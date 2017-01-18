Before there was ‘fake news’ there was Judith Miller

Middle East
on 12 Comments
Judith Miller

Current theater critic and Fox News commentator Judith Miller is undoubtedly best known for her fact-free reporting on Saddam Hussein’s “weapons of mass destruction” for the New York Times that helped create the pretext for the 2003 war in Iraq. So it was rather odd yesterday when Miller criticized President Obama’s decision to commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning by wondering, “How many people died because of Manning’s leak?” The quick answer is none, but the internet wasn’t going to let Miller off that easy.

Here are some highlights:

About Adam Horowitz

Adam Horowitz is Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Middle East

12 Responses

  1. HarryLaw
    January 18, 2017, 2:23 pm

    Maybe there is a medical condition associated with this woman’s lack of awareness. Someone should remind her that before she goes to sleep tonight, just remember the one million dead and the grieving millions her lies caused. But then her condition might mean she also does not care.

  2. Mooser
    January 18, 2017, 3:20 pm

    That Miller woman, I am sad to say, is missing something between the neck bone and the follicles.

  3. Keith
    January 18, 2017, 5:25 pm

    KEITH OLBERMANN- “Judith Miller’s inability to recognize the fact or breadth of her own body count is one of the great rationalizations of history”

    I think that Keith Olbermann and Judith Miller have more in common than either would care to admit. When it comes to irrational insanity nothing tops Olbermann’s pre-Electoral College “coup” rant. http://insider.foxnews.com/2016/12/13/keith-olbermann-donald-trump-puppet-vladimir-putin-russia

    I link to a good discussion of the bogus intel report and “fake news” propaganda blitz involving Chris Hedges, Abby Martin and Ben Norton.
    https://dandelionsalad.wordpress.com/2017/01/15/chris-hedges-and-abby-martin-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-intelligence-report/#more-182582

    • Citizen
      January 18, 2017, 7:56 pm

      Not that matters, but aren’t both Olbermann and Miller of German extraction? Key in Churchill quote…at your neck or at your feet
      No. Did ‘The Times’ Leave Judy Miller Out in the Cold Because She Was Jewish? Asides from an Angry Bill Kristol http://mondoweiss.net/2008/01/ive-often-writt/
      OTOH, Olbermann is German

  4. gingershot
    January 18, 2017, 5:29 pm

    Judith Miller – a true ‘Israeli Lobby-fake news’ heroine

  5. gingershot
    January 18, 2017, 5:39 pm

    Let’s compare Arnon Moses to a US media owner like Dan Abrams, let’s compare the corruption case against Netanyahu to what the Israeli Lobby does to the US media owners

    The amazing thing to me currently is the clear parallels between the bribery cases against Netanyahu with Arnon Mozes and the coereced suppression (worse than what Bibi was doing to/with Moses) of the American media regarding reporting on Israel and Palestine

    The US media has already had done to it (to the level of full spectrum dominance/corruption/intimidation) the same kind of CORRUPPTION that the Israel Media is starting to have (though to a lesser degree than the dominated US media)..

    Let’s indict or question the ‘Arnon Moses’ of the US media world for corruption – like Dan Abrams or any of the other owners of the media venues

  6. oldgeezer
    January 18, 2017, 7:51 pm

    Somethings improve age. Often hindsight can improve ones graps on reality often once we look back at oir actions we can make changes within ourselves and take steps to do better in the future.

    None of this applies to Miller. She still has no grasp on reality. It seems rhat qualifies her to work at fox news. (Not that any other US channel seems to have much of a grasp on reality or truth)

  7. RoHa
    January 18, 2017, 10:50 pm

    “Before there was ‘fake news’ there was Judith Miller”

    I don’t know much about this person, but I do know about fake news, and I know it long preceded her.

    Fake news was old news when Waugh wrote Scoop! and Humbert Wolfe wrote:

    You cannot hope to bribe or twist
    (thank God!) the British journalist.
    But, seeing what the man will do
    unbribed, there’s no occasion to.

    A fine article by John Pilger:

    http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/17/the-issue-is-not-trump-it-is-us/

    Particularly depressing part for me:
    A few years ago, Terry Eagleton, then professor of English literature at Manchester University, reckoned that “for the first time in two centuries, there is no eminent British poet, playwright or novelist prepared to question the foundations of the western way of life”.

    No Shelley speaks for the poor, no Blake for utopian dreams, no Byron damns the corruption of the ruling class, no Thomas Carlyle and John Ruskin reveal the moral disaster of capitalism. William Morris, Oscar Wilde, HG Wells, George Bernard Shaw have no equivalents today. Harold Pinter was the last to raise his voice. Among today’s insistent voices of consumer-feminism, none echoes Virginia Woolf, who described “the arts of dominating other people… of ruling, of killing, of acquiring land and capital”.

    And more about lies here.

    https://coto2.wordpress.com/2010/08/29/some-big-lies-of-science/

    As for truth, I’ve quoted this before, and I will again.

    子曰：「…君子於其所不知，蓋闕如也。名不正，則言不順；言不順，則事不成；事不成，則禮樂不興；禮樂不興，則刑罰不中；刑罰不中，則民無所措手足。故君子名之必可言也，言之必可行也。君子於其言，無所苟而已矣。」

    The Master said, “… A superior man, in regard to what he does not know, shows a cautious reserve. If names be not correct, language is not in accordance with the truth of things. If language be not in accordance with the truth of things, affairs cannot be carried on to success. When affairs cannot be carried on to success, proprieties and music will not flourish. When proprieties and music do not flourish, punishments will not be properly awarded. When punishments are not properly awarded, the people do not know how to move hand or foot. Therefore a superior man considers it necessary that the names he uses may be spoken appropriately, and also that what he speaks may be carried out appropriately. What the superior man requires is just that in his words there may be nothing incorrect.”

    Analects 13:3

  8. ritzl
    January 19, 2017, 1:30 am

    Annie pointed out to me on twitter that Miller was FOR the release of Jonathan Pollard who was an actual spy-for-pay for Israel and actually DID get people killed.

    Good article.

  9. Citizen
    January 19, 2017, 5:05 am

    The Source of the Trouble–JudithMiller’s Original “Fake News” On Iraq WMD: https://shar.es/1Ou3qp

    Details how and likely why she was allowed to be a loose cannon in editorial halls.

  10. RobertHenryEller
    January 19, 2017, 8:37 am

    Even before Judith Miller worked at Fox News, she worked for Fox News.

  11. kschuber
    January 19, 2017, 8:44 am

    “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein

Leave a Reply