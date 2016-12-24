Netanyahu ignored US warnings and brought Israel’s ‘international isolation’ on itself — Ben Rhodes

Yesterday’s abstention by the United States in the Security Council will do nothing to bring about a two-state solution– the U.S. might as well have endorsed the existence of Santa Claus — but it has already served to isolate Israel in international opinion and hasten its path toward becoming a rogue state, and that is huge. But that’s my opinion. Let’s hear from others.

Matthew Dowd of ABC News:

Between Nixon, Reagan, Bush41, Bush43, they allowed 51 UN resolutions to pass condemning Israel. Just a bit of perspective.

Josh Marshall echoes that point.

So does Yousef Munayyer:

David Axelrod refers to the “shredding” of the two state solution.

The U.S. took right step in U.N. today. The shredding of 2-state solution has dark portents for Israel, Palestinians & peace in Middle East.

(Shredding happened on his watch; some day he will explain why Obama vetoed the last similar resolution, just before his reelection year).

Tony Karon shares my view; points out the important consequences of the vote:

Israel and Trump internationally isolated in defense of occupation

Glenn Greenwald reminds us of the consensus on Israel’s damaging influence:

Reminder: both Gen. Petraeus & Gen Mattis said US devotion to Israel endangers US security

And that American Jews will support the resolution:

A poll commissioned in Nov by J Street found US Jews overwhelmingly wanted support or abstention on UN resolution; only 27% said veto

Senator Dianne Feinstein approves and speaks of human-rights violations:

I’ve watched with growing concern the increase in Israeli settlements over the years, where approximately 400,0000 individuals now live. I believe the expansion of settlements has but one goal: to undermine the viability of a two-state solution.

“I’ve met with displaced Palestinian families who have been kicked off land they’ve lived on for many generations. The ill will that results from these settlements is a significant roadblock to peace, and I again call on Israel to end their expansion so that a two- state solution remains a possibility.”

Palestinian-Canadian lawyer Diana Buttu, in notes conveyed by the Institute for Middle East Understanding, emphasizes the bigger picture, the two-state solution is over:

“At the end of the day, this resolution is intended to salvage a two-state solution that Israel killed off with settlement construction years ago. It’s long past time to start looking for alternative ways to realize the rights of Palestinians outside of a two-state framework that was never really a lasting solution in the first place.”

Ben Rhodes the White House aide had an incisive call with reporters yesterday saying the Obama administration was the only presidency not to have put through a resolution against the settlements, and “we tried a different approach for years…. all I can say is that we’ve tried everything.”

But let’s be clear here:  We exhausted every effort to pursue a two-state solution through negotiations, through direct discussions, through proximity discussions, through confidence-building measures, through a lengthy and exhaustive effort undertaken by Secretary Kerry earlier in the President’s second term.  We gave every effort that we could to supporting the parties coming to the table.

He says the U.S. warned Israel about its “international isolation.”

The fact of the matter is, we’d been warning — President Obama and Secretary Kerry publicly and privately for years — that the trend line of settlement construction and settlement activity was just increasing Israel’s international isolation.

But Netanyahu brought this on himself:

Prime Minister Netanyahu had the opportunity to pursue policies that would have led to a different outcome today.  Absent this acceleration of settlement activity, absent the type of rhetoric we’ve seen out of the current Israeli government, I think the United States likely would have taken a different view, because our preference is for there to be a credible peace process underway.

So, again, it’s very important that this — the fact that this is happening towards the end of our eight years indicates that this is not our preferred course of action and that we’ve given years and years and years of opportunities to address issues related to the settlements or to address issues related to the peace process that, frankly, we believe could have been more productive.  And, frankly, President Obama, if you look at speech after speech that he gave, kept warning that the trends in the conflict were going to lead to greater international efforts to apply pressure in Israel; that the settlement activity was going to lead to greater national efforts to apply pressure to Israel.

Also on that call, Secretary of State John Kerry is going to make a major speech on the solution to the conflict in coming days. Hold your breath. The Hill:

Kerry’s speech will lay out a “comprehensive” plan for a two-state solution that goes beyond the settlement issue, deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters.

John Judis says that the Obama move was a “last gasp” and that it won’t bring about a two-state solution, because of Trump, European fecklessness, and Israeli society:

I’d use Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci’s concept of a “historical bloc” to explain what is happening in Israel. A historical bloc occurs when a mode of thought, supported by some but not necessarily all political leaders, and by many, but not all, in the population gains ascendancy. There can be dissent, but it will tend to exist within the framework established by the dominant bloc. That’s what has come to fruition under the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There is a historical bloc opposed to any meaningful negotiations that would lead to a two-state solution that both parties would accept.

In such a situation, the only recourse is outside pressure

With Israel isolated, neoconservatives are worried about running out of political oxygen. Eli Lake is upset.

I’m ashamed of my president

He also accuses Obama of kicking Israel in the teeth and of exhibiting “cowardice,” because he waited till the last minute. (Yes, no one was running for election.) Lake is probably right about this, which makes the abstention historic:

Obama’s decision today also a slap in the face to the pro-Israel politicians & groups who have defended him to the Jewish community.

Chuck Schumer was vociferous against the resolution. “Schumer implored the Administration to veto the resolution… Let Senator Schumer note the true nature of his party’s left wing,” the Wall Street Journal said.

The Journal labeled the vote Obama’s anti-Israel Tantrum, and it put the vote in the correct political context, the leftwing effort to isolate Israel:

The decision by the United States to abstain from a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israel over its settlements on the West Bank is one of the most significant, defining moments of the Obama Presidency.

 it defines the reality of the international left’s implacable opposition to the Israeli state.

More news of the isolation: Israel is enraged at Senegal for introducing the resolution.

Haaretz reports that Israel is going to impose sanctions on Senegal and New Zealand to retaliate for the resolution. Scott Roth has the perfect response:

To be continued…

Thanks to Yakov Hirsch and James North.

 

Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Election 2016
Israel Lobby
Neocons
US Policy in the Middle East
US Politics

8 Responses

  1. ritzl
    December 24, 2016, 3:47 pm

    Hey Sibiriak. This article lays out in much more detail what I would have summarized in a comment response to you in the other thread.

    In three sentences or less (hopefully): You’re right about the resolution notionally addressing two states but there are other more compelling forces/dynamics in play – namely that Israel has/is/will continue to ignore any legal or sensible framework for, and steps toward, two states utterly and completely. It doesn’t matter what legal and/or political framework is put forward, any such framework is only used to give Israel cover further annexation of Palestine. So that’s the historical and overwhelmingly operative/driving dynamic imho (see the “bloc” discussion in the article). Within that set of assumptions, my view of what this resolution and the associated comments and Trump’s “greenlight” on the settlement enterprise do is to radically clarify and publicize the issue(s) and provide the beginnings of a consensus on the acceptability of real remedies at the state level (aka sanctions).

    You may disagree but I believe – because of the long-term “bloc” inertia described in the article – that these acceptable remedies will come to be applied for pervasive, open, ONGOING, and unrepentant Israeli Apartheid/Hafrada rather than the forlorn anachronistic hope of two states. You know, when the proverbial switch flips toward sanctions (as I believe it just did, but TBD) it’s going to be a current or prospective application rather than a retrospective one.

    There’s just been too much water under the two state bridge/sham to revisit it. Israel has spit on every opportunity to solve its own looming problems (two states). Nobody is going to waste any energy on it anymore (ever!!; Gosh, in a stroke of supreme poetic irony this might actually be the place where “Never Again!” actually becomes a rule.).

    FWIW

    Oops. A bit longer than I wanted, but important stuff, this.

    Cheers.

    • Sibiriak
      December 24, 2016, 9:46 pm

      ritzl: –because of the long-term “bloc” inertia described in the article – that these acceptable remedies will come to be applied for pervasive, open, ONGOING, and unrepentant Israeli Apartheid/Hafrada rather than the forlorn anachronistic hope of two states.
      ——————————

      Yes, there is a high-inertia “historical bloc” in Israel.

      But there is also a high-inertia international “historical bloc” in favor of the international two-state consensus–as proven by this latest resolution. No backing down on the two-state idea .

      It’s important not to conflate the past fraudulent two-state peace process with the two state idea . The international community will abandon the former, but it will cling like hell to the latter, since there is no practical alternative.

      Keep in mind this fact: Israel actually would have to take VERY FEW steps in order to satisfy the international community. The international two state consensus, backed by all the world’s major powers and most all UN member states, backed by the PLO, backed by the Arab League, et al., would allow Israel to annex major settlement blocs (w/mutually agreed land swaps), would allow a mostly symbolic Palestinian right of return w/ compensation (no “demographic threat”), would keep Palestine demilitarized (in the short term at least), and would give Israel a capital in West Jerusalem (Palestinians getting some part of East Jerusalem for its capital).

      In contrast, a single democratic state would require Gaza, the West Bank and Israel to be fused by coercion or force into a single polity. Either Palestine would have to cease to exist as a separate state (as it does now de jure), or Israel would have to cease to exist as a separate state– or both. The Israeli Zionist “historical bloc” (and its global supporters) would have to be forced to give up Zionist dream entirely and in one fell swoop (as opposed to giving up just a portion of the Zionist dream in a 2SS.)

      There is ZERO inclination in the international community to try to force Hamas-run Gaza and Likud-run Israel into a single-state. ZERO. To get the international “historical bloc” to move in that direction would require overcoming a political inertia of colossal magnitude.

      ——————

      ritzl: …when the proverbial switch flips toward sanctions (as I believe it just did, but TBD) it’s going to be a current or prospective application rather than a retrospective one.

      Can you make that at all concrete? What possibly could be the conditions attached to international sanctions on Israel?

      If the conditions are Israel complying with UN resolutions, then that would be in your view a “retropsective application”, since all the UN resolutions and the ICJ “Wall” opinion are unequivocally oriented toward the two state concept.

      So what would a “prospective application” actually look like, in terms of the conditions put on sanctions?

      “Sanctions will be maintained until Israel does X?

      What would that X be, if not compliance with UN resolutions?

      Can you give me any idea at all?

  2. Maghlawatan
    December 24, 2016, 3:55 pm

    “A historical bloc occurs when a mode of thought, supported by some but not necessarily all political leaders, and by many, but not all, in the population gains ascendancy. There can be dissent, but it will tend to exist within the framework established by the dominant bloc. That’s what has come to fruition under the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu” –
    #
    or as Mearsheimer noted >

    “No matter how well-written or delivered, a speech cannot divert who le societies from a well-established course of action. Policies in motion tend to remain in motion; to change the trajectory of a deeply-entrenched set of initiatives requires the application of political forces of equal momentum. ”

    Israel is fucked. YESHA is suicidal

    • Mooser
      December 24, 2016, 7:08 pm

      “Israel is fucked. YESHA is suicidal”

      Not if most of 2 billion Jewish people want it to succeed. Call me ethnocentric if you want, but I think a mere 180 million could do it.

    • ritzl
      December 24, 2016, 7:46 pm

      Yup.

  3. ritzl
    December 24, 2016, 3:59 pm

    Good roundup guys.

    Thanks.

  4. Mooser
    December 24, 2016, 5:40 pm

    “Josh Marshall echoes that point.”

    And that echo is a far cry from the sounds made just a little while ago.

Leave a Reply