Alan Dershowitz has threatened to leave the Democratic Party if Keith Ellison becomes chair

Alan Dershowitz: If @KeithEllison
is appointed DNC Chair, I will resign my membership. https://t.co/0C2P6IA1ub
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) December 30, 2016
Wait. Does @AlanDersh actually think folks give a damn what he thinks about @keithellison as potential DNC chair? https://t.co/Gh6FgTcY2F
— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) December 30, 2016
great incentive https://t.co/L1YyM6Rmxx
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 30, 2016
Ellison's strongest endorsement yet https://t.co/mCkKTm2uwB
— Connor (@alsoconnor) December 30, 2016
I am supporting @EllisonCampaign 4 DNC Chair because he's a progressive who will bring needed reform. This is the "icing on the cake" https://t.co/7rtkyIISof
— James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) December 31, 2016
Alan Dershowitz says he'll leave the Democratic Party if Keith Ellison becomes DNC Chair. pic.twitter.com/8Xur8jiJIN
— Angry White Men (@EyesOnTheRight) December 31, 2016
If this doesn't make Ellison unstoppable what would https://t.co/TR7DeCGWXh
— Peter Feld (@peterfeld) December 30, 2016
Alan Dershowitz Threatens to Leave Democratic Party: Dems Cross Fingers In Hopes He Means It https://t.co/QpnKpf4DjS
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 30, 2016
Leave, Dershowitz.
— Melissa Williams (@Missmeldw) December 31, 2016
See u later: Alan Dershowitz says I'll Resign From the Democratic Party if Keith Ellison Named DNC Chair https://t.co/8X8LVyfpz1
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) December 30, 2016
A win-win! https://t.co/2uHSRJgsxS
— Ali Gharib (@Ali_Gharib) December 30, 2016
Don't let the door hit you on the way out, Dershowitz https://t.co/RVSjDoufOu
— Mark Santow (@AlinskyLives) December 31, 2016
My response to Alan Dershowitz threatening to leave Dem Party if KE becomes DNC chair: don't let the f**king door hit you on the way out!
— Miguel Rabines (@miguelrabines) December 31, 2016
Alan Dershowitz will leave Democratic party if Ellison is elected DNC chair. Is that a promise??
— Tikun Olam (@richards1052) December 30, 2016
Ever precious Dershowitz, leave…please! https://t.co/fapLmo7YNk
— Juliet Dowling (@4JDJD) December 31, 2016
Dershowitz makes an exceptionally strong case for electing Ellison to DNC chair https://t.co/n89esPKWI5
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) December 31, 2016
Well hell. That alone is reason for Ellison to win chair.
Dershowitz thinks BLM is anti-Semitic but thinks Steve Bannon is a standup guy https://t.co/Eei8bxWiyx
— Benjamin Dixon 🌹 (@TheBpDShow) December 30, 2016
I've been ambivalent on Ellison as DNC Chair but this is a powerful argument for his candidacy. Smears and more smears…. https://t.co/XKUrKgm6Rt
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 30, 2016
Get things done? Only one candidate is guaranteed to rid Democrats of Alan Dershowitz – that's a big argument for Ellison. @ggreenwald https://t.co/H74NnKfDjL
— Whitney Leigh (@G_Whitney_Leigh) December 31, 2016
Is this an in-kind donation for Keith? https://t.co/neWA27vZ8e
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 30, 2016
And this would be a problem, why? Dershowitz: I'll leave Democratic Party if Ellison becomes DNC chair https://t.co/BGqbyx9XsO
— Donald W. Nielsen (@donald_nielsen) December 31, 2016
More like, would anybody on the left be sad to see Alan Dershowitz leave the Democrats? https://t.co/mK8sEbzaAY
— citizen uprising (@cit_uprising) December 31, 2016
If Dershowitz doesn't want Ellison for DNC head, I do. Leave the D Party and don't let the door hit your tuchus on the way out. @AlanDersh
— J.G. Sandom (@jgsandom) December 31, 2016
Great . Please go away. Dem party needs less corporate puppets https://t.co/GYNI0fEPTq
— Sara Woodson (@hogieheroes) December 31, 2016
this is a pretty good argument to support keith ellison https://t.co/NbVr7v6DX4
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 31, 2016
Alan Dershowitz is "threatening" to leave Dem Party if @keithellison is head of DNC. #Twofer #WinWin #GoodRiddance What took you so long?
— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 31, 2016
Alan, don't say anything until he gets the gig, GOSH! https://t.co/rI0NMr8vuQ
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 31, 2016