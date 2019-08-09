Trending Topics:

Shocking report on leading Jews’ effort to defeat Rashida Tlaib

Lisa Lis, philanthropist, from the Jewish Federations of Detroit website.

In recent days a shocking report about powerful Detroit Jews using money to try to defeat Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been circulating on the web; and Tlaib says the attitudes in the story are evidence of “hate” and dehumanization of Palestinians.

Ron Kampeas of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported on a gathering of Jewish power brokers in Detroit last week, arranged by a leading Jewish organization, at which they vowed to raise money to get rid of Tlaib because she supports boycott of Israel.

Tlaib is a Muslim woman of color, and Palestinian-American. The commentary at the meeting included race-tinged language, one person saying “the darker one is” the more “right” they’re perceived to be.

Rashida Tlaib

Tlaib responded to the story on twitter:

This type of hate never succeeds when the truth is on our side. Palestinians *are* dehumanized. Those who want to suppress the truth by trying to discredit me can #bringit. My sidy [grandmother in Palestine] taught me of the days where everyone lived side by side in peace & that is what I will fight for.

Lara Friedman of the Foundation for Middle East Peace points out the views, expressed by “organizational Jewish Dems,” will fulfill the worst ideas people have of Jews:

[I]f someone was speculating that these were the views, rather than reporting what people said publicly, they’d be accused of antisemitism.

Here’s the JTA article. The meeting was semi-official, put together by a branch of the largest Jewish org in the U.S. Kampeas says:

Hy Safran and David Kurzmann of the local Jewish federation set up for me a roundtable with a diverse array of major donors, lay and professional leaders, and folks who have been deeply involved in the community… The round table took place in Jewish federation offices in suburban Bloomfield Hills, but everyone spoke in a personal capacity and not on behalf of any group.

So the leading Jewish org has its fingerprints all over this:

At the Jewish federation round table, there was a consensus: The Palestinian-American freshman in the 13th District [Tlaib] has got to go.

Some direct statements:

“We in this community will go against Rashida Tlaib,” said Lisa Lis, a philanthropist who is also a contributor to Democratic candidates, and who otherwise during the roundtable was vocal in her criticism of President Donald Trump.

There were nods around the table. I was told that there had already been outreach to Brenda Jones, the Detroit City Council president whom Tlaib defeated in last year’s primary, and who is considering another run. I was also told that pro-Israel folks were already socking away money to target Tlaib…

The powerbrokers believe they can manipulate Detroit’s black community:

The thinking in the room was that the African-American community in the 13th will coalesce around a single candidate — likely Jones — and that candidate would draw pro-Israel support.

An unnamed lay leader in the room criticized the “intersectionality” personified by the Squad, four women of color who are now congresswomen.

“The weaker one is and the darker one is” determines who is “in the right,” the lay leader said of The Squad, an “anti-intellectual” posture that bodes ill for Jews and Israel.

(Writes Lara Friedman, “Thought it couldn’t get uglier? It does… Yes, you read that right: “the darker one is.”)

A rabbi has the sense to tell Kampeas that such an effort aimed at Tlaib would be “catastrophic.”

Rabbi [Alana] Alpert, who was not part of the roundtable, told me that taking aim at Tlaib would be catastrophic for Jewish community relations, and for the issue that more than any other keeps Jewish community leaders awake: keeping younger Jews engaged.

Rabbi Alana Alpert of Detroit Jews for Justice, screenshot from Youtube

There is plenty of info about how the Israel lobby works in Kampeas’s piece. Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell has been getting more critical of Israel (supporting McCollum, opposing anti-boycott resolution), but the Jewish community won’t go after her. “Pro-Israel money is rarely directed against surefire winners, because losing would embarrass the pro-Israel community.”

Embarrassment!? Kampeas’s piece has become a huge embarrassment to the Jewish Federations in recent days, thanks in part to Lara Friedman’s tweets. Says Matt Duss of the Bernie Sanders campaign, “Anti-Palestinian/pro-occupation Democrats are planning to try and defeat @RashidaTlaib  (and talking some really racist trash about the Squad). Progressives need get ready to step up and defend.” (Note that Duss does not use the word Jews, which the piece is about.)

Another member of the “Squad,” Rep Ilhan Omar rises to defend Tlaib:

We have your back sis! Those who want to attack us personally and not substantively can #bringit. I believe you get what you organize for and we are going to organize, organize, organize

Kampeas has acknowledged a “fraught” reaction to the article:.

I reported that Jewish people for Jewish reasons were raising money to oust two people: Rashida Tlaib and Donald Trump. There was a fraught reaction because of one of the targets: Tlaib.

As for those “Jewish reasons”…  I constantly write about how the Jewish community is changing for the better on Israel and Zionism. Not today. These regressive attitudes are obviously deeply engrained in the American Jewish community, they touch on entitlement and superiority beliefs that are reinforced by wealth, and they’re not going anywhere fast. They have been indoctrinated: “Israel is a rapidly changing, innovative and progressive society with our Jewish Biblical history dating back thousands of years.”

As for the young Israel-critical Jews of IfNotNow, they are very communal, but they are “a radical fringe” even in the pages of the Forward, and of course they don’t even support BDS. No wonder that Jewish Voice for Peace, which is anti-Zionist and endorses BDS, turns to Palestinians such as Tlaib for help/leadership on these issues…

H/t James North and Adam Horowitz. 

 

 

  1. JWalters on August 9, 2019, 9:03 pm

    Does Lisa Lis have ANY inkling of how despicable is her support for Israel’s sadistic ethnic cleansing? Does she have the slightest idea how infuriating is her monumental arrogance? Does she have any sense how much she deserves to be in prison, instead freely preying upon innocent people? Does she have any appreciation of what a moral monstrosity she is?

    Here is a noted Israeli journalist stating flatly that FALSE accusations of anti-Semitism are intentionally used by Israel and its agents to silence legitimate criticism of Israel.
    “Israeli Journalist Rips Anti-BDS Resolution Passed By House”

    • Jerry J on August 10, 2019, 1:23 am

      Lisa lis did not say anything wrong. She has every right to oppose Rep. Thalia, particularly because she took money and an endorsement from the Jewish community under false pretenses. Moreover, there is no “sadistic ethnic cleansing.”. Your use of such language is vile and bigoted.

      • CigarGod on August 10, 2019, 10:08 am

        Right…
        Nothing wrong with a clan of racists getting together to plot the overthrow of a democratically elected leader, by employing the inordinate influence of money and power.

      • Misterioso on August 10, 2019, 11:15 am

        @Jerry J

        “Moreover, there is no ‘sadistic ethnic cleansing.”’

        Au contraire, Palestinians have suffered “sadistic ethnic cleansing” at the hands of Zionists for over 71 years.

        Some history:
        What happened in Palestine between late 1947 and 1949 was described by eye-witness Nathan Chofshi, a Jewish immigrant from Russia, who arrived in Palestine in 1908 in the same group as David Ben-Gurion: “…we old Jewish settlers in Palestine who witnessed the flight know how and in what manner we, Jews, forced the Arabs to leave cities and villages…some of them were driven out by force of arms; others were made to leave by deceit, lying and false promises. It is enough to cite the cities of Jaffa, Lydda, Ramle, Beersheba, Acre from among numberless others.” (Quoted in Jewish Newsletter, New York, February 9, 1959; quoted by Erskine Childers in “The Other Exodus, in From Haven to Conquest, ed. Professor Walid Khalidi, Harvard, p. 800)

        Chofshi was deeply ashamed of what his fellow Jews did to the Palestinians: “We came and turned the native Arabs into tragic refugees. And still we dare to slander and malign them, to besmirch their name. Instead of being deeply ashamed of what we did and of trying to undo some of the evil we committed…we justify our terrible acts and even attempt to glorify them.” (Nathan Chofshi, Jewish Newsletter, February 9, 1959; ibid, p. 803)

        In 2004, when asked by Ha’aretz journalist, Ari Shavit, what new information his just completed revised version of The Birth of the Palestinian Problem 1947-1949 would provide, Israeli historian Benny Morris replied: ‘It is based on many documents that were not available to me when I wrote the original book, most of them from the Israel Defense Forces Archives. What the new material shows is that there were far more Israeli acts of massacre than I had previously thought. To my surprise, there were also many cases of rape. In the months of April-May 1948, units of the Haganah were given operational orders that stated explicitly that they were to uproot the villagers, expel them and destroy the villages themselves.’ (Ha’aretz, January 9, 2004)
        ____________________________________________________________

        “Survival of the fittest”
        By Ari Shavit Haaretz, January 8, 2004
        https://www.haaretz.com/1.5262454
        Ari Shavit interviews Benny Morris
        January 8, 2004

        EXCERPT:
        “According to your findings, how many acts of Israeli massacre were perpetrated in 1948?”

        “Twenty-four. In some cases four or five people were executed, in others the numbers were 70, 80, 100. There was also a great deal of arbitrary killing. Two old men are spotted walking in a field – they are shot. A woman is found in an abandoned village – she is shot. There are cases such as the village of Dawayima [in the Hebron region], in which a column entered the village with all guns blazing and killed anything that moved.

        “The worst cases were Saliha (70-80 killed), Deir Yassin (100-110), Lod (250), Dawayima (hundreds) and perhaps Abu Shusha (70). There is no unequivocal proof of a large-scale massacre at Tantura, but war crimes were perpetrated there. At Jaffa there was a massacre about which nothing had been known until now. The same at Arab al Muwassi, in the north. About half of the acts of massacre were part of Operation Hiram [in the north, in October 1948]: at Safsaf, Saliha, Jish, Eilaboun, Arab al Muwasi, Deir al Asad, Majdal Krum, Sasa. In Operation Hiram there was a unusually high concentration of executions of people against a wall or next to a well in an orderly fashion.

        “That can’t be chance. It’s a pattern. Apparently, various officers who took part in the operation understood that the expulsion order they received permitted them to do these deeds in order to encourage the population to take to the roads. The fact is that no one was punished for these acts of murder. Ben-Gurion silenced the matter. He covered up for the officers who did the massacres.”

        As determined by Walter Eytan, then Director General of “Israel’s” Foreign Ministry, 800,000 Palestinians were dispossessed and expelled from their homeland between late 1947 and 1948. It was accomplished by Jewish militias and the IDF through armed might, several massacres, mass rape and intimidation. As a consequence of the war Israel launched on 5 June, 1967, a further 250,000 were driven out.

        So what has Zionism wrought? Undeniably, a thoroughly documented racist, fascistic, expansionist ethnic cleanser, a brutal/illegal occupier and a serial violator of hard won international law that is still utterly dependent on the U.S. and rapidly becoming an international pariah.

      • JWalters on August 10, 2019, 6:29 pm

        Jerry J,
        Adding to Misterioso’s history lesson on Israel’s sadism, here is additional, more recent evidence.
        “Sadistic display of violence”
        https://mondoweiss.net/2019/07/palestinians-nationals-hospitalized/

      • oldgeezer on August 10, 2019, 11:42 pm

        @Jerry J
        “Your use of such language is vile and bigoted.”

        What language do you prefer to describe the rape, torture and murder of innocent civilians? You must be venturing out into the world for the first time. The world knows what crimes Israel perpetrated. There is no reasonable debate about them. As time moves on the only surprise is that the crimes were worse than thought. What other country tries to erase it’s history as Israel is currently spending significant amounts to do?

        The only thing that’s vile and bigoted is your denial. But you’re a zionist so no surprise there.

      • Marnie on August 11, 2019, 1:41 am

        @Jerry J – who the fuck is Rep. Thalia? It’s so funny that some people are more upset by language than deeds. It is pathetic Jerry J.

      • Talkback on August 11, 2019, 5:44 am

        Jerry J: “Moreover, there is no “sadistic ethnic cleansing.”. Your use of such language is vile and bigoted.”

        Another victim of Zionist indoctrination who wants to turn the perpetrators into victims of “vile and bigoted” language.

  2. Jerry J on August 10, 2019, 1:20 am

    It is pathetic that people think that Jews participating in the political process is wrong or shocking. There is nothing wrong with this as all groups do this. Rep Tlaib took money and an endorsement from JStreet for her primary election and then dishonestly took the opposite position the day after the primary. That is reason enough to oppose Tlaib.

    • Mooser on August 10, 2019, 5:55 pm

      “Rep Tlaib took money and an endorsement from JStreet for her primary election and then dishonestly took the opposite position”

      Shorter “Jerry J”: ‘Darn it, when we buy a politician, they’re supposed to stay bought.’

      • RoHa on August 10, 2019, 7:15 pm

        “when we buy a politician, they’re supposed to stay bought.’

        What’s the point of having politicians if they don’t?

  3. JWalters on August 10, 2019, 4:09 am

    Philanthropist 1: Is it true that we’re doing … sadistic ethnic cleansing?

    Philanthropist 2: Well, we need to do SOME ethnic cleansing to create a Jewish state, of course.

    Philanthropist 3: Of course. A little.

    Philanthropist 1: But what about that “sadistic” part?

    Philanthropist 2: Semantics my dear. Mere terminology. And you know how those anti-Semites like to play tricks with words.

    Philanthropist 3: Yes they do. Besides, what some people call “sadistic”, others might call “effective”. It’s merely a matter of perspective.

    Philanthropist 1: Is it true what they say about children?

    Philanthropist 2: The children are simply being trained, my dear. And its better for them to start early.

    Philanthropist 3: Top generals have thought this through carefully. You can be assured this is being handled by

    Philanthropists 2 & 3 together: The most moral army in the world.

  4. Vera Gottlieb on August 10, 2019, 10:07 am

    Why should this come as a surprise? Name escapes me but some years back an African-American Congresswoman from Georgia was defeated because she opposed…(again, reason escapes me). How much longer are we going to tolerate Zionism’s nasty racism???

    • just on August 10, 2019, 4:29 pm

      Her name is Cynthia Ann McKinney and you can read some important things that she stands and stood for, but it is not at all a complete picture of her bravery and intelligence:

      It starts here:

      Cynthia McKinney was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of Leola McKinney, a retired nurse, and Billy McKinney, a law enforcement officer and former Georgia State Representative.[13]

      McKinney was exposed to the Civil Rights Movement through her father, an activist who regularly participated in demonstrations across the south. As a police officer, he challenged the discriminatory policies of the Atlanta Police Department, publicly protesting in front of the station, often carrying young McKinney on his shoulders. He was elected as a state representative. McKinney attributes her father’s election victory, after several failed attempts, to the passage of the Voting Rights Act, of which provided for federal oversight and enforcement of voting.[14] Most blacks in the South had been disenfranchised by state legislative barriers since the turn of the 20th century.

      McKinney earned a B.A. in international relations from the University of Southern California, and an M.A. in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.[13] She worked as a high school teacher and later as a university professor.[15]

      Her political career began in 1986 when her father, a representative in the Georgia House of Representatives, submitted her name as a write-in candidate for the Georgia state house. She received around 40% of the popular vote, although she then lived in Jamaica with her husband, Coy Grandison (and their son, Coy McKinney, born in 1985).

      In 1988, McKinney ran for the same seat and won, making the McKinneys the first father and daughter to simultaneously serve in the Georgia state house.[16] In 1991, she spoke aggressively against the Gulf War; many legislators left the chamber in protest of her remarks.[17]

      In 2007, McKinney moved from her longtime residence in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain to California.[18] In 2015, she received a Ph.D. from Antioch University with a dissertation on Hugo Chávez.[19] …

      … In the month that followed the attacks, McKinney published an open letter to the Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.[25] The New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani had refused to cash a $10 million check written by Saudi Prince because of the Prince’s suggestion that the attacks were an indication that the United States “should re-examine its policies in the Middle East and adopt a more balanced stand toward the Palestinian cause.”[26] In the open letter, she expressed her disappointment at Giuliani’s action: “Let me say that there are a growing number of people in the United States who recognize, like you, that U.S. policy in the Middle East needs serious examination…Your Royal Highness, many of us here in the United States have long been concerned about reports by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch that reveal a pattern of excessive, and often indiscriminate, use of lethal force by Israeli security forces in situations where Palestinian demonstrators were unarmed and posed no threat of death or serious injury to the security forces or to others.”[27] …

      … Ship Dignity
      On December 30, 2008, McKinney was aboard the ship Dignity when it attempted to enter the Gaza Strip, which had its coastal area declared a “closed military zone” by Israel, while on a humanitarian mission by the Free Gaza Movement from Cyprus. Aboard were physicians, medical supplies, and activists, including Caoimhe Butterly. The Israeli Navy confronted the ship at night in international waters. Members of the crew claimed that the ship was rammed, gunfire was directed at the water, and the ship was forced to dock in Lebanon after taking on water.[85][86] Israeli officials claimed that the collision was accidental and occurred after the ship was informed they would not be allowed to enter Gaza and tried to outmaneuver the patrol boat; they decried McKinney’s actions as being irresponsible and provocative for the sake of propaganda.[86][87]

      Ship Spirit of Humanity
      On June 30, 2009, McKinney was aboard the Greek-flagged Free Gaza Movement’s ship Spirit of Humanity carrying 21 activists including Irish peace activist Mairead McGuire, medical supplies, a symbolic bag of cement, olive trees and toys, when it was seized by the Israeli Navy 18 mi (29 km) off the Gaza coast. It was unclear whether they were in international waters or in Gazan waters, which is subject to the Israeli blockade of Gaza.[88][89] Although both the Cypriot and Israeli authorities were officially informed the destination was Gaza before the vessel’s departure, according to the Cypriot government the ship “was given permission by the competent Authorities of the Republic of Cyprus to sail off the port of Larnaca in Cyprus on the basis of its declaration that its intended destination was the port of Port Said in Egypt.”[89]

      McKinney was held at the Givon immigration detention center in Ramle, until her release on July 5.[90] McKinney initially refused to sign the deportation papers because they were written in Hebrew and that the papers would require them to admit that they were in violation of Israel’s blockade, which they deny.[91][92][93][94][95] According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Israeli officials stated that the “Palestinian Authority and the rest of the international community had agreed to the off-shore blockade to prevent arms smuggling into Gaza.”[93] The Palestinian Chronicle reports that such an agreement to the off-shore blockade never happened. “No Palestinians have agreed nor did the international community agree to a blockade of Gaza by land or Sea.”[96] On June 17, 2009, a group of United Nations agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) called for an end to Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.[97]

      On July 7, 2009, McKinney was deported to the United States.[98] The Israeli government indicated it would deliver the supplies via land.[93] …

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cynthia_McKinney

      There’s so much more in wiki, and much more elsewhere. I am glad and grateful that you remember, Vera.

      • JWalters on August 10, 2019, 6:42 pm

        Thank you for that informative salute to Cynthia McKinney. Her encounter with the Israeli navy brings to mind Israel’s premeditated attack on the USS Liberty, ruthlessly slaughtering much of the crew. Israeli claims of that being an “accident” have been thoroughly debunked. Maybe someday the Zionist monopoly on the mainstream media will be broken, and people will be able to see this outstanding documentary on TV.
        “The Day Israel Attacked America”

    • Sulphurdunn on August 11, 2019, 8:32 pm

      Cynthia McKinney, I believe.

  5. Keith on August 10, 2019, 2:49 pm

    PHIL- “Lisa Lis, philanthropist, from the Jewish Federations of Detroit website.”

    Seems that Lisa Lis’ “philanthropy” is strictly Kosher. From the link:

    “It’s all about family,” she believes, “As Jews we are one family, from Hastings Street to Orchard Lake Road, from the Downtown Synagogue to The Shul, from Hillel Day School preschoolers to Wayne State University Hillel’s college students, from the JCC’s Pitt Center babies to Hechtman’s elderly, we are One Family….Providing opportunities to help people feel good while assisting those in our “family” who need help is Philanthropy Matchmaking (or Shidduch Mitzvot).” https://myjewishdetroit.org/2012/12/every-friday-a-challah-day/

  6. Keith on August 10, 2019, 5:29 pm

    PHIL- “These regressive attitudes are obviously deeply engrained in the American Jewish community, they touch on entitlement and superiority beliefs that are reinforced by wealth, and they’re not going anywhere fast.”

    You forgot to add a deeply ingrained sense of eternal anti-Semitism.

  7. JWalters on August 11, 2019, 2:13 am

    “Israel is a rapidly changing, innovative and progressive society with our Jewish Biblical history dating back thousands of years.”

    Israel is an archaically regressive society, imitating its barbaric legends dating back thousands of years. The idea that today’s Israel is a great leap forward for humankind is a cruel hoax, foisted by war profiteers. e.g. http://warprofiteerstory.blogspot.com

    The reason Zionists are having trouble controlling young Jews is because young Jews are researching and thinking for themselves. The day of the cult’s control is coming to an end. Israeli-born, Jewish therapist Avigail Abarbanel describes her emancipation in
    “Why I left the cult”
    https://mondoweiss.net/2016/10/why-i-left-the-cult

    • Mooser on August 11, 2019, 12:26 pm

      “The reason Zionists are having trouble controlling young Jews is because young Jews are researching and thinking for themselves”

      I think it goes back to the 2008 financial collapse and recession. Zionists can no longer win the battle of the wills.

    • echinococcus on August 11, 2019, 5:33 pm

      “… Zionists are having trouble controlling young Jews is because young Jews are researching and thinking for themselves”

      How many exactly? How much trouble are the Z having?
      All in all, it looks much more like disciplining all dissidence to ensure uniform obedience rather than some significant trend. People like Dr. Abarbanel are still extremely few and far-between. Besides, she is not one to use as an example, being Palestine-born. I suppose the US youth is your subject, because Zionist dominance over the invader offspring never was stronger than now.

  8. wondering jew on August 11, 2019, 11:08 am

    Rashida Tlaib is antiZionist. The Jewish federation of Detroit is pro Zionist. They seek to unseat her. That’s called politics.

    The fact is that the American people have more than one opinion when it comes to Israel vs Palestine and the antiZionist opinion in the broad public should be represented in the Congress and the ability to finance campaigns based on one issue is sufficient to suppress the ability of Americans to express their opinions through their representatives and so the campaign finance system is anti democratic.

    The lobby goes after the vulnerable. That’s smart. Rashida Tlaib, a white/Arab woman of Palestinian heritage, is a different color than her district which is primarily black, so she is vulnerable.

    The continuation of the status quo is antithetical to the eventual goal of democracy by phases to improve the ability for Israelis and Palestinians to be able to interact reasonably with common purpose. This is not a goal that is near and instead we have the current impasse.

    Black and Latino Democrats (on average) are far more sympathetic to Palestinians than are white Democrats and thus quite often when the lobby seeks to unseat antiZionist congressmen and women, it turns out that those antiZionist congresspeople are black or Latino.

    • MHughes976 on August 11, 2019, 12:25 pm

      The Zionists in this story seem happy enough with Black candidates who will support them or at least not annoy them: the highly Christian Brenda Jones seems to fall into this category, though she does not seem to be very vocal on the matter. Kampeas goes on to say that Jewish Detroit leaders and donors are increasingly frustrated by the change of opinion of another local Repesentative, Debbie Dingell, who is following community opinion. Dingell is White but will not be much opposed because, as Yonah says, she’s not too vulnerable. The seat has been held by her family for over 80 years.

    • eljay on August 11, 2019, 1:01 pm

      || wondering jew: Rashida Tlaib is antiZionist. The Jewish federation of Detroit is pro Zionist. They seek to unseat her. That’s called politics. … ||

      No doubt.

      And if instead of being an anti-Zionist Palestinian-Muslim-American woman she were a Jewish-American Zionist and an anti-Zionist Islamic Federation were trying to unseat her, you wouldn’t hesitate to call it politics anti-Semitism.

      || … The fact is that the American people have more than one opinion when it comes to Israel vs Palestine … ||

      The unfortunate fact, according to Zionists, is that the majority of Jews are hateful and immoral supremacist hypocrites who scorn and oppose justice, accountability and equality in I-P.

    • Mooser on August 11, 2019, 6:22 pm

      “The lobby goes after the vulnerable. That’s smart. Rashida Tlaib, a white/Arab woman of Palestinian heritage, is a different color than her district which is primarily black, so she is vulnerable.” The ingenuous “wj”

      Holy shit! That’s got to be one of the dumbest things you have ever said.

      And you would consider the Jewish lobby whipping up anti-white sentiment among the district’s African-Americans to defeat Tlaib to be “smart”? Is it ‘smarter’ than it is practical?

  9. Kay24 on August 11, 2019, 2:12 pm

    It is simple, the zionists cannot stand the thought of a lone Palestinian voice criticizing the occupation and land theft, in the US. They want to pour in millions of dollars just to get yet zionist slave, willing to overlook all the international crimes committed by Israel, go on their freebee trips to Israel, and vote the way this alien nation wants them to.

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib, is simply an inconvenience, and we know they have many millionaires in their deep pockets to work against her, even stoop to lies and hate speech, which had it been the other way around, they would have been feigned outrage. We all know how Rep. Ilham Omar was treated when she criticized the influence AIPAC had over Congress. It was vicious and ugly.

  10. Jackdaw on August 11, 2019, 8:34 pm

    I haven’t heard Rep. Tlaib denounce this week’s knife murder of an unarmed eighteen year old student by Hamasniks.

    Hamas was ordered by Iran to murder a settler boy, same as Iran ordered Hamas to murder three settler boys back in 2014.

    Hamas crawls on it’s belly like a trained dog every time their Iranian masters tell them what to do.

    No shame in what Hamas will do for Iranian money.

    BTW. You do know that Rashida’s grandmother lives in a famous old Jewish town?

    Beit Ur al-Faqua was once called Bethoron, and in 66 AD, at Bethoron, the Jews attacked and destroyed an entire Roman Legion.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bethoron

    Of course this happened hundreds of years before Arabian tribesmen arrived under the banner of Islam.

  11. Sulphurdunn on August 11, 2019, 8:35 pm

    Shocking? What’s so shocking? It just seems like business as usual.

  12. Boris on August 11, 2019, 9:35 pm

    “Tlaib is a Muslim woman of color…”

    ???

    What color?

Leave a Reply