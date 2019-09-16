Trending Topics:

Bari Weiss’s career is about to fall off a cliff, says Bari Weiss

Media Analysis
on 31 Comments
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss

Last week Bari Weiss of the New York Times published a book arguing that the left is rife with anti-Semitism in its criticism of Israel, and an amusing story line has emerged: Bari Weiss says it’s career suicide for anyone to embrace Zionism nowadays. But Bari Weiss’s career is awesome, thank you very much.

According to Weiss, if you are a Zionist, you have to closet yourself or you’ll be ostracized and vilified. Even saying you’re Jewish is dangerous. Because anti-Semitism “infests” the left, according to the laudatory review of Weiss’s book in The New York Times:

Bari Weiss has written what must be judged a brave book…

Should someone like Weiss, an editor and opinion writer at The New York Times, have to expect brickbats from her colleagues for observing that a vicious demonization of Israel and its supporters has become routine in much of the American left and endemic on college and university campuses? …

Should she have to fear ostracism or damage to her journalistic reputation for pointing out that anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism, while theoretically distinguishable, have long merged into a single ugly phenomenon?

Weiss says “others who share her feelings have been forced to deny who they are”:

“I meet such people in every Jewish community I speak to,” she relates. “They tend to wait until late in the evening, after the crowd has thinned out or after they’ve had a few glasses of wine, to make their confession. But the confession is always the same: I’m in the closet. It’s not their sexuality or gender expression they are closeting. It is their Jewishness and their Zionism.”…

This is so crazy it’s funny. Last night I attended a gathering of Jewish Voice for Peace to congratulate Rebecca Vilkomerson on her achievements as executive director. Jewishness was one of themes. A rabbi told a story of the Jewish response to genocide in Egypt from the Torah. Vilkomerson was overcome with emotion describing the prayers JVP led for the hundreds of Palestinians (including 500 children) killed in the last Israeli onslaught in 2014. The Jews in that room yesterday were almost all anti-Zionist, some not. No one was hiding the fact they’re Jewish.

And what about the career suicide? Bari Weiss is a person of uncommon rhetorical talent and poise, I acknowledge. Yet she has also had a gilded career, going from attacking professors at Columbia as an undergraduate to getting hired by the Wall Street Journal and then the New York Times op-ed page– joining a half dozen other columnists at the paper who are Zionists. Other authors can only dream of the treatment Weiss has gotten in the last week. She got a gushing review in the New York Times on the day her book dropped. She went on the Bill Maher show. Last night she was interviewed at the 92d Street Y by Jake Tapper of CNN ($36 admission). Last week she was given a fancy party attended by media powers: Viacom’s Shari Redstone, former HBO head Richard Plepler, Mad Men creator Matt Weiner, New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger. Dang!

Tapper and Weiss, Sept. 15. From twitter.

One of the refrains at the party as reported by New York Magazine was how mean and awful the social-media left is toward big-media folks who support Israel.

That is actually the issue here, and Bari Weiss is right: The left is now opposed to Zionism, sometimes angrily. Why? Because Zionism undermines or destroys the civil and human rights of Palestinians wherever it encounters them. It is that simple. The left finds that bigotry insupportable in an American ally; and the left’s power is in social media, not in the New York Times.

P.S. It’s a reflection of the very sad and special politics of Zionism that a, Weiss and Tapper appeared last night on a stage that excludes Palestinians, and b, the New York Times protected Weiss from her targets by assigning a sympatico rightwinger, Hillel Halkin, to review/praise her book, and then Halkin used the platform to attack LGBT rights and endorse fundamentalism:

Judaism fiercely opposed such an acceptance of sexual diversity, against which it championed the procreative family, the taming of anarchic passions, and the cosmically ordained nature of normative gender distinctions that goes back to the first chapter of Genesis: “So God created man in his own image. … Male and female created he them.”

What an endorsement…

Thanks to Adam Horowitz, Dave Reed, Donald Johnson, Annie Robbins, Peter Feld, Peter Voskamp, and James North.

Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Media Analysis

31 Responses

  1. eljay on September 16, 2019, 12:54 pm

    Bari Weiss is suffering from a bad case of aggressor-victimhood. And, as everyone knows, it’s a tough gig.  :-(

    • Misterioso on September 17, 2019, 9:59 am

      Ah, poor Bari Weiss is finding it increasingly difficult to be a Zionist in today’s world. Boohoo. Well, she better get used to it. It’s going to get worse, much worse. The ugly historical facts of Zionism and its spawn, “Israel,” are catching up to her and her kind and becoming common knowledge. As are its current ongoing crimes against the indigenous Palestinians.

      She just doesn’t “get it” or refuses to do so. There is no excuse for her appalling ignorance. As is thoroughly documented, during the late 1940’s and for decades thereafter, monstrous crimes were being committed by Zionist forces of foreign origin against the essentially defenseless indigenous Palestinians, including dispossession and expulsion by means of armed force, intimidation, mass rape, several massacres and the destruction of over 500 of their towns and villages, including churches, mosques and cemeteries. About 1,200,000 Palestinians were driven out of their ancestral homeland into refugee camps and elsewhere between late 1947 and 1967. These horrors were then virtually unknown to the majority of people around the world, including many Jews not living in “Israel.” Today, thankfully, Zionists’ past and current accelerating crimes against Palestinians are rapidly becoming common knowledge due to diligent work by eminent historians, the Internet and other reliable easily accessible sources such as Mondoweiss. It should come as no surprise to Ms. Weiss that informed, decent folk everywhere, from all walks of life, together with increasing numbers of righteous Jews, refuse to look the other way. They see Zionism for the evil it is and will continue to vigorously oppose it.

  2. Marnie on September 16, 2019, 1:20 pm

    With those shoes she will probably fall off a curb first. Baby steps bari, baby steps.

  3. Keith on September 16, 2019, 2:25 pm

    PHIL- “According to Weiss, if you are a Zionist these days, you have to be closeted lest you be ostracized or vilified. Even to say you’re Jewish is dangerous.”

    Bari Weiss is a professional Zionist. As such, she plays the victimhood card 24/7.

  4. wondering jew on September 16, 2019, 5:04 pm

    As Susie Linfield reports in her introduction to her book, “The Lions’ Den” antiZionism is the rule and the norm in left intellectual crowds that she hangs out with. (I wouldn’t know. I don’t hang out in those crowds.) How much overlap is there from antiZionism to antiSemitism it’s really difficult to determine. The two are not identical. Yet there certainly is an overlap.
    (99% of the time Phil Weiss is devoted to highlighting the distinction between the two. 10%-30% of the primary participants on this web site give ample evidence of the overlap of the two.)

    • eljay on September 16, 2019, 5:29 pm

      || wondering jew: … How much overlap is there from antiZionism to antiSemitism it’s really difficult to determine. The two are not identical. Yet there certainly is an overlap. … 10%-30% of the primary participants on this web site give ample evidence of the overlap … ||

      It’s good to know that 70-90% of anti-Zionists are not anti-Semites.  :-)

      It’s unfortunate that 100% of Zionists – including (well) over 70%* of the people in the world who have chosen to embrace the religion-based identity of Jewish – are hateful and immoral supremacist hypocrites.  :-(

      It’s truly shameful that Zionists insist on anti-Semitically conflating Zionism and its colonialist, (war) criminal and religion-supremacist construct with all Jews.
      ________________________
      (*Zionists have stated that the vast majority of Jews are Zionists.)

    • Stephen Shenfield on September 16, 2019, 6:18 pm

      Well, give a few examples. I’ve been following Mondoweiss for quite some time, and my impression is that the overlap is more like 2% than 20%. In any case, it’s not surprising that there should be some overlap. What surprises and encourages me is the overlap not being larger than it is — despite the best efforts of you Zionists.

    • Marnie on September 17, 2019, 12:08 am

      @wondering jew/yonah

      it’s incredible that you have such a pitiful learning curve, considering the years you’ve spent stalking Phil and soiling these pages. Or is your ignorance deliberate?

  5. irishmoses on September 16, 2019, 6:31 pm

    So let me see; it’s really difficult to quantify the overlap between antiZionism and antiSemitism yet you estimate 10 to 30 percent of the “primary participants” on Mondoweiss fit the category of being overlapped, i.e. antiSemites.

    Presumably you have devined some criteria that qualify that 10 to 30 percent for the label of antiSemite. Please enlighten us so we can avoid stumbling into overlap territory. Can we criticize the actions and policies of present and past Israeli governments? Are there some actions and policies that can’t be criticized? Can we accuse Israel of apartheid-like treatment of the Palestinians?

    Perhaps you could provide a few examples from past comments that evidence antiSemitic overlap. Even better, name some names so we can avoid dialogue with those individuals who are beyond the pale so to speak.

    Some are obvious, David Duke for example. But obvious overlappers aren’t allowed on MW so it’s the subtle antiZionist/antiSemites we need to beware of. So having made your bold claim, fill us in with the details. Who are the overlappers and why do they qualify as such?

    Who knows, maybe I qualify?

    • Mooser on September 17, 2019, 4:40 pm

      “Who knows, maybe I qualify?”

      You can breath easy for the nonce, “wj” gives a list downpage in a 2:47 pm post, and you aren’t on it.

  6. echinococcus on September 16, 2019, 6:53 pm

    Most scoundrelly sentence of the NYT commenter:

    “Should she have to fear ostracism or damage to her journalistic reputation for pointing out that anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism, while theoretically distinguishable, have long merged into a single ugly phenomenon?”

    Well, duh, poor victim dominant propaganda, poor victim most powerful governments on earth, poor victim genocidaires!

    But then, a slight modification on this sentence gives something very real:

    Should one have to fear ostracism or damage to one’s reputation for pointing out that Zionism and self-attributed, non-religious “Jewishness”, while theoretically distinguishable, have long merged into a single ugly phenomenon?

    And the answer is obvious. Most of the damage and ostracism coming from “anti”-Zionists like JVP.

    A question that Mondoweiss will make unasked by the simple act of unquoting. Following its policy that allows a lot of open discussion on behalf of and by the Zionists, while it bans discussion by the opponents.

  7. spadepiccolo on September 16, 2019, 7:01 pm

    “Bari Weiss is a person of uncommon rhetorical talent and poise, I acknowledge.” Phil Weiss

    Is this a joke? Intellectually Zionists are about as interesting as a kazoo. And Bari Weiss’s the flatest note of all.

    • JohnSmith on September 16, 2019, 11:17 pm

      Bari Weiss never writes or opens her mouth except to reveal that she is a dolt. Perhaps Mr. Weiss means “Bari Weiss is a person who is exceedingly self-centered, self-seeking, and hypocritical, someone who has figured out that if she memorizes all of the racist Zionist arguments and spouts them as avidly as possible, she will climb the career ladder at the New York Times and elsewhere.”

      That’s not “talent and poise.” She’s basically a racist performing seal.

      To say nothing of her gutter morals completely apart from Israel and Zionism, exploiting anyone she can get her hands on for interviews or profiles when she can use them and harm them as objects of controversy. They end up put through the wringer, but heck it helps Bari Weiss’s career, and that’s certainly all *she* cares about!

  8. wondering jew on September 16, 2019, 8:10 pm

    When a Jew has an impulse to identify with his tribe it is condemned by some people. If that identity focuses on doing harm to the Palestinians I can see condemning that identification. But for some any solidarity by Jews with Jews is an attempt to do harm to nonJews. I consider that overlap territory. The only good Jew is the Jew who stops identifying with Jews. You’ve really never seen that here? Gimme a break, blind dudes!

    • echinococcus on September 16, 2019, 9:59 pm

      “You’ve really never seen that here?”

      Sure we’ve seen it. Lots of stone-age tribal behavior can be seen here and there on Mondoweiss (I suppose that’s what you mean by “here”.)

    • Marnie on September 17, 2019, 12:16 am

      @yonah

      ‘When a Jew has an impulse to identify with his tribe’

      What would bring on something like that? You actually made it sound deviant, was that your objective or just an accident? What does an ‘impulse’ involve yonah – burning a mosque, flattening homes and neighborhoods, arresting children in the middle of the night, shooting healthy young men in the knees and crippling them for life, denying medical care to cancer patients, forcing women to give birth in a checkpoint, etc., etc. ?

      Or do you mean treating all of God’s creation with the respect and love you have for yourself and seeing the lives of others as important and sacred as your own.

    • Mooser on September 17, 2019, 5:15 pm

      “When a Jew has an impulse to identify with his tribe it is condemned by some people.”

      But then we put “Stand By Your Landsmann” on the stereo to encourage Tribal Unity.

  9. RobertHenryEller on September 16, 2019, 8:32 pm

    Amusing that Bari Weiss, historically bisexual, currently with another woman, doesn’t take offense with her gushing NYT reviewer, the historically anti-LGBT Hillel Halkin.

    I guess Bari Weiss is one of those Mary Cheney, “I got mine,” lesbians.

    Maybe, when Bari’s pals, Trump, the Republicans, the Christian Right, White Supremacists, take over, Bari will be granted the privilege of not having to wear a yellow felt star of David with “Juden” on it.

    • echinococcus on September 16, 2019, 10:02 pm

      “… Bari Weiss, historically bisexual, currently with another woman, doesn’t take offense with her gushing NYT reviewer, the historically anti-LGBT Hillel Halkin”

      thereby proving that the story around tolerance or intolerance with regard to publicized sexual behavior has zilch to do with politics (contrary to what “liberals” would have us believe.)

  10. JWalters on September 16, 2019, 8:39 pm

    Bari “Mossad” Weiss’s ridiculous claim that being a Zionist is “career-suicide” is a merely a tactic, intended to “balance” and neutralize the fact-based claim that being anti-Zionist is truly a career risk. This tactic has been used historically by politicians promoting racism, who then claim their opponents are racist. Similarly, politicians who have promoted hate have claimed their opponents promote hate. As Phil points out, her own career demonstrates her lie in spades. It’s another example of how shamelessly low Bari Weiss has sunk on the integrity scale.

    I see a bit of progress, however, in the NYT review of her book acknowledging that anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism are “theoretically distinguishable”. This means they are becoming less able to use their brazen core lie – that anti-Zionism equals anti-Semitism.

    The anti-Zionist movement today is akin to the anti-slavery movement of the 1800’s. It is an effort to advance the moral evolution of humanity. The Zionist movement is an effort to push humanity backward 20 centuries, to a time of rampant ethnic supremacy and slavery. Like slavery, and for the same reasons, it needs to be eradicated.

    • Keith on September 17, 2019, 1:04 am

      JWALTERS- “Bari “Mossad” Weiss….”

      Three words that say it all.

    • Mooser on September 17, 2019, 4:07 pm

      It might be career suicide for Bari Weiss, because she’s made a bad move. She’s completely blown her cover.

  11. Kay24 on September 16, 2019, 11:23 pm

    Weiss is playing eternal victim, again. Quite a bad habit.

  12. edwardm on September 17, 2019, 6:28 am

    aw. Poor little rich girl. Yet she got what she wanted – money prestige and the gilded victimhood of being Jewish in the USA. Maybe she and the Bretbug can compare notes over a bowl of soup in Martha’s Vinyard.

  13. Ossinev on September 17, 2019, 9:31 am

    @WJ
    “When a Jew has an impulse to identify with his tribe it is condemned by some people. If that identity focuses on doing harm to the Palestinians I can see condemning that identification. But for some any solidarity by Jews with Jews is an attempt to do harm to nonJews. I consider that overlap territory. The only good Jew is the Jew who stops identifying with Jews. You’ve really never seen that here? Gimme a break, blind dudes!”

    IrishMoses asked for some actual examples. Instead predictably he got the convoluted waffle above.

    “The only good Jew is the Jew who stops identifying with Jews” is a classic example of your own spineless ” ovelapping “. You simply don`t have the balls to state what you actually believe = “the only good Jew is the Jew who identifies with Zionism”.

    • wondering jew on September 17, 2019, 2:47 pm

      Ossinev- I wish you a case of cholera.

      The following regular contributors engage in the following forms of Jew hating.

      Citizen- Holocaust denial- Anne Frank’s Bic pen.

      Keith- Any traditional Judaism is anti nonJew.

      Roha- Any small nation would serve the world best by losing its language so that the large languages remain and the small languages disappear.

      He’s been dead for 52 years but Isaac Deutscher was not a bad Jew and he did not identify with Zionism. The Satmar rebbe is not a bad Jew and he does not identify with Zionism.

      • Mooser on September 17, 2019, 5:22 pm

        “He’s been dead for 52 years but Isaac Deutscher was not a bad Jew and he did not identify with Zionism.

        And you can’t hold being dead against someone.

        “The Satmar rebbe is not a bad Jew and he does not identify with Zionism.”

        And he is one of the Grand Hereditary Schnorrers. He ‘identifies’ with the State of New York.

  14. Rusty Pipes on September 17, 2019, 12:49 pm

    From her lips to God’s ears. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but it’s coming just as it did for South Africa. When the rebranding as Apartheid Israel becomes so obvious even the American mainstream can recognize it (even if the corporate media still fails to report it), those pundits who adore the ethnic supremacist state will no longer find it an asset to promote it, indeed they’ll have to find excuses for why they “didn’t know” to attempt to maintain any credibility.

  15. tamarque on September 17, 2019, 2:35 pm

    What a crock of s..t from Weiss. Sounds no different than the hasbara that Netanyahu spews out using the holocaust to attack anyone with a legitimate criticism of the political state of Israel, a state that takes over $4billion/year for military aid used heavily to attack Arab States and Palestinians forced to live under apartheid. Weiss is a well healed, super white crybaby and needs to be shut down.

  16. Jethro on September 17, 2019, 4:30 pm

    ” Bari Weiss is a person of uncommon rhetorical talent and poise…”

    Phil (and everyone), I suggest you watch Bari Weiss’ interview with Josh Rogan to see how “rhetorically talented” and “poised” she is. At one point she calls Tulsi Gabbard an “Assad toadie.” Rogan asks her what she means by that, and then she admits that she’s not sure she knows what the world “toadie” means. She then asks an assistant off camera to look it up. She’s just basically repeating the BS she hears in the salons of NYC, without thinking. She’s a rhetorical fraud and has no business writing for the NY Times.

    Start at 2:32:20

Leave a Reply