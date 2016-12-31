Alan Dershowitz has threatened to leave the Democratic Party if Keith Ellison becomes chair

US Politics
on 6 Comments
Alan Dershowitz (Photo: Sun Sentinel)
Alan Dershowitz (Photo: Sun Sentinel)

About Adam Horowitz

Adam Horowitz is Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
US Politics

6 Responses

  1. just
    December 31, 2016, 12:54 pm

    Hurrah! Another Israel-firster and anti- justice goon gone!

    Happy New Year, Adam!

  2. amigo
    December 31, 2016, 1:39 pm

    Hmmm , First Brexit and now Dexit .Given Nietandyahu,s political and legal problems we could be looking at a Nexit in the not too distant future.

  3. kalithea
    December 31, 2016, 3:43 pm

    Really? Good riddance to Dersh-bag, and take Chuck with you! Oh and Bibi has some posts you can fill, so you no longer have to pretend, America first.

  4. lysias
    December 31, 2016, 4:15 pm

    Dersh is still employed at Harvard Law School? I thought he had left that job for something in Israel.

  5. Bandolero
    December 31, 2016, 4:29 pm

    I’ld advise Alan Dershowitz to open up his own party.

    He could call it “The 1% party” and make it’s main slogan “The party of the 1% – 100% pro Israel Lobby, 100% pro Neocon and 100% pro Wall Street.”

    When running in elections he’ld soon figure out how popular that would be – The Dersh could soon become President then.

Leave a Reply