 11:38 am

    Well, they seem to have handed a big propaganda weapon to the Palestinians and to our side in the dispute in the West.

  3. eljay
    December 23, 2017, 1:05 pm

    … But a prominent journalist had a somewhat more cunning suggestion:

    “In the case of the girls, we should exact a price at some other opportunity, in the dark, without witnesses and cameras”,

    Ben Caspit wrote in his article (Hebrew) on Tuesday. …

    Every day and in every way, Zionists do their best to undermine international laws and human rights and the protections they are meant to afford all people including Jews.

    Why do Zionists insist on hating Jews so much?!

  4. gamal
    December 23, 2017, 2:11 pm

    “In the case of the girls, we should exact a price at some other opportunity, in the dark, without witnesses and cameras”, ”

    the Harvey (Weinstein) directive?

  5. john douglas
    December 23, 2017, 2:23 pm

    I don’t know what went on in that soldier’s mind after he was slapped. Thinking about it brought to mind the ambivalence in the minds of some the ethnically cleansing gang members in Palestine prior to independence, as described in Yizhar’s wonderful novel of that time. If by chance that soldier, knowing what he could expect, simply refused to stoop to harming a teenage girl, then he deserves praise for that.

    • John O
      December 23, 2017, 5:34 pm

      In the video, Ahed first gives him a few ineffectual light slaps on the elbow. He then slaps her face. No praise deserved.

  6. Boomer
    December 23, 2017, 2:42 pm

    re: The discussion amongst Israelis became all about the humiliation suffered by heavily armed soldiers, from a fearless 16-year old girl and her bare hands. Culture Minister Miri Regev said: “When I watched that, I felt humiliated, I felt crushed”. She called the incident “damaging to the honor of the military and the state of Israel.”

    What a shame that America’s leaders support this with our financial, military, and diplomatic assistance. How long will we be complicit?

  7. Edward Q
    December 23, 2017, 3:18 pm

    “In the case of the girls, we should exact a price at some other opportunity, in the dark, without witnesses and cameras”

    This has been the story of Israel. The Zionists have done a good job controlling what the public knows and doesn’t know about what happens there.

  8. LostinAlaska
    December 23, 2017, 5:18 pm

    Ahed and Nour, no matter what price they exact from you, in the dark, without witnesses and cameras, you are and will remain purer than the angels.

  9. RoHa
    December 23, 2017, 6:58 pm

    Numbers 31:17-18

    • lonely rico
      December 23, 2017, 7:48 pm

      “ … kill every male among the little ones, and kill every woman that has known man by lying with him.
      But all the women children that have not known a man by lying with him, keep alive for yourselves.”      .
      Mr. Moses’ spells out the moral foundations of Judaism.

      Ahed Tamimi and her 20-year-old cousin Nour are heroes, who defend their family and community faced with cruelty and corruption. They will not be forgotten.

      • jackal
        December 24, 2017, 5:09 pm

        Quite right. There are so many stories in the Old Testament that exhort Jews to kill, kill, kill. They finally killed one person too many and it brought down the condemnation of the world on them.
        As a peace-loving atheist, I abhor war, fighting and racism. It seems the IDF is taught all of that.

  10. JLewisDickerson
    December 23, 2017, 7:20 pm

    RE: “Regev was ‘shocked to see the video this morning of Palestinians hitting an IDF soldier,’ adding that, ‘It cannot be that our soldiers will be sent on missions with their hands tied behind their backs.”
    AND RE:     “In the case of the girls, we should exact a price at some other opportunity, in the dark, without witnesses and cameras” ~ Caspit

    MY COMMENT: Without getting too far into X-rated territory, 9 out of 10 Masters who are serious about their sadomasochism prefer hardened steel handcuffs to less costly, but inferior, restraints.
    AS to Caspit’s idea of “exacting a price” from the girls in the dark . . . without cameras, Elor Azarya no doubt thought he was exacting a price without cameras when he ‘showed off’
    to his IDF buds by executing the wounded “terrorist” in Hebron. How did that go? Perhaps it would be “prudent” if Caspit saw to it that after he finished “extracting the price” from the girls they would not be around to squeal on him.
    As to Caspit’s notion that “restraint is power”, I think that’s a central tenet of the bondage component to BDSM, just as is the idea that “pain is pleasure”. That’s about the extent of my knowledge in this area, but I’m certain the guys at Shin Bet are far more knowledgeable.
    As to Regev and so many other Israelis who lose so much sleep fretting endlessly about the possibility that their boys “will be sent on missions with their hands tied behind their backs”, perhaps they should consult a therapist, go to a support group, or work through their fears by getting heavily involved in the BDSM scene. Even reading up on that marvelous/infamous Marquis so much in demand at the Paris Salons might help.
    Don’t worry boys, Mother Regev is looking out for you. Of course, she’s going to expect a little something in return. See to it that you don’t disappoint. After all, mothers have ‘needs’, too.
    “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.” ~ Rev. Dr. MLK Jr

  11. JLewisDickerson
    December 23, 2017, 9:11 pm

    RE: “It’s like when last year, an Israeli former chief educator suggested in a Sheldon Adelson paper that Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallström might get the ‘Bernadotte treatment’ (assassination), for daring to suggest that Israel might be applying a policy of extrajudicial assassinations. The author, Zvi Zameret, later said that he didn’t actually suggest her assassination.” ~ Ofir

    Margot Wallström
    From Wikipedia ~ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margot_Wallstr%C3%B6m

    [EXCERTS] Margot Elisabeth Wallström (Swedish pronunciation: [ˈmarːɡɔt ˈvalːˈstrœm]; born 28 September 1954)[1] is a Swedish Social Democratic politician and has served as the country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister since 3 October 2014. . .

    . . . On 12 January 2016, Wallström called for an investigation to check whether Israel was guilty of the extrajudicial killings of Palestinians during the recent wave of violence, causing further anger in the Israeli political establishment. . .

    On 15 January 2016, Aftonbladet published information that Margot Wallström was one of the labour officials who rented apartment in Stockholm, owned by the Swedish Municipal Workers’ Union, bypassing a wait of on average eight years like ordinary renters in Sweden. Wallström replied that she acted in good faith and received a confirmation from highest-ranking officials, that all norms and rules were followed.[50][51] Wallström accused the union’s general secretary Annelie Nordström of not being truthful.[52] . . .

    FROM EARLIER VERSION➤ Anti corruption prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation about this affair. The prosecutor is checking whether Wallstrom’s rent of Swedish Municipal Workers’ Union apartment could be seen as bribery. If yes, she or Union’s chairman Annelie Nordstrom could face a fine or imprisonment. [53] A formal corruption investigation of Wallstrom have been opened by Swedish police on 19 January.[54] . . . « FROM EARLIER VERSION

    BACK TO CURRENT VERSION➤ . . . The affair caused a controversy[52] and prompted an investigated by a special prosecutor.[53] The prosecutor closed the investigation in May 2016 and cleared Wallström, stating that there was no evidence any crime had been committed.[54] . . .

    • JLewisDickerson
      December 23, 2017, 9:14 pm

      P.S. Jerusalem Post Israel News Politics And Diplomacy
      ■ LAPID ACCUSES SWEDISH FM OF ANTI-SEMITISM AT STOCKHOLM RALLY
      BYLAHAV HARKOV 28 AUGUST 2016 15:09
      Lapid was the first-ever Israeli MK to participate in the Swedish Zionist Federation’s annual demonstration in Stockholm, now in its fifth year.
      LINK – http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Politics-And-Diplomacy/WATCH-Pro-Israel-demonstrators-battle-anti-Zionism-at-Swedish-rally-466231

      ■ RECALL THIS UK EPISODE FROM JANUARY 2017: An Israeli embassy official has been caught on camera in an undercover sting plotting to “take down” MPs regarded as hostile, including foreign office minister Sir Alan Duncan, an outspoken supporter of a Palestinian state. ~ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jan/07/israeli-diplomat-shai-masot-caught-on-camera-plotting-to-take-down-uk-mps

      ■ ALSO RECALL: Eliot Spitzer prostitution scandal – Wikipedia
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eliot_Spitzer_prostitution_scandal
      On March 10, 2008, The New York Times reported that New York Governor Eliot Spitzer had patronized an elite escort service run by Emperors Club VIP. The ensuing scandal led to Spitzer’s resignation as Governor on March 17. . .

      LAST, BUT BY NO MEANS LEAST:
      ■ Red Axes – ‘Caminho De Dreyfus’

      • JLewisDickerson
        December 25, 2017, 6:12 am

        WIKTIONARY ~ https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/caminho
        caminho
        From Old Portuguese caminno, camỹo, from Late Latin cammīnus (“way”), from Gaulish.
        Noun
        caminho m (plural caminhos)
        path
        way, route
        (by extension) means

    • JLewisDickerson
      December 25, 2017, 12:22 am

      NEXT, CONSIDER THE IMPLICATIONS OF THE PHENOMENAL GROWTH OF “BIG DATA”

      LexisNexis Risk Solutions
      From Wikipedia ~ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions
      For more information regarding the voter file in the context of the 2000 election controversy, see Florida Central Voter File, 2000 Florida Election Controversy.

      [EXCERPTS] ChoicePoint (previous NYSE ticker symbol CPS) was a data aggregation company based in Alpharetta, near Atlanta, Georgia, United States, that acted as a private intelligence service to government and industry.[2] ChoicePoint was a spinoff of Equifax’s Insurance Services Group, and it was purchased in February 2008 by Reed Elsevier (parent corporation of LexisNexis) in a cash deal for $4.1 billion USD. The company was rebranded as LexisNexis Risk Solutions.[3][4]

      ChoicePoint combined personal data from multiple public and private databases for sale to the government and the private sector. The firm maintained more than 17 billion records of individuals and businesses, which it sold to an estimated 100,000 clients, including 7,000 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies (30 March 2005 estimates).[5] . . .

      . . . ChoicePoint generated revenue of around US$1 billion in 2006,[7] and employed around 5,500 people at nearly 60 locations in the US and UK.[8] . . .

      . . . ChoicePoint’s database of personal information contained names, addresses, Social Security numbers, credit reports, and other sensitive data. In 2005, this database contained 250 terabytes of data on 220 million people.[9] . . .

      . . . ChoicePoint became embroiled in the Florida voter file controversy of 2000 through its acquisition of Database Technologies (founded by Hank Asher and known as DBT Online Inc.), a data analysis company in the same year. During the U.S. presidential election of 2000, people in Florida were struck from central voter file and not permitted to vote. The U.S. Presidential election hinged on the outcome of the vote in Florida.

      DBT Online had been contracted to provide a list of voters barred from voting by the state of Florida in 1998 for US$4 million, including a first-year fee of US$2,317,800. The 1998 contracting process involved no bidding.[citation needed]

      In the aftermath of the vote, the owner of DBT Online, ChoicePoint, was accused of cooperating with Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Secretary of State of Florida Katherine Harris, and Florida Elections Unit Chief Clay Roberts, in voter fraud, conspiracy involving the central voter file. It was also accused of having a bias in favor of the Republican Party, for knowingly using inaccurate data, and for racial discrimination[citation needed]. . .

    • JLewisDickerson
      December 25, 2017, 7:01 am

      CHOICEPOINT DOES ITS THING ‘SOUTH OF THE BORDER’
      Florida-Style Vote Fixing in Venezuela? | By Greg Palast | truth-out.org | 12 August 2004
      Will The Gang That Fixed Florida Fix the Vote in Caracas this Sunday?

      [EXCERPT Hugo Chavez drives George Bush crazy. Maybe it’s jealousy: Unlike Mr. Bush, Chavez, in Venezuela, won his Presidency by a majority of the vote.

      Or maybe it’s the oil. Venezuela sits atop a reserve rivaling Iraq’s. And Hugo thinks the US and British oil companies that pump the crude ought to pay more than a 16% royalty to his nation for the stuff. Hey, sixteen percent isn’t even acceptable as a tip at a New York diner.

      Whatever it is, OUR President has decided that THEIR president has to go. This is none too easy given that Chavez is backed by Venezuela’s poor; and the US oil industry, joined with local oligarchs, has made sure a vast majority of Venezuelans remain poor.

      Therefore, Chavez is expected to win this coming Sunday’s recall vote. That is, if the elections are free and fair.

      They won’t be. Some months ago, a little birdie faxed to me what appeared to be confidential pages from a contract between John Ashcroft’s Justice Department and a company called ChoicePoint, Inc., of Atlanta. The deal is part of the War on Terror.

      Justice offered up to $67 million of our taxpayer money to ChoicePoint in a no-bid deal for computer profiles with private information on every citizen of half a dozen nations. The choice of citizens to spy on caught my eye. While the September 11 highjackers came from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and the Arab Emirates, ChoicePoint’s menu offered records on Venezuelans, Brazilians, Nicaraguans, Mexicans and Argentines. How odd. Had the CIA uncovered a Latin plot to sneak suicide tango dancers across the border with exploding enchiladas?

      What do these nations have in common besides a lack of involvement in the September 11 attacks? Coincidentally, each is in the throes of major electoral contests in which the leading candidates – presidents Lula Ignacio da Silva of Brazil, Nestor Kirschner of Argentina, Mexico City mayor Andres Lopez Obrador and Venezuela’s Chavez – have the nerve to challenge the globalization demands of George Bush.

      The last time ChoicePoint sold voter files to government it was to help Governor Jeb Bush locate and purge felons on Florida voter rolls. Turns out ChoicePoint’s felons were merely Democrats guilty only of V,W,B,, Voting While Black. That little ‘error’ cost Al Gore the White House.

      It looks like the Bush Administration is taking the Florida show for a tour south of the border. . .

      SOURCE – http://www.truth-out.org/archive/component/k2/item/49202-greg-palast–floridastyle-vote-fixing-in-venezuela

  12. kma
    December 23, 2017, 11:44 pm

    Great article. Caspit reminds me of a US Democrat – threatening whistleblowers, other countries, Palestine of course, yet always being referred to as the “left”. Left of what?

    Any decent centrist would at least ask why a military should even be setting foot in someone else’s land to tear down their protest every week in the first place. Did they conduct any night raids against Israelis after last week’s Teva strike in their own territory? (or even show up?) Those protesters burned tires and shut down roads, but they allowed transit to remain fully open for soldiers… (according to Reuters)
    “Left” is definitely the wrong word.

  13. Marnie
    December 24, 2017, 12:11 am

    “In the case of the girls, we should exact a price at some other opportunity, in the dark, without witnesses and cameras”,

    Those darn girls! They are so much stronger than the dickless IOF and men like yourself Ben Caspit. The type of man that Eljay refers to often, the kind of man who can only derive pleasure from inflicting pain on others. You’ve have 70 years of practice to refine your craft, so why is it you can only manage to sound like a fucking dickless creep? The kind of creep that women of all ages can smell a mile away and avoid like the plague, and barely stifle a laugh of disgust at the fact that despite all your machismo and misogyny, you’re nothing but a PATHETIC LOSER. And of course the IOF, nothing but PATHETIC LOSERS, who have completely lost their shit (again) over a slap (after being slapped first) and a dressing down by a 17-year-old palestinian female. You and the IOF are nothing but LOSERS. I hope that the world, seeing what you have written, will hold you responsible for anything that happens to Ahed or her cousin, Nur, for your incitement. Your confession ahead of time is much appreciated! It shouldn’t be any problem to prosecute you. Your confession is spoken with the nonchalence of a well-practiced serial killer, a LOSER.

    I guess the IOF will be doubling down on the viagra and steroids from now on, LOSERS!!!!!!!!!

  14. Marnie
    December 24, 2017, 12:23 am

    “Culture Minister Miri Regev said: “When I watched that, I felt humiliated, I felt crushed”. She called the incident “damaging to the honor of the military and the state of Israel.” She was echoing her own words from 2015, when Ahed also appeared in a viral video, wrestling a masked Israeli soldier, who was holding her little brother in a headlock and pressing him down on a rock, his broken arm in cast. Then Regev was “shocked to see the video this morning of Palestinians hitting an IDF soldier,” adding that, “It cannot be that our soldiers will be sent on missions with their hands tied behind their backs. It’s simply a disgrace!….We must immediately order that a soldier under attack be able to return fire. Period.” ”

    The zionist state loves to print stories about ‘honor killings’; gasping and ‘clutching their pearls’ over these crimes, exclaiming that only beasts and uneducated, uncooth, illiterate barbarians without the culture of the israelis, would kill a woman to restore their family’s honor. These jackasses just have no understanding of irony. And the truth underneath it all is that if the zionist occupation army ever had any honor at all, it was hanging by a thread that’s been unraveling over the last 70 years. Everyone knows it, but the denial is too strong to allow one shred of truth in.

    So much for honor –
    Video of IDF soldier dancing by bound Palestinian woman sparks …

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92oNgH_BO5Y

  15. Marnie
    December 24, 2017, 12:51 am

    Tamimi women send love from Israeli prison
    Ali Abunimah Rights and Accountability 21 December 2017 EI

    “Ahed, Nariman and Nour Tamimi are in high spirits and are sending greetings to supporters around the world from their cells in HaSharon prison where Israel is detaining them.

    Ahed, 16, her mother Nariman and her 21-year-old cousin Nour were arrested in recent days by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh.

    This followed violence on Friday when occupation forces shot Muhammad Fadel Tamimi, a 14-year-old member of the extended family, in the head leaving him gravely injured.

    The Tamimi women then ordered the occupation soldiers off the family property and tried to remove them physically.

    A video of heavily armed Israeli soldiers being forcefully confronted by Palestinian civilians defending their village was widely shown in Israeli media and prompted a campaign of threats and revenge by Israeli leaders against the Tamimi family.

    The Israeli army published a video to brag about its night raid to seize Ahed Tamimi from her home, prompting outrage and expressions of solidarity with the teenager and her family from all over the world.

    On Thursday, Nariman and Nour were taken before Israel’s Ofer military court in the occupied West Bank. Just as the court did with Ahed in a hearing the day before, their detention was extended at least until Monday.

    Bassem Tamimi, Ahed’s father, posted on Facebook following Thursday’s hearing that all three are being held in HaSharon prison – Nariman and Nour in one cell and Ahed in another.

    ACCORDING TO BASSEM, THEY ARE BEING HELD IN THE SECTION OF THE PRISON FOR ISRAELI CRIMINALS INSTEAD OF THE SECTION WHERE PALESTINIAN WOMEN ARE USUALLY DETAINED. (emphasis is mine)

    Ahed, Nariman and Nour are in high spirits and “sending their love and respect for you, our partners in our struggle for freedom and justice,” Bassem Tamimi wrote.

    Silent resistance

    On Wednesday there had been reports that Bassem, himself a former prisoner of conscience in Israel’s jails, had again been detained by occupation forces.

    According to extended family member Manal Tamimi, Bassem had not been formally arrested but has been summoned for questioning.

    Bassem also posted a Facebook message after Wednesday’s hearing for Ahed. He said his daughter was “refusing to speak with Israeli officers who are trying to interrogate her.”

    “Despite the abuse and ongoing imprisonment, she is staying silent and refusing to have any cooperation with [the] occupation,” Bassem added.

    He also appealed for ongoing support “to defend our family from the propaganda the Israeli media is instigating against us.”

    Bassem also told media after the hearing the he feels proud of Ahed, “but I also worry about her because she is in the hands of this terrorist regime.” He added that he had no trust in Israel’s military court, because it is a part of the occupation.”

    – Ahed is being held in a cell without her mother or cousin.
    – They are surrounded by israeli criminals (not to be confused with the israeli criminals who aren’t incarcerated – yet).
    – There is an urgent desire for revenge by the zionist state, with suggestions by prominent zionists as in Jonathan’s article.
    – I’m very worried for the women’s safety in this situation, particularly Ahed since she is separated from her mother and cousin.

  16. DaBakr
    December 24, 2017, 4:25 am

    “There is no stomach that doesn’t turn……… When seeing…..Ahed Tamimi…”

    No stomach? Would you happen to mean no human stomach period? Or, Like the stomachs of starving Syrians bombed repeatedly by their one and, apparently future dictator, the most murderous manic in the ME Assad? The radom Yeminis? Or, do you mean anyone who has political views similar to yours? You could or might mean, anybody who is against the Zionist entity, Israel until it capitulates (there is like a less then.000% chance however, and destroys its Zionist nation for some fantasy version where Arabs ( like the ‘peaceful Tamimis )enjoy political majority and sovereignty over Jews (after, as they have stated, they force the Jews immigrated from Europe, the US and other nations while allowing for the few thousand Jews that have lived in their cities of Nablus and Jerusalem for eons to remain -, but only under Islamic dominance where Jews Ann’s Christians pay for protection from death Or humiliation from ‘superior’ Islam. (despite how the paid Palestinian propagandists-hasbarist- revisionist organizations is spreading the lie that Jews, in general, were treated much better then Christians treated Jews in Europe) . Of course it’s a bullshit Palestinian hasbara lie to give the impression Jews were respected rather then persecuted during their Arab colonialist conquest once the 1000 yrs where Jews weren’t ‘forced’ to convert but if they didn’t?. ” Duh-uh…. Well if you just pay the blackmail they can’t kill toy or enslave you without our ok. So, you really should pay us but if yah don’t, umm, oh well”

    Or maybe you just mean people of,’good conscience? . That works pretty much to cover, as transgressores , the 90% of Jews worldwide who identify as Zionists, the Israeli Nation itself .

    • Marnie
      December 24, 2017, 9:12 am

      Dabakr

      “what about ……..”

      Right on schedule.

      • DaBakr
        December 24, 2017, 11:10 am

        Look @ Marnie

        I am just saying that of all the cases where Israel and the Palestinians have done rotten things to one another and even if you accept that the IDF is doing more of these things to Palestinians that are innocent of engaging in anything put peaceful resistance then Palestinians have done in return, to innocent israelis–to use the Tamimi family and especial Ahed as a rallying cry for world ‘outrage’ and’stomach turning’ is disingenuous. She has been primed and groomed by her parents since early childhood to commit these acts of militancy against large and older Israeli soldiers-on camera- ;’primarily to gain either a) front page press coverage by the dozens of photographers waiting for the staged photo-ops b) and if the soldiers don’t react she is prepared to make as good a show of it physically to “humiliate” the IDF that would not react violently to her or, at the very least, have the more right wing lawmakers demand her ‘arrest’ on charges of defying law.
        . In other words, once again, Ahed Tamimi has successfully gained status and fame among her people for doing nothing more then the cheap propaganda stunts she has been doing since she was 5-7 years old and gaining the same type of cheap but immediately effective press which lasts for a few days to a week.
        . To those that are ignorant, maybe their stomach “turned” . But I doubt anybody who knows the tamimi family is bound to be surprised or concerned. Ahed is seasoned. She knows she’ll be treated well in detention but will emerge and claim whatever she needs to in order to further her people’s cause. And in turn, so will the IDF.

      • Marnie
        December 24, 2017, 11:37 am

        Ahed has more balls than the entire IOF. Oh, and she is obligated to fight her oppressors by whatever means necessary. Whine about it to anyone who gives a damn. Try one of the many pro-zionist rags. The IOF are fucking whiners and LOSERS. You fit right in. She’s ‘seasoned’? She’s had her entire lifetime as an occupied people as have her father and mother. She sure as hell better be seasoned! More power to her and may the IOF continue to show their asses. It shouldn’t be difficult, after all they are ‘seasoned’.

      • John O
        December 24, 2017, 11:48 am

        @DaBakr

        “She has been primed and groomed by her parents since early childhood to commit these acts of militancy against large and older Israeli soldiers-on camera …”

        Ah, the old blood libel that peace will only come when Palestinians love their children more than thety hate “us” (Golda Meir et al.)

      • Talkback
        December 24, 2017, 12:56 pm

        @ DaBakr

        You are absolutely right, DaBakr. Nobody, I repeat, nobody has the right to resist the occupation opression of your Jewish Apartheid Junta. Only Jews are allowed to resist.

        It’s not a century of Zionist settler colonialism and half century of Zionist brutal martial law that made her and her ascendants feel that way. It must be something else.Hate? Jealousy? Whatever makes you feel Jewish, DaBakr.

      • Mooser
        December 24, 2017, 3:19 pm

        ” Whatever makes you feel Jewish, DaBakr.”

        His innumeracy gives a powerful foundation to his Judaism.

    • CigarGod
      December 24, 2017, 11:23 am

      DaBaker: “Ooooooo…it hurts too much, let’s talk about something else.”

    • Mooser
      December 24, 2017, 5:31 pm

      .” where Jews Ann’s Christians pay for protection from death”

      “Jews Ann’s Christians” are one of those very old Middle Eastern sects. They may be seen, in their distinctive garb, hurrying along the lesser-known streets of Jerusalem.

    • Misterioso
      December 25, 2017, 11:52 am

      @DaBakr

      To be brief:
      Wow!! What a moronic rant. I can only shake my head and wonder how anyone could be as messed up as you are. Indoctrination comes to mind. I also get the distinct impression that you’re feeling cornered. Well, get used to it. Israel’s international standing is only going to deteriorate faster and faster.

      Obviously, history is not your forte, but if you’re really interested in learning how Islam treated Jews, I suggest you read or listen to “So, what did the Muslims do for the Jews? – How Islam Saved the Jews.”
      A lecture by Professor David J Wasserstein. ( Audio of lecture: http://www.soas.ac.uk/relig… )

      “David J Wasserstein is the Eugene Greener Jr. Professor of Jewish Studies at Vanderbilt University. This article is adapted from last week’s [May, 2012] Jordan Lectures in Comparative Religion at the School of Oriental and African Studies.”

      Excerpt:
      “Islam saved Jewry. This is an unpopular, discomforting claim in the modern world. But it is a historical truth. The argument for it is double. First, in 570 CE, when the Prophet Mohammad was born, the Jews and Judaism were on the way to oblivion. And second, the coming of Islam saved them, providing a new context in which they not only survived, but flourished, laying foundations for subsequent Jewish cultural prosperity – also in Christendom – through the medieval period into the modern world.”

      BTW, to cut to the chase, I have no doubt whatsoever that if by some miracle, the 6 million Jews who perished at the hands of the Nazis could have risen from the dead, they would have been the first to forthrightly condemn Zionism and Israel, its racist, fascistic spawn.

  17. Ossinev
    December 24, 2017, 7:40 am

    ” Then Regev was “shocked to see the video this morning of Palestinians hitting an IDF soldier,” adding that, “It cannot be that our soldiers will be sent on missions with their hands tied behind their backs. It’s simply a disgrace!….We must immediately order that a soldier under attack be able to return fire. Period.” ”

    Quite right too . The Waffen SS didn`t have to put up with that sort of thing – why should we ?

  18. echinococcus
    December 24, 2017, 8:47 am

    immediately order that a soldier under attack be able to return fire

    Way to go, girl. A slap from an unarmed little girl to a trespassing Cossack armed like a dreadnought is “fire” to the Z. If anyone still listened to the usual Jewish victimization stories, that enough is a good reason to stop hearing.

    • CigarGod
      December 24, 2017, 11:30 am

      “…a trespassing Cossack armed like a dreadnought…”
      Reminds me of Goliath and the fierce young woman reminds me of David.

      Btw, is “The Slap” t-shirt on sale yet?

      • John O
        December 24, 2017, 1:24 pm

        The mobile phone is mightier than the slingshot.

  19. Ossinev
    December 24, 2017, 12:26 pm

    @DaBakr
    “Ahed is seasoned. She knows she’ll be treated well in detention”. Wow well I never would have thought ! Are you saying that the most moral , chosen etc etc(puke) have seen the light and Ahed will get access to a solicitor and be able to see her family – you know the sort of things which are normal and legal rights in a civilised Western society as in “treated well” ? No wait a minute I forgot Zioland of course is not a civilised society it is shitty little Quasi – Nazi cult colony in the Middle East rapidly regressing to the Stone Age.

  20. Stephen Shenfield
    December 24, 2017, 7:35 pm

    It has long seemed to me that what Zionism is about, more than anything else, is forging a new Jewish male who embodies the standard model of tough masculinity and redeems the humiliation of the old Jewish male of the time of exile. The old Jewish male is humiliated because he cannot protect either himself or his womenfolk from violence (pogroms, etc.). An important part of the reason for that in the traditional Jewish culture of the diaspora the ‘winner’ was the learned talmudic scholar and not the warrior (as in the standard model of most other cultures). As the self-enclosed Jewish ghetto broke up and Jews became part of the broader society the non-standard model of masculinity lost its appeal and the Jewish male began to evaluate himself in accordance with the standard model and find himself wanting.

    The Zionist male endlessly and obsessively reenacts the psychodrama of his self-transformation from the old to the new Jewish male, which in his own self-perception never seems to be decisively accomplished. Why? I think there are various reasons. One is the parallel survival in Israeli society of the non-standard Jewish male culture (among the haredim). Another reason is the Holocaust cult, which keeps reproducing the feeling of Jewish victimhood and Jewish male humiliation.

    Of course the reality in Palestine is so remote from the psychodrama that we have to speak of collective insanity. But as this insanity is so dangerous and causes so much suffering we should try to understand it and elaborate the most constructive response to it. A response that will weaken and invalidate the psychodrama, not feed into it and validate it.

    In these terms the impulsive response from Marnie is unhelpful in the extreme because it will be understood as gloating over the failure to achieve the longed-for transformation (you think you are a tough guy, but really you are still the same old cowardly Jew, ya boo, etc.). How can the response within the confines of the psychodrama be anything but even greater viciousness? By all means tell off the male Israeli soldier — but not for being a weakling or loser, rather for doing wrong. Offer him a way out that he might be psychologically able to accept.

  21. Vera Gottlieb
    December 25, 2017, 10:14 am

    She should have slapt them in the groin….where it REALLY hurts.

Leave a Reply