Netanyahu shared proof of an Iranian COVID-19 cover-up to his cabinet. It turned out to be a clip from a Hallmark Channel mini-series.

By
A poster for the 2007 Hallmark Channel miniseries, "Pandemic"
Axios reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a video with members of his cabinet, which he believed to be proof of an Iranian coronavirus cover-up. It turns out that it was actually a clip from the 2007 Hallmark Channel mini-series Pandemic.

Two Israeli Cabinet ministers told reporter Barak Ravid that Netanyahu had informed them that he’d personally seen proof that Iran was concealing the full extent of the COVID-19 crisis in their country. He said that national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat had shown him a video of Iranian soldiers putting dead bodies in trucks and throwing them into garbage dumps.

The 2007 series starred Faye Dunaway, Tiffani Thiessen, French Stewart and Eric Roberts. In the show, a fictional offshoot of the “bird flu” rocks Los Angeles.

“The prime minister’s office didn’t deny this account,” wrote Ravid, “It said the video had only been sent to three Cabinet ministers who requested it and were told it came from social media and its authenticity was unclear.”

Misterioso
Misterioso

Sigh! No surprise!! Another instance of Netanyahu spewing forth utter bull****!!

And further glaring evidence of “Israel’s” failure as a democracy , i.e., its inability to remove proven huckster and con artist Netanyahu from office. Talk about banana republics!!

15 days ago
Kay24
Kay24

Another feeble attempt by a war criminal to make Iran look like the Devil. Another lie that backfired…..those zionists are not very bright.

14 days ago
btbLondon
btbLondon

and it’s neither April 1st nor Purim

14 days ago
Elizabeth Block
Elizabeth Block

Apart from the falsehood, why is Iran’s mishandling of the pandemic any of Netanyahu’s business? or Israel’s business? What’s his point? Was he using this to urge the cabinet to bomb Iran? or to support the boycott? There’s no way he cares about Iranians sick with Covid 19.

14 days ago
eljay
eljay

Axios reported this on April 1. Sounds pretty (April) foolish to me.

14 days ago
