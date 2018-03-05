AIPAC panics over progressives abandoning Israel

Medical clowns from Israel at AIPAC policy conference, Washington, D.C., March 4, 2018. Screenshot.

The Israel lobby group AIPAC kicked off its annual policy conference in Washington on the weekend, and speaker after speaker expressed fears that progressive Democrats are abandoning Israel. The speakers urged progressives to stay in the bipartisan fold of support for the Jewish state; they insisted that Israel is a progressive cause. But many also embraced Donald Trump and Nikki Haley– evidence of the rightwing character of Israel support, which is driving the partisan divide in our country.

Here are some of those voices.

Avi Gabbay, head of the Labor Party in Israel, said that Israel’s security is threatened if the Israel lobby fails to keep both parties together in their support.

“We must keep the support for Israel bipartisan,” he said. “This is a strategic asset for Israel’s security, and your work here today is more important today than ever before.”

Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog made a similar point. Israel must fight partisanship in the U.S. and “make sure that Jews of all beliefs and all strains and all denominations are working together.”

Jennifer Granholm, a Democrat and former Michigan governor, devoted much of her speech to an effort to maintain progressive support for Israel. She said she had fallen in love with the country on three visits– and cited Israeli government policies that are still progressive causes in the U.S.

“As a progressive, I saw a nation that provides universal health care, a nation that protects women’s rights and LGBT rights,” she said. “It’s a progressive’s paradise.”

Granholm went on that, “I am not blind. I won’t argue that Israel is perfect.” The country struggles to get better every day, she asserted, but she said nothing about occupation or settlements of discrimination against Palestinian citizens.

Jane Harman of the Wilson Center, a former congresswoman, said that Democrats were taking risks for support for Israel by enabling very public fights amongst themselves– witness the “jungle primary” between California Reps. Brad Sherman and Howard Berman in 2012– both of them Israel supporters– that resulted in the loss of Berman from the House.

Former Ambassador Bradley Gordon, Rep Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-FL, and Jane Harman of the Wilson Center, speaking at AIPAC policy conference, March 4, 2018. Screenshot.

Dems need to stay vigilant in support of Israel, she said, to counter the popular “fatigue about all the wars we’re in” — so that Americans “focus on the war we need to be fighting on many fronts, against malign behavior by Iran.” (A militant approach to Iran is the big policy push of the conference.)

Howard Kohr, the executive director of AIPAC, spoke angrily about the progressive defection from Israel, documented in poll after poll. Kohr suggested that anti-Zionists are homophobic and bigoted.

We welcome all who want to be part of this amazing cause, and if someone says to you, you can’t be yourself and a Zionist, if someone says to you that your Zionism makes you unwelcome in any other political movement, don’t be afraid to call that what it is. It’s bigotry, it’s discrimination, and it’s wrong.

And know this: We in the pro-Israel movement, we will ask you to do many things, but we will never demand that you change anything about yourselves. We want you the way you are. So whatever your politics or your struggle, the color of your skin, the language you speak, the faith you hold close, no matter whom you love, we want you.

 

Kohr spoke after a video featuring testimonials from eight Democratic congresspeople, including at least two women of color. “The best is yet to come!” said Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who represents Wilmington, Delaware.

AIPAC’s new president, Mort Fridman, issued an appeal to progressives.

The Progressive narrative for Israel is just as compelling and critical as the conservative one.

But there are very real forces trying to pull you out of this hall and out of this movement and we cannot let that happen. We will not let that happen.

Fridman is a supporter of an illegal Israeli settlement.

Daniel Gordis, an Israeli author, acknowledged that Israel had failed to treat Palestinians as equals, so that it’s not an easy fit for progressives. The U.S. has a “universalist” political culture, as indicated by the Declaration of Independence, which speaks of mankind. For progressives, Israel is “strange.”

“We are not a liberal democracy, we’re an ethnic democracy… Israel is in the business of perpetuating a certain people and a certain religious community. That’s its goal. That’s its business.”

Progressives are drawn to Palestinians because Palestinians are the underdogs, because of intersectional politics that link Palestinian oppression with oppressed people in the U.S., and because of the “virus” of anti-Semitism, Gordis went on. But focusing on the conflict with Palestinians is a very narrow lens with which to consider Israel, he said. The U.S. has been at war every year since World War II, but progressives manage to put those conflicts out of mind and work at other causes because they have “other fish to fry.” If progressives used the same standard when they measure Israel, he said, they would see that Israel has outstripped the U.S. in many of their dearest causes, including gun control, health care, and women’s rights (where Jews have led a “revolution”), he said.

Many of the appeals to progressives at AIPAC had the air of “pinkwashing” — a strategy of citing gay freedom in Tel Aviv in an effort to get attention off of apartheid conditions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

More than one AIPAC speaker warned that if Israel becomes a partisan issue, the cause will be out of luck when the other party gets into the White House.

The we-are-progressive theme continues this morning at AIPAC.

“I am a progressive and I am a Zionist… working for a just and shared society,” said Rami Hod, the head of a liberal Israeli organization, the Katznelson center. He went on to attack the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), which targets Israel for denying human rights to Palestinians. He said, “BDS shrouds itself in social justice language” thereby allowing progressive causes to “mistakenly” support BDS.

Some snark from Ron Kampeas on Hod’s message:

“We should do the exact opposite of what bds supporters advocate, we should provide a space for the multiplicity of voices,” Rami Hod says at @aipac where virtually every progressive breakout is closed press. #AIPAC2018

Even US progressives were on board for AIPAC. “This is this beacon of democracy… in a really tough.. neighborhood,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said of Israel. She ascribed her support for Israel to the attentions of Minnesota advocates for the state who had brought her out to Israel when she was running for the Senate.

Klobuchar deplored the growing partisan divide over Israel. We need to “stop people from injecting partisanship into the Israel-American relationship and push back,” she said. “If you’re a Democrat reach out to Republicans.” To reach young people, she said, Israel advocates should cite the politics of climate change, immigration reform, and standing up for refugees.

Klobuchar voiced no criticisms of Israel.

  1. eljay
    March 5, 2018, 9:01 am

    … Jennifer Granholm, a Democrat and former Michigan governor, devoted much of her speech to an effort to maintain progressive support for Israel. She said she had fallen in love with the country on three visits– and cited Israeli government policies that are still progressive causes in the U.S.

    “As a progressive, I saw a nation that provides universal health care, a nation that protects women’s rights and LGBT rights,” she said. “It’s a progressive’s paradise.”

    Granholm went on that, “I am not blind. I won’t argue that Israel is perfect.” The country struggles to get better every day, she asserted, but she said nothing about occupation or settlements of discrimination against Palestinian citizens. …

    She’s not blind, just horribly myopic…and her eyes are closed…and she’s facing the wrong way.

    … Daniel Gordis, an Israeli author, acknowledged that Israel had failed to treat Palestinians as equals, so that it’s not an easy fit for progressives. …

    “We are not a liberal democracy, we’re an ethnic democracy… Israel is in the business of perpetuating a certain people and a certain religious community. That’s its goal. That’s its business.” …

    It’s nice of Mr. Gordis to acknowledge the obvious:
    – Israel is “in the business” of Jewish supremacism in/and a religion-supremacist “Jewish State” in as much as possible of Palestine; and, therefore,
    – Palestinians are treated as second-class citizens.

  2. john douglas
    March 5, 2018, 11:04 am

    An “ethnic democracy”. Have there been other ethnic democracies? South Africa pre-Mandela? Or, closer to home, when Donald expresses his preference for fewer Mexicans and more Norwegians? When “white nationalists” excoriate Jews, are they proponents of democracy (with an insignificant limitation or two)? “Ethnic democracy”, it’s not a slippery slope, it’s a bobsled run.

  3. Linda J
    March 5, 2018, 11:09 am

    ” If progressives used the same standard when they measure Israel, he said, they would see that Israel has outstripped the U.S. in many of their dearest causes, including gun control,…”

    Thanks for the laugh.

  4. broadside
    March 5, 2018, 11:20 am

    Always good to have your darkest, direst, most negative opinions of Israel confirmed by Israel’s greatest citizen.

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?441970-4/us-israel-relations-middle-east-policy-gideon-levy

  5. festus
    March 5, 2018, 11:31 am

    So tribal loyalty trumps all?

    Morality, ethics, decency, honesty, honor….all meaningless. Must remain loyal to the group no matter what is being done in its name.

    Got it.

  6. Citizen
    March 5, 2018, 1:53 pm

    CSPAN2 is now broadcasting a critical panel review of US-Israel Relations & Middle East. Barry Trachtenberg, Wake Forest U, Jewish History Chair has his segment going at the moment; he details why BDS is right, legislation against it is wrong.

  7. Maghlawatan
    March 5, 2018, 2:10 pm

    AIPAC panics. It would take a heart of stone not to laugh.
    AIPAC should have stuck with Hillel.

    • catalan
      March 5, 2018, 3:25 pm

      “AIPAC should have stuck with Hillel.”
      Hillel died on the train to Treblinka. Now we have nukes and you can boycott Israeli mustard. I like these odds.

      • Annie Robbins
        March 5, 2018, 4:18 pm

        we? you mean israelis? here’s your israeli mustard: https://www.counterpunch.org/2012/06/01/israeli-mustard/

      • Mooser
        March 5, 2018, 4:49 pm

        ” Now we have nukes and…”

        …and Masadadammerung here we come!

        Who on earth could Israel possibly use nuclear weapons against? The anti-Semites in New Mexico?

      • eljay
        March 5, 2018, 5:31 pm

        || Annie Robbins: we? you mean israelis? … ||

        He’s not Israeli, so he must have meant Bulgarians who hail from Spain (they guess) and live in New Mexico.

      • amigo
        March 5, 2018, 5:53 pm

        From your link.

        “BY THE WAY: when an Israeli Jew is asked by a stranger anywhere in the world “what are you?” he always answers: “I am an Israeli”. He will never, ever, say: “I am a Jew”.

        Except the Orthodox.” UriAvnery

        Reminds me of a St Patricks Day party I attended in Oakland some 25 years ago where I was aked by a woman, where I was from , to which I replied , Ireland.I in turn asked the same question of her , to which she replied , “I am Jewish “.I responded by stating I had not asked her what her religion is .She and her friend immediatley walked away.

        Didn,t feel like spending Paddy,s Day with an antisemetic Irishman , I guess.

      • catalan
        March 5, 2018, 8:29 pm

        “he means the sephardic bulgarians have nukes! in new mexico no less.”
        Well, I am actually an American citizen now so that’s all past. But I sense the racism. Anyway Annie, a few months back you said that Ahed Tamimi would be “shortly” released. She wasn’t. Then you said that there will be “hell to pay” if she wasn’t. Where is the so called hell? Your BDS can’t even secure a release of a girl from jail, I can’t imagine what it can do for your more ambitious objectives.
        The nukes matter. They mean that you can shout abuse online but you cannot touch Israel.

    • catalan
      March 5, 2018, 6:41 pm

      “He’s not Israeli, so he must have meant Bulgarians who hail from Spain (they guess) and live in New Mexico.”
      Do you have an alternate theory about the origins of the Bulgarian Sephardic community? Does your theory explain why until recently they spoke and prayed in Ladino (a Spanish dialect)? Why did they cook Spanish food and wrote their grave inscriptions in Spanish? Why the Spanish government provides them (myself included) with automatic citizenship. Are you suggesting that a bunch of Bulgarians decided to do all these things just for fun?
      I am all attention.

      • broadside
        March 5, 2018, 6:57 pm

        Amigo: just yesterday heard (community radio) a person describing her heritage: “My mother’s from Costa Rica, and my father’s Jewish.”

      • Mooser
        March 5, 2018, 7:11 pm

        “Are you suggesting that a bunch of Bulgarians decided to do all these things just for fun?”

        Are you suggesting Israel’s nuclear weapons can do anything about it?

      • Annie Robbins
        March 5, 2018, 7:55 pm

        he means the sephardic bulgarians have nukes! in new mexico no less.

      • amigo
        March 5, 2018, 8:15 pm

        broadside.

        Maybe some of our resident Jewish (zio) historians can explain it to us.

        Next time I am asked where I am from , I will say I am a Catholic. Will they assume I am from Rome or think I am being a smart ass.

      • eljay
        March 5, 2018, 8:30 pm

        || catalan: … Does your theory explain … ||

        My theory? You’re the self-identified New Mexican from Bulgaria via Spain (you guess) who claims to have nukes.

  8. Maghlawatan
    March 5, 2018, 2:16 pm

    Michel Sfard in 24 heures , à Swiss newspaper recently described AIPAC as blindly following the Israeli government

    “Aux États-Unis, les juifs progressistes ont commencé à s’organiser. Ils font entendre une voix alternative à la puissante organisation AIPAC, qui soutient toujours aveuglément les gouvernements israéliens. Le mouvement grandit.”

  9. Annie Robbins
    March 5, 2018, 3:26 pm

    But focusing on the conflict with Palestinians is a very narrow lens with which to consider Israel, he said

    sure, like focusing on the presence of that bull is a very narrow lens with which to consider the china shop.

  10. amigo
    March 5, 2018, 5:00 pm

    AIPAC gets dressing down from a leader of the illegal squatters.

    “Dagan concluded his letter to AIPAC by urging the lobby to “update its talking points.” This would allow AIPAC to participate even more effectively in Israel’s great quest – for survival as an independent, secure, moral, democratic, peaceful Jewish state, benefitting the world in the spirit of Tikun Olam.”.Haaretz

    Read more at

    https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/settler-leader-blasts-aipac-for-its-support-of-two-state-solution-1.5870160

    No paywall on this.

    The amazing part is , these illegal suatters believe every word they say.Tikum olem , my posterior.

  11. Kay24
    March 5, 2018, 8:24 pm

    Now with Crooked Nutty looking bad, people are going to open their eyes and realize they have been taken for an expensive ride by the zionists. It is the Palestinian people who will continue to suffer.

