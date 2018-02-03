Pro-Israel Democrats concede ‘human rights’ issue is killing the brand

Tamara Cofman Wittes, director Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings

Last week Pew released a bombshell survey showing that the progressive base of the Democratic Party is now far more sympathetic to Palestine than Israel. “[N]early twice as many liberal Democrats say they sympathize more with the Palestinians than with Israel (35% vs. 19%).”

That finding is now getting pushback from Democrats who support the strong Israel-U.S. relationship. They worry that the issue is becoming politicized: that the Republican Party is becoming the address for Israel support, so before long Democratic candidates for office will distance themselves from Israel. And Israel will be under real pressure to change its Jim Crow foundations.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America said the poll is faulty.

Finally, a poll released by Pew did a faulty job of measuring American support for Israel, especially within the Democratic Party. While Democrats and Republicans generally disagree on certain Israeli policies, such as Israel’s settlement movement and the Kotel agreement, overall support for Israel remains strong. Just as Americans can question and criticize the Trump administration while still loving their country and remaining patriots, so too can Americans criticize Israeli policies and its leaders.

This is not very convincing: The Council links a study done 14 months ago by Shibley Telhami showing that 60 percent of Democrats support imposing sanctions on Israel over settlements, and 55 percent of Democrats regard Israel as a burden on U.S. foreign policy. It’s only gotten worse since.

Writing “How Not to Measure Americans’ Support for Israel” at the Atlantic, establishment Israel advocates Tamara Cofman Wittes and Daniel Shapiro can only offer a semantical argument against the poll: Pew misframed the question so that the surveyed conflate “Israel” with the “the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” And nobody likes the conflict– so Israel suffers.

The writers’ chief concern is political: that the poll will be used to drive Israel supporters out of the Democratic Party. They quote this tweet from the RJC:

Turning Israel into a political football would, of course, do huge damage to the Democratic Party fundraising (which depends to a “gigantic,” “shocking” degree on Jews). And ultimately undermine U.S. support for Israel– which is a “moral” commitment in Wittes and Shapiro’s view.

But their headline is misleading: the writers concede that the poll is true. Israel is turning into a divisive issue, and the Democratic base doesn’t like Israeli policies:

Support for Israel is, in fact, becoming a politicized issue in the United States, and partisan divides on policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are indeed getting wider.

They note something we missed: that Israel is losing ground with 2/3 of Americans:

[T]he independents’ trend tracks the Democratic trend—both moving toward less sympathy with Israel relative to the Palestinians in the conflict between them. That’s the pattern that should worry Israelis, because independents and Democrats together represent more than two-thirds of Americans.

And they say that Democrats care about human rights, especially the “growing proportion” of younger and browner Americans. Here’s the writing on the wall:

In recent years, some Americans have come to look at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the lens of human rights—and this is especially true for younger Americans, African Americans and Hispanic Americans. This makes them sensitive to the hardships faced by Palestinian civilians, and to certain Israeli practices, like housing demolitions. These groups form a larger proportion of the voting public than they have in the past, and a growing proportion of the Democratic Party’s core constituency. And yes, there is some anti-Israel sentiment on the left end of the progressive political spectrum, just as there is some on the right end of the conservative camp….

As American society becomes “majority-minority,” with no group, including Americans of European origin, constituting a majority of the population, Israelis should consider what policies can best shore up the U.S.-Israeli relationship, and which might erode its foundations…

Wittes and Shapiro (an ardent Zionist) urge Israeli leaders to tack so as to keep the Democratic base.  They should do something about “the expansion of West Bank settlements that make a two-state solution more difficult,” but the writers don’t say what.

In fact, they praise AIPAC, the Israel lobby group that supports settlements and never criticizes the Israeli government, as a bipartisan group. Just as Jane Eisner of the Forward praised AIPAC as the only game in town, when she despaired over this same partisan breakup two weeks back.

These liberal Zionists are in a very difficult spot. The problem is that young Democrats are tired of hearing only mild criticisms of Israel from the Democratic Party when they have seen the occupation pass its 50th birthday and only get deeper and deeper, with apartheid treatment of Palestinians. These aren’t just African Americans and Hispanics; they’re the young Jews of Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow. I believe many of these liberal Zionists will ultimately move to one side or the other: coming out for some version of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions to pressure Israel, or doubling down on the Jewish state, ala crazy Michael Oren. Wittes and Shapiro don’t want to have to make that choice, so they try and wish the news away.

  1. William Burns
    February 3, 2018, 1:25 pm

    Let’s not forget whose editing the Atlantic these days.

  2. pabelmont
    February 3, 2018, 1:42 pm

    “They worry that the issue is becoming politicized: that the Republican Party is becoming the address for Israel support, and before long leading Democratic candidates will distance themselves from Israel. Then Israel will be under real pressure to change its Jim Crow foundations.”

    Well, altho this could bring pressure on Israel, what it really does is create pressure on DEMs who must look for money elsewhere than the very, very few very, very rich Zionist donors — who are leaving DEMs and going to REPs.

    Happily — because of the Sanders and especially the Trump phenomena — new rebel (resistance) DEMs are attacking REPs by attacking establishment DEMs in primaries. This needn’t mean anything for I/P, but it might. I hope it does. It seems to go hand-in-hand with the polls announced in this post.

    Happy days are here again? Well, we’ll see next Nov.

    One take-away from the polls is that younger/browner DEMs are getting the H/R information about I/P somewhere, I wonder where from, FOX news? CNN? NYT? MondoWeiss?

  3. Citizen
    February 3, 2018, 1:52 pm

    Some feminists are taking up the cause represented by Ahed Tamimi girls. Also, Many non-Jewish white Americans who are not so young are now leaning towards Palestine. Are they just chopped liver in this trend? Just asking. Wonder what a poll of them would show?

  4. dx
    February 3, 2018, 2:49 pm

    I agree with Mr. about Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic.

    Also, there is Bill Maher–a libertarian, I think? Not sure, but definitely anti-Trump. On Jan. 27, a headline at Real Clear Politics said, “Maher Defends Jerusalem Decision: When You Win Wars You Take Land, Palestine A ‘Coiled Snake’.” And there’s a clip from his HBO show with him saying this.

    Then today, on Feb. 3, a headline on the same site says, “Bill Maher: The Wall Not Needed Because Bigotry, Racism, Ignorance & Paranoia Is In Heart Of Every Trumpster.” Also with a clip.

    Maher shows how blind he is to his own bigotry, racism, ignorance, and paranoia.

    • Citizen
      February 3, 2018, 3:23 pm

      He gushed pure boilerplate hasbara when he gave his audience his summary of Israel’s history. It was just really annoying, as if he never once did a a few minutes research on the subject. I was so annoyed I dropped HBO. He’s insulting to anybody with any awareness on that subject. He did not get any boos from his in-house audience, so I assume they are equally ignorant–and they are mostly young people.

    • Talkback
      February 3, 2018, 5:46 pm

      “Maher Defends Jerusalem Decision: When You Win Wars You Take Land, Palestine A ‘Coiled Snake’.””

      Maher’s interpretation of international law is pre 1945. Very common amongst Zionists.

  5. JanetB
    February 3, 2018, 3:09 pm

    “In recent years, some Americans have come to look at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the lens of human rights”

    How on God’s Green Earth can you not view the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the lens of human rights? Just more proof of the lack of reasoning ability of your average Zionist

    • Mooser
      February 3, 2018, 5:21 pm

      “How on God’s Green Earth can you not view the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the lens of human rights?”

      Well, the Zionists keep on encouraging us to look at it solely in terms of how good it is for the Zionists, according to their own Zionist ambitions.
      I am completely mystified concerning why they expect us to do that.

      • johneill
        February 4, 2018, 1:17 am

        because ‘never again’ is a history lesson, not a timeless prescription.

  6. Dan Walsh
    February 4, 2018, 4:49 am

    Zionist pollsters have been coyly asking Americans if they “support Israel” for decades with predictable results. Would love to see Pew ask them:

    Do you support Zionism?
    Do you support Occupation?
    Do you support Zionism’s anti-BDS laws that threaten your Constitutional rights?
    Do you support Israel’s marketing of millions of weapons in the USA?
    Do you support incarceration for 17 year old girls who slap Israeli soldiers invading her home?
    Do you support special interest money perverting the Democratic Party?
    Do you support the squandering of US prestige for sake of Likud/Netanyahu?

    You know, stuff like that.

  7. Maghlawatan
    February 4, 2018, 10:23 am

    The GOP is as Norm Ornstein called it. An insurgent outlier . Trump is running an authoritarian corporatist regime which is by the rich for the rich. Zionism is no longer a mainstream issue if the Dem numbers are so low.

  8. yonah fredman
    February 4, 2018, 12:56 pm

    Regarding dynamics of change: Israel stands for the status quo and Palestinians stand for change, and certainly young Democrats grass roots advocates are change oriented in their political philosophies, thus in the conflict, the natural youth position, even before appeals of identity and colonialism is tilted against israel.

    The American public in general though, is rather apathetic towards foreign policy, which changes only at time of war.

  9. Noodles
    February 4, 2018, 2:28 pm

    Fear not, spinmasters. This is a problem for snipers, Diebold machines, and the National Endowment for Democracy. If polls and elections weren’t valid for Crimea, the Ukraine, and Syria why should they be valid for us?

  10. LHunter
    February 4, 2018, 7:19 pm

    “Just as Americans can question and criticize the Trump administration while still loving their country and remaining patriots, so too can Americans criticize Israeli policies and its leaders.”

    And risk being called an antisemite? having your career ended, your good name smeared, death threats, branded a racist ….

  11. Dan Walsh
    February 4, 2018, 11:27 pm

    @ Jack Green

    ???

    Everything I mentioned is happening now, either here or in Palestine.

    Everything you mentioned happened years, decades, centuries ago.

    See the diff?

    Even assumng that everything you claim is true and complete (it is not) what does that have to do with the distorted, self-serving polls that Zionism is consumed with?

    I was pointing out that Zionism asks stupid, self-serving questions. Then you popped in (helpfully) and made a series of stupid, self-serving comments.

    Why?

