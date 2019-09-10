Trending Topics:

For once, Sheldon Adelson needs Donald Trump more than Trump needs Adelson

Opinion
on 3 Comments
Sheldon Adelson

Today in an unprecedented show of autonomy, Donald Trump fired the firebreathing national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton was gifted to the Trump administration in 2018 by Sheldon Adelson, Trump’s biggest donor, and Trump duly ended the Iran deal once Bolton came aboard.

Now Trump has fired Bolton, thereby signalling that he is open to renegotiating the Iran deal. And Trump’s Defense Department has all but criticized Israel for its drone war in Iraq and Syria that is threatening Americans and American proxies.

Trump is showing more independence of the rightwing Israel lobby than he has his entire administration. After three years of doing everything for Israel that the rightwing lobby wanted, from Jerusalem to the Golan to UNRWA.

The simple explanation for Trump’s conduct is that he at last has the upper hand in his relationship with Netanyahu and Sheldon Adelson.

Benjamin Netanyahu desperately needs Trump to deliver on a huge deliverable, greenlighting the annexation of the Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley, a historic achievement of Zionists in completely colonizing the land of Palestine– “forever,” as Netanyahu promised today in his own desperate announcement of his intentions. In that speech, Netanyahu pleaded with Israeli voters to vote for him not Benny Gantz, because Netanyahu would be able to “recruit” Donald Trump in this plan in the weeks to come, in conjunction with Trump’s deal of the century, yet to be announced.

No one else can deal with Trump as I can, Netanyahu said. No one else can “recruit” Trump.

Netanyahu makes apartheid official policy, in speech announcing he will annex portions of West Bank if reelected. i24 news screenshot, September 10, 2019.

Netanyahu’s Hail Mary should be seen for what it looks like: a sincere moment of Flop Sweat. Now he really needs Donald Trump to come through. We have a historic opportunity here, Netanyahu said, to go forward on annexation. I.e., to kill the idea of a Palestinian state, “forever.”

Does that opportunity really exist? Trump knows that Netanyahu’s future rides on his next gesture. The rightwing annexationist program rides on Trump’s signals in the next few days.

Whatever Sheldon Adelson’s differences with Netanyahu, Sheldon Adelson’s own agenda, of ending the idea of a Palestinian state, and establishing Jewish sovereignty throughout the ancient biblical land of Israel, is on the line here.

If Gantz and Yair Lapid and Blue/White get into the prime minister’s office, they are not likely to proceed with annexation. Blue/White need to satisfy their center-left base, much of which still believes in a Palestinian state. Netanyahu has been running away from any idea of a Palestinian state (Just yesterday Likud leaped to object when Naftali Bennett said that some in Likud support a Palestinian state).

All eyes are on Trump. After doing anything for Adelson’s $170 million over the last three years, after being Sheldon Adelson’s “perfect little puppet” as Trump warned us Marco Rubio would be —

Trump is finally free. For a few weeks anyway, the hammer is in his hand. All those Adelson millions are ancient history, and 2020 might as well be the next century.

Who is king now? Adelson is the humble petitioner.

All Netanyahu’s marbles are on the line, his freedom too. And Donald Trump has warmed to the haggling by cutting off Adelson’s proxy: John Bolton.

The deal is likely to be just what was predicted last month. Netanyahu will win on West Bank annexation. Donald Trump will do his part, signing off on apartheid forever, telling Palestinians they are subhuman. Telling Israelis that he and Netanyahu are peers. Netanyahu’s only hope to hold on to the premiereship.

Trump will deliver for Netanyahu, but he will extract a price. He will gain autonomy to deal with Iran; Netanyahu will lose on Iran.

And P.S. the biggest victor in all this process will be…

Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions. Europe will totally be on board. A movement smeared as anti-Semitic by US legislatures and Bari Weiss and the New York Times and all the Israel lobby groups will emerge as the only real opposition to apartheid.

 

Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Opinion

3 Responses

  1. annie on September 10, 2019, 3:03 pm

    perfect pitch

  2. Keith on September 10, 2019, 7:18 pm

    PHIL- “…Donald Trump fired the firebreathing national security adviser John Bolton.”

    Wonderful news. A single silver lining in an otherwise extremely dark cloud. The rest of your article, however, is wild speculation. The reality may well be that the Deep State has decided to focus on China instead of Russia. Steve Bannon remains influential and is rearing his ugly head once again. What better way to bury the ugly details of the Jeffrey Epstein blackmail operation involving organized crime, the CIA and the Mossad than to cry wolf over Chinese cyber capabilities? No joke. A quote and a link.

    “If you thought that the demonization of Russia and incessant Russophobia over the past years from the West, with hardly a highly likely shred of evidence, was unconscionable and the absolute pinnacle of all demonization campaigns ever, get ready for the demonization of China. In true Hollywood Blockbuster style, the China Fear campaign promises to be bigger and better theater than the complete demonization of Russia. The campaign is focused, has a highly skilled leader, is sophisticated and has a clear set of objectives and operating objectives and plans. It even has its own very special movie, called “Claws of the Red Dragon”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvIKUIbKc6w (Chris Faure)
    http://thesaker.is/steve-bannons-gift/

    • Sibiriak on September 10, 2019, 9:45 pm

      Bolton had deep support within the bipartisan foreign policy establishment, from neocons to liberal interventionists, and of course was fully backed by the anti-Russia crowd. It’s ludicrous to think this only or even primarily about Adelson and the Zionist Lobby.

Leave a Reply